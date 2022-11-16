Heart of Arabia team on Saudi expedition welcomed by UK embassy

RIYADH: The Heart of Arabia team enacting British explorer and scholar Harry St. John Philby’s “Coast to Coast” journey 105 years ago, was welcomed here by the UK Embassy in Riyadh.
Britain’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton hosted the small group of UK explorers who are retracing the 1,300-kilometer journey across Saudi Arabia that Philby made in 1917.
The event was held at the ambassador’s residence on Monday night, a day before they set out on their journey. The Heart of Arabia expedition is named after Philby’s book.
“This expedition highlights the historic and enduring relationship between our two kingdoms. It will build on our understanding of the desert and Saudi Arabia and celebrate our history,” said Crompton.
British explorer and team leader Mark Evans, Saudi explorer Reem Philby, British logistics expert Alan Morrissey, and Swiss photographer Ana-Maria Pavalache left Riyadh at 6 a.m. on Tuesday to drive to their first base camp at the remote port of Al-Uqair.
They set out early on Wednesday in the footsteps of Reem’s grandfather, explorer Harry (Abdullah), who started his journey from the same coastal village.
Reem, the Saudi explorer, hopes the trip will inspire young people to take an interest in nature.
“My kids grew up in the outdoors. So, for example, when we visit a country, we will most likely visit the city on the first day and then drive to the outskirts to see the outdoors, mountains, or whatever. When you’re outside, whether you’re a kid or an adult, you learn a lot again; you learn from nature, and you become very humble. You become very in touch with other people from different cultures, and you become very open-minded,” Philby told Arab News.
The team will use the trip to learn more about the desert and research three important international science projects that look at how the world has changed over time: The DRIFT, Bat Distribution, and Green Arabia projects.
The DRIFT project, led by Dr. Nathan Smith at Coventry University, looks at the psychological impact of living in extremely isolated environments. The aim is to produce a psychological support tool to enable humans to thrive on the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Evans will lead this research on the trip.
The Bat Distribution project is led by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. More than 30 kinds of bats live in Arabia. They are important to the ecology of the desert because they control the number of insects, and pollinate and spread the seeds of date palms. Philby will lead research into their roosting sites.
The Green Arabia project led by Michael Petraglia, director of the Australian Centre for Human Evolution, will record archaeological artifacts found in the desert. This research will lead to a better understanding of environmental changes in the desert over the past one million years. Morrissey will carry out the data collection.
Evans’ aim is for the expedition to inspire young people to explore the world around them. “If we inspire one person to get out and ask questions, then we will have helped move society forward.”
The Heart of Arabia expedition was launched in September at the Royal Geographical Society in London, with the UK’s Princess Anne as patron and Saudi Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar in attendance.
Riyadh forum sheds light on role of tolerance in Vision 2030
Updated 16 November 2022
SPA
RIYADH: On the occasion of International Day for Tolerance, the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue on Wednesday hosted the Tolerance Convention 2022 in Riyadh.
The event was attended by Abdullah Al-Fawzan, secretary-general of KACND, and Mashael Al-Mubarak, general director of volunteering at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
Al-Fawzan stressed the role of philosophy in the social sciences and how a person can engage, influence and be affected by their environment, emphasizing the tolerant values that are necessary for people to coexist peacefully.
He noted that the unification of Saudi Arabia was based on the importance of tolerance and giving. These values were adopted by King Abdulaziz, Al-Fawzan said, adding that the ruler overcame feuds to establish the country and unify the Saudi statelets, tribes and families under a single strong umbrella from which pride and ideology derive.
The secretary-general shed light on tolerance within the Saudi Vision 2030 program and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s role in opening the Kingdom to the world. The Human Capability Development and Quality of Life programs are important for promoting tolerance for all members of society, he added.
Al-Fawzan stressed KACND’s efforts in consolidating Islamic values and principles through organizing strategic programs represented by the tolerance index and social studies, dialogue sessions and the Naseej program, as well as dual dialogue, dialogue exhibition and training programs that have involved 20 training schemes to promote tolerance in 13 regions, benefiting 1,753 men and women from the nonprofit and government sectors, including education institutions.
In a paper titled “Soft Force and its role in promoting tolerance,” Al-Mubarak clarified the role of tolerance in voluntary work and the study of the International Association for Volunteer Effort on the impact of volunteering in humanitarianism, and its impact on the evolution of the youth’s sense of charity and acquisition of skills.
She reviewed the most notable initiatives and humanitarian positions on voluntary work, as well as the recent achievements and social effects of a range of programs.
Al-Mubarak noted the role of voluntary work in disseminating and promoting tolerance, adding that volunteering is a symbol of social solidarity between all groups of society, and that it promotes the importance of a humanitarian sense among the youth.
