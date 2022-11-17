You are here

UN Palestinian refugee agency warns it is in funding ‘danger zone’

A protester chants slogans by tires set aflame at the Gaza City headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees earlier this year. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Stagnant resources as costs spiral push many of the 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees in the Middle East to unprecedented poverty levels
AMMAN: The global economic crisis has pushed UNRWA, the UN agency that delivers basic services to millions of Palestinian refugees, into a “danger zone” that could result in it no longer being able to fulfil its mandate, the agency’s head said on Thursday.
UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said stagnant resources as costs spiralled were pushing many of the 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees in the Middle East — for many of whom the agency is a lifeline — to unprecedented poverty levels.
“There is an erosion of our capacity to deliver and at a given point if we continue on this trajectory we will reach a situation where we will not be able anymore to fulfil our mandate ... this a danger zone,” Lazzarini told Reuters in an interview.
Multiple crises that had hit the region have been worsened by the impact of the war in Ukraine, meaning the plight of Palestinian refugees was “de-prioritized” by many donors, he added. UNRWA provides public-like services including schools, primary health services, and aid relief in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon. The renewal of the agency’s mandate for another three years will be put to a vote at the UN General Assembly later this year.
“The level of despair and distress is heartbreaking,” Lazzarini said. Poverty rates had gone up to 90 percent from 80 percent in some overcrowded camps in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, he said.
The United Nations defines poverty as income of less than $2 per day.
UNRWA, which was established in 1949 in the wake of the first Arab-Israeli war under a UN mandate, should not be a victim of the international community’s failure to resolve the decades old Palestinian-Israeli conflict, he added.
“It is an anomaly that an agency that was supposed to be created on a temporary basis still has the same function ... almost 75 years later,” he added.
The agency averted a major crisis when the US reversed a decision by former President Donald Trump in 2018 to cut all funding to UNRWA, amounting to more than $344 million a year.
“It has been a critical return for the agency and I don’t know how we would have gone without this support today,” he added.
The United States was by far the biggest donor to UNRWA, an agency whose financial needs exceed $1.6 billion for this year, he added.
More cuts in essential services that refugees who already feel abandoned by the international community would only fuel more anger and create fertile ground for more instability, he added.
“In a highly volatile region donors are very much aware that if they withdraw funding from the organization it might create a vacuum and in a region like this one the vacuum will be filled with something none of us will like,” he added.
The agency was seeking to return back to a predictable funding path by opening new avenues by a wider donor support base and multi-year budgets that steer it away from dependence on voluntary donations, he added.
“We have been in a situation where we do not know at middle of the month if by the end of the month we are able to pay salaries,” he added citing a grim outlook for next year where traditional donors were themselves heading to austerity budgets.
“I keep telling donors don’t take our ability to muddle through with resilience as a given, there will be a point where we will not be able anymore to keep the entirety of our services running if we don’t get more,” Lazzarini said.

Amnesty International slams Iran’s ‘chilling use of death penalty’ against protesters

  • Human rights group highlights country’s ‘crisis of impunity’
  • ‘Sham’ trials ‘fundamentally flawed’ and ‘devoid of transparency or independence’
LONDON: Amnesty International has condemned the “chilling use of the death penalty” by Iranian authorities in a bid to crush nationwide protests.

The human rights group said the regime in Tehran had used “sham trials” to condemn at least 21 people to death in order to “intimidate” other protesters, expressing its “shock” that Iranian politicians had called for “speedy trials and public executions.”

It said it feared the 21 people at risk of execution would just be the first of many people subjected to such treatment, with thousands arrested since the start of the unrest.

Amnesty urged all foreign governments with embassies in Tehran to “immediately send high level observers to all ongoing trials where defendants are at risk of being sentenced to death.”

Iran has been rocked by anti-regime protests since Sept. 16, following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in detention after she was arrested for wearing a headscarf improperly.

According to BBC Persian, over 16,000 people were arrested after the protests broke out following her death, and hundreds have been killed by the authorities in clashes across the country.

Those killed and detained include journalists, lawyers, human rights activists, university students and even children arrested at their schools.

Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “The Iranian authorities must immediately quash all death sentences, refrain from seeking the imposition of the death penalty and drop all charges against those arrested in connection with their peaceful participation in protests.”

She also condemned “fundamentally flawed criminal trials devoid of transparency or independence,” adding: “Two months into the popular uprising and three years on from the November 2019 protests, the crisis of impunity prevailing in Iran is enabling the Iranian authorities to not only continue carrying out mass killings but also to escalate the use of the death penalty as a tool of political repression.”

She said: “Member states of the UN Human Rights Council holding a special session on Iran next week must urgently establish an investigative and accountability mechanism to address this all-out-assault on the right to life and other human rights.”

Amnesty also said defendants had not been given to access to their own lawyers, had been denied the presumption of innocence and their right to silence and, by being sent in front of Iran’s Revolutionary Courts, their right to “a fair, public hearing before a competent, independent and impartial tribunal.”

