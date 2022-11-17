You are here

  • Home
  • Ukraine committed to global grain supply initiative, ambassador to Saudi Arabia says
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine committed to global grain supply initiative, ambassador to Saudi Arabia says

Ukraine committed to global grain supply initiative, ambassador to Saudi Arabia says
Ukraine’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Anatolii Petrenko. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/55a5u

Updated 21 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Ukraine committed to global grain supply initiative, ambassador to Saudi Arabia says

Ukraine committed to global grain supply initiative, ambassador to Saudi Arabia says
  • Program will provide grain to 5m people by next summer, Anatolii Petrenko says
  • Ukraine’s infrastructure minister announces 120-day extension to Black Sea Grain Initiative
Updated 21 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Ukraine is committed to fulfilling its obligation as a food security guarantor under a grain supply initiative, its ambassador to Saudi Arabia said on Thursday.

“President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky presented a humanitarian initiative titled ‘Grain from Ukraine’ which envisages providing Ukrainian grain to at least 5 million people across the world by the summer of 2023,” Anatolii Petrenko told Arab News.

“So far, under the auspices of the World Food Program, seven vessels with 220,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat have been sent to countries most reliant on Ukrainian grain.

“In total, Ukraine has already exported more than 10 million tons of grain since the launch of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. And now, Ukraine is ready to increase grain exports by a few times.”

Petrenko added that Russia’s invasion had pushed 70 million people around the world to the verge of starvation.

“The right to food is one of the most important rights of every person in the world, and the Ukrainian grain export initiative deserves to be expanded indefinitely, regardless of when the war ends,” he said.

“Experts emphasize that more than 400 million people in the world depend on the grain supplies from Ukraine. The world food market is not flexible, which means that it will be impossible to replace Ukrainian products through the diversification of supplies from other countries, even in the next four to five years.”

Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Twitter on Thursday that the “#BlackSeaGrainInitiative will be prolonged for 120 days,” calling it “another important step in the global fight against the (global) food crisis.”

The war in Ukraine has seen the price of grains soar to record highs, with the UN warning of a worsening food crisis in the world’s poorest countries.

In July, an agreement brokered by the UN, Russian Federation and Turkiye under the Black Sea Grain Initiative helped curb prices and stave off a global crisis by allowing the export of food and fertilizers from several of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports that had been blockaded by Russia.

On Nov. 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone call that he wanted guarantees from Kyiv before it potentially rejoined the grain deal.

Russia sought “real guarantees from Kyiv about the strict observance of the Istanbul agreement, in particular about not using the humanitarian corridor for military purposes,” according to a statement from the Kremlin.

The Turkiye and UN-brokered deal allowed Ukrainian grain exports to resume in August, easing a food crisis caused by the conflict.

But Russia accused Ukraine of misusing the safe shipping corridor for an attack on Russian ships in Crimea and suspended its participation in the agreement.

Ukraine said Russia’s claim was a “false pretext” to withdraw from the deal.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Saudi Arabia

Related

Ukraine grain export deal extended for four months
World
Ukraine grain export deal extended for four months
G20 declaration in Bali puts Ukraine war’s negative economic impact in focus
World
G20 declaration in Bali puts Ukraine war’s negative economic impact in focus

Saudi Arabia seizes 4 million amphetamine pills hidden in coffee capsules

Saudi Arabia seizes 4 million amphetamine pills hidden in coffee capsules
Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia seizes 4 million amphetamine pills hidden in coffee capsules

Saudi Arabia seizes 4 million amphetamine pills hidden in coffee capsules
  • In a seperate operation, authorities arrested a Saudi citizen for possessing 180 kilograms of Hashish
Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle four million amphetamine pills hidden in a shipment of coffee capsules.

Two citizens and a Yemeni national, who were scheduled to receive the shipment in Riyadh, were arrested and referred to public prosecution for further action, read a statement on the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In another security operation on Wednesday, authorities arrested a Saudi citizen for possessing 180 kilograms of Hashish. SPA said the suspect also carried a firearm and 444 live ammunition in Riyadh.

He was arrested and referred to the relevant authorities for further action.

The Kingdom has intensified its crackdown on drug smuggling networks as part of its efforts to ensure safety and security and safeguard the youth from the use of narcotics.

