You are here

  • Home
  • Australian freed in Myanmar amnesty lands in Melbourne

Australian freed in Myanmar amnesty lands in Melbourne

A detained Australian adviser to Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, getting vaccinated against the Covid-19 coronavirus in Insein prison in Yangon. (AFP file photo)
A detained Australian adviser to Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, getting vaccinated against the Covid-19 coronavirus in Insein prison in Yangon. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vn8jh

Updated 19 November 2022
Reuters

Australian freed in Myanmar amnesty lands in Melbourne

Australian freed in Myanmar amnesty lands in Melbourne
  • Turnell was arrested a few days after the army seized power from Suu Kyi’s elected government in February last year, ending a decade of tentative democracy
Updated 19 November 2022
Reuters

An Australian adviser to deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi returned home on Friday, Australia’s foreign minister said, a day after he was released from detention by the Southeast Asian nation’s military junta in a mass amnesty.
The plane carrying Sean Turnell, an economist who had worked with the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, touched down in Melbourne just before noon on Friday, according to state broadcaster ABC.
Turnell travelled from Myanmar to Bangkok before boarding a flight to Australia.
Turnell was arrested a few days after the army seized power from Suu Kyi’s elected government in February last year, ending a decade of tentative democracy.

FASTFACT

Sean Turnell was arrested a few days after the army seized power from Aung Suu Kyi’s elected government in February last year.

In September, he was sentenced to three years in prison for violating the official secrets act and immigration law, charges he denied.
“His return will be an enormous relief to his family, friends and many supporters in Australia and across the region,” Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement on Friday.
“The Australian government remains deeply concerned about the deteriorating situation in Myanmar, and we will continue to advocate for the release of the remaining political prisoners.”
Turnell was among almost 6,000 prisoners released to mark Myanmar’s national day on Thursday, who also included a former British ambassador, a Japanese filmmaker and a US citizen.
Turnell’s wife Ha Vu said she was “over the moon and speechless” in a post on social media.
“When Sean was asked by a Myanmar official upon his departure ‘do you hate Myanmar now?’,” wrote Ha Vu, “Sean said ‘I never hate Myanmar, I love the people of Myanmar, and it’s always like that.’”
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is in Bangkok for the APEC summit, spoke with Turnell on Thursday and said “he was in amazingly good spirits.”
He also thanked the prime ministers of Cambodia and Thailand for urging the military junta to release Turnell.

 

Topics: Myanmar Sean Turnell Aung San Suu Kyi

Related

Myanmar must get ‘democratic transition back on track immediately’: UN chief
World
Myanmar must get ‘democratic transition back on track immediately’: UN chief
Myanmar frees Australian economist as part of 6,000 prisoner amnesty – state media
World
Myanmar frees Australian economist as part of 6,000 prisoner amnesty – state media

NATO says Russian jets conduct ‘unsafe’ Baltic ship overflight

NATO says Russian jets conduct ‘unsafe’ Baltic ship overflight
Updated 19 November 2022
AFP

NATO says Russian jets conduct ‘unsafe’ Baltic ship overflight

NATO says Russian jets conduct ‘unsafe’ Baltic ship overflight
  • “NATO will respond appropriately to any interference with NATO’s lawful activity in the area that endangers the safety of our aircraft, ships or their crews
Updated 19 November 2022
AFP

