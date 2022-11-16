You are here

  • Home
  • HSBC Bank Oman to be dissolved as merger with Sohar International gets green light

HSBC Bank Oman to be dissolved as merger with Sohar International gets green light

HSBC Bank Oman to be dissolved as merger with Sohar International gets green light
Upon merger completion, HSBC Oman will no longer be a legal entity (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bnmuz

Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News

HSBC Bank Oman to be dissolved as merger with Sohar International gets green light

HSBC Bank Oman to be dissolved as merger with Sohar International gets green light
Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News

Riyadh: A binding merger agreement between HSBC Bank Oman and Sohar International has been approved, the Muscat-based lenders disclosed in separate announcements on Wednesday.

In regulatory announcements released to the Muscat Stock Exchange, the firms said following the agreement all assets and liabilities of HSBC Oman will be transferred to Sohar International in a cash-and-shares deal.

The banks, who did not disclose the deal value, said that upon merger completion, HSBC Oman will be dissolved and no longer be a legal entity.

Shareholders of HSBC Oman will be offered consideration valuing HSBC Oman at one times the book value.

Shareholders will be given the option to get cash, provided it does not exceed 70 percent of the total consideration payable by Sohar International.

Sohar shares that form a part of the consideration to HSBC Oman will be valued at one times the book value, the calculations of which, for both banks, will be determined at a later date.

The move to consolidation is in keeping with a mergers and acquisitions trend seen in the banking sector in other Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

In 2021, in what was described as a turning point for the Kingdom’s banking history, Saudi Arabia'’s biggest lender National Commercial Bank merged with smaller rival Samba Financial Group to create Saudi National Bank, with more than $240 billion in assets.

Also in 2021, SABB and Alawwal Bank finalized their merger, creating the Kingdom’s third-biggest bank by assets.

In Qatar, the consolidation of Islamic bank Masraf Al Rayan with Al Khaliji Bank in November 2021 created Qatar’s second-largest lender and one of the region’s largest Sharia-compliant groups.

The UAE banking sector saw a number of national banks merge to create Emirates NBD in 2007 and FAB in 2017. In 2019 Union National Bank and Al Hilal merged with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, and the Dubai Islamic Bank’s acquired Noor Bank in 2020.

A report published by ratings agency Standard & Poor’s in March 2021, said that the long-lasting adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic could herald a second wave of M&A in the GCC. It anticipated that more lenders will merge in order to be strong enough to face any future crises.

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said that increased hydrocarbon production and continued recovery of non-hydrocarbon economic activity has seen gross domestic product growth in Oman rebound from -3.2 percent in 2020 to 3 percent in 2021, and is projected at 4.3 percent in 2022.

Topics: HSBC Bank Oman HSBC Sohar International

Related

MBC Group plans to go public, taps HSBC Holdings and JPMorgan Chase
Media
MBC Group plans to go public, taps HSBC Holdings and JPMorgan Chase

London’s Arab Bankers Association hosts gala dinner at Carlton Tower Jumeirah

London’s Arab Bankers Association hosts gala dinner at Carlton Tower Jumeirah
Updated 16 November 2022
Tamara Turki

London’s Arab Bankers Association hosts gala dinner at Carlton Tower Jumeirah

London’s Arab Bankers Association hosts gala dinner at Carlton Tower Jumeirah
  • National Bank of Kuwait Deputy Group CEO Shaikha Al-Bahar crowned as first female recipient of annual ABA award
  • Former lord mayor of the City of London admires relationship-building and trust among Arab Bankers
Updated 16 November 2022
Tamara Turki

LONDON: The London-based Arab Bankers Association held its annual gala dinner on Thursday at the capital’s Carlton Tower Jumeirah.

The biggest event on the association’s calendar, it gathered nearly 240 leaders from the UK and Arab world’s private and public financial sectors.

Founded in 1980, ABA aims to foster relations, information sharing and understanding between Arab and British financial sectors through its programs, training sessions and events on topical issues.

The organization has cultivated a prestigious corporate network, with Morgan Stanley, HSBC and the London branches of Riyad Bank, Emirates NBD and Qatar National Bank as members. 

People interested in serving members as lawyers, valuers or consultants will find it an attractive space to be involved with, ABA CEO George Kanaan told Arab News. 

