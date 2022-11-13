You are here

Mobily integrates 5G frequencies to provide fastest connection in region

Mobily integrates 5G frequencies to provide fastest connection in region
Alaa Malki, Chief Technology Officer at Mobily.
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

Mobily integrates 5G frequencies to provide fastest connection in region

Mobily integrates 5G frequencies to provide fastest connection in region
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

Etihad Etisalat Company, popularly known as Mobily, succeeded in the “carrier aggregation” process of the 5G network, in cooperation with Nokia, to reach a maximum download speed of 3.8 gigabits per second on the standalone 5G network. It represents the fastest connection tested in the Middle East and North Africa.

This is the first experiment of its kind in the Middle East and Africa, where three frequencies were integrated within the medium-range spectral band with a width of 100 MHz for each band separately, with a total of 300 MHz. The experiment was conducted using Nokia AirScale base station products along with the carrier aggregation software package, and MediaTek 5G M80 modem that supports Release 16-ready.

As a result of this experiment, Mobily will be capable of adding 100 MHz to its network, which will improve the experience of its 5G customers and pave the way for the process of merging more frequencies in the future.

Alaa Malki, Mobily chief technology officer, said: “In cooperation with Nokia, frequencies have been integrated within the mid-range spectrum for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa to achieve the fastest connection tested on the 5G network in the region.”

Malki reaffirmed Mobily’s commitment to providing the best technologies and digital solutions to its customers, in a way that enhances the digital economy and meets the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Mikko Lavanti, head of mobile networks at Nokia, MEA, said: “Together we have successfully demonstrated that 5G carrier aggregation plays a key role in improving 5G network coverage, capacity, and performance to meet the growing consumer and business demand for advanced mobile services. The trial is further strengthening the long-term relationship between Mobily and Nokia as well as improving the global ranking of Saudi Arabia and Mobily in providing distinctive 5G services.”

Rami Osman, MediaTek director of business development for MEA, said: “MediaTek has become the largest global supplier of smartphone and 5G CPE chipsets. Our co-work here with Mobily and Nokia has focused on two objectives: First, to help the telecom operator leverage the maximum data throughput from each and every megahertz of its precious spectrum assets by implementing their required band support into our RF chipset as part of the main SOC, and second, to test and optimize our Dimensity SOC platform to work on these spectrum combinations to help smartphone and CPE business customers — the OEMs — give their consumers the best experience on Mobily and Nokia networks.”

Mobily aims to enhance the Saudi digital economy through cooperation with international companies by launching promising initiatives that improve the user experience and quality of life, as well as by providing a secure and fast communications network.

