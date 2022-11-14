You are here

Afghan supreme leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law

Afghan women have seen hard-won rights evaporate in the past 15 months, and they are increasingly being squeezed out of public life. (AP)
AFP

  • Taliban promised a softer version of the harsh rule that characterized their first stint in power, but have gradually clamped down on rights and freedoms
KABUL: Afghanistan’s supreme leader has ordered judges to fully enforce aspects of Islamic law that include public executions, stonings and floggings, and the amputation of limbs for thieves, the Taliban’s chief spokesman said.
Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted late Sunday that the “obligatory” command by Hibatullah Akhundzada came after the secretive leader met with a group of judges.
Akhundzada, who has not been filmed or photographed in public since the Taliban returned to power in August last year, rules by decree from Kandahar, the movement’s birthplace and spiritual heartland.
The Taliban promised a softer version of the harsh rule that characterized their first stint in power, from 1996-2001, but have gradually clamped down on rights and freedoms.
“Carefully examine the files of thieves, kidnappers and seditionists,” Mujahid quoted Akhundzada as saying.
“Those files in which all the sharia (Islamic law) conditions of hudud and qisas have been fulfilled, you are obliged to implement.
“This is the ruling of sharia, and my command, which is obligatory.”
Mujahid was not available Monday to expand on his tweet.
Hudud refers to offenses which, under Islamic law, certain types of punishment are mandated, while qisas translates as “retaliation in kind” — effectively an eye for an eye.
Hudud crimes include adultery — and falsely accusing someone of it — drinking alcohol, theft, kidnapping and highway robbery, apostasy and rebellion.
Qisas covers murder and deliberate injury, among other things, but also allows for the families of victims to accept compensation in lieu of punishment.
Islamic scholars say crimes leading to hudud punishment require a very high degree of proof, including — in the case of adultery — confession, or being witnessed by four adult male Muslims.
Social media has been awash for over a year — and even recently — with videos and pictures of Taliban fighters meting out summary floggings to people accused of various offenses.
The Taliban have also several times displayed in public the bodies of kidnappers they said were killed in shootouts.
There have also been reports of adulterers being flogged in rural areas after Friday prayers, but independent verification is difficult to obtain.
Rahima Popalzai, a legal and political analyst, said the edict could be an attempt by the Taliban to harden a reputation they may feel has softened since they returned to power.
“If they really start to implement hudud and qisas, they will be aiming to create the fear society has gradually lost,” she said.
She added the Taliban also wanted to burnish their Islamic credentials.
“As a theocratic setup, the Taliban want to strengthen their religious identity among Muslim countries.”
Women in particular have seen hard-won rights evaporate in the past 15 months, and they are increasingly being squeezed out of public life.
Most female government workers have lost their jobs — or are being paid a pittance to stay at home — while women are also barred from traveling without a male relative and must cover up with a burqa or hijab when out of the home.
In the past week, the Taliban also banned women from entering parks, funfairs, gyms and public baths.
During their first rule, the Taliban regularly carried out punishments in public — including floggings and executions at the national stadium.

Ukrainian president visits liberated city of Kherson

Ukrainian president visits liberated city of Kherson
Ukrainian president visits liberated city of Kherson

Ukrainian president visits liberated city of Kherson
YUZHNE, Ukraine: Ukrainian media are reporting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the newly liberated southern city of Kherson.
The presidential office said it could not immediately confirm that Zelenskyy had travelled to Kherson and he himself had said Sunday on Facebook that he was in his office in Kyiv, the capital.
But he was photographed Monday posing with troops in a central Kherson square.
YUZHNE, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is accusing Russian forces of having committed “the same atrocities as in other regions of our country” before they were forced to pull out from the strategic southern city of Kherson and its surrounds.
In his nightly video address on Sunday, Zelenskyy said without details that “investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes, and the bodies of both civilians and military personnel have been found.”
“In the Kherson region, the Russian army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions of our country," he said. “We will find and bring to justice every murderer. Without a doubt.”
The end of Russia's eight-month occupation of Kherson city has sparked days of celebration but also exposed a humanitarian emergency, with residents living without power and water and short of food and medicines. Russia still controls about 70% of the wider Kherson region.
Zelenskyy said Russian soldiers who were left behind when their military commanders abandoned the city last week are being detained. He also spoke, again without details, of the “neutralization of saboteurs.”
Ukrainian police have called on residents to help identify people who collaborated with Russian forces.
Zelenskyy urged people in the liberated zone to also be alert for booby traps, saying: “Please, do not forget that the situation in the Kherson region is still very dangerous. First of all, there are mines. Unfortunately, one of our sappers was killed, and four others were injured while clearing mines.”
And he promised that essential services will be restored.
“We are doing everything to restore normal technical capabilities for electricity and water supply as soon as possible," he said. “We will bring back transport and post. Let’s bring back an ambulance and normal medicine. Of course, the restoration of the work of authorities, the police, and some private companies are already beginning.”
Residents said departing Russian troops plundered the city, carting away loot as they withdrew last week. They also wrecked key infrastructure before retreating across the wide Dnieper River to its east bank. One Ukrainian official described the situation in Kherson as “a humanitarian catastrophe.”
Reconnecting the electricity supply is the priority, with gas supplies already assured, Kherson regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said.
The Russian pullout marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine’s pushback against Moscow’s invasion almost nine months ago. In the past two months, Ukraine’s military claimed to have retaken dozens of towns and villages north of the city of Kherson.
Xi, Biden start summit with vow to avoid conflict

