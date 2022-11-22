You are here

South Korea anti-ballistic missile system destroys target in test -reports

South Korea anti-ballistic missile system destroys target in test -reports
The missile was first successfully flight tested — which did not involve hitting a target — in February. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 1 min 58 sec ago

South Korea anti-ballistic missile system destroys target in test -reports

South Korea anti-ballistic missile system destroys target in test -reports
Updated 1 min 58 sec ago

SEOUL: A new South Korean anti-ballistic missile system conducted its first successful intercept this month, media reports said on Tuesday, the country’s latest step in boosting its defenses against North Korean missiles.
The L-SAM interceptor destroyed a target for the first time in a test, according to the Dong-a Ilbo newspaper and Yonhap news agency, which cited unnamed government and military sources without specifying the date. The test also involved a version of the L-SAM designed to shoot down aircraft.
South Korea’s Ministry of Defense, Defense Acquisition Program Administration, and Agency for Defense Development, which rarely publicize weapons tests, declined to confirm the report.
North Korea has tested a record number of missiles this year, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday. South Korea, the United States, and Japan are all seeking to enhance missile defense systems.
The L-SAM is a “cutting-edge indigenous weapon system” under development to defend against missiles and other high-flying threats, according to the ADD.
The missile was first successfully flight tested — which did not involve hitting a target — in February.
It is designed to be part of a “layered defense network” that already includes US-made Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missiles and locally produced Cheongung II KM-SAM medium-range weapons, capable of intercepting targets at varying altitudes and ranges.
Plans call for L-SAM to target incoming missiles at altitudes of 50-60 kilometers (30-37 miles), and it is due to become operational by 2026.
South Korea also hosts US military THAAD anti-missile batteries, and as a candidate, President Yoon Suk-yeol had called for more of those batteries.
However, he has since focused on South Korean systems for boosting defenses.

Russia calls on Turkiye to show 'restraint' in Syria

Russia calls on Turkiye to show ‘restraint’ in Syria
Updated 16 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Russia calls on Turkiye to show ‘restraint’ in Syria

Russia calls on Turkiye to show ‘restraint’ in Syria
  • Turkish warplanes carried out strikes in Syria and Iraq, destroying 89 targets linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK)
  • Turkiye had not notified Russia in advance about its strikes on Syria and Iraq
Updated 16 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia has called on Turkiye to show restraint in its use of “excessive” military force in Syria and to keep tensions from escalating, Russian news agencies cited a Russian envoy to Syria envoy as saying on Tuesday.
“We will call on our Turkish colleagues to show certain restraint in order to prevent an escalation of tension, not only in the northern and northeastern regions of Syria, but throughout the entire territory,” the envoy, Alexander Lavrentyev, said according to Russia’s RIA state news agency .
Turkish warplanes carried out strikes in Syria and Iraq on Sunday, destroying 89 targets linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the YPG, which Ankara says is a wing of the PKK.
Lavrentyev said Turkiye had not notified Russia in advance about its strikes on Syria and Iraq.
“We hope to convince our Turkish partners to refrain from using excessive force on Syrian territory,” Lavrentyev said. He added that Russia would work with interested parties to find a peaceful solution to the “Kurdish issue.”
Russia’s TASS news agency reported that Lavrentyev said that the withdrawal of a US contingent from the northeast of Syria would contribute to the “stabilization” of the situation.

Topics: Turkiye Russia Istanbul blast Syria

US, China defense chiefs meet in Cambodia

US, China defense chiefs meet in Cambodia
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

US, China defense chiefs meet in Cambodia

US, China defense chiefs meet in Cambodia
  • The meeting on the sidelines of a conference of defense ministers is the first between Austin and Wei since June
  • Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met for three hours at a Group of 20 summit in Bali
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

SIEM REAP, Cambodia: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Cambodia on Tuesday as the two sides move to keep tensions in check.
The meeting on the sidelines of a conference of defense ministers in Siem Reap is the first between Austin and Wei since June, before a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan sparked fury in Beijing.
But China and the United States have since moved to lower the temperature with meetings between top officials.
On November 14, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met for three hours at a Group of 20 summit in Bali, the first in-person talks between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies since they each became president.
That was followed by a meeting between Xi and US Vice President Kamala Harris at an Asia-Pacific summit in Bangkok.
Harris reinforced Biden’s message that “we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries,” a White House official said.
Chinese state media quoted Xi as telling Harris that his meeting with Biden was “strategic and constructive, and has important guiding significance for China-US relations in the next stage.”
In August, Taiwan announced plans for a record increase to its defense budget after China conducted huge military drills in response to Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.
Taiwan lives under constant threat of invasion by China, which claims the democratic island as part of its territory to be seized one day — by force if necessary.
Beijing lashes out at any diplomatic action that might lend Taiwan legitimacy and has responded with growing anger to visits by Western officials and politicians.
For a week after Pelosi’s visit, China sent warships, missiles and fighter jets into the waters and skies around Taiwan, its largest and most aggressive exercises since the mid-1990s.
Beijing had increased military pressure on Taiwan in recent years, particularly with incursions into the island’s air defense identification zone.
Last year, Taiwan recorded incursions by about 970 Chinese warplanes into its air defense zone, according to a database compiled by AFP, more than double the roughly 380 in 2020.