The evening began with a keynote address from Nadhim Zahawi, chairman of the UK’s Conservative Party. 

The British-Iraqi politician laid out the government’s vision of private-sector growth by capitalizing on the opportunities presented by a new post-Brexit legal regime, stating: “We want everyone in this room to be enthusiastic about investing in the United Kingdom. 

The highlight of the night was the crowning of National Bank of Kuwait Deputy Group CEO Shaikha Al-Bahar for the annual ABA “Award for Distinguished Service to Arab Banking.”

Al-Bahar, the award’s first female recipient, boasts an impressive career at NBK. Throughout her nine-year tenure as chief of Kuwait’s largest bank, where she was instrumental in developing its corporate side of the business, the Harvard alumna has been a leading advocate for digitalization, gender equality and socially responsible profitability.

“A real leader knows how to drive change,” Al-Baha said on accepting her award. “I’m committed to creating greater boardroom diversity, taking opportunities and actions to change the status quo.”

“I also realized the female representation in our managerial and executive team does not reflect the pool of talent that we have,” she said.

Al-Bahar sponsors and manages NBK RISE, a first-of-its-kind global women leadership initiative “designed by women for women” launched in October. The nine-month program gathers female leaders from across the globe to share their experiences and collaborate with world-renowned universities to learn leadership techniques. 

“Leaving a footprint has always been my purpose as I continue to play a key role in shaping the group’s strategic vision and direction,” she said. 

Kanaan describes banking as the business of taking risks, “and the menu of risks is ever increasing.”

Banks are being tested against soaring energy prices, inflationary pressures and an increasingly volatile geopolitical climate. This has also forged the way for them to tap into new markets, business models and revenue streams. 

Although the circumstances differ for institutions in the Arab world’s energy-rich GCC states and those in the more vulnerable oil-importing countries, Kanaan said that both groups were not showing any sign of weakness.  

“The Egyptian banks are in a very sound shape, irrespective of whether the country itself is actually suffering,” he said. 

“The Arab Bank, for example in Jordan, is also extremely sound, albeit perhaps the Jordanian economy is not as strong as it could be,” Kanaan said. 

Lebanese ambassador to the UK, Rami Mortada, told Arab News: “It’s a very global volatile situation. Banks in the Levant region are no exception, especially with food security and energy prices, but they try to cope with a very difficult situation. 

“Their footprint in London is very powerful and the UK market is not to be missed, they’re all resilient and doing well against all odds.”

Competition is also intensifying and changing in nature, yet there is a synergetic air in Carlton’s ballroom where corporates sat side by side and celebrated Al-Bahar’s achievements. Are they adversaries or allies? 

Sir William Russell, former lord mayor of the City of London offered his insight to Arab News.

“Even though many banks are in competition with each other, they also have good values and competition means that they can continue to compete on price or service, but at the end of the day I think we’re all friends in the same room trying to get to the same place, to be doing the right thing.”

“Competition is healthy, but it seems to me in the Arab world no one takes it too far that it becomes an ugly situation.”

Topics: Arab Bankers Association

Related

Arab Bankers Association in UK hosts investor networking event at Battersea Power Station
Business & Economy
Arab Bankers Association in UK hosts investor networking event at Battersea Power Station
Profits of the National Bank of Kuwait hit $1.2bn in 2021
Business & Economy
Profits of the National Bank of Kuwait hit $1.2bn in 2021

UAE-based stock fintech baraka raises $20m to fund expansion into KSA and GCC

UAE-based stock fintech baraka raises $20m to fund expansion into KSA and GCC
Updated 16 November 2022
Nour El-Shaeri 

UAE-based stock fintech baraka raises $20m to fund expansion into KSA and GCC

UAE-based stock fintech baraka raises $20m to fund expansion into KSA and GCC
Updated 16 November 2022
Nour El-Shaeri 

CAIRO: UAE-based fintech company baraka raised $20 million in a series A funding round to double down on Saudi expansion. 

With over 6,000 US-listed securities on its commission-free platform, baraka makes investing accessible to all with no minimum investment requirements. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Feras Jalbout, CEO and founder of baraka, said that the company will utilize the majority of its funding for expansion and licensing in new markets. 