BRUSSELS: NATO said Friday that two Russian fighter aircraft had conducted an “unsafe and unprofessional approach” toward alliance naval ships on routine operations in the Baltic Sea.
NATO’s maritime command said the jets flew over “the force at an altitude of 300 feet (91 meters) and a distance of 80 yards (73 meters)” on Thursday morning after the Russian pilots failed to respond to communications.
“NATO deemed the interaction unsafe and unprofessional since it was conducted in a known danger area, which was activated for air defense training, and due to the aircraft altitude and proximity,” a statement said.
“The interaction increased the risk of miscalculations, mistakes, and accidents.”
The statement said that NATO forces had “acted responsibly” in compliance with maritime regulations.
“NATO will respond appropriately to any interference with NATO’s lawful activity in the area that endangers the safety of our aircraft, ships or their crews. NATO does not seek confrontation and poses no threat,” it said.
It comes as tensions have spiralled between the western military alliance and Russia over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Fears of a clash between the two sides were heightened this week after a missile killed two people in Ukraine’s neighbor Poland, which is a NATO member.
The alliance tamped down tensions, saying it was likely one of Kyiv’s air defense rockets.
NATO has doubled its naval presence in the Baltic and North seas since explosions in September at Russia-Europe gas pipelines, which a Swedish investigation on Friday confirmed were due to acts of sabotage.
NATO’s maritime group in the Baltic Sea, including Dutch, Norwegian and Danish vessels, has been conducting operations to increase cooperation with Finland and Sweden, which are on track to join the alliance.
The move by the two Nordic neighbors to drop their longstanding policy of non-alignment and join NATO has upset the Kremlin.

 

Topics: Russia NATO

Related

Russia warms to US prisoner swap for weapons trader Bout
World
Russia warms to US prisoner swap for weapons trader Bout
Ukraine says ‘nearly half’ of energy grid battered by Russia
World
Ukraine says ‘nearly half’ of energy grid battered by Russia

Russia warms to US prisoner swap for weapons trader Bout

Russia warms to US prisoner swap for weapons trader Bout
Updated 19 November 2022
Reuters

Russia warms to US prisoner swap for weapons trader Bout

Russia warms to US prisoner swap for weapons trader Bout
  • For the two former Cold War foes, now grappling with the gravest confrontation since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, the exchange would mark one of the more extraordinary prisoner swaps in their history
Updated 19 November 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Russia said on Friday it hoped to clinch a prisoner swap with the United States to return convicted Russian weapons trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the “Merchant of Death,” in an exchange that would likely include US basketball star Brittney Griner.
Amid the deadliest war in Europe since World War Two, Russia and the United States are exploring a deal that could see imprisoned Americans including Griner return to the United States in exchange for Bout.
“I want to hope that the prospect not only remains but is being strengthened, and that the moment will come when we will get a concrete agreement,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by Interfax.

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroom after a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 4, 2022. (AP)

“The Americans are showing some external activity, we are working professionally through a special channel designed for this,” Ryabkov said. “Viktor Bout is among those who are being discussed, and we certainly count on a positive result.”
For the two former Cold War foes, now grappling with the gravest confrontation since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, the exchange would mark one of the more extraordinary prisoner swaps in their history.
The distinctly upbeat remarks from Ryabkov, the foreign ministry’s point man for the Americas and arms control, contrast with previous statements from Moscow which have cautioned Washington against trying to engage in megaphone diplomacy over the prisoner swap.
The possible swap includes Griner, facing nine years behind bars in Russia after being convicted on drug charges, and Paul Whelan who is serving a 16-year sentence in Russia after being convicted of espionage charges that he denies.
Russia and the United States have discussed swapping Griner and Whelan, a former US Marine, for Bout, but no deal has materialized amid heightened tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The US State Department on Friday said Washington has made a substantial offer that Moscow “has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith on.”
“The Russian government’s failure to seriously negotiate on these issues in the established channels, or any other channel for that matter, runs counter to its public statements. Ultimately, here, actions speak louder than words,” State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.
BOUT FOR GRINER
Variously dubbed “the merchant of death” and “the sanctions buster” for his ability to get around arms embargoes, Bout was one of the world’s most wanted men before his 2008 arrest on multiple charges related to arms trafficking.
For almost two decades, Bout was one of the world’s most notorious arms dealers, selling weaponry to rogue states, rebel groups and murderous warlords in Africa, Asia and South America.
But in 2008, Bout was snared in an elaborate US sting.
Bout was caught on camera agreeing to sell undercover US agents posing as representatives of Colombia’s leftist FARC guerrillas 100 surface-to-air missiles, which they would use to kill US troops. Shortly afterwards, he was arrested by Thai police.
Bout was tried on the charges related to FARC, which he denied, and in 2012 was convicted and sentenced by a US judge in New York to 25 years in prison, the minimum sentence possible.
Ever since, the Russian state has been keen to get him back.
Griner has been transferred to a penal colony in the Mordovia region, southeast of Moscow, her lawyers said on Thursday, confirming a Reuters report.
At her trial, Griner — who played basketball for a Russian team in the US off-season — said she had used cannabis for relief from sports injuries but had not meant to break the law. She told the court she made an honest mistake by packing the cartridges in her luggage.

