Tanmiah announces Omnipreneurship Awards to drive innovation in sustainable food production

Tanmiah Food Company, a producer of poultry and other meat products, and a food brands franchise operator, has announced the launch of yet another edition of the Omnipreneurship Awards Sustainability Challenge. The grand prize is worth $1 million, while the reward for each of the five shortlisted candidates is set at $20,000.
The challenge seeks innovative technological solutions to enable the transition from imported corn and soy-based feed toward sustainable, nature-positive, and locally produced feed raw materials, to contribute to local production by obtaining renewable and sustainable feed sources. Tanmiah consumes more than 300,000 metric tons of feed currently, 100 percent of which is imported.
To mitigate the current dependency on imported feed, align with Saudi Arabia’s self-sufficiency and food security goals, and contribute to Vision 2030, the company aims to provide a solution to produce the feed locally, cost-effectively, at an industrial scale, in a nature-positive and sustainable manner.
Tanmiah’s CEO Zulifqar Hamadani said: “The Omnipreneurship Awards Sustainability Challenge is another critical step that we are taking toward our strategic goal of becoming a carbon-neutral organization. Driven by our commitment to aligning our business operations to one of the Saudi Vision Realization Programs and the National Transformation Program, we are delighted to extend an opportunity leading industry experts and other innovator scholars to showcase innovative solutions to conserve the environment.”
Ahmed Sharaf Osilan, executive board member and managing director of Tanmiah, said: “Following the tremendous success of the challenge in 2020, which saw 93 participants from 41 countries, competing to reduce carbon emissions from food production and generate commercial value from production waste, and the announcement of the $1 million grand prize winner Polymeron, under the patronage of the minister of environment, water and agriculture, we look forward to new ground-breaking initiatives.
“The challenge is in line with the National Transformation Program, a key pillar of Saudi Vision 2030. Tanmiah is committed to becoming a more socially responsible corporate citizen, which continues to play a pioneering role in the Kingdom’s food security and self-sufficiency goals.”
Those interested in participating in the Omnipreneurship Awards and looking to showcase their innovative ideas for sustainable production and use of poultry feed, can visit: https://www.omnipreneurshipawards.com/