You are here

  • Home
  • At least 35 hurt after magnitude-6.1 quake in Turkiye

At least 35 hurt after magnitude-6.1 quake in Turkiye

Update A man inspects the remains of a building that was collapsed by an earthquake in the Sakarya region in Istanbul on 19 August 1999. (AFP)
A man inspects the remains of a building that was collapsed by an earthquake in the Sakarya region in Istanbul on 19 August 1999. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w4nfs

Updated 37 sec ago
AFP

At least 35 hurt after magnitude-6.1 quake in Turkiye

At least 35 hurt after magnitude-6.1 quake in Turkiye
Updated 37 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: A magnitude-6.1 earthquake struck northwest Turkiye during Wednesday’s early hours, injuring at least 35 people.
The shallow tremor struck about 170 kilometers (105 miles) east of Istanbul, the country’s largest city, where it was strongly felt.
National authorities said the quake was at a magnitude of 5.9 — lower than the 6.1 given by the US Geological Survey — and its epicenter was in Duzce province’s Golyaka district, though it also shook other nearby cities.
“We were woken up with a big noise and tremor,” Duzce resident Fatma Colak told AFP.
“We got out of our homes in panic and now we are waiting outside.”
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that 35 people were injured including 32 in Duzce, one in Istanbul and the other two in the nearby provinces of Bolu and Zonguldak.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who visited Golyaka, said one person was seriously hurt after jumping from a balcony out of panic.
He said 70 aftershocks had been recorded.
Initial images showed people covered in blankets outside their homes during the early morning. Some were seen placing blankets on the floor outside, and lighting fires for warmth.
Authorities said schools would be closed on Wednesday in Duzce and Sakarya provinces.
Soylu said that, apart from a few ruined barns, there were no reports of heavy damage or building collapses, but inspections were continuing.
National disaster agency the AFAD said there were controlled blackouts in the Duzce region, urging residents not to panic.
Turkiye is in one of the world’s most active earthquake zones.
Duzce was one of the regions hit by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in 1999 — the worst to hit Turkiye in decades.
That quake killed more than 17,000 people, including about 1,000 in Istanbul.
Experts have long warned a large quake could devastate Istanbul, which has allowed widespread building without safety precautions.
A magnitude-6.8 quake hit Elazig in January 2020, killing more than 40 people.
And in November that year, a magnitude-7.0 quake hit the Aegean Sea, killing 114 people and wounding more than 1,000.

Topics: earthquake Turkiye

Related

Indonesian earthquake death toll rises to 268 as search for survivors continues
World
Indonesian earthquake death toll rises to 268 as search for survivors continues
Turkey imposes temporary ban on media coverage of Istanbul bombing 
Media
Turkey imposes temporary ban on media coverage of Istanbul bombing 

Palestinians: Israeli forces kill teen in West Bank, 4 hurt

Palestinians: Israeli forces kill teen in West Bank, 4 hurt
Updated 29 min 5 sec ago
AP

Palestinians: Israeli forces kill teen in West Bank, 4 hurt

Palestinians: Israeli forces kill teen in West Bank, 4 hurt
  • Ahmed Shehada was killed by an Israeli bullet that hit his chest
  • Four other Palestinians were wounded during the army raid in Nablus city
Updated 29 min 5 sec ago
AP

RAMALLAH, West Bank: The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli forces shot and killed a 16-year-old Palestinian early Wednesday during a nighttime raid in the occupied West Bank.
The ministry said Ahmed Shehada was killed by an Israeli bullet that hit his chest. Four other Palestinians were wounded during the army raid in Nablus city, one seriously, it said.
The Israeli military said it had no immediate comment.
Meanwhile, Palestinians withheld the body of an Israeli civilian who was killed in a car accident in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, local media reported.
According to the Israeli military, two Israelis entered the city and were taken to a Palestinian hospital following the crash, with one of them dying and the second in serious condition.
The injured man was transferred to an Israeli hospital for further treatment, but the body of the one who died was not, the military said. “The body was taken from the hospital in Jenin and is expected to be returned to Israel shortly, as a required humanitarian act,” the military said, without elaborating.
The dead person was a high school student from an Israeli minority group, it added.
Violence in the West Bank has surged over the past several months as Israel has ramped up arrest raids after a spate of Palestinian attacks within Israel killed 19 people last spring. At least another 10 Israelis were killed in recent attacks. During the same period, more than 130 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire. Israel says most of those killed have been militants. But youths protesting the incursions and people uninvolved in the fighting have also been killed.
Israel says its almost nightly arrest raids in the West Bank are needed to dismantle militant networks at a time when Palestinian security forces are unable or unwilling to do so. The Palestinians say the raids undermine their security forces and are aimed at cementing Israel’s open-ended 55-year occupation of lands they want for their hoped-for state.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, and has since maintained a military occupation over the territory and settled more than 500,000 people there. The Palestinians seek the territory, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, for their hoped-for independent state.