 

Topics: Brittney Griner Viktor Bout

Related

Russia not ruling out more talks with US, foreign ministry says
World
Russia not ruling out more talks with US, foreign ministry says
Ukraine blames Russia for missile attack on Kyiv housing blocks
World
Ukraine blames Russia for missile attack on Kyiv housing blocks

US Justice Dept taps independent prosecutor for Trump probes

US Justice Dept taps independent prosecutor for Trump probes
Updated 19 November 2022
AFP

US Justice Dept taps independent prosecutor for Trump probes

US Justice Dept taps independent prosecutor for Trump probes
Updated 19 November 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department on Friday named a former war crimes investigator as a special counsel to oversee criminal probes into Donald Trump, three days after the former president announced a new White House run in 2024.
Trump — who claims to be the target of a “witch-hunt” — slammed the dramatic move as “unfair” and “the worst politicization of justice in our country.”
The White House strongly denied any political interference, but the unprecedented special counsel investigation of a former president — and current presidential candidate — sets the stage for a drawn-out legal battle.
At a press conference, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Jack Smith, until recently a chief prosecutor in The Hague charged with probing Kosovo war crimes, to take over the two ongoing federal probes into Trump.
One is focused on the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.
The other is an investigation into a cache of classified government documents seized in an FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida in August.
Garland said naming a special counsel was in the public interest because both the Republican Trump and his Democratic successor Joe Biden have stated their intention to run in 2024 — although only Trump has officially declared for now.
“Appointing a special counsel at this time is the right thing to do,” Garland said. “The extraordinary circumstances presented here demand it.”
At the White House, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden had no advance notice of Garland’s plans to name a special counsel.

Trump claimed in the interview with Fox News Digital that he was being targeted by the Biden administration to prevent him winning back the presidency.
“This is a disgrace and only happening because I am leading in every poll in both parties,” he said. “It is not acceptable. It is so unfair. It is so political.”
In a statement, Smith, who previously headed the Justice Department’s Public Integrity section, said the “pace of the investigations will not pause or flag under my watch.”
“I will exercise independent judgment and will move the investigations forward expeditiously and thoroughly to whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate,” he said.
Trump’s entry into the White House race on Tuesday makes indicting him a much more delicate matter.
The appointment of an independent prosecutor to oversee the twin investigations could serve to help insulate Garland, a Biden appointee, from charges that the probe is politically motivated.
The special counsel will determine whether the former president should face any charges but the attorney general will have the ultimate say on whether charges should be filed.
Even if charged, the 76-year-old Trump can still run for president — nothing in US law bars a person charged with or convicted of a crime from doing so.
While in office, Trump was investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller over obstruction of justice and possible 2016 election collusion with Russia but no charges were brought against him.

In addition to the federal investigations, Trump faces other legal woes.
New York state’s attorney general Letitia James has filed a civil suit against Trump and three of his children, accusing them of business fraud.
And Trump is being investigated for pressuring officials in the southern swing state of Georgia to overturn Biden’s 2020 victory — including a now-infamous taped phone call in which he asked the secretary of state to “find” enough votes to reverse the result.
Trump’s unusually early announcement that he was running for president in 2024 was seen by some analysts in Washington as an attempt to stave off potential criminal charges.
Trump was impeached by the Democratic-majority House of Representatives in 2019 for seeking political dirt on Biden from Ukraine, and again after the January 6 attack on the Capitol, but was acquitted by the Senate both times.

 

Topics: Donald Trump witch-hunt Jack Smith

Related

Musk reinstates some banned Twitter accounts, not Trump
Media
Musk reinstates some banned Twitter accounts, not Trump
Trump launches 2024 White House bid
World
Trump launches 2024 White House bid

Malaysia in ‘uncharted territory’ as voters head to polls in tight election race

Malaysia in ‘uncharted territory’ as voters head to polls in tight election race
Updated 18 November 2022
Nor Arlene Tan

Malaysia in ‘uncharted territory’ as voters head to polls in tight election race

Malaysia in ‘uncharted territory’ as voters head to polls in tight election race
  • Some 21 million Malaysians, including nearly 6 million first-time voters eligible to vote on Saturday
  • As 3 main coalitions vie to form government, polls predict none will acquire simple majority needed
Updated 18 November 2022
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian voters are casting their ballots on Saturday for the country’s 15th general election, in a closely contested race that sees the Southeast Asian nation heading toward what has been described as uncharted territory.

Three main coalitions are vying to form a government: The opposition alliance Pakatan Harapan led by Malaysia’s opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, Barisan Nasional led by the long-ruling Malay nationalist UMNO party, and the Perikatan Nasional alliance led by former premier Muhyiddin Yassin.

Around 21 million Malaysians are eligible to vote in this week’s election, including nearly 6 million who will be voting for the first time.

Voting is not compulsory, and turnout has varied in the past. In the last 2018 polls, 82.3 percent out of nearly 15 million voters cast their ballots, making it one of the highest in the country’s history.

This year’s general election appears set to be Malaysia’s tightest since independence in 1957, with opinion polls predicting a hung parliament where no party or coalition is expected to get the simple majority in the 222-seat parliament required to form a government.

“We are in uncharted territory, for the first time we are seeing three equally strong national coalitions contesting,” Adib Zalkapli, a director at consulting firm Bower Group Asia, told Arab News.

Malaysia has had three prime ministers since the previous election in 2018, during which time the country also saw two major opposing coalitions splinter and two administrations collapse.

Economic outlook is a top issue for Malaysian voters this time around, as the country grapples with a rising cost-of-living crisis, a weakening currency, and growing poverty.

Two-time former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who is 97, made headlines when he announced his return to the election race, and he now heads a new ethnic Malay alliance and is seeking to gain enough seats to be a powerbroker.

Experts say negotiations are likely to play a major role in forming the next Malaysian government.

“This is the new normal in Malaysian politics, no more dominant party or coalition, the government will have to be formed by consultation,” Zalkapli added.

Following several years of political instability, this election is likely to add concerns in the private sector, Tricia Yeoh, chief executive officer of the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs in Kuala Lumpur, told Arab News.

“I believe that the different coalitions will have to negotiate with each other to be able to form the government,” she said.

With a delay expected for the electoral outcome due to a hung parliament, the situation “may be unnerving for international investors and the business community,” Yeoh said.

“The challenge remains to be that of voter turnout. It is still unpredictable as to how high the voter turnout is going to be,” she added.

Some 6 million who would be voting for the first time after the government lowered the minimum voting age to 18 from 21 are also likely to disrupt expectations for the race.

Malaysia’s political parties have taken to social media to reach the younger generation in their campaigns, increasing their presence across various platforms from TikTok to YouTube, after Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who leads Barisan Nasional, dissolved parliament and announced snap elections a little over a month ago.

“We are seeing politicians using social media a bit more systematically, they have learned to be more practical and articulate their issues better,” Adrian Pereira, a social worker and voter from the state of Selangor, told Arab News.

But the constant political wrangling in Malaysian politics has exhausted voters, with lower-than-average turnout of two local elections held in the past year.

Though Sidney Chan, a young videographer based in Kuala Lumpur, will be among those who vote on Saturday, he was less than interested about the election outcome.

“Personally, I no longer care who wins, if the country needs to go through a complete downfall, then it needs to before it could rebuild itself,” Chan told Arab News.

“It’s all just noise and a waste of screen time as I scroll past my news feed.”

