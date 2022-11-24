You are here

QNB Group and Ajlan & Bros Holding partner to develop digital banking presence in Saudi Arabia

Updated 24 November 2022

Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

QNB Group has entered into a joint venture agreement with Ajlan & Bros Holding, to collaborate and develop a strong digital banking presence in Saudi Arabia.

QNB Group Chief Executive Officer Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa and Ajlan & Bros Holding Chairman of the Board of Directors Ajlan bin Abdulaziz Alajlan signed the agreement. Deputy Group CEO of Ajlan & Bros Holding Ajlan Mohamed Alajlan and a number of senior management representatives from both sides attended the signing ceremony as well.

The agreement is part of both groups’ strategic plan to grow their digital banking presence and investments in the Kingdom.

Both sides have already initiated steps to obtain the required regulatory approvals.

Ajlan & Bros Holding is one of the largest retailers and manufacturers in the Middle East, with its brand recognized and present in more than 25 countries across the world.

QNB Group, currently ranked as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa, is the Official Middle East and Africa Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the group extends to more than 30 countries across three continents, providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number of employees is 27,000, operating through 1,000 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,700 machines.

 

As the football spirit takes over the world, Lay’s — one of the marquee brands from PepsiCo —  has partnered with six of the biggest Saudi football players to produce a one-of-a-kind commercial, paying homage to the popular game in Saudi Arabia.

The commercial starts with the team handing out Lay’s chips to the audience and then proceeding to create havoc on the football field, creating hurricanes, splitting the ground, and even stopping time.

The players featured in the commercial are Mohammed Al-Owais, Salem Al-Dawsari, Ali Al-Asmari, Abdulelah Alamri, Hattan Bahabri, and Abdulaziz Al-Bishi. The commercial also boasts a special appearance by former football legend Majed Abdullah, known as the Kingdom’s greatest ever football player.

As part of the new football campaign, Lay’s has also recorded an adrenaline-pumping music track of inspiring football-themed anthems in partnership with Anghami, the popular music streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa. The song incorporates local chants to ensure that it resonates with Saudi audiences all around.

With the football film, PepsiCo aims to further promote the local culture and sports community, according to a press release.

Aamer Sheikh, CEO of PepsiCo Middle East, said: “We are delighted to have joined forces with some of Saudi Arabia’s greatest football stars and Anghami to launch this fantastic campaign. Beloved by many across the Kingdom, region, and the world, the beautiful game is renowned for its unifying power: its uncanny ability to bring people and communities together — not only to have fun and revel in the passion of the sport but to get closer to one another.”

Sheikh said the campaign is all about bringing joy to the fans and is a way for the brand to connect with the Saudi audience by finding common ground in the nation’s favorite game, football. “And the love of snacks — to deliver even more smiles throughout the season,” he added.

In line with the football-themed campaign and to elevate the overall experience, Lay’s has also rolled out a commemorative set of limited-edition flavors: Creamy Garlic Sauce, Balsamic Olive Oil, and Honey Mustard.

Over the course of the campaign, each player featured in Lay’s newfootball film will appear on the packaging of the brand’s collection of special-edition potato chips bags, giving football fans, sportslovers, and people across the Kingdom the chance to enjoy their favorite snack while cheering on their heroes during the football season.

Azizi Developments, a private real estate developer in the UAE, signed a deal with Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, acquiring a highly coveted 15-million-square-foot plot of land in one of the most growth-inclined areas of the emirate. With a gross floor area of nearly 24 million square feet, Azizi’s multibillion-dirham plans for the sizable land are yet to be revealed. As part of the agreement, Azizi Developments will be the master developer, in charge of constructing the development’s buildings, its roads, and infrastructure.

The signing ceremony took place on Nov. 21 at Azizi’s stand at Cityscape Dubai 2022 and was presided over by Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South Khalifa Al-Zaffin and Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments Mirwais Azizi. Also in attendance was CEO of Azizi Developments Farhad Azizi and other key senior management figures from both parties, the media and a crowd of onlookers.

