Sport has power to bring change in climate actions movement: Saudi sports official  
Prince Fahad Bin Jalawi talked up the importance of sport's "soft power" and how it can be harnessed to highlight the Kingdom's climate change objectives. (AN Photo)
Sarah Glubb 

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Sport has a "responsibility" to make society aware of climate change issues, the vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee has insisted.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference, Prince Fahad Bin Jalawi talked up the importance of sport's "soft power" and how it can be harnessed to highlight the Kingdom's climate change objectives. 

The official was speaking after the SOPC became an official signatory of the UN’s Sport for Climate Action framework during the Saudi Green Initiative 2022. 

He said: “It is our responsibility to spread awareness about the climate issues and address them through sport, as well as join the forces of all sports organizations in the Kingdom to play a vital role that helps achieve the goals of Saudi Green Initiative and Vision 2030.”  

Prince Jalawi sees the Saudi Green Initiative embedding a great thirst of the Saudi community for creating a sustainable community in the Kingdom and racing net-zero emissions. 

“It is as a race that we can win, and the sporting movement would help achieving this goal for its influential power on the Saudi community,” he said. 

The Prince expressed his appreciation for the Saudi Green Initiative's notable efforts in encouraging climate action and sustainability in Saudi Arabia.  

“We in our turn are complying with this commitment to combat climate change in and through sport,” he said. 

The SOPC vice president said the climate crisis is a call of action for all to combat climate change at all levels. 

“SOPC is working on expanding the scope of climate actions in the Kingdom to be extended to the sport level to contribute to finding solutions for the climate crisis in and through sports at the international, regional, and national levels,” he added. 

Prince Jalawi said they are also keen to have a stronger reliance on the youth to move toward integrating a sustainable sporting movement in the Kingdom. 

“We are placing youth engagement at the core of sport and ensure our commitment to helping them cultivate their skills and discover their potential that will be beneficial to the sporting movement,” he said.  

The SGI forum, held on the sidelines of COP27 in the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, focused on the Kingdom’s climate challenges and plans to address them. 

It also highlighted the accomplishments of 39 Saudi stakeholders in achieving the goals of SGI and Vision 2030.  

The Saudi initiative includes increasing renewables to 50 percent of the Kingdom’s energy mix by 2030. 

The Kingdom plans to apply a circular carbon economy model, further invest in green transitions, enhance cooperation and knowledge transfer efforts, and activate partnerships between the public and private sectors. 

Topics: COP27 COP27 UN Climate Change Conference Saudi Green Initiative

RIYADH: Oil giant Saudi Aramco used the gathering of business leaders ahead of the Group of Twenty summit of world leaders to sign an agreement with Indonesia’s energy firm Pertamina to explore collaboration across the hydrogen and ammonia value chain.

The memorandum of understanding was inked on the sidelines of the so-called B20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, as both Saudi Arabia and the host nation eye achieving the net-zero target by 2060.

The MoU involves a pre-feasibility study that aims to assess the possibility of cooperation related to the development of a clean ammonia and hydrogen value chain. 

The understanding also includes potential carbon capture, utilization and storage at Pertamina Group’s existing facilities and other agreed potential locations. 

The pre-feasibility study, which will be conducted over the next two years, will also explore the investment viability of developing commercial structures for clean ammonia and hydrogen in Indonesia. 

“As a company, our ambition is to achieve net-zero scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions across our wholly-owned operating assets by 2050,” said Aramco's senior vice president of Downstream Mohammed Al-Qahtani. 

Saudi Aramco had pledged to achieve the net-zero targets by 2050, 10 years ahead of the Kingdom’s net-zero goal.

Al-Qahtani added: “Our work in developing new ammonia and hydrogen energy pathways will be pivotal in achieving that goal while helping to advance an affordable, equitable and more sustainable transition for all.” 

Nicke Widyawati, president director of Pertamina, said that energy transition should not jeopardize energy security and affordability, especially for countries that are highly dependent on fossil fuels. 

“Hydrogen and ammonia are expected to play a key role in a future climate-neutral economy, enabling emission-free power generation, heavy transport, heating and industrial processes,” said Widyawati. 

Last week, during the UN’s Climate Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman announced the Ministry has joined hands with Aramco to establish a carbon capture and storage hub as the Kingdom steadily pursues its sustainability journey. 

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said that the new carbon capture and storage hub will be located on the east coast of Saudi Arabia in Jubail.

Nasser added that the hub will have a storage capacity of up to 9 million tons of carbon dioxide a year by 2027. 

Inside the B20 event, Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos used a pre-recorded speech to urge global leaders not to think about sustainability policies as being detrimental to economic growth.

“Let's not get stuck in the mindset of either/or thinking,” he said, adding: “Many business and government leaders would like to be bold in reducing environmental damage but they fear it will raise costs and hurt growth but we now know that smart action against climate change doesn’t just stop bad things happening, it also can improve resource efficiency, drive new technology, reduce uncertainty and lead to new opportunities.”