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict West Bank

Related

Palestinians unimpressed with Azerbaijan decision to open embassy in Tel Aviv
Middle-East
Palestinians unimpressed with Azerbaijan decision to open embassy in Tel Aviv

US, Israel mull military drills to simulate attack on Iran

US, Israel mull military drills to simulate attack on Iran
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

US, Israel mull military drills to simulate attack on Iran

US, Israel mull military drills to simulate attack on Iran
  • Isreali military chief: “It was agreed that we are at a critical point in time”
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The US and Israel are considering holding joint military drills to simulate an attack on Iran and its proxies in the Middle East, US media reported on Tuesday.

The Israeli Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley are weighing holding an Air Force drill to train soldiers for a possible conflict with Iran and its allied proxies, Fox News Digital reported, saying this may happen in the coming weeks.

During the discussion with Milley, Kochavi said: “It was agreed that we are at a critical point in time that requires the acceleration of operational plans and cooperation against Iran and its terrorist proxies in the region.”

He said the Israeli Defense Forces promotes all operational plans against the Iranian threat. “Iran is under many economic, military, and internal pressures, and on the other hand, it continues to promote its nuclear program.”

At the Pentagon, the two military leaders discussed “regional security issues, opportunities for greater bilateral cooperation and coordination to defend against a wide range of threats posed by Iran across the region and other items of mutual strategic interest,” according to a readout of the meeting. “The US and Israel maintain a strong military-to-military relationship as key partners committed to peace and security in the Middle East region.”

On Tuesday, Iranian media reported that enrichment of uranium to 60 percent purity had begun at the underground Fordow nuclear site.

Iran is already enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity elsewhere, well below the roughly 90 percent needed for weapons-grade material but above the 20 percent it produced before the 2015 agreement with major powers to cap enrichment at 3.67 percent.

The US, under the Donald Trump administration, withdrew from the deal that was meant to limit development that could lead to Iran nukes in exchange for easing of sanctions. Trump argued the sanctions relief had allowed Iran to increase its aggression in the Middle East, a position backed by US allies in the region. 

The pact lets Iran use only first-generation IR-1 centrifuges but, as the deal unraveled in 2018, Tehran installed cascades of more efficient advanced centrifuges, such as the IR-2m, IR-4 and IR-6.

Meanwhile, US Navy investigators looking into an attack last week on an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire concluded that an Iranian drone was used for the bombing.

The drone attack on the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon last Tuesday off the coast of Oman appears to be part of the long-running shadow war between Israel and its archenemy Iran that has included the targeting of Israeli-linked ships in strategic Middle East waterways.

(With input from AP, Reuters)
 

Topics: Iran Israel US

Related

US expresses ‘deep concern’ over Iran’s nuclear progress
Middle-East
US expresses ‘deep concern’ over Iran’s nuclear progress
UK, France, Germany condemn Iran nuclear drive
World
UK, France, Germany condemn Iran nuclear drive

’But you’re a woman’: Iraqi furniture-maker carves up stereotypes

Iraqi carpenter Nour al-Janabi works at her home furniture workshop in Baghdad's Abu Dsheer area, on November 13, 2022. (AFP)
Iraqi carpenter Nour al-Janabi works at her home furniture workshop in Baghdad's Abu Dsheer area, on November 13, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 23 November 2022
AFP

’But you’re a woman’: Iraqi furniture-maker carves up stereotypes

Iraqi carpenter Nour al-Janabi works at her home furniture workshop in Baghdad's Abu Dsheer area, on November 13, 2022. (AFP)
  • Janabi attributes her success largely to do-it-yourself tutorials that she first posted on Facebook to share her passion for carpentry and furniture-making
Updated 23 November 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: With hammer and saw, Nour Al-Janabi is building her latest creation, a candy-pink sofa, in the carpentry workshop she runs in male-dominated and conservative Iraq.
“At the start, relatives criticized me,” said the 29-year-old carpenter and furniture-maker, who is also a mother of four.
“They would say: ‘But you’re a woman... You’re an amateur... It’s a men’s trade’.”
Covered in velvet or imitation leather, the sofas and armchairs that she designs, makes and mends in her south Baghdad workshop go from rustic style to Louis XV.

Iraqi carpenter Nour al-Janabi works at her home furniture workshop in Baghdad's Abu Dsheer area, on November 13, 2022. (AFP)

Her order book is full, with new lounges starting at a cool 700,000 dinars (around $480).
Janabi has been making furniture for several years, and launched her business, Nour Carpentry, a few months ago. She recently moved operations from her home to a house turned workshop, where she has four employees — one of them her retired husband.
“But it’s not right to say it like that,” she said with an embarrassed smile, her hijab covering her hair.
In oil-rich Iraq, women make up just 13.3 percent of the labor force, according to the World Bank, while the World Economic Forum ranked the country 154 out of 156 in its latest Global Gender Gap Report.

