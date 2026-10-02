DUBAI: Saudi Arabia won gold in the team show jumping event at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. The victory by Ramzy Al-Dahami, Khaled Al-Mubti, Abdul Rahman Alrajhi and Saad Al-Ajmi on Thursday secured the Kingdom’s first gold medal of the tournament.

Saudi athletes have now won 12 medals at Nagoya 2026, including bronze in esports, athletics, jiu-jitsu and karate, silver in esports and karate, and the gold in show jumping. The Games, which began on Sept. 19, will conclude with the closing ceremony on Sunday.