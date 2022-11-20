‘Discover America’ festival delights LuLu shoppers

More than 5,000 American products are on display at LuLu Hypermarket stores across Saudi Arabia for the “Discover America” food festival. The event, which runs from Nov. 16-22, was officially inaugurated at the LuLu store in Atyaf Mall in Yarmouk, Riyadh, by US Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy Denison Offutt and LuLu Group Saudi Arabia Director Shehim Mohammed. Offutt was escorted to the entrance of the hypermarket by a motorcade of Saudi women riding their iconic Harley Davidson bikes — seen as the epitome of American biker tech.
The festival is a joint collaboration between the US Department of Agriculture at the US Embassy and the LuLu Group. This year, six local importers are participating for the first time, and many of their products are being featured throughout the week. The festival is also taking place in Jeddah and Dammam, inaugurated by US Consul General in Jeddah Faris Asad and US Consul General in Dhahran David Edginton, respectively.
FASTFACT
The “Discover America” food festival is a celebration honoring the variety and bounty of American products available at LuLu. For example, the store’s Hot Foods section is offering foods that are especially made to celebrate the US Thanksgiving Day, which takes place ever year in the US in November. LuLu Hypermarket is also offering great deals (in-store and online) on American fresh fruits and vegetables, meats and seafood, chilled products, cheeses, sauces, a wide range of breakfast cereals, ice cream, coffee, cake mixes, fruit juice syrups and condiments. More than 12 new brands comprising 84 new items have been added to the growing list of American FMCG items in the store — now numbering at more than 600 brands.
“The LuLu Group sources a lot of US products through our American hub in Y International (New Jersey). This is reflected across our global network of 235+ stores that offer a range of excellent food and non-food products from the US,” said Mohammed. “The ‘Discover America’ food festival is a great way for LuLu shoppers to explore and taste various popular products that are also featured in the US.”