“As (Saudi Arabia is) the largest market in the region, we are excited about the prospects of having a local presence. Of course, we need to first complete the licensing process, as mandated by the government,” Jalbout told Arab News. 

He added: “The Kingdom has adopted the world’s leading standards for equity investing, and we look forward to being a long-term partner to investors here in the future.”  

With Vision 2030 being a strong economic foundation, Jalbout expects the interest in equity markets to be bolstered by fintech like baraka. 

“With the backing of our investors, we have a long-term commitment to the Kingdom, where the young mobile-first population seeks intuitive and digital-friendly solutions,” he added. 

Jalbout further stated that the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to grow by 8 percent this year with non-oil activities increasing by 5.9 percent, adding that “this is inspiring confidence and investor interest in the Gulf Cooperation Council’s largest economy.” 

Being the region’s largest economy, Saudi Arabia is attracting investor interest from around the world, said Jalbout, adding that “the listing of companies like Aramco on the Saudi Stock Exchange, known as Tadawul, sends a strong message to global investors.” 

“We want to be able to create access to local equity markets like Tadawul. This will not only boost investor interest, but also support the growth of the Saudi economy,” said baraka founder.  

“We are excited about the potential of the local markets and look forward to connecting investors from around the region to opportunities here.”  

Moreover, the CEO added that more companies are choosing to go public in Saudi Arabia which will boost economic growth as well as wealth creation. 

Giving the example of Tadawul, he said the Saudi stock exchange raised $4.7 billion through 27 new listings in the first half of 2022, with a healthy pipeline of companies looking to list over the coming months. “This is indicative evidence of the potential and positive impact of equity investing on the economy,” explained Jalbout. 

Established in 2021, baraka acts as a one-stop platform for investors by providing access to news and content for free to help users make informed and independent decisions. 

As part of safeguards, Jalbout pointed out that baraka users benefit from having their shares and exchange-traded funds registered in their names through its affiliation with a Securities and Exchange Commission Registered broker.  

“Dividends are paid directly to their brokerage accounts,” he said, adding that they get protection from the Securities Investor Protection Corp. with a limit of up to $500,000. 

Jalbout stressed that the company adheres to best practices as it is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority in the Middle East region.  

Since its launch, baraka has seen robust growth with global investors like PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures leading the round along with Knollwood, as the platform saw users signing up to its free and premium plans. 

“Data shows that Middle East Exchanges have had a nearly 300 percent increase in IPOs in 2022 with retail investors leading a 16 percent increase in the Middle East’s total assets under management to $1.2 trillion, empowered by technology platforms like baraka,” Jalbout stated. 

“Once licensed in other markets, we expect to have further growth while contributing to the growth of regional equity markets,” he concluded. 

Topics: Saudi fintech UAE Stock Market Tadawul TASI

Related

Saudi fintech sector grows 79% in a year
Business & Economy
Saudi fintech sector grows 79% in a year

UAE banks’ revenues to hit $25bn by 2030 amid digital transformation: Senior official  

UAE banks’ revenues to hit $25bn by 2030 amid digital transformation: Senior official  
Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News

UAE banks’ revenues to hit $25bn by 2030 amid digital transformation: Senior official  

UAE banks’ revenues to hit $25bn by 2030 amid digital transformation: Senior official  
Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Banks in the UAE are set to witness 52 percent growth in their revenue to about $25 billion by 2030 as the financial sector undertakes widespread digital transformation practices to improve customer experience, said a senior official of the UAE Banks Federation. 

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi Finance Week earlier this week, Abdulaziz Al-Ghurair, chairman of the UAE Banks Federation, said the transformation has led to the region’s leading banks registering nearly 95 percent of digital transactions, out of which over 90 percent was done over mobile phones.  

Citing the Central Bank of UAE data, Al-Ghurair revealed that in 2021 the share of cash payments in overall transactions declined from 69 percent to 20 percent, even as the total share of digital accounts rose from 7 percent in 2018 to 51 percent in 2021.  

He further said that changing customer needs had triggered significant technology investments and upgrades across the banking sector that will facilitate superior customer experience in times to come.  

