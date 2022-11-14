Aiming for cashless society, stc pay signs multiple MoUs at Seamless

You are here

stc pay showcased its latest services and solutions at the Seamless 2022 conference, which took place in Riyadh, from Nov. 2 to 3. The company also signed agreements with several e-commerce pioneers.
stc pay, a leading digital wallet, concluded its participation as a diamond sponsor in the Seamless 2022 conference, which took place in Riyadh, from Nov. 2 to 3. stc pay showcased its latest services and solutions, which pave the way toward a cashless society by raising digital financial transaction rates by 70 percent by 2030.

Over the course of two days, stc pay signed several agreements and MoUs with e-commerce and digital payment pioneers, aiming to provide its solutions and services. On the first day of the conference, stc pay concluded five cooperation agreements with Checkout, Paylink and Tap, to enable them to provide the company’s digital payment services to their customers. stc pay also signed two agreements with both CashShift and Allied Cooperative Insurance Group, with the aim of providing digital payment solutions and services.

During the second day, the company signed a joint cooperation agreement with Cartlow and Kudu, to enable them to provide digital transactions, in addition to signing two MoUs with iMile and Al-Baltan Group, all for the purpose of providing online payment services and payment solutions using QR codes.

“This step is part of stc pay’s commitment to accelerating and developing the digital transformation of the payments sector to keep pace with the rapid changes taking place in the digital payments sector and the banking sector in the Kingdom, as well as to provide its outstanding solutions to build a cashless society and increase the rates of digital financial transactions,” the company said in a statement.

Seamless 2022 is the largest and first conference of its kind to focus on the fintech, payments and e-commerce sector in the Kingdom, attracting more than 5,000 people, over 250 exhibitors, and more than 200 speakers.

Salam Mobile, an innovation-led Saudi mobile network operator, opened its state-of-the-art experience-led flagship store in Riyadh, introducing an interactive, immersive experience for customers. The store was inaugurated in the presence of Omar Al-Rejraje, deputy governor at Communications and Information Technology Commission, and Talal Al-Khnini, general manager at the ministry of municipal and rural affairs and housing.

Salam Mobile unleashed a wealth of features at its new flagship store. Its “phygital” approach redefines the in-store user experience by bridging the digital world with the physical world, thereby providing a unique interactive experience for users.

The omni-channel experience-led approach of the flagship store links the online and offline customer experience through stimulating setups in the store, leading to a one-of-a-kind store experience going beyond the sale of products and services.

“The flagship store affirms Salam Mobile’s commitment to paving the way for change by supporting the company’s sustainability strategy,” a statement said.

“The dedicated E-Waste station encourages responsible recycling and the reuse of outdated, broken, and unwanted electronic devices. The unique offering also shows the machine in action — dissembling devices and rearranging their components for easier transportation and recycling.”

Ahmed Al-Anqari, CEO, Salam Mobile, said: “Salam Mobile is a proud homegrown mobile network operator, which caters to each individual customer. Our flagship store in Riyadh is a manifestation of our core brand values, providing a unique user experience in every corner of the store. This unique approach supports Salam Mobile’s objectives of being an industry-leading operator enabling the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey and Saudi Vision 2030 goals.”

The company reiterates its human-centric approach through the store’s unique features, such as community-focused spaces enabling creators to come together and develop content using Salam’s colorful backdrops, props, lighting, and acoustic solutions.

Customers visiting the Salam Mobile flagship store have many features to look forward to, such as AR overlays that allow visitors to experience “unseen” layers of entertainment and a collaborative space enabling experiential interactions with other individuals and content creators. The new store also boasts an art lounge where Saudi creativity is showcased and proudly displayed in the gallery.

The store, now open to the public, also offers 24-hour self-service support stations to cater to customers at any time of the day (or night), as well as a unique digital browsing experience, including personalization of accessories, and showcases specialized services and apps.

Salam offers connectivity, wholesale and technology solutions for businesses and a fast-growing home and personal customer segment with the Kingdom’s only 1 Gbps home fiber service. As one of the region’s most established networks, Ookla SpeedTest AwardsTM recently awarded Salam with the Best Internet Video Experience award in Saudi Arabia.

Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences is inviting guests to gather with family and friends to experience football’s greatest tournament in style at Teatro, the hotel’s signature all-day dining destination. The restaurant has created a special “Fan Zone” that will place guests at the heart of the action as they cheer on their favorite football teams during the first-ever international tournament to be held in the Arab world.

Guests can watch the matches taking place in Qatar on large screens from a range of comfortable seating areas including tables, beanbags, and stadium-style seating. In addition to the matches, fans will have the opportunity to take part in a range of football-themed experiential activities, live entertainment, and exciting raffle draws.

To celebrate the world’s biggest sporting event, Teatro will be offering a unique food concept featuring high-quality street food and live cooking stalls serving fresh gourmet burgers, BBQ sandwiches, snacks and desserts. Guests can choose from a huge variety of beverages from the bar, including Lyre’s non-alcoholic cocktails, Bitburger Zero draft beer, creative hot beverages, healthy smoothies, and other refreshing drinks. A wide range of popular shisha flavors is also available.

Hans Schiller, general manager of Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences, said: “We are delighted to invite football fans to enjoy an unmissable sporting experience. For those unable to travel to Qatar, a visit to the Teatro Fan Zone is the next best thing to actually being at the game. The distinguished football tournament, taking place for the first time in the Middle East, has generated unprecedented interest across the region, and we look forward to welcoming supporters to be part of the action live from the terrace of our beautiful restaurant.”

