IMAX, AMC boost partnership with six new locations

Saudi Arabia was a top 10 global market for IMAX in terms of box office last year, with a per screen average of more than $1 million annually.
Saudi Arabia was a top 10 global market for IMAX in terms of box office last year, with a per screen average of more than $1 million annually.
Updated 20 November 2022
Arab News

IMAX Corp. and Saudi Cinema Co., operating as AMC Cinemas, have announced plans to further expand their longstanding partnership with an agreement for six new state-of-the-art IMAX with Laser systems in key entertainment complexes throughout the country. IMAX and AMC Cinemas already have three locations in operation in Saudi Arabia, and the new deal will grow their partnership to a planned 18 screens in 12 cities across the country.
“IMAX continues to be a remarkably strong draw in bringing audiences back to theaters around the world, and we’re excited to offer AMC guests in Saudi Arabia even greater access to the best of the theatrical experience,” said Andrew Such, interim CEO of AMC Cinemas. “AMC is focused on bringing the best in entertainment technology to its many movie lovers around the world.”
“The resilience of moviegoing in Saudi Arabia has been one of the most prominent global success stories for cinemas over the past two years, and a key indicator of the pent-up demand for blockbuster filmmaking,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “We’re excited to grow our successful, global partnership with AMC and further strengthen our ability to deliver The IMAX Experience to fans in this fast-growing market.”

IMAX and AMC Cinemas already have three locations in operation in Saudi Arabia, and the new deal will grow their partnership to a planned 18 screens in 12 cities across the country.

Saudi Arabia continues to drive strong box office growth and capture a greater share of the global market, growing to nearly $240 million in 2021. Saudi Arabia was a top 10 global market for IMAX in terms of box office last year, with a per screen average of more than $1 million annually. The company grew its footprint of open theaters from two to seven since the beginning of 2020, and its Saudi network routinely captures more than 15 percent of opening box office on major Hollywood releases, despite accounting for less than 6 percent of overall screens in the market.
Saudi Cinema Co., operating as AMC Cinemas is a joint venture between AMC Entertainment Holdings, the world’s largest movie exhibition company, and Saudi Entertainment Ventures, known as SEVEN, a leading national investor, developer, and operator of the Kingdom’s diverse entertainment eco-system. In this partnership, SEVEN and AMC aim to open 50 cinemas, offering 500 screens across the Kingdom.
SEVEN was established by the Public Investment Fund to serve as the investment and development arm for the entertainment sector — a key pillar of the ambitious social and economic plans undertaken in the Kingdom supporting Vision 2030.

 

More than 5,000 American products are on display at LuLu Hypermarket stores across Saudi Arabia for the “Discover America” food festival. The event, which runs from Nov. 16-22, was officially inaugurated at the LuLu store in Atyaf Mall in Yarmouk, Riyadh, by US Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy Denison Offutt and LuLu Group Saudi Arabia Director Shehim Mohammed. Offutt was escorted to the entrance of the hypermarket by a motorcade of Saudi women riding their iconic Harley Davidson bikes — seen as the epitome of American biker tech.
The festival is a joint collaboration between the US Department of Agriculture at the US Embassy and the LuLu Group. This year, six local importers are participating for the first time, and many of their products are being featured throughout the week. The festival is also taking place in Jeddah and Dammam, inaugurated by US Consul General in Jeddah Faris Asad and US Consul General in Dhahran David Edginton, respectively.

The festival is a joint collaboration between the US Department of Agriculture at the US Embassy and the LuLu Group.

The “Discover America” food festival is a celebration honoring the variety and bounty of American products available at LuLu. For example, the store’s Hot Foods section is offering foods that are especially made to celebrate the US Thanksgiving Day, which takes place ever year in the US in November. LuLu Hypermarket is also offering great deals (in-store and online) on American fresh fruits and vegetables, meats and seafood, chilled products, cheeses, sauces, a wide range of breakfast cereals, ice cream, coffee, cake mixes, fruit juice syrups and condiments. More than 12 new brands comprising 84 new items have been added to the growing list of American FMCG items in the store — now numbering at more than 600 brands.
“The LuLu Group sources a lot of US products through our American hub in Y International (New Jersey). This is reflected across our global network of 235+ stores that offer a range of excellent food and non-food products from the US,” said Mohammed. “The ‘Discover America’ food festival is a great way for LuLu shoppers to explore and taste various popular products that are also featured in the US.”

