You are here

  • Home
  • US sinks boat carrying ‘explosive materials’ from Iran to Yemen

US sinks boat carrying ‘explosive materials’ from Iran to Yemen

US sinks boat carrying ‘explosive materials’ from Iran to Yemen
The intercepted vessel had four Yemeni crew members and also carried 100 tons of urea fertilizer, which is used in agriculture but also for making explosives. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n3d9d

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

US sinks boat carrying ‘explosive materials’ from Iran to Yemen

US sinks boat carrying ‘explosive materials’ from Iran to Yemen
  • There was no immediate Iranian comment on the accusation
  • US forces sank the ship on Sunday in the Gulf of Oman as it was a “hazard to navigation for commercial shipping”
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: The US Navy’s Fifth Fleet said on Tuesday it had intercepted a fishing vessel smuggling “massive” amounts of explosive material while transiting from Iran along a route in the Gulf of Oman that has been used to traffic weapons to Yemen’s Houthi group.
US forces found over 70 tons of ammonium perchlorate which is commonly used to make rocket and missile fuel as well as explosives, the Fifth Fleet said in a statement.
The Coalition battling the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen since 2015 has repeatedly accused Iran of supplying the group with weapons, a charge Tehran denies.
“This was a massive amount of explosive material, enough to fuel more than a dozen medium-range ballistic missiles depending on the size,” said Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Naval Forces Central Command, US 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces.
“The unlawful transfer of lethal aid from Iran does not go unnoticed. It is irresponsible, dangerous and leads to violence and instability across the Middle East,” he added.
There was no immediate Iranian comment on the accusation.
The intercepted vessel had four Yemeni crew members and also carried 100 tons of urea fertilizer, which is used in agriculture but also for making explosives, the Fifth Fleet said.
US forces sank the ship on Sunday in the Gulf of Oman as it was a “hazard to navigation for commercial shipping” and its crew were handed over to the Yemen coast guard, it added.
Last December, the Fifth Fleet seized a cargo of assault rifles and ammunition from a fishing vessel that it said were believed to have originated in Iran to supply the Houthis.

Topics: US navy Gulf of Oman Yemen Iran explosives

Related

US Navy foils Iranian attempt to capture unmanned vessel in Arabian Gulf
Middle-East
US Navy foils Iranian attempt to capture unmanned vessel in Arabian Gulf
US Navy, Iran have tense encounter in Strait of Hormuz
Middle-East
US Navy, Iran have tense encounter in Strait of Hormuz

Palestinian stabs 3 Israelis in West Bank settlement

Palestinian stabs 3 Israelis in West Bank settlement
Updated 4 min 15 sec ago
AP

Palestinian stabs 3 Israelis in West Bank settlement

Palestinian stabs 3 Israelis in West Bank settlement
  • There was no immediate confirmation of the condition of the Palestinian attacker
Updated 4 min 15 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian man stabbed three Israelis in a settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday before he was shot by Israeli security personnel, Israeli paramedics said.
The three stabbed people were being treated for serious injuries following the attack near a gas station in the West Bank settlement of Ariel, the medics said.
There was no immediate confirmation of the condition of the Palestinian attacker nor any word on his motive for the stabbing.
The attack was latest in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem that has seen at least 23 Israelis and more than 130 Palestinians killed this year, making 2022 the deadliest since 2006.

Topics: Palestine Israel West Bank

Related

Palestinians: Israeli forces kill young woman during raid
Middle-East
Palestinians: Israeli forces kill young woman during raid
Palestinians hit by Israeli reversal on 24-hour operation of Allenby crossing on Jordan’s border
Middle-East
Palestinians hit by Israeli reversal on 24-hour operation of Allenby crossing on Jordan’s border

Gulf Cooperation Council renews commitment to nuclear weapon-free Middle East

Gulf Cooperation Council renews commitment to nuclear weapon-free Middle East
Updated 15 November 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

Gulf Cooperation Council renews commitment to nuclear weapon-free Middle East

Gulf Cooperation Council renews commitment to nuclear weapon-free Middle East
  • Saudi envoy Abdulaziz Alwasil, speaking on behalf of the GCC, stressed the need for full and free access to the peaceful uses of nuclear energy
  • He was speaking at the third Conference on the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction
Updated 15 November 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: Gulf Cooperation Council member nations on Monday vowed to work together “and spare no effort” to establish a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons, while acknowledging that it will require the “political will” of all parties.

They also underscored “the legitimate right of states to peaceful uses of nuclear energy,” in line with the aims of the UN’s landmark 1970 Non-Proliferation Treaty, and called for full access to such technology, free of additional obligations.

