Canada arrests EV battery researcher for alleged spying for China

MONTREAL: Canadian federal police on Monday arrested a former electric vehicle battery researcher at public utility Hydro-Quebec on charges of espionage for allegedly sending trade secrets to China.
The man, who was recently fired by the utility, was taken into custody at his home in Candiac, a suburb of Montreal, by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police national security squad.
Yuesheng Wang, 35, faces charges under the Criminal Code and the Security of Information Act for having “allegedly obtained trade secrets to benefit the People’s Republic of China, to the detriment of Canada’s economic interests,” said a statement.
“This is the first time this charge has been laid in Canada,” RCMP Inspector David Beaudoin said in relation to the espionage charge under the Security of Information Act.
While employed by Hydro-Quebec, Wang allegedly used his position to conduct reasearch for a Chinese university, Beaudoin told a news conference.
Wang, said Beaudoin, published academic papers and filed patents “in association with this foreign actor,” using Hydro-Quebec information without its knowledge or approval.
This occurred between February 2018 and last October, he said.
The RCMP had started an investigation after receiving a complaint in August from Hydro-Quebec, which it notes is both “a critical infrastructure and a strategic interest to be protected.”
Hydro-Quebec described Wang’s work at its Center of Excellence in Transportation Electrification and Energy Storage as having been “related to battery materials.”
In a statement, the utility said it had revoked his access when it became suspicious of his activities, and later fired him for what it said were “serious breaches of the company’s code of ethics.”
Wang is due to appear in court on Tuesday.
Canada-China relations have been strained since the 2018 arrest of a Huawei executive on a US warrant in Vancouver, and Beijing’s detention of two Canadians in apparent retaliation.
All three were released last year as part of a deal with US prosecutors, but wounds have not healed.
Canada has recently called out an “increasingly disruptive” China on the world stage, following reports of foreign interference in its elections and use of illegal police stations in Canada to carry out policing operations on foreign soil — which Canadian authorities are also investigating, but Beijing has denied as “completely false.”
UK PM announces five new Navy ships, citing Russian threat
The spending is the next phase in a program under which three vessels are already under construction, and all eight frigates are expected to be completed by the mid-2030s, the statement said
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP
NUSA DUA, Indonesia: Britain will spend £4.2 billion ($4.9 billion) on five new Navy ships to bolster security “in the face of increased Russian threats,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday in a Downing Street statement.
“The UK and allies are taking steps to bolster their security in the face of increased Russian threats,” the statement said.
“Russia’s actions put all of us at risk. As we give the Ukrainian people the support they need, we are also harnessing the breadth and depth of UK expertise to protect ourselves and our allies. This includes building the next generation of British warships,” added Sunak.
The spending is the next phase in a program under which three vessels are already under construction, and all eight frigates are expected to be completed by the mid-2030s, the statement said.
The announcement came with Sunak in Bali, Indonesia for a meeting of the Group of 20 that is expected to heap pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
President Vladimir Putin has stayed away, instead sending his foreign minister, but Downing Street said Sunak and allies would “call out” the Russian leader’s “callous disregard for human rights and stress that Russia’s role in the international system will never be normalized while the war in Ukraine continues.”
CIA director warns Russian spy chief against deploying nukes
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russian state news agency Tass that the talks between Burns and Naryshkin “indeed took place”
Updated 15 November 2022
AP
WASHINGTON: CIA Director Bill Burns met on Monday with his Russian intelligence counterpart to warn of consequences if Russia were to deploy a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, according to a White House National Security Council official.
The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Burns and Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s SVR spy agency, did not discuss settlement of the war in Ukraine during the meeting in Ankara, Turkiye. Ahead of the meeting, White House officials said Burns had also planned to raise the cases of Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, two Americans detained in Russia whom the Biden administration has been pressing to release in a prisoner exchange.
The Burns-Naryshkin meeting was the highest-ranking face-to-face engagement between US and Russian officials since before Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the February invasion.
The official said that Ukrainian officials were briefed ahead of Burns’ travel to Turkiye.
President Joe Biden, after meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, told reporters that they discussed Russia’s war in Ukraine. Biden added they “reaffirmed our shared belief in the threat for the use of nuclear weapons is totally unacceptable.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russian state news agency Tass that the talks between Burns and Naryshkin “indeed took place.” Peskov said that “it was the American side’s initiative.”
In Turkiye, a top aide to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that the country hosted the meeting between the heads of the Russian and US intelligence agencies on Monday. Communications Director Fahrettin Altun told The Associated Press that the meeting was “related to threats against international security, starting with the use of nuclear weapons.”
Turkiye earlier this year hosted Ukrainian and Russian officials for talks and played a key role in a UN-brokered deal that allowed Ukraine to resume exporting grain to world markets.