Iraqi carpenter Nour al-Janabi walks next to pieces waiting to be renovated at her home furniture workshop in Baghdad's Abu Dsheer area, on November 13, 2022. (AFP)

A study published last year by two UN agencies noted that while most Iraqis consider tertiary education equally important for men and women, “attitudes toward equal rights in employment are discriminatory against women.”

Janabi attributes her success largely to do-it-yourself tutorials that she first posted on Facebook to share her passion for carpentry and furniture-making.
She uploads videos — about everything from how to re-stuff an old sofa to using a sander — to TikTok and Instagram too, where she has more than 94,000 followers.

Iraqi carpenter Nour al-Janabi displays a piece at her home furniture workshop in Baghdad's Abu Dsheer area, on November 13, 2022. (AFP)

“I am the first Iraqi woman to do this trade and break the barrier in this field,” she claimed, in a country still largely dominated by conservative attitudes about women’s role in society, and where those perceived as too independent are sometimes even considered immoral.
She said she receives comments from women and men telling her: “You make Iraq proud and you have accomplished something.”
“May God give you strength and health!” one user commented on a video of Janabi presenting a sofa decorated with a floral pattern.
One of her clients, Abu Sajjad, dropped by to see how his sofa repairs were going — untroubled by prejudices some others might harbor against dealing with a female carpenter and business owner.
Most working women in Iraq are teachers or nurses, though a small number have entered the police or armed forces.
One of them is Angham Al-Tamimi, who this year became the first woman army general.
In a video broadcast by the military’s press service, she said she had “faced the non-acceptance of women in the military.”
But she said she had succeeded thanks to her “persistence” and “passion.”

 

Topics: Iraq Nour Al-Janabi

Related

Iraqi woman acting like legislator in parliament sit-in triggers reactions
Offbeat
Iraqi woman acting like legislator in parliament sit-in triggers reactions
Buried alive by her family, Iraqi woman fears for her life as murders go unpunished
Middle-East
Buried alive by her family, Iraqi woman fears for her life as murders go unpunished

UN alarmed by reports of Iranian authorities holding bodies of protesters hostage

UN alarmed by reports of Iranian authorities holding bodies of protesters hostage
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

UN alarmed by reports of Iranian authorities holding bodies of protesters hostage

UN alarmed by reports of Iranian authorities holding bodies of protesters hostage
  • Security forces reportedly refuse to release the remains of people killed during protests to their families unless relatives go along with a false narrative on the cause of death
  • UN human rights chiefs urged Iranian authorities to address the demands of the protesters for equality, dignity and other rights rather than use unnecessary force to suppress them
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UN Human Rights Office said it is alarmed at reports that Iranian authorities are refusing to release the bodies of dead protesters to their families.

The rising number of deaths during the ongoing anti-regime protests in Iran, in the face of an intensifying crackdown by security forces, underscores the critical situation in the country, spokesman Jeremy Laurence said.

He expressed concern about the reports that the bodies of protesters were being held hostage by security forces unless the families agree to remain silent about the death of their loved ones or go along with false narratives about the cause.

Relatives who visited morgues to retrieve the remains of a loved one reportedly have been pressured into supporting state media accounts suggesting the deceased was a bystander or member of a militia who was killed by rioters, sources told the BBC.

Last week, officials took the body of 14-year-old Sepehr Maghsoudi from a morgue hours after he was shot dead during a protest in the southwestern city of Izeh, a source close to the family told BBC Persian. Security officers told relatives they would not release the body because they were grieving and “people may do something,” the source said.

Many families have publicly accused security forces of killing their relatives during the protests, only to later change their stories and agree with official accounts of the causes of death. This has prompted speculation on social media and elsewhere that statements were being coerced.

The mother of nine-year-old Kian Pirfalak, who was shot dead last Wednesday in Izeh, was heard at his funeral saying he was killed by security forces. Officials insisted he died in a “terrorist” attack. Later that same day, his mother appeared on state television to retract her comments and warn that they should not be “misused.”

Footage from the northwestern city of Javanrud on Monday reportedly showed the body of a protester being transported in a pickup truck, the BBC reported. His family was said to have refused to allow the body to be taken to a mortuary where it could be stolen by officials.

More than 300 people have been killed during the protests over the past nine weeks, including more than 40 children, according to the UN Human Rights Office. In addition, at least six people connected with the protests have reportedly been sentenced to death on charges of “waging war against God” or “corruption on earth.”