Through its three pillars — prevention of the spread of nuclear weapons, the destruction of the existing nuclear arsenals, and promotion of the peaceful uses of nuclear energy — the NPT has been the cornerstone of global non-proliferation efforts for more than half a century.

Speaking on behalf of GCC countries, Abdulaziz Alwasil, the permanent representative of Saudi Arabia to the UN, expressed concern at “ongoing clandestine nuclear activities in the Middle East” and the fact that there are “certain nuclear facilities that are not controlled by the International Atomic Energy Agency.”

This, he said, constitutes a “disservice to the goal of” achieving a nuclear weapons-free Middle East, will “weaken the efforts made toward confidence building,” and will “threaten international and regional peace and security.”

Alwasil was speaking during the third session of the Conference on the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction, which was established in 2018 by a UN General Assembly resolution.

A resolution on a Middle East zone free of WMDs was adopted at an NPT review conference in 1995 and further developed in 2010. Alwasil said that the outcomes of these two review conferences remain “the main benchmark to achieve the ultimate goal of establishing a WMD-free zone in the Middle East.”

Israel, a nuclear power, is not a party to the NPT. Iran is a signatory but the IAEA has for months expressed concern about the removal of the agency’s monitoring equipment from Iranian nuclear facilities and the blocking of access to key sites in the country where enrichment of uranium is believed to have taken place.

Just three days ago, the US, UK, France and Germany called on the board of the IAEA, the UN’s nuclear watchdog, to pass a resolution reflecting the “essential and urgent” need for Iran to explain why traces of uranium have been found at three sites that were declared as being part of its nuclear research, Reuters reported.

The draft text of the resolution also notes that the board “expresses profound concern that the safeguards issues related to three undeclared locations remain outstanding due to insufficient substantive cooperation by Iran.”

Alwasil highlighted the importance of ensuring that all nuclear facilities are subject to the IAEA’s safeguards regime “to ensure that no unannounced nuclear activities are taking place in the region.”

Later, speaking on behalf of his own country, Alwasil said that Saudi Arabia has worked with “sisterly Arab countries to issue a General Assembly resolution that called for holding a meeting that will lead to a legally binding instrument to establish a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction and the means of their delivery.”

He added: “My country supports all efforts aimed at establishing such a Middle East free zone, and our cooperation with the countries of the region to achieve that desired objective.

“Building trust measures and good neighborliness are important pillars to establish such a region and bring about regional peace and security.”

Reiterating the importance of securing the political will to achieve this goal, Alwasil said: “The continued clandestine nuclear activities in the Middle East, as well as nuclear facilities outside the supervision of the IAEA. would not serve the purpose of establishing such a free zone. It will instead lead to threats to international peace and security.”

He added: “The challenges facing the Middle East require concerted efforts to deescalate and build trust and express the goodwill among all countries of the region, to ensure peaceful coexistence and achieve development and prosperity for all peoples.

“The continued Israeli nuclear facilities outside the scope of monitoring by the IAEA, as well as the other clandestine nuclear activities, necessitate that we ensure these are for peaceful purposes and this is a real concern.

“We must ensure the peaceful nature of all nuclear activities in the region as a first step to achieving our primary objective, which is the establishment of a Middle East free zone.”

Alwasil said that Saudi Arabia, which actively participated in the previous two Conferences on the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction, welcomes an exchange of ideas and expertise on the legal framework for discussing this issue.

He also called for an exchange of ideas with countries that have already succeeded in achieving the goals of WMD-free zones in their regions, including in Africa, Latin America and Asia.

Topics: Saudi Arabia GCC Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty

Related

Saudi interior minister leads 39th GCC meeting
Saudi Arabia
Saudi interior minister leads 39th GCC meeting
World Bank highlights the benefits for the GCC to accelerate transition of desalination to renewable energy
Saudi Arabia
World Bank highlights the benefits for the GCC to accelerate transition of desalination to renewable energy

Israel confirms US probe into Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing

Israel confirms US probe into Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing
Updated 15 November 2022
AP

Israel confirms US probe into Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing

Israel confirms US probe into Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing
  • Israel has made it clear to the US “that we won’t cooperate with any external investigation,” says Benny Gantz
Updated 15 November 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: The US Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Israel confirmed Monday, condemning the probe as a “grave mistake” and vowing not to cooperate.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz made the statement on Twitter, saying Israel has made it clear to the US “that we won’t cooperate with any external investigation.”
“We will not allow interference in Israel’s internal affairs,” he added.
A Palestinian who covered Israeli operations in the Palestinian territories for years, Abu Akleh was also a US citizen.
A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Gantz’s statement. It was not immediately clear when the investigation might have begun and what it would entail. But a probe by the US into Israeli actions was a rare step that could shake the strong alliance between the two countries.
Palestinian officials, Abu Akleh’s family and Al Jazeera accuse Israel of intentionally targeting and killing the 51-year-old journalist, who was wearing a helmet and a protective vest marked with the word “press” when she was shot last May in the occupied West Bank.
She had covered the West Bank for Al Jazeera for two decades and was a well-known face across the Arab world. Her death reverberated across the region.
Abu Akleh’s family did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Monday, nor did Palestinian Foreign Ministry officials. A spokeswoman for outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid declined to comment, and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to return to lead the country in the coming weeks, also had no immediate comment.
Israel has acknowledged that Israeli fire probably killed Abu Akleh, but vigorously denied allegations that a soldier intentionally targeted her.
It is not unusual for the FBI or other US investigators to mount probes into non-natural deaths or injuries of American citizens abroad, particularly if they are government employees.
However, such separate investigations are not the rule and it is rare, if not unprecedented, for them to occur in a US-allied country like Israel that is recognized in Washington as having a credible and independent judicial system.
Critics have long accused the military of doing a poor job of investigating wrongdoing by its troops and seldom holding forces accountable. Following their own investigation into the death, Israeli authorities decided not to launch a criminal investigation.

Topics: Israel Shireen Abu Akleh benny gantz

Related

Social media outrage over US handling of Shireen Abu Akleh killing
Middle-East
Social media outrage over US handling of Shireen Abu Akleh killing
Palestinians hand bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to US
Middle-East
Palestinians hand bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to US

No push for Iran nuclear talks, US envoy says, due to protests, drone sales

No push for Iran nuclear talks, US envoy says, due to protests, drone sales
Updated 14 November 2022
Reuters

No push for Iran nuclear talks, US envoy says, due to protests, drone sales

No push for Iran nuclear talks, US envoy says, due to protests, drone sales
  • “Our focus is not an accord that isn’t moving forward, but what is happening in Iran ... the brutal crackdown of the regime against protesters,” Malley said
Updated 14 November 2022
Reuters

PARIS: Iran’s crackdown on protesters and the sale of drones to Russia have turned the United States’ focus away from reviving a nuclear deal, which Tehran has so far rejected, Washington’s special envoy for Iran said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters in Paris, Robert Malley insisted that the United States would leave the door open to resume diplomacy “when and if” the time came, but for now Washington would continue a policy of sanctions and pressure.
Talks to revive a 2015 accord between Iran and world powers have been at a stalemate since September. Western states accuse Iran of making unreasonable demands after all sides appeared to be nearing a deal.
“If these negotiations are not happening, it’s because of Iran’s position and everything that has happened since (September),” Malley said.
“Our focus is not an accord that isn’t moving forward, but what is happening in Iran ... this popular movement and the brutal crackdown of the regime against protesters. It’s the sale of armed drones by Iran to Russia ... and the liberation of our hostages,” he said referring to three American nationals held in Iran.
Anti-government protests broke out in September over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody. The EU, the United States, Canada and Britain have imposed sanctions over human rights abuses in Iran as well as for its drone sales to Moscow.
Iran has continued its nuclear program, installing hundreds more advanced centrifuges. The machines enrich uranium, increasing the country’s ability to enrich well beyond the limits set by the 2015 deal. Iran began breaching those terms in 2019 in response to a US withdrawal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump.
The 2015 agreement limited Iran’s uranium enrichment activity to make it harder for Tehran to develop nuclear arms, in return for lifting international sanctions. Iran denies wanting to acquire nuclear weapons.
Malley declined to give a timeframe on how long Washington would accept the status quo, but said if diplomacy failed the United States was ready to use other tools.
“If Iran takes the initiative to cross new thresholds in its nuclear program, then obviously the response will be different and coordinated with our European allies,” Malley said, without elaborating.
“There is no magic in which we will find a new formula.” Diplomats said Malley would hold talks in Paris with French, German and British counterparts on Tuesday.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 US Iran nuclear deal Robert Malley

Related

Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian attacks targeting Iraqi Kurdistan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian attacks targeting Iraqi Kurdistan
US says Iran threats to ex-officials Pompeo, Hook persist
Middle-East
US says Iran threats to ex-officials Pompeo, Hook persist

Israeli forces kill woman in West Bank as Abbas deplores Netanyahu’s anti-peace policies

Israeli forces kill woman in West Bank as Abbas deplores Netanyahu’s anti-peace policies
Updated 14 November 2022
Mohammed Najib

Israeli forces kill woman in West Bank as Abbas deplores Netanyahu’s anti-peace policies

Israeli forces kill woman in West Bank as Abbas deplores Netanyahu’s anti-peace policies
  • President says he has ‘no other choice’ than to ‘deal’ with new PM 
Updated 14 November 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has reiterated his concerns over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-line policies as Israeli troops killed 16-year-old Palestinian girl Fullah Masalmah in the occupied West Bank on Monday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the girl, from the town of Dahiriya, south of Hebron, died after Israeli soldiers shot her in the head during their storming of Beitunia.

