SAP set to empower business users to transform their operations with new low-code offering

SAP SE has announced the launch of SAP Build, a powerful new low-code offering to unleash the power of business users. SAP Build empowers SAP users with minimal technical expertise to create and augment enterprise applications, automate processes, and design business sites with drag-and-drop simplicity.

Launched during SAP TechEd conference held last week in Las Vegas, SAP Build draws on the unique depth and breadth of the SAP Business Technology Platform. The aim is to put SAP’s world-class enterprise technology in the hands of business users, giving them direct access to the end-to-end processes, data and context they need to make smarter decisions and drive innovation quickly.

Introducing SAP Build in the Middle East, Ahmed Al-Faifi, senior vice president and managing director, SAP Middle East North, said: “We believe this will be a gamechanger for business users in the Kingdom.

“With SAP Build, our customers will be able to extract maximum knowledge from their technology investments, shorten time-to-value for new applications and future-proof their businesses. As the Kingdom continues to pursue its rapid digital transformation goals, there is a need for business experts at all levels to become more involved in developing technology solutions. This will ensure that companies’ digital goals are fully aligned with their business goals, and that their technology solutions are tailored to suit the needs of their specific company and industry as well as Saudi Arabia’s unique market conditions.”

With SAP Build, business users have the full power of SAP BTP and business application data from SAP at their fingertips. Users can easily integrate systems; intelligently monitor, analyze, and automate processes; and build applications for the last mile of innovation — all without moving their data into an external system. With SAP Signavio solutions natively integrated, SAP Build users also get in-depth visibility into all their processes, so they know where to focus to achieve the greatest impact as they innovate and automate.

In addition to the launch of SAP Build, the TechEd conference saw SAP announcing its commitment to upskill 2 million developers worldwide by 2025 by tripling its free learning offerings on the SAP Learning site, partnering with world-class learning platform provider Coursera Inc.

SAP’s Al-Faifi said: “These commitments are particularly significant in our region, and SAP remains committed to supporting the rapid digital transformation and creation of sustainable solutions by developing the technology skills of Saudi national talents.”