Mirwais Azizi said: “We are excited to embark on this new master development journey, the next era of our growth trajectory and that of Dubai. This sizable land represents an exceptional opportunity to contribute to the satiation of the exponentially increasing demand for world-class properties in the UAE. The emirate continues to solidify its renowned standing as the world’s hub for business, tourism and innovation, underlined by the increasing number of investors and end-users choosing to secure themselves homes here.”

Al-Zaffin said: “We are pleased to sign this plot purchase deal with a renowned developer that enjoys a good track record of developing real estate projects and communities across the UAE. At Dubai South, we select partners that align with our mandate to enrich the lives of residents and professionals across the emirate and support the government’s vision of making Dubai the best global city to live, work and visit.”

The newly acquired land, which is part of Dubai South’s prestigious Golf District, is strategically positioned in the emirate’s growth corridor, with Dubai speedily expanding toward the south. Situated alongside Emirates Road, built to link the emirates together while also providing convenient access points to Dubai’s other major highways and various points of interest, the plot of land is among the best connected in the southern part of the emirate.

Azizi Developments did not disclose its detailed plans for the land during the press briefing held at Cityscape Dubai 2022. It stated that the planning and design for the project are already in advanced stages and that it will develop townhouses, villas, residential apartments, hotel apartments, several types of hospitality projects ranging from three to five stars, and a wide range of amenities, including a swimmable crystal lagoon, water features, parks, sporting facilities, children’s playgrounds, green spaces, innovative infrastructure and more.

SAP SE has announced the launch of SAP Build, a powerful new low-code offering to unleash the power of business users. SAP Build empowers SAP users with minimal technical expertise to create and augment enterprise applications, automate processes, and design business sites with drag-and-drop simplicity.

Launched during SAP TechEd conference held last week in Las Vegas, SAP Build draws on the unique depth and breadth of the SAP Business Technology Platform. The aim is to put SAP’s world-class enterprise technology in the hands of business users, giving them direct access to the end-to-end processes, data and context they need to make smarter decisions and drive innovation quickly.

Introducing SAP Build in the Middle East, Ahmed Al-Faifi, senior vice president and managing director, SAP Middle East North, said: “We believe this will be a gamechanger for business users in the Kingdom.

“With SAP Build, our customers will be able to extract maximum knowledge from their technology investments, shorten time-to-value for new applications and future-proof their businesses. As the Kingdom continues to pursue its rapid digital transformation goals, there is a need for business experts at all levels to become more involved in developing technology solutions. This will ensure that companies’ digital goals are fully aligned with their business goals, and that their technology solutions are tailored to suit the needs of their specific company and industry as well as Saudi Arabia’s unique market conditions.”

With SAP Build, business users have the full power of SAP BTP and business application data from SAP at their fingertips. Users can easily integrate systems; intelligently monitor, analyze, and automate processes; and build applications for the last mile of innovation — all without moving their data into an external system. With SAP Signavio solutions natively integrated, SAP Build users also get in-depth visibility into all their processes, so they know where to focus to achieve the greatest impact as they innovate and automate.

In addition to the launch of SAP Build, the TechEd conference saw SAP announcing its commitment to upskill 2 million developers worldwide by 2025 by tripling its free learning offerings on the SAP Learning site, partnering with world-class learning platform provider Coursera Inc.

SAP’s Al-Faifi said: “These commitments are particularly significant in our region, and SAP remains committed to supporting the rapid digital transformation and creation of sustainable solutions by developing the technology skills of Saudi national talents.”

Analytics leader SAS hosted an exclusive gathering of industry and thought leaders in Riyadh last week, with a focus on sustainability. The event, which took place at the Nofa Resort on Nov. 16, sparked a conversation on how to achieve sustainable progress and underlined the significance of advanced analytics and AI.

Saudi Arabia reconciles economic growth and environmental preservation as a single priority, with Vision 2030 showing the way for the future of the Kingdom, the region, and the world. The National Strategy for Digital Transformation, which is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, is one of the key pillars for realizing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The Kingdom has set specific targets to transform into a digital society and economy through utilizing data as a national asset. Data and AI have already produced remarkable results, particularly in disaster management, road safety, and energy consumption management.

Assessing climate risk is essential to ensuring that organizations and industries like banking, manufacturing, and agriculture have the resources they need to deal with the indisputable threat posed by climate change. However, this pressing challenge can only be addressed by using innovation, the latest technologies, and nurturing the right talents.

