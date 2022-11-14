Aiming for cashless society, stc pay signs multiple MoUs at Seamless

stc pay, a leading digital wallet, concluded its participation as a diamond sponsor in the Seamless 2022 conference, which took place in Riyadh, from Nov. 2 to 3. stc pay showcased its latest services and solutions, which pave the way toward a cashless society by raising digital financial transaction rates by 70 percent by 2030.

Over the course of two days, stc pay signed several agreements and MoUs with e-commerce and digital payment pioneers, aiming to provide its solutions and services. On the first day of the conference, stc pay concluded five cooperation agreements with Checkout, Paylink and Tap, to enable them to provide the company’s digital payment services to their customers. stc pay also signed two agreements with both CashShift and Allied Cooperative Insurance Group, with the aim of providing digital payment solutions and services.

During the second day, the company signed a joint cooperation agreement with Cartlow and Kudu, to enable them to provide digital transactions, in addition to signing two MoUs with iMile and Al-Baltan Group, all for the purpose of providing online payment services and payment solutions using QR codes.

“This step is part of stc pay’s commitment to accelerating and developing the digital transformation of the payments sector to keep pace with the rapid changes taking place in the digital payments sector and the banking sector in the Kingdom, as well as to provide its outstanding solutions to build a cashless society and increase the rates of digital financial transactions,” the company said in a statement.

Seamless 2022 is the largest and first conference of its kind to focus on the fintech, payments and e-commerce sector in the Kingdom, attracting more than 5,000 people, over 250 exhibitors, and more than 200 speakers.