Topics: Malaysia election UMNO Ismail Sabri Yaakob

Related

Time running out as Malaysia’s opposition leader Anwar fights for top job
World
Time running out as Malaysia’s opposition leader Anwar fights for top job
At 97, Malaysia’s Mahathir makes last election hurrah
World
At 97, Malaysia’s Mahathir makes last election hurrah

UK inquiry finds police failings led to brutal murder of mother, daughter

UK inquiry finds police failings led to brutal murder of mother, daughter
Updated 18 November 2022
Arab News

UK inquiry finds police failings led to brutal murder of mother, daughter

UK inquiry finds police failings led to brutal murder of mother, daughter
  • Khaola Saleem and 22-year-old Raneem Oudeh were stabbed to death by latter’s estranged husband in 2018
  • ‘We do blame the police. The death of my sister and my niece could have been prevented’
Updated 18 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An inquiry in the UK has found that police failures “materially contributed” to the brutal murders of two women in 2018.

Raneem Oudeh, 22, and her mother Khaola Saleem were attacked by the former’s abusive husband Janbaz Tarin, who stabbed the pair to death outside Saleem’s home in Solihull.

Despite multiple appeals to West Midlands Police in the run up to her death, Oudeh was told that officers were unable to arrest or charge Tarin for an offense.

In December 2018, he was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 32 years.

Before the murders, Oudeh had repeatedly warned police of death threats, abuse and stalking by Tarin, with officers visiting her home seven times before her death.

She had warned family members that Tarin had said: “If you leave me, I will kill you and your family.”

The 22-year-old had left Tarin several weeks before the murder after discovering that he had another wife and three children.

On the night of Oudeh’s murder, she had phoned police four times, including during the attack.

The pair were seen on a security camera having an argument in a Birmingham shisha lounge just before the attack.

After Tarin was removed from the lounge by workers due to the argument, he drove past the business in a vehicle, performing a neck-slice motion with his hands while looking at Oudeh.

Just after midnight, Tarin drove to Saleem’s address and murdered the mother and daughter.

Saleem’s daughter, 19-year-old Kinaan Saleem, witnessed the murder aged 14. She told Sky News: “I was just about to go to bed until I heard screaming, loads of screaming. I looked outside my window and I saw my mother already on the floor and my sister standing next to the perpetrator and he did his killing and dropped his knife and went to the van.

“Until this day it’s been really hard to deal with. It’s just really hard to cope. From the first call to a police officer, it could have been prevented. Knowing that she actually cried for help and begged for them and they did not come at all.”

Saleem’s sister Nour Norris said: “It’s like watching a horror movie in slow motion as we head to the inevitable conclusion. It was devastating to us because we’d never heard those calls before. Raneem was very clear.

“(We are) very deeply disappointed, very angry, mixed emotions. We are very concerned today about domestic abuse victims and what is happening to them.

“We do blame the police because the proof of the inquest has shown very clear that the system is failing miserably. The death of my sister and my niece could have been prevented.”

Topics: UK Brutal murder stabbing West Midlands Police

Related

UK police warn of more far-right attacks after Dover firebombing
World
UK police warn of more far-right attacks after Dover firebombing
UK police: 2 officers stabbed in central London
World
UK police: 2 officers stabbed in central London

Latest updates

Elon Musk asks Twitter users to vote on reinstatement of Trump
Elon Musk asks Twitter users to vote on reinstatement of Trump
‘Credible’ Iranian death threats against individuals in Canada being investigated: Canadian intelligence
‘Credible’ Iranian death threats against individuals in Canada being investigated: Canadian intelligence
Rublev joins Djokovic in Turin ATP Finals quartet
Rublev joins Djokovic in Turin ATP Finals quartet
NATO says Russian jets conduct ‘unsafe’ Baltic ship overflight
NATO says Russian jets conduct ‘unsafe’ Baltic ship overflight
Ko runs out to 5-shot lead at CME Group Tour Championship
Ko runs out to 5-shot lead at CME Group Tour Championship

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.