 

Huawei reveals top 30 regional shortlisted apps for Apps UP contest

  With a total prize pool of $230,000 awaiting the best apps of this year, Apps UP 2022 enters its next phase
Global technology provider Huawei has announced Apps UP’s top 30 shortlisted apps for the Middle East and Africa region. Under the theme “Together We Innovate,” Huawei’s Global App Innovation Contest invited all developers from the MEA to bring their most creative ideas to life and build cutting-edge apps by integrating HMS Core. The success of Apps UP 2022 is verified by the numbers: The total registrations reached 5,000 apps and a total of 2,500 apps were successfully submitted, demonstrating the widespread interest among developers globally.
With a total prize pool of $230,000 awaiting the best apps of this year, Apps UP 2022 enters its next phase. The region’s top 30 apps are here and the list includes the following: A Gum’s Life, Advanced English Dictionary, Alsaree3, Anti-Terrorist Shooting Game, Arabic Voice Keyboard, Calorie Diet, CardioCam, Cava.tn: Vente/Achat en Tunisie, CodeFellow, CVBox, DigCV, Driver Companion, Dubai Police, emPay, FilGoal, Find, Fit Gym, Foodicious, Golootlo, Lisp, Messiah, Mowash, Panda, Pregnancy App: MAA, QMobile, Real Prado Parking Free Games: Offline Driving Car Games 2021, Safe Community, Taleemabad School App, Survival Quest, and We and They. The apps were shortlisted based on their innovation, social impact, business value, and overall user experience.

Anyone can now vote for their favorite apps until Nov. 20 through Apps UP’s 2022 dedicated website. Each email ID is eligible to vote up to 10 times per day with a maximum of three votes per app. The public vote will account for 10 percent of the final rating, the app’s open capabilities and application scenarios will account for another 40 percent, and the judges’ votes will account for the remaining 50 percent.
Lu Geng, MEA vice president, Huawei Global Partnerships and Eco-Development, Huawei Consumer Business Group, said: “The overwhelming response to this year’s Apps UP Global Innovation Contest justifies Huawei’s determination to continue investing in innovative creators and supporting local talent. We are so proud to have the MEA region rank No. 1 globally in the number of registrations outside of China. Our confidence in the ability of the regional developer community to resolve pressing social issues and build globally applicable solutions has been reinforced by the high quality of the submitted apps.”

Groundbreaking ideas combined with the robust and ever-evolving capabilities of the HMS Core set the stage for a smarter and brighter future for people all around the world.”
The winners of the Apps UP 2022 Innovation Contest will be unveiled in the month of December.

 

New SABB procurement card for businesses

Saudi British Bank has partnered with Saudi Payments and Visa to launch SABB Procurement Card, designed specifically for its corporate and business clients to manage everyday payments digitally. This is part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to provide banking products and services that meet the highest standards for all customers.

The newly introduced procurement card enables corporates and businesses to optimally manage payments in a smarter and safer way, saving cost, reducing cash handling risks and monitoring spends around the clock. 

“As a leading financial institution, we are committed to playing our role toward strengthening the financial sector and helping corporations of all sizes in order to drive sustainable economic growth in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The launch of this co-badged mada-Visa card is part of our strategic plans to continuously improve customer experience by meeting their needs through innovative solutions keeping up the pace with the digital transformation in the Kingdom,” said Yasser Al-Barrak, chief corporate and institutional banking officer at SABB.

Abdulaziz Abanmi, chief operating officer at Saudi Payments, said: “As the national foundation for digital payments, we constantly seek with our local and global partners to enrich the local market in Saudi Arabia with innovative financial services that align with the Kingdom’s vision and the goals of the Financial Sector Development Program in terms of growth of payments digitization. The paved infrastructure in the Kingdom and the countrywide acceptance of the mada scheme should provide the holders of such special-purpose cards with a seamless payment experience to fulfill their financial requirements.”

Ali Bailoun, Visa’s regional general manager for GCC cluster — Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman, said: “Innovation in payments is essential to support the growth of businesses and leverage payment opportunities that the pandemic presented. We are delighted to work with SABB in bringing Visa’s solutions to the bank’s corporate customers. Our Visa corporate solutions are an attractive proposition for businesses looking to reduce cost and streamline expense reporting both easily and securely. We will continue to work closely with our partners to support local businesses in their digital transformation and the government’s efforts to promote digital commerce.”

SABB focuses on offering the best financial solutions to provide a pioneering banking experience, as well as utilizing the latest advanced technologies, which is positively reflected in the development of the financial sector and the support of sustainable economic growth.

