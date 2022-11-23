You are here

SAP set to empower business users to transform their operations with new low-code offering

SAP set to empower business users to transform their operations with new low-code offering
Ahmed Al-Faifi, senior vice president and managing director, SAP Middle East North.
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

SAP set to empower business users to transform their operations with new low-code offering

SAP set to empower business users to transform their operations with new low-code offering
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

SAP SE has announced the launch of SAP Build, a powerful new low-code offering to unleash the power of business users. SAP Build empowers SAP users with minimal technical expertise to create and augment enterprise applications, automate processes, and design business sites with drag-and-drop simplicity.

Launched during SAP TechEd conference held last week in Las Vegas, SAP Build draws on the unique depth and breadth of the SAP Business Technology Platform. The aim is to put SAP’s world-class enterprise technology in the hands of business users, giving them direct access to the end-to-end processes, data and context they need to make smarter decisions and drive innovation quickly.

Introducing SAP Build in the Middle East, Ahmed Al-Faifi, senior vice president and managing director, SAP Middle East North, said: “We believe this will be a gamechanger for business users in the Kingdom.

“With SAP Build, our customers will be able to extract maximum knowledge from their technology investments, shorten time-to-value for new applications and future-proof their businesses. As the Kingdom continues to pursue its rapid digital transformation goals, there is a need for business experts at all levels to become more involved in developing technology solutions. This will ensure that companies’ digital goals are fully aligned with their business goals, and that their technology solutions are tailored to suit the needs of their specific company and industry as well as Saudi Arabia’s unique market conditions.”

With SAP Build, business users have the full power of SAP BTP and business application data from SAP at their fingertips. Users can easily integrate systems; intelligently monitor, analyze, and automate processes; and build applications for the last mile of innovation — all without moving their data into an external system. With SAP Signavio solutions natively integrated, SAP Build users also get in-depth visibility into all their processes, so they know where to focus to achieve the greatest impact as they innovate and automate.

In addition to the launch of SAP Build, the TechEd conference saw SAP announcing its commitment to upskill 2 million developers worldwide by 2025 by tripling its free learning offerings on the SAP Learning site, partnering with world-class learning platform provider Coursera Inc.

SAP’s Al-Faifi said: “These commitments are particularly significant in our region, and SAP remains committed to supporting the rapid digital transformation and creation of sustainable solutions by developing the technology skills of Saudi national talents.”

Azizi Developments, a private real estate developer in the UAE, signed a deal with Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, acquiring a highly coveted 15-million-square-foot plot of land in one of the most growth-inclined areas of the emirate. With a gross floor area of nearly 24 million square feet, Azizi’s multibillion-dirham plans for the sizable land are yet to be revealed. As part of the agreement, Azizi Developments will be the master developer, in charge of constructing the development’s buildings, its roads, and infrastructure.

The signing ceremony took place on Nov. 21 at Azizi’s stand at Cityscape Dubai 2022 and was presided over by Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South Khalifa Al-Zaffin and Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments Mirwais Azizi. Also in attendance was CEO of Azizi Developments Farhad Azizi and other key senior management figures from both parties, the media and a crowd of onlookers.

Mirwais Azizi said: “We are excited to embark on this new master development journey, the next era of our growth trajectory and that of Dubai. This sizable land represents an exceptional opportunity to contribute to the satiation of the exponentially increasing demand for world-class properties in the UAE. The emirate continues to solidify its renowned standing as the world’s hub for business, tourism and innovation, underlined by the increasing number of investors and end-users choosing to secure themselves homes here.”

Al-Zaffin said: “We are pleased to sign this plot purchase deal with a renowned developer that enjoys a good track record of developing real estate projects and communities across the UAE. At Dubai South, we select partners that align with our mandate to enrich the lives of residents and professionals across the emirate and support the government’s vision of making Dubai the best global city to live, work and visit.”

The newly acquired land, which is part of Dubai South’s prestigious Golf District, is strategically positioned in the emirate’s growth corridor, with Dubai speedily expanding toward the south. Situated alongside Emirates Road, built to link the emirates together while also providing convenient access points to Dubai’s other major highways and various points of interest, the plot of land is among the best connected in the southern part of the emirate.