The event’s compelling keynote speakers and panel discussions revealed that the potential for AI and advanced analytics is tremendous. From solving the environmental, social and governance puzzle to improving decision-making and speeding the digital transformation across all sectors, SAS analytics and AI solutions transform data into intelligence that drives progress. As digitization may also introduce new risks, the event illustrated how AI and advanced analytics can assist financial institutions in staying ahead of the ever-evolving fraud schemes and efficiently combating financial crimes. 

Bader Bahaian, country manager, Saudi Arabia at SAS, said: “Saudi Arabia has already entered a new era. Vision 2030, in conjunction with the ambitious goal of reaching net-zero by 2060, places sustainability at the heart of everything the Kingdom does, from policy development and investment to planning and infrastructure. SAS is confident that solutions grounded in science and data can accelerate future growth toward a more sustainable path. The power of AI, when combined with human ingenuity, has the potential to make a difference.”

“SAS has always been an organization of problem-solvers led by curiosity, and our goal is to cement our position as the catalyst for digital transformation throughout the region,” Ravi Acharya, managing director and regional head of SAS Middle East, Turkey and Africa, said. “As a longstanding pioneer in analytics and AI, SAS supports governments, financial institutions, telcos and businesses in driving innovation for better decisions and business outcomes. By harnessing the power of data, businesses can reorient, reinvent, and redefine themselves, taking measurable steps toward a better, more sustainable world.”

SAS will continue to help companies in the Kingdom make better, data-driven decisions, accelerate growth and innovation, and build a better tomorrow. Through ongoing breakthroughs in data analytics, cloud, AI, and decisioning, SAS empowers companies to align with evolving business goals and advance in their digital transformation journey — a key aspect of Saudi Vision 2030. SAS is determined to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and works closely with employees, suppliers and customers to reduce its environmental footprint with programs centered on energy conservation, emissions management, pollution mitigation, water conservation, and green building, among others.

All six economies in the Gulf Cooperation Council are set to rebound and grow this year with the region’s two largest economies, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, forecast to grow 8.3 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively.

The UAE was among the first markets to open its doors to the world during the pandemic, offering a getaway for tourists starved of travel and an opportunity for businesses to rebuild and grow. Saudi Arabia followed, reopening its doors to pilgrims, tourists and businesses alike, with the Kingdom currently topping the list of Arab countries for tourism arrivals thus far at 18 million as of October this year.

Tourist numbers in the region are set to be further bolstered by the FIFA World Cup 2022, as Qatar prepares to receive an estimated 1.2 million visitors during football’s largest event this November.

The above, coupled with a host of megaprojects in the region, have boosted the Gulf economies and paved the way for the rapid growth of Giordano GCC’s business. The regional management team, led by Ishwar Chugani, CEO and managing director of Giordano Middle East, has implemented a series of business strategies, including the introduction of new store concepts and new store openings, to capture the opportunities. The group’s leadership at Giordano corporate headquarters in Hong Kong has also implemented measures to complement the initiative, including shifting the shipping outpost from Hong Kong to Shenzhen and Nansha to counter rising production costs.

The efforts of Giordano’s GCC team have not gone unnoticed, having already bagged three nominations in separate global retail awards this year, including Most Admired Retail Company of the Year Award by Images Retail ME, RLI Global Retailer of the Year Award by Retail and Leisure International and Best Middle East and North Africa Retail Brand by the Middle East Council of Shopping Centers and Retailers.

Ahmedullah Abdul Hadi, chief operating officer of Giordano Saudi Arabia, said: “We are riding the wave of momentum in Saudi Arabia, strategically expanding our store network both in major cities as well as second- and third-tier cities in the Kingdom. We are also introducing new store concepts to set ourselves apart from competitors and attract a new generation of customers.”

Chugani said: “The entire region is buzzing. Saudi Arabia in particular is currently undergoing a phase of impressive growth. The rapid development of local infrastructure and the number of megaprojects being rolled out are phenomenal.”

He added: “We will continue to take a cautiously optimistic approach, maintaining our expansion momentum while taking into consideration the challenges that lie ahead stemming from global geopolitical tensions and stringent local labor requirements.”