Turkiye’s state-run Anadolu Agency said Monday’s meeting was hosted by Turkiye’s intelligence agency, MIT.
Turkiye “will continue to negotiate with all relevant parties for peace and shall not refrain from taking initiative during this process,” Altun said.
The meeting between the spy chiefs came as the US Treasury Department on Monday announced an expanded list of sanctions on 14 people and 28 entities involved in supporting the Russian military-industrial complex. Many of those hit with new sanctions are located outside of Russia, including people and firms based in Switzerland, Taiwan and France.
Biden also heralded the retreat of Russian forces the southern region of Kherson, one of the four regions in Ukraine that Putin annexed in September.
“It’s a significant, significant victory for Ukraine. Significant victory. And I can do nothing but applaud the courage, determination and capacity of the Ukrainian people, the Ukrainian military,” Biden said.
Biden last month declared that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, as Russian officials have raised using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the nearly nine-month invasion of Ukraine.
While US officials for months have warned of the prospect that Russia could use weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine as it has faced strategic setbacks on the battlefield, Biden administration officials have repeatedly said nothing has changed in US intelligence assessments to suggest that Putin has imminent plans to deploy nuclear weapons, according to US officials.
The National Security Council official added on Monday there has been no change in the US intelligence assessment and declined to offer further detail on timing of the decision to send Burns to meet with Naryshkin.
Putin has repeatedly alluded to using his country’s vast nuclear arsenal, including in September as he announced plans to conscript Russian men to serve in Ukraine. Biden has sought to make clear that use of a lower-yield tactical weapons could quickly spiral out of control into global destruction.
Speaking at a conference of international foreign policy experts late last month, Putin said it’s pointless for Russia to strike Ukraine with nuclear weapons.
“We see no need for that,” Putin said. “There is no point in that, neither political, nor military.”
Biden sent Burns, a former US ambassador to Russia, to Moscow last fall as the US intelligence community saw signs that Putin was preparing to invade Ukraine.
The CIA chief’s travels are normally closely held, but the White House, as it did last year, has made the calculation that it’s best that Burns’ interaction with the Russian spy chief is widely known.
Before Monday, the last publicly acknowledged face-to-face meeting between senior US and Russian officials took place in January in Switzerland: Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva on Jan. 21, before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine the next month.
Blinken and Lavrov have been in the same room for multilateral meetings since the Feb. 24 invasion, including at a G-20 foreign ministers meeting in Bali in early July and at the UN General Assembly, but have not had direct discussions.
They have, however, had at least one telephone conversation, which focused on a potential prisoner swap and occurred in late July. In the meantime, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley have also had phone calls with their Russian counterparts, as has national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
UN adopts call for Russia to pay Ukraine war reparations
The resolution approved Monday was sponsored by Ukraine, Canada, the Netherlands and Guatemala
Updated 15 November 2022
AFP
UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly adopted Monday a resolution supporting a mechanism for Russia to pay reparations for human and property destruction from its invasion of Ukraine.
The resolution, which is non-binding, calls for creation of a framework for Russian reparations for the war which began on February 24 and has left well over 200,000 people on both sides dead or injured, according to US estimates.
Referring to the invasion of Ukraine, it said Russia “must bear the legal consequences of all of its internationally wrongful acts, including making reparation for the injury, including any damage, caused by such acts.”
It also called for the creation of a formal register of damage incurred by Ukraine and Ukrainians in the war and caused by Russia.
The assembly voted 94-14 as it passed the resolution, while 73 countries abstained.
That was well short of the 143 countries voting in favor of a resolution on October 12 to condemn Russia for the “illegal annexation” of Ukrainian territory.
In that vote, five opposed the document and 35 abstained.
The resolution approved Monday was sponsored by Ukraine, Canada, the Netherlands and Guatemala.
Countries opposing it included Russia, China, Cuba, Mali and Ethiopia.
Many countries in Africa abstained, as did Brazil, India and Israel.
Before the General Assembly, Ukraine’s envoy Sergiy Kyslytsya argued there was a precedent for reparations: the $52.4 billion Iraq had to pay for damage from its 1990 failed takeover of Kuwait.
That was overseen by a UN body created specifically for the case, the UN Compensation Commission.
The passage of the resolution Monday is only a partial step toward creating a reparations mechanism for Ukraine.
But it could eventually lead to Kyiv making claims on the hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Russian assets frozen by the United States and European allies since the beginning of the war.
“People around the world are watching helplessly as innocent civilians are killed as a result of deliberate targeting, as infrastructure, hospitals, schools, homes are destroyed every day. Destruction is overwhelming,” the European Union delegation to the UN said in a supporting statement.
“There is no question of whether Russia should pay, but rather of when it will pay and what amount,” it added.