Azizi Developments did not disclose its detailed plans for the land during the press briefing held at Cityscape Dubai 2022. It stated that the planning and design for the project are already in advanced stages and that it will develop townhouses, villas, residential apartments, hotel apartments, several types of hospitality projects ranging from three to five stars, and a wide range of amenities, including a swimmable crystal lagoon, water features, parks, sporting facilities, children’s playgrounds, green spaces, innovative infrastructure and more.

Analytics leader SAS hosted an exclusive gathering of industry and thought leaders in Riyadh last week, with a focus on sustainability. The event, which took place at the Nofa Resort on Nov. 16, sparked a conversation on how to achieve sustainable progress and underlined the significance of advanced analytics and AI.

Saudi Arabia reconciles economic growth and environmental preservation as a single priority, with Vision 2030 showing the way for the future of the Kingdom, the region, and the world. The National Strategy for Digital Transformation, which is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, is one of the key pillars for realizing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The Kingdom has set specific targets to transform into a digital society and economy through utilizing data as a national asset. Data and AI have already produced remarkable results, particularly in disaster management, road safety, and energy consumption management.

Assessing climate risk is essential to ensuring that organizations and industries like banking, manufacturing, and agriculture have the resources they need to deal with the indisputable threat posed by climate change. However, this pressing challenge can only be addressed by using innovation, the latest technologies, and nurturing the right talents.

The event’s compelling keynote speakers and panel discussions revealed that the potential for AI and advanced analytics is tremendous. From solving the environmental, social and governance puzzle to improving decision-making and speeding the digital transformation across all sectors, SAS analytics and AI solutions transform data into intelligence that drives progress. As digitization may also introduce new risks, the event illustrated how AI and advanced analytics can assist financial institutions in staying ahead of the ever-evolving fraud schemes and efficiently combating financial crimes. 

Bader Bahaian, country manager, Saudi Arabia at SAS, said: “Saudi Arabia has already entered a new era. Vision 2030, in conjunction with the ambitious goal of reaching net-zero by 2060, places sustainability at the heart of everything the Kingdom does, from policy development and investment to planning and infrastructure. SAS is confident that solutions grounded in science and data can accelerate future growth toward a more sustainable path. The power of AI, when combined with human ingenuity, has the potential to make a difference.”

“SAS has always been an organization of problem-solvers led by curiosity, and our goal is to cement our position as the catalyst for digital transformation throughout the region,” Ravi Acharya, managing director and regional head of SAS Middle East, Turkey and Africa, said. “As a longstanding pioneer in analytics and AI, SAS supports governments, financial institutions, telcos and businesses in driving innovation for better decisions and business outcomes. By harnessing the power of data, businesses can reorient, reinvent, and redefine themselves, taking measurable steps toward a better, more sustainable world.”

SAS will continue to help companies in the Kingdom make better, data-driven decisions, accelerate growth and innovation, and build a better tomorrow. Through ongoing breakthroughs in data analytics, cloud, AI, and decisioning, SAS empowers companies to align with evolving business goals and advance in their digital transformation journey — a key aspect of Saudi Vision 2030. SAS is determined to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and works closely with employees, suppliers and customers to reduce its environmental footprint with programs centered on energy conservation, emissions management, pollution mitigation, water conservation, and green building, among others.

All six economies in the Gulf Cooperation Council are set to rebound and grow this year with the region’s two largest economies, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, forecast to grow 8.3 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively.

The UAE was among the first markets to open its doors to the world during the pandemic, offering a getaway for tourists starved of travel and an opportunity for businesses to rebuild and grow. Saudi Arabia followed, reopening its doors to pilgrims, tourists and businesses alike, with the Kingdom currently topping the list of Arab countries for tourism arrivals thus far at 18 million as of October this year.

Tourist numbers in the region are set to be further bolstered by the FIFA World Cup 2022, as Qatar prepares to receive an estimated 1.2 million visitors during football’s largest event this November.

The above, coupled with a host of megaprojects in the region, have boosted the Gulf economies and paved the way for the rapid growth of Giordano GCC’s business. The regional management team, led by Ishwar Chugani, CEO and managing director of Giordano Middle East, has implemented a series of business strategies, including the introduction of new store concepts and new store openings, to capture the opportunities. The group’s leadership at Giordano corporate headquarters in Hong Kong has also implemented measures to complement the initiative, including shifting the shipping outpost from Hong Kong to Shenzhen and Nansha to counter rising production costs.