Xi, Biden start summit with vow to avoid conflict
Updated 14 November 2022
AFP

Xi, Biden start summit with vow to avoid conflict

Xi, Biden start summit with vow to avoid conflict
  • Both leaders stress the need to manage differences and avoid conflict
Updated 14 November 2022
AFP

NUSA DUA, Indonesia: Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping opened their high-stakes summit in Bali with a handshake on Monday, and with both men stressing the need to manage differences and avoid conflict.
“The world has come to a crossroads,” Xi said vowing a “candid” discussion of issues that have riven relations between the world’s two leading powers.
“The world expects that China and the United States will properly handle the relationship,” he said.
For his part, Biden greeted Xi with a smile that belied the growing competition between the nation that has defined the last century and a rival that seeks to define the next one.
Biden said he wanted the United States and China to “manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming conflict.”

Russia's Lavrov denies report that he was taken to hospital at G20

Russia's Lavrov denies report that he was taken to hospital at G20
Updated 14 November 2022
Agencies

Russia's Lavrov denies report that he was taken to hospital at G20

Russia's Lavrov denies report that he was taken to hospital at G20
  • Indonesian authorities earlier said Russian envoy was taken to the hospital after suffering a health problem
  • But the Russian foreign ministry was quick to issue a denial
Updated 14 November 2022
Agencies

NUSA DUA, Indonesia: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday dismissed an Associated Press report that he had been taken to hospital with a heart condition, scolding Western journalists for what he cast as false reporting.

Associated Press, citing Indonesian officials, said that Lavrov had been taken to hospital after arriving on the island of Bali for a Group of 20 summit. AP said Lavrov, 72, had been treated for a heart condition.

“This, of course, is the height of fakery,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova posted a video of Lavrov, President Vladimir Putin’s foreign minister since 2004, sitting outdoors on a patio, dressed in shorts and a T-shirt and reading documents.

Asked about the report, Lavrov said Western journalists had been writing falsely for a decade that Putin, 70, was ill.

“This is a kind of game that is not new in politics,” Lavrov said with an ironic smile. “Western journalists need to be more truthful — they need to write the truth.”

 

 

Lavrov said Western media routinely took a partial view of events and ignored Russia’s point of view.

Bali Governor I Wayan Koster said that Lavrov had briefly visited Sanglah Hospital in Bali for a “check-up” but that the minister was in good health.

“He was in good health and after the check-up he immediately left,” the governor said.

Indonesian authorities earlier said Monday that the Russian official has been taken to the hospital after suffering a health problem following his arrival for the Group of 20 summit in Bali.

Three Indonesian government and medical officials told The Associated Press that the Russian diplomat was being treated on the resort island.

All declined to be identified as they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Two of the people said Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition.

France, UK sign new deal on thwarting migrant Channel crossings

France, UK sign new deal on thwarting migrant Channel crossings
Updated 14 November 2022
AFP

France, UK sign new deal on thwarting migrant Channel crossings

France, UK sign new deal on thwarting migrant Channel crossings
  • Migration has been a particular bone of contention with London accusing Paris of not doing enough to stop migrants crossing the Channel
Updated 14 November 2022
AFP