The tournament kicks off on Nov. 20 in Qatar, with a total of 32 teams aiming to reach the final and be crowned world champions on Dec. 18. Fans can gather at the Teatro Fan Zone to soak up the atmosphere on match days throughout the tournament, where they can expect to discover Riyadh’s finest global football experience.

stc Group and its subsidiaries — channels by stc and solutions by stc — have been recognized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development for their efforts to promote nationalization and an excellent work environment.

They received four awards at the second edition of the “Labor Awards,” organized by the Ministry. More than 10,000 private organizations were in the race to win the awards in three categories.

Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi handed over the mementos to the winners. Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Kanhal, group chief strategy officer at stc; Faisal Al-Ateeq, CEO of channels by stc; and Moataz Al-Darrab, chief strategy officer of solutions by stc, received the awards.

stc Group, the leading digital enabler in the region, won the Working Environment Award for facilitating people with disabilities in the large and vast enterprises division. Furthermore, stc won the Saudization Award for nationalizing the communications and information technology sector. Meanwhile, channels by stc won the Nationalization Award in the wholesale and retail trade sector, and solutions by stc also won the Working Environment Award.

“stc Group won these awards due to its outstanding nationalization efforts. The group has been able to attain higher percentages of Saudization reaching 92 percent with its localization program, in addition to other initiatives launched by stc, aiming to improve and develop the work environment, and to become more flexible and attractive for local talents,” stc said in a statement.

The company constantly strives to establish a work-life balance for all its employees. Besides, the group regularly pursues its employees’ needs across all levels and categories, and under all circumstances. “This reflects the success of stc’s strategy as a pioneering digital and national group that contributes to achieving the Vision 2030 goals,” stc said.

The Labor Award is one of the many initiatives launched by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to recognize the efforts of distinguished establishments and private sector organizations in raising nationalization rates, complying with the standards of an innovative and attractive working environment, and investing in the development of their human resources, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Etihad Etisalat Company, popularly known as Mobily, succeeded in the “carrier aggregation” process of the 5G network, in cooperation with Nokia, to reach a maximum download speed of 3.8 gigabits per second on the standalone 5G network. It represents the fastest connection tested in the Middle East and North Africa.

This is the first experiment of its kind in the Middle East and Africa, where three frequencies were integrated within the medium-range spectral band with a width of 100 MHz for each band separately, with a total of 300 MHz. The experiment was conducted using Nokia AirScale base station products along with the carrier aggregation software package, and MediaTek 5G M80 modem that supports Release 16-ready.

As a result of this experiment, Mobily will be capable of adding 100 MHz to its network, which will improve the experience of its 5G customers and pave the way for the process of merging more frequencies in the future.

Alaa Malki, Mobily chief technology officer, said: “In cooperation with Nokia, frequencies have been integrated within the mid-range spectrum for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa to achieve the fastest connection tested on the 5G network in the region.”

Malki reaffirmed Mobily’s commitment to providing the best technologies and digital solutions to its customers, in a way that enhances the digital economy and meets the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Mikko Lavanti, head of mobile networks at Nokia, MEA, said: “Together we have successfully demonstrated that 5G carrier aggregation plays a key role in improving 5G network coverage, capacity, and performance to meet the growing consumer and business demand for advanced mobile services. The trial is further strengthening the long-term relationship between Mobily and Nokia as well as improving the global ranking of Saudi Arabia and Mobily in providing distinctive 5G services.”

Rami Osman, MediaTek director of business development for MEA, said: “MediaTek has become the largest global supplier of smartphone and 5G CPE chipsets. Our co-work here with Mobily and Nokia has focused on two objectives: First, to help the telecom operator leverage the maximum data throughput from each and every megahertz of its precious spectrum assets by implementing their required band support into our RF chipset as part of the main SOC, and second, to test and optimize our Dimensity SOC platform to work on these spectrum combinations to help smartphone and CPE business customers — the OEMs — give their consumers the best experience on Mobily and Nokia networks.”

Mobily aims to enhance the Saudi digital economy through cooperation with international companies by launching promising initiatives that improve the user experience and quality of life, as well as by providing a secure and fast communications network.

FullStack Modular, a leading innovator in the design, manufacture, and construction of mid- and high-rise modular buildings in urban environments, has created a strategic alliance with Saudi Arabian Baytur Construction Company.

“FullStack Modular is thrilled to partner with the best-in-class Saudi Baytur to pursue Vision 2030 opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Roger Krulak, founder and CEO of FullStack Modular. “Partnering with Saudi Baytur will enable FullStack Modular to be a one-stop shop for modular design, manufacture, and construction in the Saudi Arabian region, seamlessly solving the region’s hospitality needs.”

FullStack Modular and Saudi Baytur are currently pursuing opportunities for Vision 2030 together. Vision 2030 includes large-scale hospitality and urban tourism development initiatives designed to elevate the Kingdom’s cultural and historical heritage, improve the quality of services for its visitors, and enrich the visitor experience. A key goal of the project is to increase overall hospitality capacity by 70,000+ hotel rooms to help accommodate the 30 million pilgrims that are estimated to visit the country in the coming years.

“We are looking forward to a long-lasting and fruitful relationship with FullStack Modular,” said Murat Giray, CEO of Saudi Baytur. “We are thrilled to partner with the premiere design, manufacture, and construct modular provider in the world.”

