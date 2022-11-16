New SABB procurement card for businesses

Saudi British Bank has partnered with Saudi Payments and Visa to launch SABB Procurement Card, designed specifically for its corporate and business clients to manage everyday payments digitally. This is part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to provide banking products and services that meet the highest standards for all customers.

The newly introduced procurement card enables corporates and businesses to optimally manage payments in a smarter and safer way, saving cost, reducing cash handling risks and monitoring spends around the clock.

“As a leading financial institution, we are committed to playing our role toward strengthening the financial sector and helping corporations of all sizes in order to drive sustainable economic growth in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The launch of this co-badged mada-Visa card is part of our strategic plans to continuously improve customer experience by meeting their needs through innovative solutions keeping up the pace with the digital transformation in the Kingdom,” said Yasser Al-Barrak, chief corporate and institutional banking officer at SABB.

Abdulaziz Abanmi, chief operating officer at Saudi Payments, said: “As the national foundation for digital payments, we constantly seek with our local and global partners to enrich the local market in Saudi Arabia with innovative financial services that align with the Kingdom’s vision and the goals of the Financial Sector Development Program in terms of growth of payments digitization. The paved infrastructure in the Kingdom and the countrywide acceptance of the mada scheme should provide the holders of such special-purpose cards with a seamless payment experience to fulfill their financial requirements.”

Ali Bailoun, Visa’s regional general manager for GCC cluster — Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman, said: “Innovation in payments is essential to support the growth of businesses and leverage payment opportunities that the pandemic presented. We are delighted to work with SABB in bringing Visa’s solutions to the bank’s corporate customers. Our Visa corporate solutions are an attractive proposition for businesses looking to reduce cost and streamline expense reporting both easily and securely. We will continue to work closely with our partners to support local businesses in their digital transformation and the government’s efforts to promote digital commerce.”

SABB focuses on offering the best financial solutions to provide a pioneering banking experience, as well as utilizing the latest advanced technologies, which is positively reflected in the development of the financial sector and the support of sustainable economic growth.