The Israeli armed forces rounded up several Palestinians across the West Bank at dawn on Monday and carried out vast invasive operations in several West Bank towns.

Abbas said that Netanyahu was “not a man who believes in peace” with the Palestinians but that he would be forced to “deal with him,” even if the prospects for peace talks were minimal.

He made the remarks in a TV interview with an Egyptian channel on Nov. 13.

Abbas told the news channel: “I have known Netanyahu for a long time and have dealt with him a lot since the 90s. He is a man who does not believe in peace.”

The president said: “I deal with him because I have no other choice; with whom do I deal as a representative of Israel? There is a problem between me and Israel that occupies my land and my country. Who is its prime minister? Netanyahu. I have to deal with him, and at the same time, I stick to my position.”

Notably, Israel’s current and recent former leaders — Netanyahu, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid — refused direct contact with Abbas.

At the same time, there was limited Israeli connection with the Palestinian leader through Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who had focused on security cooperation and resolving Palestinian humanitarian issues.

Abbas said: “If he (Netanyahu) does not believe in peace, I say let’s find another solution. No. Peace is necessary. The proof is that we have often forced him to go to the US to discuss the peace process. But he is a man who does not believe in peace and believes that the occupation will remain forever.”

He added: “In the US now, many Americans do not accept his position and many American Jews — and this is something new — say that Israel is an apartheid state. In addition, 90 percent of America’s churches do not believe in Israel’s policy and publicly declare that this policy will not lead to any result.”

Abbas added that the Palestinians were working in a cumulative way to promote the Palestinian narrative in the US in an effort to overturn the dominance of pro-Israeli thought.

“The Palestinian people are fully aware of this policy, and there are no illusions that the solution will be tomorrow because we have been under occupation for 75 years. We know Israel. It’s challenging to withdraw from the Palestinian lands unless their theory fails,” Abbas said.

He added: “We recently talked with the Israelis about the bilateral relationship. We told them the Oslo Accords say it is forbidden to carry out unilateral actions on both sides. You are doing unilateral actions; stop it and release our money.”

The president praised the efforts of Egypt and Algeria to promote reconciliation between Fatah and Hamas as a success, adding that he only asks Hamas to recognize that the PLO is the representative of the Palestinian people and identify its international legitimacy.

Abbas said that the Palestine Liberation Organization is the most crucial political vehicle for Palestinians since the Nakba and that there would neither be a state nor a Palestinian entity without the PLO.

In his interview, Abbas also criticized Washington’s brokering of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, warning that not a single step forward had been taken since the US became involved in the Palestine dossier.

“Since the US laid its hand on the Palestinian-Israeli file in 1993 until today, the case has not progressed. We are in negotiations and in contact with the Americans about the bilateral relationship daily,” Abbas added.

The Palestinian leader said that he adopted the political method of peaceful popular resistance that is acceptable to all parties, adding that the Palestinian issue is “complicated” and “the solution is far away.”

Abbas said: “We seek permanent membership in the UN and access to the International Court of Justice despite the pressures, knowing that the UN has ignored us for more than 70 years.

“But we will continue regardless of the pressures without hesitation, because we are the owners of a cause and maintain our independent decision.”

Topics: Palestine Israel

Related

Netanyahu likely to take pro-Russian position on Ukraine conflict, analysts say 
Middle-East
Netanyahu likely to take pro-Russian position on Ukraine conflict, analysts say 
Palestinians hit by Israeli reversal on 24-hour operation of Allenby crossing on Jordan’s border
Middle-East
Palestinians hit by Israeli reversal on 24-hour operation of Allenby crossing on Jordan’s border

Latest updates

Palestinian stabs 3 Israelis in West Bank settlement
Palestinian stabs 3 Israelis in West Bank settlement
Hundreds protest southern China COVID-19 lockdowns
Hundreds protest southern China COVID-19 lockdowns
Iran’s World Cup hopes rise from Brentford’s shock win over Man City
Iran’s World Cup hopes rise from Brentford’s shock win over Man City
Arab golfers gaining global momentum after encouraging International Series Egypt
Arab golfers gaining global momentum after encouraging International Series Egypt
Emirates Airline Festival of Literature announces 2023 lineup 
Emirates Airline Festival of Literature announces 2023 lineup 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.