TABUK, Saudi Arabia: The age-old city of Tayma, located in the province of Tabuk in Saudi Arabia’s northwest, was one of the most important commercial centers of the ancient world — one that served as a meeting point for civilizations from the East and Mediterranean.
The Royal Commission for AlUla has revived and restored heritage sites such as Tayma; Al-Najim market; Hadaj Well, which dates back over 2,500 years; and Al-Rumman Palace, a fortress built in 1919 and named after Prince Sheikh Abdul Karim Al-Rumman, ruler of Tayma at the time.
The earliest mention of Tayma can be found in ancient Assyrian inscriptions, which described it as a rich city of water wells.
Tayma, one of three oases in the area, including AlUla and Khaybar, will be open to the public after restoration.
“These three oases — AlUla, Khaybar and Tayma — served as important stops on the ancient incense route,” said Ahmed Aliman, the first official tourist guide in AlUla to receive his license from from the Saudi Commission for Tourism and Heritage.
Aliman, who has been giving tours of the region since 2008, has strong roots in the area, which has been home to his family for at least six centuries.
A 136-year-old rock inscription by his great grandfather was recently discovered nearby.
On Nov. 11, the Royal Commission for Al-Ula launched the inaugural “Ancient Kingdoms” festival to celebrate the revival of these ancient oases, and to connect AlUla with the governorates of Tayma and Khaybar through a range of cultural and historical experiences.
The festival, which takes place until Nov. 27, aims to foster domestic and international tourism to the region, and features cultural experiences that revive traditions dating back thousands of years.
Who’s Who: Taher Al-Muaddi, GM at Riyadh body monitoring expenditure and project efficiency
Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News
Taher Al-Muaddi has been the general manager of funding requests and business units support at the Government Expenditure and Project Efficiency Authority in Riyadh since July.
He is responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of policies, procedures and standards to manage all funding requests on a national scale.
He also supervises high-level technical reviews, as well as the implementation of operational plans, such as risk and quality assessments, to achieve consistency in all recommendations coming out of the authority.
Before his current position, Al-Muaddi served at the authority for two years, and was promoted into several positions, including as a senior consultant in January 2020. He then served as the senior consultant and technical enablers lead by the end of that year.
Six months later, he was promoted to director of enablement central operations, leading the establishment of satellite offices and change management in all government entities.
In 2014, Al-Muaddi joined the food and beverages firm PepsiCo., where he worked for five years in many cities, including Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh, starting as production shift manager, then category operation manager in 2016.
From 2017 to 2018 he was the category operation and manufacturing support manager. In 2019, he was promoted to senior category operation and manufacturing support manager, then to senior PC (potato chips) operation manager, where he led the startups of several production lines and contributed to the biggest automation project in the region.
Al-Muaddi also served in Sunbulah Group, one of the largest food manufacturing companies in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, for three years.
From 2011 to 2013 he worked at the firm as a process engineer. In 2013, he was promoted to planning and production manager overseeing a department of 60 employees.
Al-Muaddi received a bachelor’s degree in science of system industrial engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 2010. He is also a certified KPI professional from the KPI institute in Melbourne, Australia.
In 2020, he became a certified change management professional from a professional training and coaching institute in Washington, US.
From tech to the environment, Saudi Y20 delegates put youth concerns on the G20 agenda
Y20 participants proposed policies on global health, sustainable energy transition and digital transformation
With a majority of Saudis aged under 35, delegates played a crucial role in highlighting opportunities
Updated 17 November 2022
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: As heads of state gathered to discuss global health architecture, sustainable energy transition, and digital transformation at the 17th Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Saudi youth (Y20) delegates were proposing actionable policies related to the topics on behalf of future generations.
Under the title “Recover Together, Recover Stronger,” Y20 attendees addressed some of the challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic with a focus on the four issues of maintaining a sustainable and liveable planet, youth employment, digitization, and diversity and inclusion.
With more than two-thirds of the Kingdom’s population under the age of 35, the Y20 grouping plays a crucial role in placing local community concerns on a global platform.
Saudi sustainable and liveable planet delegate, Raghad Fathaddin, told Arab News: “It’s such a strategic and good place to be in. It’s investable. The only way forward, and to achieve the sustainable development goals based out of Vision 2030, is to have the youth part of the conversation. We are the conversation.”
Saudi Arabia has been making great strides in the environmental sustainability sector, becoming a catalyst in bolstering economic growth and reform with key strategies such as the Saudi and Middle East green initiatives, and its recently announced target of reaching net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2060.