Moscow’s UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia accused Ukraine and its Western backers of seeking a justification to seize the frozen assets to use “to prolong and further aggravate the conflict.”
The US is offering up to $10m each for information leading to the identification of Al-Shabab ‘emir’ Ahmed Diriye, second-in-command Mahad Karate and US citizen Jehad Mostafa
In August, following a 30-hour siege of a Mogadishu hotel that killed at least 21 people, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared ‘all-out war’ on the extremists
Updated 15 November 2022
AFP
NAIROBI: The United States said Monday it was increasing its reward for information about key leaders of Somalia’s Al-Shabab to $10 million apiece, a move that follows a spate of deadly attacks by the extremist group.
The US State Department also said it was for the first time offering a reward of up to $10 million for information “leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms” of the Al-Qaeda affiliate.
Al-Shabab fighters have stepped up attacks in the Somali capital Mogadishu and other parts of the country in the face of a widescale offensive against the group by the new government of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.
The US said it was offering up to $10 million each for information leading to the identification of Al-Shabab “emir” Ahmed Diriye, second-in-command Mahad Karate and Jehad Mostafa, a US citizen who it said had various roles in the group.
“These key leaders of Al-Shabab are responsible for numerous terrorist attacks in Somalia, Kenya and neighboring countries that have killed thousands of people,” said a poster issued by the US with pictures of the three men.
UN human rights chief Volker Turk said earlier Monday that more than 600 civilians had been killed this year in attacks largely attributed to the group.
At least 613 civilians have been killed and 948 injured so far in 2022, according to the latest United Nations figures — the highest since 2017 and a more-than 30-percent rise from last year.
In the deadliest attack in five years, twin bombings on October 29 claimed by Al-Shabab killed at least 121 people and injured 333 others in Mogadishu, the UN said, citing Somali figures.
The group, which was designated a foreign terrorist organization by the State Department in March 2008, has been seeking to overthrow the fragile foreign-backed government in Mogadishu for about 15 years.
Its fighters were driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 by an African Union force, but the group still controls swathes of countryside and continues to wage deadly strikes on civilian, political and military targets.
In August, following a 30-hour siege on a Mogadishu hotel that killed at least 21 people, Mohamud declared “all-out war” on the extremists, who espouse a strict version of sharia or Islamic law.
The US statement said Diriye, who has been leader since September 2014 after the killing of Ahmed Abdi Godane in a US strike, was designated by the US as a “specially designated global terrorist” in April 2015, and slapped with UN sanctions the same year.
Karate, who was also designated a terrorist in April 2015 and also faces UN sanctions, continues to lead some Al-Shabab operations, the US said.
He also “maintains some command responsibility over Amniyat, the group’s intelligence and security wing, which oversees suicide attacks and assassinations in Somalia, Kenya, and other countries in the region, and provides logistics and support for Al-Shabab’s terrorist activities.”
Mostafa, a US citizen who once lived in California, has been a military instructor at Al-Shabab training camps, as well as a leader of foreign fighters, a leader in the group’s media wing, an intermediary with other “terrorist organizations,” and a leader in the use of explosives in attacks, the US said.
In December 2019, he was indicted in a US court on various charges linked to Al-Shabab.
“The FBI assesses Mostafa to be the highest-ranking terrorist with US citizenship fighting overseas.”
In May, US President Joe Biden decided to restore a military presence in Somalia, approving a request from the Pentagon, which deemed his predecessor Donald Trump’s rotation system too risky and ineffective.
DUBAI / DENPASAR: World leaders meet in Indonesia this week to discuss key issues affecting the stability of the global market, with talks likely to be affected by tensions over the war in Ukraine and its economic fallout.
The Group of 20 summit is taking place in Nusa Dua on the island of Bali, on Nov. 15 and 16, marking the culmination of Indonesia’s presidency of the G20 biggest economies and more than 200 working group meetings and side events held throughout the year.
What is the G20?
It was established in late 1999, in the wake of the Asian financial crisis. Initially focused on broad macroeconomic policy, it has later morphed into a forum to address urgent problems such as vaccine access, food security, and climate change.
The group’s members are 19 states — Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkiye, the UK, and the US — and the EU.
Together, these 20 economies account for 80 percent of global economic output, nearly 75 percent of exports, and about 60 percent of the world’s population.
Every year, the leaders of G20 members meet to discuss economic and financial matters and coordinate policy on other issues of mutual interest.
The group’s annual summit is hosted and chaired by a different member, giving host countries an opportunity to push for action on issues that matter to them.
Indonesian presidency
The largest Muslim-majority nation and the world’s fourth most populous, Indonesia focused its presidency on steering post-coronavirus pandemic recovery, energy transition, and digital transformation.