The chairman revealed that UBF has been instrumental in promoting digital transformation and consolidating the sector’s leadership in developing digital solutions, contributing further to economic development in the region.  

In a webinar held last month, the federation emphasized on the relentless role of the Central Bank of UAE in adopting the latest technologies to enable greater financial inclusion and develop the national digital economy.  

“Under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of the UAE, the federation is committed to creating the conditions for this development. This progress requires keeping up with the latest trends in the financial sector to create solutions that meet customers’ needs,” said Jamal Saleh, director-general of the UBF, in a statement.  

He added: “Digitalization is currently one of the most important pillars of the global economy. It is part of our continuous efforts to ensure the consolidation of the banking and finance sector's leadership through a proactive approach of studying and analyzing global market trends.”  

In June, the CBUAE held a meeting with the CEOs of banks operating in the UAE to discuss the continued UAE’s banking sector recovery, the increasing role of digitalization of the financial sector and Emiratization initiatives in the financial sector.  

As part of the meeting, the central bank took stock of the implementation of its National Payment System Strategy, which comprised the instant payments platform and fast-tracked modernization of financial infrastructure and payment system data centers.  

It also outlined a series of wide-ranging initiatives to increase Emiratization in the financial sector, which included creating 5,000 additional jobs in the banking and insurance sector by the end of 2026.   

Topics: UAE

Related

Sales boom in Saudi Arabia and UAE as inflation continues to soar
Business & Economy
Sales boom in Saudi Arabia and UAE as inflation continues to soar

Saudi sukuk issuance closes in November with $2.6bn bids received: NDMC

Saudi sukuk issuance closes in November with $2.6bn bids received: NDMC
Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi sukuk issuance closes in November with $2.6bn bids received: NDMC

Saudi sukuk issuance closes in November with $2.6bn bids received: NDMC
Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News

RIYAHD: Saudi Arabia’s sukuk issuance in November closed at SR9.9 billion ($2.6 billion) of bids received, up SR6.2 billion from the previous month, according to the National Debt Management Center.  

The Saudi Riyal Local Sukuk Program is one of Saudi Arabia’s financing tools where the Ministry of Finance issues local instruments that are then organized by NDMC and divided into monthly tranches for investors.  

NDMC reported that the total amount of all bids received stood at SR9.9 billion in November, up from SR3.13 billion in October and SR7.4 billion in September.  

As for the total amount allocated, it was set at SR6.6 billion last month compared to only SR0.7 billion in October and SR1.7 billion in September, showed the data.   

Last month’s sukuk issuance was divided into two tranches, or parts of different sizes and maturity dates, as opposed to into three tranches the two preceding months.  

The first tranche in November’s issuance marked a size of SR 5.6 billion maturing in 2030, whereas the second a size of SR1 billion maturing in 2034.  

October’s three tranches stood at SR0.3 billion, SR0.3 billion and SR0.1 billion with their maturity dates being 2029, 2032 and 2037 respectively.  

In addition, September’s tranches recorded SR0.2 billion, SR0.7 billion and SR0.8 billion with maturities of 2027, 2032 and 2037 respectively.  

Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corp., the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, completed the offering and subscription of Tier 1 sukuk denominated in Saudi Riyals, valued at SR10 billion on Tuesday. 

The rate of return is reset on Nov. 16, and is reset every five years following the first reset date, according to a bourse filing. 

The sukuk allocation is expected to be completed by Nov. 13, and the settlement is scheduled for Nov. 16. 

Surplus refunds will be provided to eligible investors on Nov. 16, after which the sukuk will be listed and traded on the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul 

The sukuk issuance continues to stand in line with the statement made by NDMC in May of this year that the organization “will continue, in accordance with the approved Annual Borrowing Plan, to consider additional funding activities subject to market conditions and through available funding channels locally or internationally.”

“This is to ensure the Kingdom's continuous presence in debt markets and manage the debt repayments for the coming years while taking into account market movements and the government debt portfolio risk management.”  