Topics: United States China US-China US-China talks

38 killed in central China fire

This aerial photo taken on August 16, 2022 shows a general view of China's central Henan province. (AFP)
This aerial photo taken on August 16, 2022 shows a general view of China's central Henan province. (AFP)
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

38 killed in central China fire

This aerial photo taken on August 16, 2022 shows a general view of China's central Henan province. (AFP)
  • The fire broke out at a plant in Anyang City in Henan Province
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

BEIJING: Thirty-eight people were killed and two were injured after a fire at a plant in central China, state media said Tuesday, citing local authorities.
The fire broke out at a plant in Anyang City in Henan Province on Monday afternoon, news agency Xinhua reported.
State media said rescue services first received reports of a fire at 4:22 p.m. (0822 GMT) at Kaixinda Trading Co., Ltd.
“After receiving the alarm, the municipal fire rescue detachment immediately dispatched forces to the scene,” CCTV reported.
“Public security, emergency response, municipal administration, and power supply units rushed to the scene at the same time to carry out emergency handling and rescue work,” it said, adding the fire was extinguished by around 11 p.m. local time.
Footage from the scene shared by state media showed thick plumes of black smoke from the fire, with at least two trucks in position to battle the flames.
Another video showed the charred hull of the building after the fire was extinguished.
In addition to the dead, two were sent to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the state-run People’s Daily said.
Authorities said “criminal suspects” had been taken into custody in connection with the fire, but did not provide further details.
No reason has been given for the cause of the blaze.

Topics: China Henan province

Ukraine urges limiting electricity use and readies voluntary Kherson evacuation

Ukraine urges limiting electricity use and readies voluntary Kherson evacuation
Updated 22 November 2022
Reuters