Israel and Jordan agree to team up to save Jordan River

  • The two countries also aim to promote sustainable agriculture, controlling runoff from farm fields and reducing the use of pesticides
JERUSALEM: Israel and Jordan signed a declaration of intent on Thursday at the UN climate conference to conserve and protect their shared Jordan River — a sacred waterway nearly running dry because of climate change, pollution and other threats.
The agreement, struck at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where world leaders are discussing how to mitigate the escalating impact from a changing climate, marks an important, albeit initial, step in cooperation.
Water cooperation was a key element of the 1994 peace treaty between the two countries but chilly relations over the past decades have complicated efforts to increase water supply to the Jordan River.
The plan announced Thursday is short on specifics. It says Israel and Jordan have promised to try to reduce river pollution by building up wastewater treatment facilities and upgrading sewer systems to prevent riverside cities from dumping raw sewage into the waters, according to a statement from the Israeli government.
The two countries also aim to promote sustainable agriculture, controlling runoff from farm fields and reducing the use of pesticides, it added, without elaborating on how.
“Cleaning up the pollutants and hazards, restoring water flow and strengthening the natural ecosystems will help us prepare and adapt to the climate crisis,” said Minister of Environmental Protection Tamar Zandberg.
Jordan’s state-run Petra news agency said the plan will hopefully increase water supplies and create job opportunities “for those living on both sides of the Jordan River, including Palestinians.”
The waterway separates Jordan to the east from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, seized by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war and sought by the Palestinians for their future independent state. The water basin is billed as the site where Jesus was baptized, drawing tourist revenue for both countries.
In recent years the once-rushing waters of the Jordan River have been reduced to a trickle as population growth and climate change take their toll.
Jordan reported on Thursday that the river’s runoff has plummeted to a mere 7 percent of what it once was. Because its waters feed into the Dead Sea, the saltwater lake is now disappearing — its levels dropping by three feet per year.

Issues over purchase of US F-16 jets resolved soon: Turkiye’s Erdogan

  • Recep Erdogan also said he could revisit relations with Syria’s President Bashar Assad
ANKARA: President Tayyip Erdogan expects issues around Turkiye’s purchase of US F-16 jets to be resolved soon, following a meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a G20 summit.
In an interview with reporters on his way back from the summit in Bali, Erdogan said Biden had told him the issue was “in his hands,” a readout of his comments on the plane showed.
Erdogan also said he could revisit relations with Syria’s President Bashar Assad following the presidential and parliamentary elections set for June next year.
When asked about a possible meeting with the Syrian leader, Erdogan said, there was no eternal resentment or quarreling in politics, according to a readout of comments he made during his flight back from Bali.

Lebanon fails to elect president for the sixth time

  • Parliament is split between supporters of the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and its opponents
  • Lawmaker Michel Moawad, seen as US ally, won the support of 43 of parliament’s 128 MPs
BEIRUT:  Lebanese lawmakers failed for a sixth time Thursday to elect a successor to former president Michel Aoun, whose mandate expired last month, highlighting deep divisions in the crisis-hit country.
Parliament is split between supporters of the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and its opponents, neither of whom have a clear majority.
Lawmaker Michel Moawad, who is seen as close to the United States, won the support of 43 of parliament’s 128 MPs.
But his tally was outnumbered by the 45 blank ballots cast by pro-Hezbollah lawmakers and fell well short of the margin needed for victory.
“It’s a complete deadlock,” independent lawmaker Mark Daou told AFP. “We will not have a president before next year.”
In each of the six sessions convened to elect a new president so far, the pro-Hezbollah bloc has walked out before lawmakers could hold a second round of voting which would have reduced the number of ballots needed for victory from 86 to 65.
Lawmaker Ali Hassan Khalil of the Hezbollah-allied Amal movement said the bloc had adopted the tactic because it was “impossible to elect a president without a consensus among lawmakers.”
Moawad’s candidacy is opposed by Hezbollah, whose leader Hassan Nasrallah called last week for a president ready to stand up to the United States.
There have been delays in electing previous Lebanese presidents.
Aoun’s own election in 2016 followed a more than two-year vacancy at the presidential palace as lawmakers made 45 failed attempts before reaching a consensus on his candidacy.
But this year’s vacancy comes as Lebanon is mired in an economic crisis that the World Bank has dubbed one of the worst in recent history.
The country has also had only a caretaker government since May despite calls from international creditors for sweeping reforms to clear the way for the release of billions of dollars in emergency loans.

Tehran’s chief envoy accuses Israel and Western intelligence services of planning civil war in Iran

  • Tehran accuses Western adversaries of stoking nationwide unrest ignited by the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini
DUBAI: Iran’s foreign minister on Thursday accused Israel and Western intelligence services of planning to divide the country gripped by anti-government protests and start a civil war, a day after seven people were killed in the southwestern city of Izeh in what state media presented as a “terrorist attack.”
“Various security services, Israel and some Western politicians who have made plans for civil war, destruction and the disintegration of Iran, should know that Iran is not Libya or Sudan,” Hossein Amirabdollahian tweeted, adding that Iranians would not fall for such plans.
Tehran accuses Western adversaries of stoking nationwide unrest ignited by the Sept. 16 death of young Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini whom morality police had arrested for allegedly flouting the Islamic dress code.
In separate violence on Wednesday, gunmen riding a motorcycle shot several members of the security forces in Isfahan, killing two people and injuring 8 according to state TV.
France and Britain accused Iran of threatening their nationals on Wednesday after the Islamic Republic said French intelligence agents had been arrested during anti-government protests.
The protests have turned into one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

