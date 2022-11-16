You are here

New SABB procurement card for businesses

New SABB procurement card for businesses
The newly introduced procurement card enables corporates and businesses to optimally manage payments in a smarter and safer way.
Saudi British Bank has partnered with Saudi Payments and Visa to launch SABB Procurement Card, designed specifically for its corporate and business clients to manage everyday payments digitally. This is part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to provide banking products and services that meet the highest standards for all customers.

The newly introduced procurement card enables corporates and businesses to optimally manage payments in a smarter and safer way, saving cost, reducing cash handling risks and monitoring spends around the clock. 

“As a leading financial institution, we are committed to playing our role toward strengthening the financial sector and helping corporations of all sizes in order to drive sustainable economic growth in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The launch of this co-badged mada-Visa card is part of our strategic plans to continuously improve customer experience by meeting their needs through innovative solutions keeping up the pace with the digital transformation in the Kingdom,” said Yasser Al-Barrak, chief corporate and institutional banking officer at SABB.

Abdulaziz Abanmi, chief operating officer at Saudi Payments, said: “As the national foundation for digital payments, we constantly seek with our local and global partners to enrich the local market in Saudi Arabia with innovative financial services that align with the Kingdom’s vision and the goals of the Financial Sector Development Program in terms of growth of payments digitization. The paved infrastructure in the Kingdom and the countrywide acceptance of the mada scheme should provide the holders of such special-purpose cards with a seamless payment experience to fulfill their financial requirements.”

Ali Bailoun, Visa’s regional general manager for GCC cluster — Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman, said: “Innovation in payments is essential to support the growth of businesses and leverage payment opportunities that the pandemic presented. We are delighted to work with SABB in bringing Visa’s solutions to the bank’s corporate customers. Our Visa corporate solutions are an attractive proposition for businesses looking to reduce cost and streamline expense reporting both easily and securely. We will continue to work closely with our partners to support local businesses in their digital transformation and the government’s efforts to promote digital commerce.”

SABB focuses on offering the best financial solutions to provide a pioneering banking experience, as well as utilizing the latest advanced technologies, which is positively reflected in the development of the financial sector and the support of sustainable economic growth.

As world leaders gather for COP27 in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh this week, a new SAP Insights survey indicates that businesses in the Middle East and around the world are increasingly seeing the imperative of adopting a sustainability strategy, with top motivators cited as remaining competitive and profitable, alongside growing pressure from customers.

The new SAP Wave 2 global sustainability survey, which builds on the results of last year’s inaugural survey as well as recent collaborative research with Oxford Economics, collected data from 6,669 business leaders across 29 industries and 40 countries from regions including the Middle East. It was found that more than 60 percent of business leaders recognized that sustainability has a moderate or strong effect on their long-term competitiveness and profitability. In addition, customer demand as a sustainability motivator has increased sevenfold in 2022 over the inaugural 2021 survey.

Ahmed Al-Faifi, senior vice president of SAP Middle East and North Africa, said: “The survey found an impressive shift in the importance afforded to sustainability strategies in terms of both perceived value and investment. For example, almost 90 percent of businesses reported that sustainability informs their business decisions. Moreover, despite persistent global supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and inflation, the percentage of businesses investing in the environment for the first time has increased fivefold since 2021.”

Al-Faifi added that the survey found 75 percent of business leaders polled said they would either increase or maintain their current levels of investment. Of those planning to increase investments, 80 percent were intending to boost spending by more than 10 percent.

Despite these and other positive findings, the survey indicated that data quality appears to be a challenge for many businesses. Al-Faifi said: “Although respondents in 2022 were more likely to be satisfied with their environmental sustainability data than they were last year, there is still a long way to go. Only 23 percent of businesses are completely satisfied with their data, the rest point to gaps in the sources, quality and scope of their data as their top dissatisfactions. This is one of the reasons SAP focuses on incorporating sustainability metrics into all business processes when designing our solutions, in addition to having solutions dedicated solely to sustainability measurements and analysis.”

Looking to the future, Al-Faifi said businesses that are facing challenges or growing pains in their sustainability efforts can seek inspiration from the strategies used by environmental leaders. Here he is referring to a small group of environmental leaders identified through a study undertaken jointly by SAP and Oxford Economics in mid-2022, who represented around nine percent of the 2,000 business leaders surveyed.

Business leaders were defined by traits such as setting clear expectations at the strategic level, applying the transformative power of technology and data management and engaging with important audiences such as employees, supply chain partners and policymakers.

Tanmiah announces Omnipreneurship Awards to drive innovation in sustainable food production

Tanmiah announces Omnipreneurship Awards to drive innovation in sustainable food production
Tanmiah Food Company, a producer of poultry and other meat products, and a food brands franchise operator, has announced the launch of yet another edition of the Omnipreneurship Awards Sustainability Challenge. The grand prize is worth $1 million, while the reward for each of the five shortlisted candidates is set at $20,000.

The challenge seeks innovative technological solutions to enable the transition from imported corn and soy-based feed toward sustainable, nature-positive, and locally produced feed raw materials, to contribute to local production by obtaining renewable and sustainable feed sources. Tanmiah consumes more than 300,000 metric tons of feed currently, 100 percent of which is imported.

To mitigate the current dependency on imported feed, align with Saudi Arabia’s self-sufficiency and food security goals, and contribute to Vision 2030, the company aims to provide a solution to produce the feed locally, cost-effectively, at an industrial scale, in a nature-positive and sustainable manner.

Tanmiah’s CEO Zulifqar Hamadani said: “The Omnipreneurship Awards Sustainability Challenge is another critical step that we are taking toward our strategic goal of becoming a carbon-neutral organization. Driven by our commitment to aligning our business operations to one of the Saudi Vision Realization Programs and the National Transformation Program, we are delighted to extend an opportunity leading industry experts and other innovator scholars to showcase innovative solutions to conserve the environment.”

Ahmed Sharaf Osilan, executive board member and managing director of Tanmiah, said: “Following the tremendous success of the challenge in 2020, which saw 93 participants from 41 countries, competing to reduce carbon emissions from food production and generate commercial value from production waste, and the announcement of the $1 million grand prize winner Polymeron, under the patronage of the minister of environment, water and agriculture, we look forward to new ground-breaking initiatives. 

“The challenge is in line with the National Transformation Program, a key pillar of Saudi Vision 2030. Tanmiah is committed to becoming a more socially responsible corporate citizen, which continues to play a pioneering role in the Kingdom’s food security and self-sufficiency goals.”

Those interested in participating in the Omnipreneurship Awards and looking to showcase their innovative ideas for sustainable production and use of poultry feed, can visit: https://www.omnipreneurshipawards.com/

Umm Al-Qura for Development and Construction, owner and developer of Masar, the SR100-billion destination in Makkah, has announced the signing of an agreement with BTC Networks to implement an information and technology systems center in the upcoming urban destination. It will also include infrastructure areas such as the Masar Front, main car parking, pedestrian passageways and underpasses, roads branching from main streets, vehicle tunnels and underpasses.

Ibrahim Al-Kharboush, executive vice president of BTC networks, was all praise for the partnership with Umm Al-Qura, and highlighted the importance of building the infrastructure for the fourth-generation of artificial intelligence to manage and operate the project, which he said has a strong impact on improving the quality of life of Makkah’s visitors and residents.

Yasser Abuateek, CEO of Umm Al-Qura for Development and Construction, expressed happiness over the collaboration with BTC Networks, given their extensive experience in ICT development, both locally and regionally. BTC Networks has three decades of experience that will support Masar’s smart infrastructure, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals of digital transformation. This in turn will play an important role in improving the quality of life and enriching visitors’ experience in the holy city.

Masar is an urban destination offering unparalleled experiences that are seamlessly designed to the unique needs of each visitor. The project aims to enhance the quality of life of the residents and visitors of Makkah through a diverse range of offerings that vary between hospitality, mobility, retail, culture, entertainment and more, all while preserving the spiritual nature and cultural heritage of the place and elevating its economic potential.

Luxury hospitality company Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts announced plans to expand its presence in the Middle East alongside Saudi-based investment firm Midad Real Estate. Together, they will introduce Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Jeddah at the Corniche, a new-build coastal retreat scheduled to open in 2024.

The project will be located within the Corniche District, where both guests and homeowners will be enchanted by views of the Red Sea and Jeddah’s classic architecture, reflecting the city’s 2,000 years of history. Key business hubs, the historic area of Al-Balad, the Tahlia Street shopping district and the Formula 1 Jeddah street circuit will be in close proximity to the upcoming Four Seasons, giving future travelers and residents alike reason to visit and live in the increasingly popular metropolitan destination, also known as New Jeddah Corniche.

“Four Seasons is experiencing incredible growth and momentum in Saudi Arabia and our new project in Jeddah at the Corniche will be a perfect complement to our existing and future properties in this important destination,” said Bart Carnahan, president, global business development and portfolio management, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “Whether you are visiting for a long or short stay, or in search of a new home, Four Seasons is dedicated to bringing dynamic projects to market that offer something for everyone. We look forward to partnering with Midad Real Estate to establish Four Seasons Jeddah at the Corniche as a primary gateway to all New Jeddah Corniche has to offer.”

The new property will include 269 luxuriously appointed guest rooms and suites, 21 serviced apartments for short- and long-term stays and 64 private residences including two penthouses. With Skidmore, Owings & Merrill leading the architecture and Richmond International the interior design, each space will be thoughtfully created to incorporate opulent, tasteful design elements. Accommodations will include expansive living spaces for families, tranquil spa-inspired bathrooms and marble-clad interiors throughout. The serviced apartments will be available in two and three-bedroom configurations starting at 116 square meters.

“As Jeddah emerges as a global destination for both business and leisure tourism, the arrival of Four Seasons to the Corniche ushers in a new level of luxury and prestige, signaling the bright future that lies ahead for this dynamic destination,” said Razan Sebai, Midad Real Estate. “Our shared values and commitment to innovation across design, hospitality and real estate speak to our strong partnership and collective desire to bring this landmark Four Seasons project to life, and in doing so, propel Jeddah into a distinguished regional and global travel destination.”

Fusing community, convenience and comfort, guests and residents can enjoy Four Seasons’ renowned service and luxury lifestyle experience through the hotel’s amenity and dining options, including multiple restaurants with terraces for open-air dining, an outdoor shisha lounge, a cigar lounge and more. Meeting and event space will total 4,000 square meters; men and women can unwind in their own pools, fitness centers and spas; while children can safely play, create and explore in the complimentary Kids For All Seasons program.

In addition to amenities available from the adjoining hotel, homeowners at Four Seasons Private Residences Jeddah at the Corniche will have exclusive access to a private resident’s lounge, outdoor terrace, fitness centers and valet service, all of which will be led by a director of residences and dedicated Four Seasons residential team. Private residences will range from one to five bedrooms and 300 to 1,065 square meters. Homeowners can trust that their assets are in capable hands whether at home or abroad, as Four Seasons acts as the property managers for each private residence to ensure standards of quality and service remain consistent throughout.

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Jeddah at the Corniche will join the company’s growing collection of properties in Saudi Arabia, including Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre, the upcoming Four Seasons Hotel Diriyah, and a collection of projects soon to be announced.

Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Academy is all set to host a graduation ceremony for 330 medical fellowship and diploma students at the Kingdom Center on Nov. 20. The event, which will be held under the patronage of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, will also honor the winners of the Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Journal Awards for Scientific Research.

Faisal Al-Nassar, acting CEO of Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group, said that work is well underway in order to put the finishing touches to the grand ceremony.

“The celebration will witness the honoring of graduates of the medical fellowship and diploma program, in addition to the announcing of winners of the Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Journal Awards for Scientific Research, in line with the decision of the board of arbitrators consisting of international representatives who evaluated the participating research, numbering at 80,” Al-Nassar said.

He said the first prize, worth SR500,000 ($133,200), will be awarded to the best medical research, while the second prize, worth SR300,000, will be awarded to the second best research. 

The third prize is worth SR200,000, and the fourth prize, also worth SR200,000 will be awarded to the best four scientific reviews.

Meanwhile, the fifth prize, valued at SR150,000, will be awarded to the best three emerging researchers and the sixth prize, also worth SR150,000, will be awarded to three health practitioners enrolled in the training programs of Saudi Commission for Health Specialties.

Professor Awad Al-Omari, CEO of academic and medical affairs, said the group seeks to support scientific research, create an effective climate for innovation and creativity, and encourage researchers to submit their research that strengthens the Saudi scientific position on the global map, in line with Vision 2030. He highlighted the pivotal role Saudi Arabia is playing, under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, in supporting all initiatives that contribute to enhancing the reputation of the Kingdom in all scientific fields.

“The support provided by the group is not limited to this award only, but also extends to scientific and medical research related to the novel coronavirus, with a value of SR500,000, in addition to training programs, qualifying tens of thousands of health practitioners,” Al-Omari added.