PARIS: France and the UK on Monday signed a new agreement to work together to stop migrants crossing the Channel to England in small boats, a source of huge bilateral tension.
Under the agreement, Britain will pay France $74.5 million (72.2 million euros) in 2022-2023 so that Paris can increase by 40 percent the numbers of security forces patrolling its northern beaches, the French interior ministry said.
This means some 350 additional members of the French security forces will be patrolling following the deal, signed in Paris by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and British counterpart Suella Braverman.
London and Paris also pledged to use technological and human resources on the French coast to better detect, monitor and intercept boats.
They want to collect and use information, in particular from intercepted migrants, to better dismantle smuggling networks and deter crossings.
For the first time, teams of observers will be deployed on both sides of the Channel to “strengthen common understanding,” improve the debriefings of migrants and increase exchanges of information.
The deal comes after the UK government said on Sunday that more than 40,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to Britain so far this year, a new record.
The provisional total for this year stands at 40,885, most of them Albanians, Iranians and Afghans — well in excess of last year’s 28,561, the Ministry of Defense said.
The agreement reflected a new atmosphere in ties between the France and the UK since British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took the helm, after years of acrimony under his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.
Migration has been a particular bone of contention with London accusing Paris of not doing enough to stop migrants crossing the Channel, charges fiercely rejected by French officials.
Sunak and President Emmanuel Macron held a cordial first meeting last week on the sidelines of the UN climate summit in Egypt and will meet again this week at the G20 in Indonesia.
They plan to hold a bilateral summit meeting focused on defense in early 2023.
On Saturday, some 972 people were detected making the perilous crossing in 22 boats, the UK government said.
The figures have been rising for years. Some 299 were detected making the crossing in 2018; 1,843 in 2019; and 8,466 in 2020, according to the UK.
The rising numbers have caused a logjam in asylum claims and increased accommodation costs estimated by the UK government at $7.8 million (£6.8 million) a day, straining local services and fueling public anger.
But refugee rights groups accuse the government of a callous and chaotic approach, after unsanitary conditions developed at one overcrowded asylum processing center in Manston, southeast England.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and British counterpart James Cleverly had in a joint statement on Friday “stressed the urgency of tackling all forms of illegal migration including small boats crossings and addressing their root causes.
As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies
Updated 14 November 2022
Reuters

As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies
  • China was for decades preoccupied with the prospect of runaway population growth and imposed a strict one-child policy from 1980 to 2015 to keep numbers in check
Updated 14 November 2022
Reuters

BEIJING/HONG KONG: Chinese software developer Tang Huajun loves playing with his two-year-old in their apartment on the outskirts of Beijing but he said he is unlikely to have another child.
Such decisions by countless people like Tang will determine the course not only of China’s population but that of the world, which the United Nations says is projected to reach 8 billion on Tuesday.
Tang, 39, said many of his married friends have only one child and, like him, they are not planning any more. Younger people aren’t even interested in getting married let alone having babies, he said.

The high cost of childcare is a major deterrent to having children in China, with many families in an increasingly mobile society unable to rely for help on grandparents who might live far away.
“Another reason is that many of us get married very late and its hard to get pregnant,” Tang said. “I think getting married late will definitely have an impact on births.”
China was for decades preoccupied with the prospect of runaway population growth and imposed a strict one-child policy from 1980 to 2015 to keep numbers in check.
But now the United Nations expects China’s population will start shrinking from next year, when India will likely become the world’s most populous country.
China’s fertility rate of 1.16 in 2021 was below the 2.1 OECD standard for a stable population and among the lowest in the world.

The anguish of the coronavirus pandemic and China’s strict measures to stamp it out may also have had a profound impact on the desire of many people to have children, demographers say.
New births in China are set to fall to record lows this year, demographers say, dropping below 10 million from last year’s 10.6 million — which was already 11.5 percent lower than in 2020.
Beijing last year began allowing couples to have up to three children and the government has said it is working toward achieving an “appropriate” birth rate.
Old people, new problems
For planners, a shrinking population poses a whole new set of problems.
“We expect the aging population to increase very rapidly. This is a very important situation facing China, different to 20 years ago,” said Shen Jianfa, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
The proportion of the population over the age of 65 is now about 13 percent but is set to rise sharply. A declining labor force faces an increasing burden of looking after the rising numbers of old folk.
“It will be very high for some years,” Shen said of the proportion of elderly in the population. “That’s why the country has to prepare for the coming aging.”
Alarmed by the prospect of an aging society, China has been trying to encourage couples to have more children with tax breaks and cash handouts, as well as more generous maternity leave, medical insurance and housing subsidies.
But demographers say the measures are not enough. They cite high education costs, low wages and notoriously long working hours, along with frustration over COVID curbs and the overall state of the economy.
A key factor is job prospects for young people, said Stuart Gietel Basten, professor at Hong Kong’s University of Science and Technology.
“Why would you have more babies when the people you have cannot even get jobs?”

 