Ukraine urges limiting electricity use and readies voluntary Kherson evacuation

Ukraine urges limiting electricity use and readies voluntary Kherson evacuation
  • President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that half of the country’s power capacity had been knocked out by Russian rockets
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the blackouts and Russia’s strikes on energy infrastructure are the consequences of Kyiv being unwilling to negotiate, the state TASS news agency reported late last week
Updated 22 November 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine urged residents of Kyiv and several other areas to limit electricity use as it seeks to recover from Russian strikes on the power grid while the elderly and vulnerable were preparing for a voluntary evacuation of war-ravaged Kherson.
Citizens in the recently liberated southern city of Kherson, where Kyiv says Russian troops destroyed critical infrastructure before leaving earlier this month, can apply to be relocated to areas where security and heating issues are less acute.
Ukrainians are most likely to live with blackouts — a daily occurrence across the country — at least until the end of March, the head of a major energy provider said on Monday.
Russia’s response to military setbacks in recent weeks has included a barrage of missile strikes against power facilities that left millions without electricity as winter sets in and temperatures drop below freezing.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that half of the country’s power capacity had been knocked out by Russian rockets.
In his nightly video address, he urged people to conserve energy, particularly in hard-hit areas such as Kyiv, Vinnytsia in the southwest, Sumy in the north and Odesa on the Black Sea.
“The systematic damage to our energy system from strikes by the Russian terrorists is so considerable that all our people and businesses should be mindful and redistribute their consumption throughout the day,” he said.
.”..Try to limit your personal consumption of electricity.”
In a Telegram message for Kherson residents — especially the elderly, women with children and those who are ill or disabled — Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk posted a number of ways residents can express interest in leaving. “You can be evacuated for the winter period to safer regions of the country,” she wrote, citing both security and infrastructure problems.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the blackouts and Russia’s strikes on energy infrastructure are the consequences of Kyiv being unwilling to negotiate, the state TASS news agency reported late last week. On Monday evening, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that Russia was bombarding Kherson from across the Dnipro River, now that its troops had fled.
“There is no military logic: they just want to take revenge on the locals,” he tweeted.
Moscow denies intentionally targeting civilians in what it calls a “special military operation” to rid Ukraine of nationalists and protect Russian-speaking communities.
Kyiv and the West describe Russia’s actions as an unprovoked war of aggression.
Battles continued to rage in the east following Russian troop movements into the industrial Donbas region from around Kherson in the south.
Ukraine’s military said late on Monday that Russian forces had tried to make advances around Bakhmut and Avdiivka in Donetsk, and bombarded nearby towns.
Moscow has been reinforcing the areas it still holds and pressing an offensive of its own along a stretch of front line west of the city of Donetsk held by its proxies since 2014.
NUCLEAR PLANT SHELLING
Russia and Ukraine on Monday traded blame for at least a dozen explosions at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, which has been under Russian control since soon after it invaded the country on Feb. 24 but is across the Dnipro River from areas controlled by Kyiv.
Ukraine narrowly escaped disaster during fighting at the weekend that rocked the plant, Europe’s largest, with a barrage of shells. Some fell near reactors and damaged a radioactive waste storage building, the UN nuclear watchdog said.
Zelensky urged NATO members to guarantee protection from “Russian sabotage” at nuclear facilities.
The head of Russia’s state-run nuclear energy agency, Rosatom, said it had discussed Sunday’s shelling with the IAEA, and said there was a risk of a nuclear accident.
IAEA experts toured the site on Monday, and the agency said they found widespread damage but nothing that compromised the plant’s essential systems.
The reactors are shut down but there is a risk that nuclear fuel could overheat if the power driving the cooling systems is cut. Shelling has repeatedly cut power lines.
Russia’s defense ministry said Ukraine fired at power lines supplying the plant.
Ukraine’s nuclear energy firm Energoatom said Russia’s military shelled the site, accusing it of nuclear blackmail and actions that were “endangering the whole world.”
Reuters could not immediately verify which side was responsible.
Repeated shelling of the plant during the war has raised concern about a grave disaster in the country that suffered the world’s worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chornobyl meltdown. 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Marcos affirms importance of Philippine-US alliance amid regional 'upheavals' 

Marcos affirms importance of Philippine-US alliance amid regional ‘upheavals’ 
Updated 21 November 2022
Ellie Aben

Marcos affirms importance of Philippine-US alliance amid regional ‘upheavals’ 

Marcos affirms importance of Philippine-US alliance amid regional ‘upheavals’ 
  • US VP Kamala Harris reaffirmed America’s ‘unwavering commitment’ to Manila during her three-day visit 
  • Harris will be the first US official to visit Palawan, an island province near the South China Sea 
Updated 21 November 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines’ partnership with the US has grown more important in the face of “upheavals” in the region, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday as Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Manila on matters related to the disputed South China Sea. 

Harris was on a three-day trip to the Southeast Asian country that included a stop on the Philippine islands on the edge of the South China Sea. She is the highest-ranking American official to visit the Southeast Asian country since Marcos took office earlier this year. 

The visit showcased the latest attempt to revive ties between Washington and its oldest Asian ally, as Marcos took a foreign policy shift from the days of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who oversaw a strategy to distance the Philippines from the US and embraced a China-friendly direction. 

“The relationship between our two countries is something that both our countries have really come to depend upon. And the more the upheavals that we are seeing, especially in the region, this partnership becomes even more important,” Marcos told Harris during their meeting, which was partly livestreamed.  

“The situation is rapidly changing. We must evolve to be properly responsive to that situation,” he said, later adding that he does not see a future for the Philippines that does not include the US. 

The meeting also saw Harris reaffirming Washington’s commitment to Manila under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty. 

“We must reiterate always that we stand with you in defense of international rules and norms as it relates to the South China Sea. And (an) armed attack on the Philippines armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the South China Sea would invoke US Mutual Defense commitments,” Harris told Marcos.  

“That is an unwavering commitment that we have to the Philippines,” she said.  

Harris is scheduled to visit Palawan on Tuesday, making her the first US official to visit the island province near the South China Sea, where China, the Philippines, and several other countries in the region have rival claims. 

In the latest incident in the disputed waterway, a Philippine military commander said on Monday that a Chinese coastguard ship “forcefully retrieved” a piece of rocket that was being towed by a Philippine vessel, a claim that China has denied. 

The Philippine government has filed hundreds of diplomatic protests in the past few years against Chinese activity in the strategic and resource-rich South China Sea, after an international tribunal in The Hague dismissed China’s sweeping claim to the region. 

Topics: Philippines US

