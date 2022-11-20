Huawei reveals top 30 regional shortlisted apps for Apps UP contest

Global technology provider Huawei has announced Apps UP’s top 30 shortlisted apps for the Middle East and Africa region. Under the theme “Together We Innovate,” Huawei’s Global App Innovation Contest invited all developers from the MEA to bring their most creative ideas to life and build cutting-edge apps by integrating HMS Core. The success of Apps UP 2022 is verified by the numbers: The total registrations reached 5,000 apps and a total of 2,500 apps were successfully submitted, demonstrating the widespread interest among developers globally.
With a total prize pool of $230,000 awaiting the best apps of this year, Apps UP 2022 enters its next phase. The region’s top 30 apps are here and the list includes the following: A Gum’s Life, Advanced English Dictionary, Alsaree3, Anti-Terrorist Shooting Game, Arabic Voice Keyboard, Calorie Diet, CardioCam, Cava.tn: Vente/Achat en Tunisie, CodeFellow, CVBox, DigCV, Driver Companion, Dubai Police, emPay, FilGoal, Find, Fit Gym, Foodicious, Golootlo, Lisp, Messiah, Mowash, Panda, Pregnancy App: MAA, QMobile, Real Prado Parking Free Games: Offline Driving Car Games 2021, Safe Community, Taleemabad School App, Survival Quest, and We and They. The apps were shortlisted based on their innovation, social impact, business value, and overall user experience.
NUMBER
5,000
apps registered for Huawei’s Global App Innovation Contest and a total of 2,500 apps were successfully submitted.
Anyone can now vote for their favorite apps until Nov. 20 through Apps UP’s 2022 dedicated website. Each email ID is eligible to vote up to 10 times per day with a maximum of three votes per app. The public vote will account for 10 percent of the final rating, the app’s open capabilities and application scenarios will account for another 40 percent, and the judges’ votes will account for the remaining 50 percent.
Lu Geng, MEA vice president, Huawei Global Partnerships and Eco-Development, Huawei Consumer Business Group, said: “The overwhelming response to this year’s Apps UP Global Innovation Contest justifies Huawei’s determination to continue investing in innovative creators and supporting local talent. We are so proud to have the MEA region rank No. 1 globally in the number of registrations outside of China. Our confidence in the ability of the regional developer community to resolve pressing social issues and build globally applicable solutions has been reinforced by the high quality of the submitted apps.”
Groundbreaking ideas combined with the robust and ever-evolving capabilities of the HMS Core set the stage for a smarter and brighter future for people all around the world.”
The winners of the Apps UP 2022 Innovation Contest will be unveiled in the month of December.