New SAP study shows sustainability mindsets shifting

As world leaders gather for COP27 in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh this week, a new SAP Insights survey indicates that businesses in the Middle East and around the world are increasingly seeing the imperative of adopting a sustainability strategy, with top motivators cited as remaining competitive and profitable, alongside growing pressure from customers.

The new SAP Wave 2 global sustainability survey, which builds on the results of last year’s inaugural survey as well as recent collaborative research with Oxford Economics, collected data from 6,669 business leaders across 29 industries and 40 countries from regions including the Middle East. It was found that more than 60 percent of business leaders recognized that sustainability has a moderate or strong effect on their long-term competitiveness and profitability. In addition, customer demand as a sustainability motivator has increased sevenfold in 2022 over the inaugural 2021 survey.

Ahmed Al-Faifi, senior vice president of SAP Middle East and North Africa, said: “The survey found an impressive shift in the importance afforded to sustainability strategies in terms of both perceived value and investment. For example, almost 90 percent of businesses reported that sustainability informs their business decisions. Moreover, despite persistent global supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and inflation, the percentage of businesses investing in the environment for the first time has increased fivefold since 2021.”

Al-Faifi added that the survey found 75 percent of business leaders polled said they would either increase or maintain their current levels of investment. Of those planning to increase investments, 80 percent were intending to boost spending by more than 10 percent.

Despite these and other positive findings, the survey indicated that data quality appears to be a challenge for many businesses. Al-Faifi said: “Although respondents in 2022 were more likely to be satisfied with their environmental sustainability data than they were last year, there is still a long way to go. Only 23 percent of businesses are completely satisfied with their data, the rest point to gaps in the sources, quality and scope of their data as their top dissatisfactions. This is one of the reasons SAP focuses on incorporating sustainability metrics into all business processes when designing our solutions, in addition to having solutions dedicated solely to sustainability measurements and analysis.”

Looking to the future, Al-Faifi said businesses that are facing challenges or growing pains in their sustainability efforts can seek inspiration from the strategies used by environmental leaders. Here he is referring to a small group of environmental leaders identified through a study undertaken jointly by SAP and Oxford Economics in mid-2022, who represented around nine percent of the 2,000 business leaders surveyed.

Business leaders were defined by traits such as setting clear expectations at the strategic level, applying the transformative power of technology and data management and engaging with important audiences such as employees, supply chain partners and policymakers.

Tanmiah announces Omnipreneurship Awards to drive innovation in sustainable food production

Tanmiah Food Company, a producer of poultry and other meat products, and a food brands franchise operator, has announced the launch of yet another edition of the Omnipreneurship Awards Sustainability Challenge. The grand prize is worth $1 million, while the reward for each of the five shortlisted candidates is set at $20,000.

The challenge seeks innovative technological solutions to enable the transition from imported corn and soy-based feed toward sustainable, nature-positive, and locally produced feed raw materials, to contribute to local production by obtaining renewable and sustainable feed sources. Tanmiah consumes more than 300,000 metric tons of feed currently, 100 percent of which is imported.

To mitigate the current dependency on imported feed, align with Saudi Arabia’s self-sufficiency and food security goals, and contribute to Vision 2030, the company aims to provide a solution to produce the feed locally, cost-effectively, at an industrial scale, in a nature-positive and sustainable manner.

Tanmiah’s CEO Zulifqar Hamadani said: “The Omnipreneurship Awards Sustainability Challenge is another critical step that we are taking toward our strategic goal of becoming a carbon-neutral organization. Driven by our commitment to aligning our business operations to one of the Saudi Vision Realization Programs and the National Transformation Program, we are delighted to extend an opportunity leading industry experts and other innovator scholars to showcase innovative solutions to conserve the environment.”

Ahmed Sharaf Osilan, executive board member and managing director of Tanmiah, said: “Following the tremendous success of the challenge in 2020, which saw 93 participants from 41 countries, competing to reduce carbon emissions from food production and generate commercial value from production waste, and the announcement of the $1 million grand prize winner Polymeron, under the patronage of the minister of environment, water and agriculture, we look forward to new ground-breaking initiatives. 

“The challenge is in line with the National Transformation Program, a key pillar of Saudi Vision 2030. Tanmiah is committed to becoming a more socially responsible corporate citizen, which continues to play a pioneering role in the Kingdom’s food security and self-sufficiency goals.”

Those interested in participating in the Omnipreneurship Awards and looking to showcase their innovative ideas for sustainable production and use of poultry feed, can visit: https://www.omnipreneurshipawards.com/

