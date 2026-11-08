RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has called on the international community, the UN and its agencies, and humanitarian organizations to take immediate, coordinated action to save lives in the Gaza Strip and address the worsening humanitarian and environmental crisis as winter approaches.

In a statement, the ministry warned that the crisis may worsen, leading to further loss of life, particularly among children, older people, and patients.

The ministry stated that ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza have intensified the humanitarian crisis and impeded early recovery efforts.

FAST FACT Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates stated that ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza had intensified the humanitarian crisis and impeded early recovery efforts.

Recent rainfall has highlighted the severe conditions faced by forcibly displaced Palestinians across the territory.

Nearly 2 million Palestinians are estimated to be living in approximately 270,000 tents and displacement sites across Gaza. Between 60 and 85 percent of these tents are worn out and unfit for use due to prolonged conflict and displacement.

The ministry added that over 400,000 displaced Palestinians were living in high-risk areas vulnerable to flooding, rainwater accumulation, or proximity to the coastline.

The ministry warned that infrastructure destruction, especially sewage and rainwater drainage systems, is increasing these risks.

Children, older people, and patients lack winter clothing, blankets, mattresses, and safe heating. Continued electricity outages and fuel shortages further expose them to life-threatening cold and rain.

The ministry emphasized that international efforts must go beyond issuing humanitarian appeals and instead focus on immediately implementing relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including resolutions 2720 and 2803, and taking concrete measures to address Israeli violations.

It called for immediate pressure on Israel to open all border crossings and ensure unrestricted entry of humanitarian assistance in quantities that meet Gaza's significant needs, with access guaranteed to all areas of the territory.

The ministry also requested urgent entry of fuel and equipment to operate water and sewage pumps, remove accumulated rainwater and wastewater, and conduct emergency interventions to protect displacement camps and shelters from flooding.

The ministry urged the international community to provide essential winter shelter items, including temporary housing, weather-resistant tents, plastic sheeting, waterproofing and insulation materials, and equipment to repair damaged or unsafe homes.

It called for winter clothing, blankets, mattresses, and safe heating supplies, especially for children, infants, older people, and patients, to prevent deaths from extreme cold.

The ministry called for an emergency health response, including medicines, medical supplies, clean water, sterilization materials, and improved healthcare services to address diseases and epidemics related to water contamination and poor environmental conditions.

It stressed the need to mobilize and deliver logistical and technical equipment to support municipalities, authorities, civil defense teams, and relief organizations, enabling urgent interventions to protect civilians and displacement sites.

On Saturday, the Palestinian presidency held Israeli authorities fully responsible for the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

It called on the UN Security Council to fulfill its legal, political, and moral responsibilities by taking immediate measures to stop Israeli violations, compel the Israeli government to honor its commitments, and open all border crossings for unrestricted entry of humanitarian, medical, and relief assistance.

The presidency also held the Board of Peace and its envoy, Nikolay Mladenov, responsible for not taking measures to halt Israeli violations and ensure Israel fulfills its obligations, warning that ignoring these violations would further deepen Palestinian suffering and undermine prospects for stability.