Bezos reaffirmed his pledge to power all of Amazon’s operations with 100 percent renewable energy by 2025, and said the company is working to convert its delivery fleet to electric vehicles.

He also set out the criteria by which the Bezos Earth Fund will hand out $10 billion in grants by 2030.

“These include phasing out internal combustion engines, decarbonizing steel and cement, raising food crop yields, reducing food loss, and empowering indigenous communities to manage tropical forests,” said the businessman, adding: “For each of these factors we try to identify how close they are to positive tipping points and what barriers we can help remove in order to cross these tipping points.”

Also appearing at the conference was Elon Musk, who is negotiating a troubled start to his reign as CEO of Twitter, including confusion over the so-called ‘blue tick’ system. 

Taking part in a discussion via video link, Musk said it is a “no brainer” that the social networking site needs to focus more on video content, and this would benefit users.

“Twitter is ready to give revenue share to content creators to make a living,” he said.

Reflecting on the controversies surrounding his tenure at the organization, he said: “There is no way to make everyone happy, that is for sure.”

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair used a pre-recorded speech at the event to insist the world of the 21st century represents an “entirely new economy”.

“The premium is on people who are educated, are capable of developing the skills of the future and who understand the way this technology revolution will operate,” he said.

Blair argued that technology would not just change the way people live and work, but “every culture”, and massive investment is needed not just in education but also healthcare.

“We have seen how much damage the pandemic could do, not just to people's health — 15 million excess deaths worldwide — but to trillions of dollars lost in the pandemic,” he said, adding: “If we produce better health, it will add trillions more to the global economy. 

“Better health equals better productivity equals higher growth.”

Topics: g20Bali B20 Aramco

RIYADH: The demand for green funding is set to triple to $3 trillion by 2030, creating a huge funding gap that can only be filled through greater public-private participation, said a top economist of a global body. 

The ideal partnership the public and private sector can have during the green transition, as PPP is very crucial to meet the gap the world is trying to accomplish, said Alvaro Pereira, G20 deputy finance and acting chief economist at OECD. 

He said the core of today’s global energy crisis is “energy security”, and in the medium to long term, the key to energy security is going to be "investing in green energy." 

“We are investing $1 trillion every year in green financing but by 2030 this has to be tripled every year,” said Pereira during a panel discussion at the business 20 summit in Indonesia.

He said the private funding will be there as the public cannot provide this amount. "Here comes the importance of public-private partnerships.” 

Speaking at the same summit, the UK's Trade Commissioner for Asia Pacific Natalie Black said PPP is the only way toward energy transition. 

“There is no way to deliver energy transition without providing an effective public and private partnership,” she said. 

Natalie Black, the UK's Trade Commissioner for Asia Pacific. (Screenshot)

Black added: “We have so many examples where businesses or governments try to go alone, but it didn't work out.”  

However, for a successful PPP, Pereira said, “We need to have a great regulatory framework.” 

“Strong, clear, prospering regulatory framework is very important. Otherwise, you won’t be able to track your investments,” he said.  

While private sectors provide investments, the OECD economist stressed that governments around the world must be able to provide units and facilities to make sure the PPP is sustainable. 

Pereira also added that PPP is very crucial in long-term businesses including the infrastructure of roads, airports, and green transition projects.  

“PPP is important in areas where demand has not changed dramatically like in roads, airports, and energy transition,” he said. 

Black agreed that the financial aspect of PPP is very important “as there is a huge gap in infrastructure financing, particularly in Asia.” 

Highlighting the UK’s contribution to infrastructure financing, the British Trade Commissioner said her country’s export finance agency has £4 billion ($4.7 billion) available for the infrastructure business in Indonesia. 

Organized by the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce at the behest of the Government of Indonesia, the B20 Summit is taking place on Nov. 13-14 in Bali. 

The official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community was established with an aim of formulating policy recommendations on designated issues. 

Topics: g20Bali B20 bail

RIYADH: Canada and India have signed a deal to allow unlimited flights between the two countries as the North American nation steadily deepens its economic and trade relations in the Indo-Pacific region, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced. 

During his keynote address, at the B20 conference in Bali, Indonesia, on Nov. 14, Trudeau said that Canada is seeking to strengthen its engagement in the region through major investments.

“For example, we are establishing a new Canadian trade gateway in South East Asia that will help Canadian businesses expand into new markets, linking them to business networks in this dynamic region,” Trudeau said.

He added: “Canada and the Indo-Pacific region also share strong ties between our people, and we will make these ties even stronger.” 

Trudeau noted that Indonesia’s rapid growth presents enormous opportunities for investments and businesses. 

He continued: “Last week we announced our Indo-Pacific strategy. We are deepening our existing friendships in the region, seeking new allies and promoting stability. Business leaders are key to individual and collective success.” 

He also blamed Russia for the unprecedented food and energy crisis globally, post the war in Ukraine.

“Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine resulted in a food and energy crisis. It is disrupting supply chains and raising the cost of living. Challenges posed by Russia’s war in Ukraine are real, and only through collaboration between businesses, governments and civil society, we can create real lasting solutions,” Trudeau said. 

According to Trudeau, technology, “if used right,” will help build a better future for everyone. He further pointed out that all the technological developments which are happening in the world should be people-centered. 

“Whenever we talk about industry 4.0 and the prosperity it can unlock, we have to remember to always put people at the center of everything we do. Technology needs to make people’s lives comfortable,” he added. 

Trudeau went on and pointed out that new technologies can make the global economy and international trade more accessible for people everywhere. 

“Emerging technologies are radically transforming business and business models, and are unleashing new market opportunities. We also have to make sure that smaller economies and businesses can fully access global market economies,” he added. 

Talking about the renewable energy transition in Canada, the prime minister said that the nation’s electricity grid is already over 80 percent clean and is on its way to achieving 100 percent.

 

Topics: B20 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi, alongside Saudi Arabia, has seen a spike in initial public offering listings this year, and is on track to continue the trend next year.

The UAE capital is likely to host an additional three IPOs this year and at least 11 by 2023, Bloomberg reported, citing an official.

This is happening in line with a trend that sees buyers showing greater appetite for the Middle East bourses which had traditionally been a dour market for new shares.

“Next year, it’s going to be an amazing pipeline,” Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development Chairman Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa told Bloomberg TV in an interview. “Over 11 companies (are) being either advised or in final stages for application approval for the listing on Abu Dhabi stock market.”

In recent months, a fund worth 5 billion dirhams ($1.36 billion) was launched to boost public listings, Al Shorafa said. 

In preparation for listing, family-owned and private companies have sought government assistance from the fund, he said.

Burjeel Holdings, which raised $300 million last month, listed through the fund, which also targets companies in the manufacturing and financial services sectors, Al Shorafa said.

There is strong investor interest in listings in the Middle East, especially Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which garnered $18 billion this year. This represents almost half of the IPO money raised in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

During the first half of the year, Saudi Arabia’s stock market saw significant growth in listings, with IPOs on the main index alone raising SR15.2 billion ($4 billion).

Along with 10 record listings, Saudi's main index TASI witnessed nine further offerings from existing listed companies, generating SR10.7 billion, a report by the Saudi Exchange shows.

This year’s biggest IPOs were pharma-chain operator Nahdi Medical Co., Public Investment Fund’s digital security firm Elm Co., and Aldawaa Medical Services Co.

Nahdi topped the list with a SR5.12 billion IPO on Saudi Arabia’s main market, followed by Elm with SR3.07 billion in proceeds. Aldawaa raised almost SR1.86 billion.

Saudi IPOs are on course for a record year, as the number of listings in the first half of 2022 has already surpassed those of last year, according to the chairman of the Capital Market Authority.

“Undoubtedly, the number of IPOs we have for listing and offering is the largest that it has been,” Mohammed Elkuwaiz told Arab News.

Speaking at a fintech event in Riyadh on July 26, Elkuwaiz added: “We already exceeded the number of IPOs we had last year, and we think the number will likely get even bigger.”

The Saudi Stock Exchange, also known as Tadawul, has recorded 17 initial share sales, generated proceeds amounting to $5.07 billion in the first half of the year.

Tadawul dominated the Gulf Cooperation Council in IPOs last year, with utility provider ACWA Power marking the region’s largest share sale after its float generated as much as $1.21 billion.

Topics: initial public offerings (IPOs)

LONDON: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, on Monday cut its forecast for 2022 global oil demand growth for a fifth time since April and also trimmed next year’s figure, citing mounting economic challenges including high inflation and increases to interest rates. 

Oil demand in 2022 will rise by 2.55 million barrels per day (bpd), or 2.6 percent, the OPEC said in a monthly report, down 100,000 bpd from the previous forecast. 

“The world economy has entered a period of significant uncertainty and rising challenges in the fourth quarter of 2022,” OPEC said in the report. 

“Downside risks include high inflation, monetary tightening by major central banks, high sovereign debt levels in many regions, tightening labor markets and persisting supply chain constraints.” 

This report is the last before OPEC and its allies, together known as OPEC+, meet on Dec. 4 to set policy. The group, which recently cut production targets, will remain cautious, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister was quoted as saying last week. 

For October, with oil prices weakening on recession fears, the group made a 100,000 bpd cut to the OPEC+ production target, with an even bigger reduction starting in November. 

The report said that OPEC output fell by 210,000 bpd in October to 29.49 million bpd, more than the pleged OPEC+ reduction.

Topics: OPEC Oil Saudi economy

Related

Oil Updates — Crude settles higher; Yellen says India can buy Russian oil outside price cap 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude settles higher; Yellen says India can buy Russian oil outside price cap 
OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment
Business & Economy
OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment

