SABB participates in Saudi Green Initiative Forum

SABB participates in Saudi Green Initiative Forum
Tony Cripps, managing director and CEO of SABB, second from left, spoke about the Kingdom’s movement toward sustainability and SABB’s commitment to these principles.
Updated 2 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

SABB participates in Saudi Green Initiative Forum

SABB participates in Saudi Green Initiative Forum
Updated 2 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi British Bank participated in the Saudi Green Initiative Forum under the theme “From Ambition to Action,” held alongside the global climate summit COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. The participation is in line with the bank’s efforts and effective contributions in the environmental, social, and governance field.

The second edition of the forum brought together climate leaders and experts who highlighted the steps taken over the past year toward achieving the Kingdom’s ambitious national targets and laid out the roadmap for the coming years.

Tony Cripps, managing director and CEO of SABB, spoke about the Kingdom’s movement toward sustainability and SABB’s commitment to these principles, as well as its role as a leading financial institution in supporting various institutions in the public, private and nonprofit sectors to achieve sustainable development and providing supportive financing solutions for its corporate clients. He also commended the Saudi Central Bank for its role in regulating and assisting the financial sector toward achieving sustainable growth in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

Cripps highlighted current collaboration with the Saudi Central Bank in forming an ESG advisory committee to drive a standardized set of ESG taxonomies and green solutions.

He also emphasized that SABB is committed to allocating capital to sustainable loans and green funds, especially given the growing interest of institutions in the Kingdom to implement sustainability principles and standards, including financial solutions in their various forms, such as loans, bonds, deposits, and green funds, as these markets have grown exponentially over the past years.

SABB’s participation comes from its pioneering role in environmental projects, most notably the implementation of its initiative to plant 1 million trees across the Kingdom, the largest environmental initiative in the financial sector, in cooperation with Murooj Foundation, the executive arm of the National Center for the Development of Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification.

ESG and sustainability are key to SABB’s five-year strategy, along with supporting new projects that will help the Kingdom achieve a more sustainable future.

SABB is one of the leading banks in financial innovation, established in 1978 as a Saudi joint stock company. It is an associate company of the HSBC Group.

It offers integrated financial and banking services including personal banking, corporate banking, private banking and investment and treasury services. SABB’s paid-up capital is SR20.5 billion ($5.46 billion).

Jeddah mayor launches Cura Urgent Care Clinics

Jeddah mayor launches Cura Urgent Care Clinics
Updated 1 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Jeddah mayor launches Cura Urgent Care Clinics

Jeddah mayor launches Cura Urgent Care Clinics
Updated 1 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Jeddah Mayor Saleh Ali Al-Turki inaugurated Cura Urgent Care Clinics in a ceremony attended by prominent businessmen and health officials.

The Ministry of Health and the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance are working toward empowering general practitioners and family doctors in Saudi Arabia and focusing on their vital role in health and wellness. In line with these efforts, Cura is the first urgent care clinic to provide medical attention to mild and nonthreatening cases through highly qualified family doctors and general practitioners.

Cura delivers a new model within the healthcare sector in the Kingdom. It provides quick, accessible, and affordable high-quality medical attention to all ages. It offers waiting times that do not exceed 10 minutes, as well as ample parking spaces for easy access.

Patients at Cura spend an average of 25 minutes for medical services, checkups and consultations, IV/IM injections, or X-rays. They can also be treated at Cura when in need of stitches, casts or wound dressing.

“Cura’s unique model offers a smart solution for healthcare and aligns with Vision 2030. It propels the health sector forward by enhancing preventative care and facilitating high-quality medical care offered to patients,” a statement said.

“This new approach helps improve access to health and medical services as patients of Cura will be able to address their needs in a timely manner without waiting for long hours and will gain more insight into their health challenges from experts.”

General Manager of Cura Faris Helmi said: “We have facilitated access to high-quality medical care in record time and at affordable costs. We also aspire to expand across the entire Kingdom.”

Cura aims to be recognized as the leading urgent care provider in the region by 2030. It intends to open more branches across the Kingdom to offer everyone reasonably priced prime care at its world-class facilities with best-in-class practitioners.

noon.com introduces 'Golazo,' the region's first cashback football prediction game

noon.com introduces ‘Golazo,’ the region’s first cashback football prediction game
Updated 3 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

noon.com introduces ‘Golazo,’ the region’s first cashback football prediction game

noon.com introduces ‘Golazo,’ the region’s first cashback football prediction game
Updated 3 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

During this year’s Yellow Friday Sale, noon.com, the Middle East’s leading online shopping destination, has launched a football prediction game with cashback opportunities and mega prizes, including 10,000 noon credits for scoreboard winners.

The game, called “Golazo” after the famous cheer, is available to all customers in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt via the noon app from Nov. 17 until the World Cup finals. Golazo is free to play, and customers who correctly predict the winners and scores during the upcoming World Cup football tournament can win noon credits. The more customers play, the higher the cashback winnings. Every match is a chance to win.

“As a company born in the Middle East, we’re as excited as everyone about the football frenzy that has engulfed our region,” said Anmol Jain, digital strategy and growth at noon.

“To add to the excitement and buzz that usually surrounds the Yellow Friday Sale, we have created the region’s first football prediction game, giving our customers even more opportunities to win and save. Golazo will gamify shopping on noon, providing an exciting opportunity for our customers to earn cashback incentives while driving more traffic to the app and benefiting our sellers from increased eyeballs during a busy shopping season.”

The 10 winners who top the Golazo scoreboard will be called “G.O.A.T” (greatest of all time) Golazo players and will get 10,000 noon credits, while the top three winners will also get exclusive signed Newcastle United 22/23 jerseys. These winners will be announced at the end of the World Cup, after all the games have been played.

noon’s Yellow Friday Sale began on Nov. 20 and ends on Nov. 27 at midnight, with incredible deals, money-saving incentives, and up to 80 percent off all categories. The Yellow Friday Sale connects to the global Black Friday event and lets local sellers reach millions more customers by using noon’s custom-built tools, such as the platform, marketing channels, and the region’s logistics and fulfillment network.

LuLu celebrates 13 years in Saudi Arabia with SR1.5m gifts bonanza

LuLu celebrates 13 years in Saudi Arabia with SR1.5m gifts bonanza
Updated 25 November 2022
Arab News

LuLu celebrates 13 years in Saudi Arabia with SR1.5m gifts bonanza

LuLu celebrates 13 years in Saudi Arabia with SR1.5m gifts bonanza
Updated 25 November 2022
Arab News

LuLu Hypermarkets in Saudi Arabia is celebrating its 13th anniversary by giving away gifts worth SR1.5 million ($400,000). The “LuLu Super Fest 2022” anniversary promotion features fun events and a raffle draw, which runs from Nov. 27 until Jan. 25, 2023. 

The LuLu Lucky 13 campaign raffle draw initially had 13 Ford Territory SUV cars up for grabs — but in celebration of Saudi Arabia’s epic win against the top-ranked Argentina in the FIFA World Cup, LuLu has added one more car to the lineup, making it a total of 14 cars. In addition, there will be 1,300 free trolleys, 100 gold coins and 15 flight tickets to be won as prizes. 

There will be a digital raffle draw, for which customers will have to shop at their nearest LuLu branch and receive a unique code. They can then register through the QR codes. Moreover, during the course of the promotion, LuLu will announce a number of special offers and deals with unbeatable prices for customers.

The rest of the LuLu family — suppliers, influencers and brand ambassadors — too got to celebrate the anniversary at an event on Nov. 22, where the prizes for the anniversary promotion were revealed. A sky show featuring gliders was held for the attendees to enjoy. 

“LuLu Saudi Arabia is a shining example of our success story, and we believe we owe so much to our customers, our team and stakeholders,” said Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia. “This is a great opportunity to thank them and continue the journey to greater heights.”

LuLu has 49 hypermarkets, supermarkets and shopping malls across the major cities of Saudi Arabia, namely Riyadh, Jeddah, Alkhobar, Dammam, Tabuk, Al-Ahsa, Jubail, Hail, Saihat, Al-Kharj and Neom. 

QNB Group and Ajlan & Bros Holding partner to develop digital banking presence in Saudi Arabia

QNB Group and Ajlan & Bros Holding partner to develop digital banking presence in Saudi Arabia
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

QNB Group and Ajlan & Bros Holding partner to develop digital banking presence in Saudi Arabia

QNB Group and Ajlan & Bros Holding partner to develop digital banking presence in Saudi Arabia
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

QNB Group has entered into a joint venture agreement with Ajlan & Bros Holding, to collaborate and develop a strong digital banking presence in Saudi Arabia.

QNB Group Chief Executive Officer Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa and Ajlan & Bros Holding Chairman of the Board of Directors Ajlan bin Abdulaziz Alajlan signed the agreement. Deputy Group CEO of Ajlan & Bros Holding Ajlan Mohamed Alajlan and a number of senior management representatives from both sides attended the signing ceremony as well.

The agreement is part of both groups’ strategic plan to grow their digital banking presence and investments in the Kingdom.

Both sides have already initiated steps to obtain the required regulatory approvals.

Ajlan & Bros Holding is one of the largest retailers and manufacturers in the Middle East, with its brand recognized and present in more than 25 countries across the world.

QNB Group, currently ranked as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa, is the Official Middle East and Africa Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the group extends to more than 30 countries across three continents, providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number of employees is 27,000, operating through 1,000 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,700 machines.

 

Lay's commercial pays tribute to Saudi football fever

Lay’s commercial pays tribute to Saudi football fever
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

Lay’s commercial pays tribute to Saudi football fever

Lay’s commercial pays tribute to Saudi football fever
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

As the football spirit takes over the world, Lay’s — one of the marquee brands from PepsiCo —  has partnered with six of the biggest Saudi football players to produce a one-of-a-kind commercial, paying homage to the popular game in Saudi Arabia.

The commercial starts with the team handing out Lay’s chips to the audience and then proceeding to create havoc on the football field, creating hurricanes, splitting the ground, and even stopping time.

The players featured in the commercial are Mohammed Al-Owais, Salem Al-Dawsari, Ali Al-Asmari, Abdulelah Alamri, Hattan Bahabri, and Abdulaziz Al-Bishi. The commercial also boasts a special appearance by former football legend Majed Abdullah, known as the Kingdom’s greatest ever football player.

As part of the new football campaign, Lay’s has also recorded an adrenaline-pumping music track of inspiring football-themed anthems in partnership with Anghami, the popular music streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa. The song incorporates local chants to ensure that it resonates with Saudi audiences all around.

With the football film, PepsiCo aims to further promote the local culture and sports community, according to a press release.

Aamer Sheikh, CEO of PepsiCo Middle East, said: “We are delighted to have joined forces with some of Saudi Arabia’s greatest football stars and Anghami to launch this fantastic campaign. Beloved by many across the Kingdom, region, and the world, the beautiful game is renowned for its unifying power: its uncanny ability to bring people and communities together — not only to have fun and revel in the passion of the sport but to get closer to one another.”

Sheikh said the campaign is all about bringing joy to the fans and is a way for the brand to connect with the Saudi audience by finding common ground in the nation’s favorite game, football. “And the love of snacks — to deliver even more smiles throughout the season,” he added.

In line with the football-themed campaign and to elevate the overall experience, Lay’s has also rolled out a commemorative set of limited-edition flavors: Creamy Garlic Sauce, Balsamic Olive Oil, and Honey Mustard.

Over the course of the campaign, each player featured in Lay’s newfootball film will appear on the packaging of the brand’s collection of special-edition potato chips bags, giving football fans, sportslovers, and people across the Kingdom the chance to enjoy their favorite snack while cheering on their heroes during the football season.