Topics: Saudi Arabia amphetamine pills

Related

Saudi deputy FM receives Italian ambassador
Saudi Arabia
Saudi deputy FM receives Italian ambassador

KSRelief continues aid efforts in Somalia, Jordan and Pakistan

KSRelief continues aid efforts in Somalia, Jordan and Pakistan
Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News

KSRelief continues aid efforts in Somalia, Jordan and Pakistan

KSRelief continues aid efforts in Somalia, Jordan and Pakistan
  • KSRelief distributed clothes to Syrian and Palestinian refugees and low-income families in Jordan
Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed 140 tons of food baskets in Somalia on Monday. 
The aid benefited 12,000 in-need, displaced and drought-affected people in the African nation, wrote state agency SPA. 
The philanthropic organization also distributed 570 winter bags in Pakistan, benefiting 3,990 individuals. 
Meanwhile, KSRelief distributed clothes to Syrian and Palestinian refugees and low-income families in Jordan as the winter season approaches. 
This comes within the center’s framework of humanitarian and relief projects to support refugees in the Middle Eastern nation. 
The recent aid efforts also coincide with KSRelief’s signing of two joint agreements in Yemen’s Al-Hodeidah governorate, which aims to provide various medical, environmental, and nutritional services in the area. 
The two agreements were signed on Wednesday by Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, KSRelief Assistant General Supervisor for Operations and Programs.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Jordan Somalia Pakistan

Related

KSRelief inaugurates medical program for open-heart surgery, catheterization in Mali
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief inaugurates medical program for open-heart surgery, catheterization in Mali
KSRelief distributes 370 winter bags to people in Pakistan
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief distributes 370 winter bags to people in Pakistan

Heart of Arabia team on Saudi expedition welcomed by UK embassy

Heart of Arabia team on Saudi expedition welcomed by UK embassy
Updated 16 November 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Heart of Arabia team on Saudi expedition welcomed by UK embassy

Heart of Arabia team on Saudi expedition welcomed by UK embassy
  • Two kingdoms’ historic ties highlighted, says envoy
  • Repeat of British explorer’s 1,300-km trip in 1917
Updated 16 November 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The Heart of Arabia team enacting British explorer and scholar Harry St. John Philby’s “Coast to Coast” journey 105 years ago, was welcomed here by the UK Embassy in Riyadh.

Britain’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton hosted the small group of UK explorers who are retracing the 1,300-kilometer journey across Saudi Arabia that Philby made in 1917. 

The event was held at the ambassador’s residence on Monday night, a day before they set out on their journey. The Heart of Arabia expedition is named after Philby’s book. 

“This expedition highlights the historic and enduring relationship between our two kingdoms. It will build on our understanding of the desert and Saudi Arabia and celebrate our history,” said Crompton.

British explorer and team leader Mark Evans, Saudi explorer Reem Philby, British logistics expert Alan Morrissey, and Swiss photographer Ana-Maria Pavalache left Riyadh at 6 a.m. on Tuesday to drive to their first base camp at the remote port of Al-Uqair. 

They set out early on Wednesday in the footsteps of Reem’s grandfather, explorer Harry (Abdullah), who started his journey from the same coastal village.

Reem, the Saudi explorer, hopes the trip will inspire young people to take an interest in nature.

“My kids grew up in the outdoors. So, for example, when we visit a country, we will most likely visit the city on the first day and then drive to the outskirts to see the outdoors, mountains, or whatever. When you’re outside, whether you’re a kid or an adult, you learn a lot again; you learn from nature, and you become very humble. You become very in touch with other people from different cultures, and you become very open-minded,” Philby told Arab News.

The team will use the trip to learn more about the desert and research three important international science projects that look at how the world has changed over time: The DRIFT, Bat Distribution, and Green Arabia projects.

The DRIFT project, led by Dr. Nathan Smith at Coventry University, looks at the psychological impact of living in extremely isolated environments. The aim is to produce a psychological support tool to enable humans to thrive on the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Evans will lead this research on the trip.

The Bat Distribution project is led by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. More than 30 kinds of bats live in Arabia. They are important to the ecology of the desert because they control the number of insects, and pollinate and spread the seeds of date palms. Philby will lead research into their roosting sites.

The Green Arabia project led by Michael Petraglia, director of the Australian Centre for Human Evolution, will record archaeological artifacts found in the desert. This research will lead to a better understanding of environmental changes in the desert over the past one million years. Morrissey will carry out the data collection. 

Evans’ aim is for the expedition to inspire young people to explore the world around them. “If we inspire one person to get out and ask questions, then we will have helped move society forward.” 

The Heart of Arabia expedition was launched in September at the Royal Geographical Society in London, with the UK’s Princess Anne as patron and Saudi Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar in attendance.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UK

Related

Saudi deputy FM receives Italian ambassador
Saudi Arabia
Saudi deputy FM receives Italian ambassador
Saudi marine company SAIL plans to clean up thousands of barrels of oil spills
Business & Economy
Saudi marine company SAIL plans to clean up thousands of barrels of oil spills

Riyadh forum sheds light on role of tolerance in Vision 2030

Riyadh forum sheds light on role of tolerance in Vision 2030
Updated 16 November 2022
SPA

Riyadh forum sheds light on role of tolerance in Vision 2030

Riyadh forum sheds light on role of tolerance in Vision 2030
Updated 16 November 2022
SPA

RIYADH: On the occasion of International Day for Tolerance, the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue on Wednesday hosted the Tolerance Convention 2022 in Riyadh.