But just three months into its chairing of the group, in February, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added new variables to the equation, bringing to the center of discussions food and energy security — two issues that have become global concerns as a result of the ongoing war.
High fuel and food prices are often correlated with mass protests, political violence, and unrest. While Sri Lanka and Peru have already begun to see riots, Turkiye, Pakistan, and Egypt are also at risk for social unrest as the cost of living accelerates.
These problems are expected to dominate G20 summit talks.
Teuku Rezasyah, international relations lecturer from Padjadjaran University in Bandung, told Arab News: “Most of us have learned what happened in the 1997 Asian financial crisis and the global economic crisis in 2008, and that was the reason behind the foundation of the G20.
“They will talk about energy security, food security, and then they will also talk about how to maintain global economic stability and development.”
Inflation, energy crisis, food insecurity
Inflation running at levels not seen in decades, an unfolding debt crisis, and cost-of-living problems are the biggest threats to doing business for G20 countries in the next two years, according to an early November survey by the World Economic Forum.
The global economic recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic has been further aggravated by the ongoing war in Europe.
While the G20 is an economic forum and not one for addressing armed and political conflict, the situation in Ukraine is expected to permeate discussions.
Saidiman Ahmad, program manager at the Jakarta-based pollster Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting, told Arab News: “This war has become the source of energy and agricultural crises. It would be strange if a matter as major as this did not become one of the main issues on the G20 forum agenda.”
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions slapped on Moscow, the fuel price spike has been the second highest since the 1970s. The conflict has also disrupted supplies of wheat and fertilizers — the two countries account for one-third of the global wheat, while Russia is also a top exporter of nitrates used in agriculture.
While sustained food shortages and high food prices could send millions of people around the world into acute food insecurity, and the UN has already been warning about looming famines, G20 finance and agriculture ministers committed during an October meeting to addressing global food insecurity. It is not clear, however, if the matter will be reflected in the leaders’ final declaration.
Attempts to address the power crisis, on the other hand, should be expected to appear in the summit’s communique.
The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources announced last week that G20 members had agreed to accelerate energy transition — a shift from fossil fuels to renewable sources — and include efforts for energy security in the summit’s final declaration.
Who will attend?
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has confirmed that 17 leaders of the G20 countries have confirmed their attendance, including US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The presidents of the world’s two biggest economies are set to meet in Bali on Monday, in what will be their first face-to-face chat since Biden took office, and as tensions between America and China are high — over trade policies, technology, and Beijing’s increasing military activity in the South China Sea and actions on Taiwan.
China has also avoided direct condemnation of Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, while the US has been the main initiator of sanctions on Moscow.
Besides G20 leaders, dozens of other top-level officials are also expected to attend, and the Indonesian military announced in its summit security updates that it had prepared VVIP task forces for an additional 42 heads of state arriving in Bali to attend the forum.
Indonesian diplomacy
Indonesia was trying to arrange a meeting between Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia — one of the G20’s key members — and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been invited to the summit as a guest.
While the Russian embassy in Jakarta has already said that Putin would not come to the summit, Zelensky’s press secretary told the Ukrainian news media he would attend, but most likely virtually.
In late June, Widodo was the first Asian leader to travel to Kyiv and Moscow to meet his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts in an effort to ease the conflict’s impact on the international community.
There is a strong belief among Indonesians that the Southeast Asian country as the G20 host can help defuse the war.
A survey conducted by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting in August showed that 84 percent of Indonesian respondents familiar with the G20 forum agreed that their country — which has been trying to remain neutral — could play a role in conflict resolution.
The hopes, however, may be inadequately placed.
Dr. Luthfi Assyaukanie, international relations lecturer at Paramadina University in Jakarta, told Arab News: “The main objective of the G20 meeting is economical, not political. That’s one thing that we have to highlight.
“If this forum is projected to reconcile Russia and Ukraine, then we’d put a lot of burden on this forum, because the forum is not designed to do such a thing. Even the United Nations or the European Union cannot handle this problem, so I don’t think we should expect too much from this forum in terms of Russia-Ukraine reconciliation.”
What about a final communique?
The war is likely to affect the summit leaders’ final declaration. Indications of it were already seen in July, when a meeting of G20 ministers failed to produce a consensus on the reasons of the current crisis.
While Western states blamed it on Russia’s invasion, Moscow in turn said the problems were caused by the sweeping sanctions against it and a European blockade on the transport of some Russian goods through EU borders.
“In the communique, you have to explain why there is food insecurity currently in the world. They could not reach an agreement on what caused the food crisis and inflation,” Assyaukanie said, adding that the same hurdles would now appear at the summit.
“The ultimate goal of the G20 forum is to formulate a communique. I am concerned that the G20 summit will not, and if that happens, people may consider this forum a failure.”