“We urge the authorities to address people’s demands for equality, dignity and rights — instead of using unnecessary or disproportionate force to suppress the protests,” said, Laurence the UN human rights spokesman.

“The lack of accountability for gross human rights violations in Iran remains persistent and is contributing to the growing grievances.”

The office has called on Iranian authorities to release all those detained simply for exercising their right to protest and drop all charges against them.

Topics: UN Human Rights Office Iran Protests 2022 Tehran

Related

Over 70 killed in week in Iran’s crackdown on Amini protests
Middle-East
Over 70 killed in week in Iran’s crackdown on Amini protests
Iran protestor shot dead after tearing down supreme leader poster
Middle-East
Iran protestor shot dead after tearing down supreme leader poster

Erdogan hints at new Syria offensive

Erdogan hints at new Syria offensive
Updated 23 November 2022
AP

Erdogan hints at new Syria offensive

Erdogan hints at new Syria offensive
  • Turkiye should ‘show a certain restraint’ in order to prevent an escalation in the country, says Russian presidential envoy
Updated 23 November 2022
AP

ANKARA: Turkiye’s president again hinted at a possible new ground offensive in Syria against Kurdish militants on Tuesday, as Syrian forces denounced new airstrikes and Russia urged restraint and called on Ankara to avoid an escalation.

Russian presidential envoy in Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said that Turkiye should “show a certain restraint” in order to prevent an escalation in Syria, where tensions heightened over the weekend after Turkish airstrikes killed and wounded a number of Syrian soldiers.

Lavrentyev expressed hope that “it will be possible to convince our Turkish partners to refrain from excessive use of force on Syrian territory.”

Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces later said that fresh Turkish airstrikes on Tuesday struck a base that the group shares with the US-led coalition in the fight against Daesh. 

The base is located just outside of the town of Qamishli, about 50 km from the Turkish border. Two SDF fighters were killed and three were wounded, the group said.

Turkiye carried out airstrikes on suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Syria and Iraq over the weekend, in retaliation for a deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul that Ankara blames on the militant groups. The groups have denied involvement in the bombing.

The airstrikes also hit several Syrian army positions in three provinces along the border with Turkiye, and killed and wounded a number of Syrian soldiers, Syrian officials said.

“We will, of course, call on our Turkish colleagues to show a certain restraint in order to prevent an escalation of tension, and an escalation of tension not only in the north, but also in the entire territory of Syria,” Lavrentyev was quoted as saying by the Russian state news agencies in the Kazakh capital, Astana, ahead of talks on Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkiye’s actions would not be limited to aerial strikes, suggesting a possible new incursion — a position he reiterated on Tuesday.

“We have been on top of the terrorists for the past few days with our planes, artillery and drones,” Erdogan said: “Know that as soon as possible, we will root out all of them together with our tanks and soldiers.”

Erdogan continued: “From now on, there is only one measure for us. There is only one border. (And that is) the safety of our own country, our own citizens. It is our most legitimate right to go where this security is ensured.”

Turkiye has launched three major incursions into northern Syria since 2016 and already controls some Syrian territory in the north.

Following the weekend’s airstrikes from Turkiye, on Monday suspected Kurdish militants in Syria fired rockets across the border into Turkiye, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, according to Turkish officials.

While Kurdish-led forces in Syria have not commented nor claimed responsibility for the attacks, the SDF on Monday vowed to respond to Turkish airstrikes “effectively and efficiently at the right time and place.”

The Turkish warplanes attacked bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and the Syrian People’s Protection Units, or YPG on Saturday night and on Sunday. Turkish officials claimed that 89 targets were destroyed and many militants were killed.

A Syria war monitoring group said 35 people were killed in airstrikes over the weekend — 18 Kurdish fighters, 16 Syrian government soldiers and a local journalist.

Topics: Turkiye Syria

Related

Egyptian-Turkish leaders seal improvement in bilateral ties with handshake
Middle-East
Egyptian-Turkish leaders seal improvement in bilateral ties with handshake
Update ‘Payback time’ as Turkiye strikes Syria, Iraq bases
Middle-East
‘Payback time’ as Turkiye strikes Syria, Iraq bases

Latest updates

Palestinians: Israeli forces kill teen in West Bank, 4 hurt
Palestinians: Israeli forces kill teen in West Bank, 4 hurt
Saudi Cabinet congratulates Green Falcons after victory against Argentina
Saudi Cabinet congratulates Green Falcons after victory against Argentina
The book that drew the world’s attention to Saudi Arabia’s prehistoric rock art 
The book that drew the world’s attention to Saudi Arabia’s prehistoric rock art 
Tiger Woods wins $15m in PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program
Tiger Woods wins $15m in PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program
US, Israel mull military drills to simulate attack on Iran
US, Israel mull military drills to simulate attack on Iran

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.