Topics: National Debt Management Center (NDMC) Sukuk

Related

Al Rajhi Bank completes $3bn Tier 1 SR-denominated Sukuk subscription
Business & Economy
Al Rajhi Bank completes $3bn Tier 1 SR-denominated Sukuk subscription

Riyadh hotels’ RevPAR hits highest levels in over a decade

Riyadh hotels’ RevPAR hits highest levels in over a decade
Updated 16 November 2022
Ameen Syed

Riyadh hotels’ RevPAR hits highest levels in over a decade

Riyadh hotels’ RevPAR hits highest levels in over a decade
Updated 16 November 2022
Ameen Syed

RIYADH: Riyadh’s hotel industry continues to register improved performance, with the occupancy and room tariffs in October hitting their highest levels for any month since March 2022, according to global hospitality data provider STR.

The Saudi capital saw the occupancy level of city hotels reaching 72.3 percent last month, allowing hotel operators to quote higher average daily rates of SR771.24 ($205), revealed STR’s preliminary data for October 2022.

As Riyadh’s hotel rooms stayed strong on occupancy with charging comparatively higher daily tariffs, this helped hoteliers earn better revenue per available room, or RevPAR, at SR557.28, which is the highest since May 2011.

With these improved numbers, the Riyadh hotel market’s ADR and RevPAR levels surpassed the pre-pandemic comparable, while occupancy remained slightly below October 2019, stated STR.

Saudi capital has emerged as one of the major destinations for international events and forums amid the Kingdom’s push to become a regional hub for trade and business.

The city was host to the Future Investment Initiative forum in October that saw top CEOs, policymakers, investors and entrepreneurs from across the world attending the three-day event to discuss the future of international investment and the global economy.

The Saudi hospitality market has been on a steady recovery path post the COVID-19 pandemic that played havoc with the global hotel industry.

The return of a variety of events that were previously suspended due to the pandemic is now sustaining and boosting visitor arrivals in Saudi cities, according to global property consultant Knight Frank, as it helped hotels to register better occupancy and daily rates.

For instance, the recent Riyadh International Book Fair is reported to have attracted over 1 million visitors from across the nation. This resulted in improving occupancy rates in the capital’s hotels, noted Knight Frank. Furthermore, it said that rising activity amongst international corporates relocating or expanding their presence in Riyadh has also boosted business travel.

“Looking forward, with the recent launch of the third edition of Riyadh Season, we expect strong demand for hotel rooms this winter. Additionally, as noted above, with rising business travel, room rates are expected to continue rising across the city,” said Turab Saleem, partner – Head of Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure at Knight Frank.

To cater to the growing demand and as part of the economic transformation plans, he said a myriad of new hotel offerings are being planned to accommodate the government’s forecast increase in visitor numbers.

He added: “We expect the total number of hotel rooms to rise by around 25 percent to 25,800 keys by the end of 2024, with over half of the upcoming supply expected to be internationally branded and operated.”

According to September 2022 data from STR, Middle East & Africa was the only world region to show an increase in overall hotel pipeline activity at the end of the third quarter, with 130,956 rooms under construction, 38,147 rooms in the final planning stages, and 74,510 rooms in the planning stage. This comes as the Middle East and Africa regions have a total of 243,613 rooms under contract.

STR noted that most of the region’s pipeline activity is focused in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia leading the construction activity in the region with 39,070 rooms, followed by the UAE's 32,373 rooms.

Topics: Saudi Knight Frank hotels STR

Related

Exclusive Almost 40 new Marriott hotels set for Saudi Arabia, leading manager reveals
Business & Economy
Almost 40 new Marriott hotels set for Saudi Arabia, leading manager reveals
Riyadh hotels witness higher occupancy in June compared to May
Business & Economy
Riyadh hotels witness higher occupancy in June compared to May

Latest updates

England’s World Cup injuries ease as Maddison, Walker train
England’s World Cup injuries ease as Maddison, Walker train
Canada imposes new Iran sanctions over drones for Russia, human rights
Canada imposes new Iran sanctions over drones for Russia, human rights
G20 declaration in Bali puts Ukraine war’s negative economic impact in focus
G20 declaration in Bali puts Ukraine war’s negative economic impact in focus
US sanctions senior employees of Iranian state-run media
US sanctions senior employees of Iranian state-run media
Saudi Arabia show World Cup ambition despite 1-0 loss to Croatia in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia show World Cup ambition despite 1-0 loss to Croatia in Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.