The efforts of Giordano’s GCC team have not gone unnoticed, having already bagged three nominations in separate global retail awards this year, including Most Admired Retail Company of the Year Award by Images Retail ME, RLI Global Retailer of the Year Award by Retail and Leisure International and Best Middle East and North Africa Retail Brand by the Middle East Council of Shopping Centers and Retailers.

Ahmedullah Abdul Hadi, chief operating officer of Giordano Saudi Arabia, said: “We are riding the wave of momentum in Saudi Arabia, strategically expanding our store network both in major cities as well as second- and third-tier cities in the Kingdom. We are also introducing new store concepts to set ourselves apart from competitors and attract a new generation of customers.”

Chugani said: “The entire region is buzzing. Saudi Arabia in particular is currently undergoing a phase of impressive growth. The rapid development of local infrastructure and the number of megaprojects being rolled out are phenomenal.”

He added: “We will continue to take a cautiously optimistic approach, maintaining our expansion momentum while taking into consideration the challenges that lie ahead stemming from global geopolitical tensions and stringent local labor requirements.”

In line with its efforts to nurture the next generation of talented business leaders in diverse sectors, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship has announced the signing of a new memorandum of understanding with Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group. Under the terms of the agreement, the two parties will explore opportunities for collaboration on executive education, leadership development programs and degree programs.
The partnership aims to develop cooperation across a number of areas including postgraduate education, the sharing of meeting and conference room facilities, alumni sharing, and research collaboration. In addition, the companies will benefit from the mutual exchange of expertise in business and education, consultancy support for business development and strategic planning, healthcare management programs and project case studies.
Dr. Zeger Degraeve, dean of MBSC, said: “We are pleased to partner with one of the Middle East’s largest providers of comprehensive healthcare services, which further extends MBSC’s reach in various important sectors. This agreement underlines the growing demand for our programs, which are closely aligned with the needs of local, regional, and global markets to enhance national capabilities. We look forward to working closely together to inspire the next generation of young Saudis to excel in key sectors and fulfill the promise of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

BACKGROUND

Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group operates more than 20 medical facilities across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain, and is currently developing the first private medical city in Saudi Arabia.

Professor Awad Al-Omari of HMG said: “MBSC’s comprehensive range of education and learning programs make it the ideal partner for organizations who wish to take the knowledge and skills of their team members to the next level. We are delighted to enter into this MoU agreement, which will enable both parties to explore exciting opportunities to harness our collective synergies and unlock many benefits for the healthcare sector in the Kingdom and beyond.”
Guided by a vision to serve as a trusted healthcare provider and deliver excellence in patient experience globally, HMG has emerged as one of the largest providers of healthcare services in the Middle East. The company operates more than 20 medical facilities across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain, and is currently developing the first private medical city in Saudi Arabia.

 

Topics: MBSC

Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh launches seafood buffet

Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh launches seafood buffet
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

Seven Restaurant, the international restaurant located in Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road, is inviting guests to take a culinary journey of the ocean with its newly launched seafood buffet, available every Thursday.
Targeting all seafood lovers across Riyadh, patrons are in for a treat to feast upon an array of fresh seafood options, a selection of starters and rich desserts, ensuring that every guest is left fully satisfied. Patrons can begin their evening by diving into the fresh salad bar, and a live seafood station allowing guests to choose between shrimp, fish, crab, or all of the above. Moving onto the main options for the evening, guests can choose from a wide selection of options, from crispy calamari to grilled fish marinated in a lemon butter sauce, seafood tramadol, and more. Ensuring space is left for dessert, the buffet caters to those that love the sweeter things in life, offering options such as chocolate eclairs, cheesecakes, brownies and more.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The specially curated buffet is available every Thursday from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

• It is priced at SR230 ($61) per person for adults and SR115 for children.

The specially curated buffet is available every Thursday from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m., and is priced at SR230 ($61) per person for adults and SR115 for children.
Seven Restaurant claims to be the ultimate venue to wind down from a busy week and kick-start the weekend whilst taking in the breathtaking views of Riyadh. The renowned hotel offers guests a comfortable setting, delectable spreads, and is conveniently situated near the city’s top attractions, Riyadh Park, U Walk, and premium shopping malls.

 

Topics: Marriott Riyadh

