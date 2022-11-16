Messi and Argentina light up the Abu Dhabi night in 5-0 win over UAE

Saudi Arabia show World Cup ambition despite 1-0 loss to Croatia in Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia may have lost 1-0 to Croatia in Riyadh on Wednesday as preparations for the FIFA World Cup came to an end, but this was the Green Falcons’ best performance of the year so far.

The game should give them encouragement and confidence ahead of their meeting with Argentina in the opening game of Group C in Qatar on Tuesday.

After a month of training camps, this was the sixth and hardest test for coach Herve Renard’s men, coming against a team that reached the final of the 2018 World Cup.

The Europeans may not have started with their strongest side, but the likes of Bayern Munich defender Josip Stanisic and Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic were among the lineup. None of the home team looked out of place when faced with such high-level opponents.

From the beginning, Saudi Arabia worked hard to press Croatia high up the pitch and to deny the team in blue any time or space.

There was a pleasing all-round attitude and a hard-working and energetic performance. The only major downside in the first half was that there was no goal scored, though Saleh Al-Shehri, back in the team after a hamstring strain, came closest. At the other end, Mohamed Al-Owais had only one, fairly comfortable, save to make.

If that was good news, so was the fact that captain Salman Al-Faraj started and looked to be back to his best after a series of minor injuries, only coming off midway through the second half.

With the Al-Hilal star back, there was more pace and intent in Saudi Arabia’s desire to get forward, and as soon as the second half started they were pushing forward and then working hard to win possession back as soon as it was lost.

The five games that had been held since the Saudi Professional League paused in mid-October were low key against lower-ranked opposition. There were two wins and three draws. That time in Abu Dhabi looked to have done its job. The players who had been injured are back, Renard knows his strongest team, and there was real cohesion and energy about the Asian powerhouse.

Goals still remain a concern, with this result making it four scored in the last 10. But only five have been conceded. The defense, shielded by Abdulelah Al-Malki and Mohamed Kanno, frustrated the visitors, who showed the kind of resources they have by bringing on Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic early in the second half and, soon after that, Real Madrid’s Luka Modric.

The best chance for the hosts came just after the hour and it really should have finished with a goal. Al-Faraj freed Al-Dawsari down the left and the wideman fed Al-Shehri inside the area. A smart backheel from the forward returned the ball to give Al-Dawsari time, space and just the goalkeeper to beat. Yet, from 10 yards out, the Al-Hilal star, aiming to curl the ball into the top corner, went too high and too wide.

With 18 minutes remaining, Saudi Arabia came even closer. Kanno picked up the ball just outside the area and danced past a challenge, only for his low shot to hit the outside of the post. Seconds later, there was relief when Andrej Kramaric’s goal, from close range, was ruled out for offside. It would have been harsh on the Asian team.

But the striker scored legally with eight minutes remaining. Fed by Modric on the left, the Hoffenheim forward cut into the area, was given a little too much space, and his low shot just squeezed into the right-hand side of the Saudi Arabian post.

Saudi Arabia may lack that kind of cutting edge or players operating at the highest levels of the club game, but they looked like a team ready for the coming challenge.

Following the opening game with Argentina comes Poland.

The Poles may have watched this game with a little concern. Renard’s men have shown that they can mix it with a team of the standard of Croatia and can do the same against Poland, as well as final group opponents Mexico.

Whatever happens in Qatar, Saudi Arabia cannot have done much more to prepare for the World Cup, and after today’s performance, they look ready. All they need to do now is start scoring.