Fathaddin said: “The challenges we’re facing today require a fresh perspective, energy, fast action, and agility, and we’re very lucky that the majority of the population is youth.”
As well as being an entrepreneur and leader in the sustainability industry, Fathaddin is the founder and chief executive officer of the Sangha Estidama Hub platform and an internationally certified holistic health and well-being coach.
She is an advocate for Saudi youth, future leaders, and creating a sustainable and liveable global environment through actionable policies.
Representing the other three tracks at the Y20 were Yusr Al-Otaibi for diversity and inclusion, Abdulmajid Alrefaie for digital infrastructure, and Saeed Bazroon for youth employment.
Digital well-being was a major discussion point during digital infrastructure talks. It was one of the initiatives highlighted by Saudi Arabia at a summit on the subject hosted by the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, in Dhahran, earlier this year, and the Kingdom is expected to become the fastest-growing digital health market in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.
The cohort proposed an inclusive, cross-jurisdictional strategy on a digital-by-design government to become more proactive and technology-based.
The communique also highlighted the importance of fair and sustainable employment for youth, homing in on expanding digital access to academic resources, ensuring robust policies against work discrimination, and affirming internet access as a fundamental right for all workers.
A leader in the education sector, Al-Otaibi is vice president of AlYusr Holding, a Saudi investor in international education to more than 6,000 students in the west of the Kingdom. As a member of the Young Arab Leaders organization, she is committed to youth empowerment and placing the country on a global stage by pursuing her aim to overcome existing and emerging inequalities.
She told Arab News: “I think being a global citizen is very important. Being aware of who you are, your identity, where you sit in the world, and how you play a role around it, even if it’s within your household, between your school friends, or in your community — it doesn’t matter as long as the younger person is taking the lead within themselves.”
The youth forum is a considerable platform to provide a voice to younger generations globally, shaping the policies around their future, present, and respective communities.
Al-Otaibi noted that the Kingdom being among the top 20 leading economies in the world, provided young Saudis with a powerful voice.
She said: “Youth are important not only because they are the people who are going to be there in the future, but also because we tend to be resilient, adapt easier, and learn faster.
“All of these factors make us capable of making change when it’s needed and to make our communities better and solve the problems that we’re facing around the world today.”
After gaining a degree in international politics and law, in London, Al-Otaibi decided to get involved in policymaking as a young changemaker.
The term youth has been defined in many ways throughout history, but with social sciences and development studies, the youth today are categorized roughly as individuals in their teens and up to late 30s.
The Y20 Saudi delegates were selected through the Misk Foundation’s ignited voices program, a nine-week intensive training course in mastering key leadership skills, policy development, and negotiation in preparation to becoming global representatives and ambassadors.
The program focuses on equipping mid-career youth with global exposure, empowerment, international networking, and cultural advocacy.
“We’re very thankful and grateful to the Misk Foundation (established by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman) for the work it does to empower youth generally around the Kingdom, not only in international representation,” Al-Otaibi added.
The Indonesia Y20 communique proposed various diversity policies, including insightful propositions within the education sector to decolonize and contextualize curricula, increase global cooperation, promote leadership and civic engagement, and create greater awareness around mental health and well-being.
While Vision 2030 has made it a core initiative to provide working opportunities for both men and women, Al-Otaibi pointed out that diversity went beyond gender.
She said: “Diversity also means embracing the differences of other people. And sort of knowing your identity and believing in your identity and being clear and aware of who you are and where you stand in the world while accepting and embracing everyone around you.”
The proposed communique has now been forwarded to the leaders of the G20 Summit, acting as a call to action to address modern issues faced by younger communities globally.
“Our role now is to advocate for these in our societies, in our communities, and push them forward to the G20. So hopefully, the leaders will take charge of them as well,” Al-Otaibi added.
Fathaddin said: “The whole population should be represented and have a voice, not only to influence policy, but it’s also a great way for the government to know what people are thinking and what their needs are so, if there’s a gap in their knowledge, we know and can educate that. So, it’s just an open communication at times.”
She noted that while contributing to a global platform allowed representatives to champion the future of youth economies, creating tangible change often required grassroots efforts to sustain itself, which was where members of the public came in.
“How can you achieve the common objectives or policies that we’ve put into place? For a sustainable and liveable planet, how can we live on a healthier planet by being healthier beings?
“By doing things better — the way we consume, the way we produce, think, interact, everything. It’s a different mindset that we’re calling for.
“Creating change isn’t a burden. Creating change is fun; it’s you being an artist and expressing yourself. If we just enjoy living more, the outcome of our manifestation would be so much better.
“The issue is internal: It’s investing in emotional intelligence, well-being, mental health, healing, and education. We need to revolutionize it,” Fathaddin added.