The event was attended by Abdullah Al-Fawzan, secretary-general of KACND, and Mashael Al-Mubarak, general director of volunteering at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

Al-Fawzan stressed the role of philosophy in the social sciences and how a person can engage, influence and be affected by their environment, emphasizing the tolerant values that are necessary for people to coexist peacefully.

He noted that the unification of Saudi Arabia was based on the importance of tolerance and giving. These values were adopted by King Abdulaziz, Al-Fawzan said, adding that the ruler overcame feuds to establish the country and unify the Saudi statelets, tribes and families under a single strong umbrella from which pride and ideology derive.

The secretary-general shed light on tolerance within the Saudi Vision 2030 program and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s role in opening the Kingdom to the world. The Human Capability Development and Quality of Life programs are important for promoting tolerance for all members of society, he added.

Al-Fawzan stressed KACND’s efforts in consolidating Islamic values and principles through organizing strategic programs represented by the tolerance index and social studies, dialogue sessions and the Naseej program, as well as dual dialogue, dialogue exhibition and training programs that have involved 20 training schemes to promote tolerance in 13 regions, benefiting 1,753 men and women from the nonprofit and government sectors, including education institutions.

In a paper titled “Soft Force and its role in promoting tolerance,” Al-Mubarak clarified the role of tolerance in voluntary work and the study of the International Association for Volunteer Effort on the impact of volunteering in humanitarianism, and its impact on the evolution of the youth’s sense of charity and acquisition of skills.

She reviewed the most notable initiatives and humanitarian positions on voluntary work, as well as the recent achievements and social effects of a range of programs.

Al-Mubarak noted the role of voluntary work in disseminating and promoting tolerance, adding that volunteering is a symbol of social solidarity between all groups of society, and that it promotes the importance of a humanitarian sense among the youth.
 

Topics: King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue (KACND) Saudi Vision 2030 tolerance

Related

Misk Global Forum urges intergenerational dialogue, youth upskilling, to boost knowledge economy
Saudi Arabia
Misk Global Forum urges intergenerational dialogue, youth upskilling, to boost knowledge economy
Bahrain lauded for boosting cultural dialogue
Saudi Arabia
Bahrain lauded for boosting cultural dialogue

Ancient ‘city of water wells’ to unlock the past 

Ancient ‘city of water wells’ to unlock the past 
Updated 16 November 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Ancient ‘city of water wells’ to unlock the past 

Ancient ‘city of water wells’ to unlock the past 
Updated 16 November 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor

TABUK, Saudi Arabia: The age-old city of Tayma, located in the province of Tabuk in Saudi Arabia’s northwest, was one of the most important commercial centers of the ancient world — one that served as a meeting point for civilizations from the East and Mediterranean. 

The Royal Commission for AlUla has revived and restored heritage sites such as Tayma; Al-Najim market; Hadaj Well, which dates back over 2,500 years; and Al-Rumman Palace, a fortress built in 1919 and named after Prince Sheikh Abdul Karim Al-Rumman, ruler of Tayma at the time. 

The earliest mention of Tayma can be found in ancient Assyrian inscriptions, which described it as a rich city of water wells.

Tayma, one of three oases in the area, including AlUla and Khaybar, will be open to the public after restoration. 

“These three oases — AlUla, Khaybar and Tayma — served as important stops on the ancient incense route,” said Ahmed Aliman, the first official tourist guide in AlUla to receive his license from from the Saudi Commission for Tourism and Heritage. 

Aliman, who has been giving tours of the region since 2008, has strong roots in the area, which has been home to his family for at least six centuries.  

A 136-year-old rock inscription by his great grandfather was recently discovered nearby. 

On Nov. 11, the Royal Commission for Al-Ula launched the inaugural “Ancient Kingdoms” festival to celebrate the revival of these ancient oases, and to connect AlUla with the governorates of Tayma and Khaybar through a range of cultural and historical experiences. 

The festival, which takes place until Nov. 27, aims to foster domestic and international tourism to the region, and features cultural experiences that revive traditions dating back thousands of years. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tayma

Related

ThePlace: The Haddaj well of Tayma in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: The Haddaj well of Tayma in Saudi Arabia
Andy Warhol exhibition headed to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla
Lifestyle
Andy Warhol exhibition headed to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla

Latest updates

Ukraine committed to global grain supply initiative, ambassador to Saudi Arabia says
Ukraine committed to global grain supply initiative, ambassador to Saudi Arabia says
PIF’s Saudi Coffee Co. to construct 30k-sqm coffee production warehouse in Jazan 
PIF’s Saudi Coffee Co. to construct 30k-sqm coffee production warehouse in Jazan 
Saudi Arabia’s digital government advances ranked 3rd globally by the World Bank
Saudi Arabia’s digital government advances ranked 3rd globally by the World Bank
Climate finance promises made in Paris not being kept by rich nations: KAPSARC president
Climate finance promises made in Paris not being kept by rich nations: KAPSARC president
Banque Saudi Fransi sells $700m in dollar-dominated five-year bonds  
Banque Saudi Fransi sells $700m in dollar-dominated five-year bonds  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.