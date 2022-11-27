You are here

  • Home
  • ACWA Power signs MoU to back Thailand’s decarbonization journey 

ACWA Power signs MoU to back Thailand’s decarbonization journey 

ACWA Power signs MoU to back Thailand’s decarbonization journey 
ACWA Power is part-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/waxfy

Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power signs MoU to back Thailand’s decarbonization journey 

ACWA Power signs MoU to back Thailand’s decarbonization journey 
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia-based energy company ACWA Power has entered into an agreement to support Thailand’s decarbonization ambitions through a green hydrogen and derivatives development project. 

The firm signed a memorandum of understanding with PTT Public Co. Limited, Thailand’s national integrated energy company; and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, an electric power-related state-owned enterprise, according to a press release. 

As part of the terms of the MoU, ACWA Power, PTT, and EGAT will begin collaborating exclusively on a comprehensive plan to establish large-scale, renewable-powered green hydrogen and derivatives production facilities in Thailand for local energy consumption and global market export purposes.  

With an estimated investment of $7 billion, the Southeast Asian country is targeting hydrogen production of around 225,000 tons annually which is equivalent to 1.2 million tons of green ammonia yearly. 

Paddy Padmanathan, vice chairman and CEO of ACWA Power, said: “We are excited at the prospect of supporting green hydrogen and derivatives exploration and advancement in Thailand, a nation that shares our vision for reliably and responsibly delivering clean energy that drives the sustainability agenda and complements essential climate action worldwide.” 

Thailand is aiming to use green hydrogen as an alternative energy source in the upcoming years in an attempt to fulfill its vow of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and net zero emissions by the year 2065, the press release said. 

Moreover, it added that using green hydrogen will help in supporting emissions abatement imperatives and in building a low-carbon circular economy at a domestic level. 

ACWA Power has been expanding its portfolio rapidly, with its asset hitting $75 billion as it posted a 110 percent profit jump in 2022 so far, according to Padmanathan. 

The company is set to reach assets of $230 billion by 2030, the executive told CNBC Arabia. 

While the firm’s current capacity currently stands at 42 gigawatts, he said there exists the capacity to increase the volume by up to three times to reach 150 gigawatts. 

Currently, the company produces 6 million cubic meters of desalinated water, but that figure is estimated to hit 15 million cubic meters by 2030, Padmanathan revealed. 

ACWA Power, which is part-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is also currently producing up to 240,000 tons of green hydrogen, he added.   

A recent bourse filing revealed the energy giant’s profits reached SR883.4 million ($235.1 million) during the first nine months of 2022, up from SR419.9 million during the same period last year. 

The rise was driven by lower costs of development, provisions, and write-offs during the current period. 

It was also attributed to robust growth in ACWA Power’s operating income before impairment and other expenses, as well as lower profit on account of one-off or non-routine expenses during the same period in the year prior, according to a statement. 

Operating income in the nine-month period was SR1.8 billion, an 11 percent increase of SR189 million, compared to the same period last year, which was achieved despite plant outages in four facilities. 

Topics: ACWA Power

Related

ACWA Power expands Indonesian portfolio thanks to partnership with state electricity firm
Business & Economy
ACWA Power expands Indonesian portfolio thanks to partnership with state electricity firm
ACWA Power to save 9.5m tons of carbon yearly, chairman reveals
Business & Economy
ACWA Power to save 9.5m tons of carbon yearly, chairman reveals

Trade remedies system to boost competitiveness, says Saudi commerce minister 

Trade remedies system to boost competitiveness, says Saudi commerce minister 
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Trade remedies system to boost competitiveness, says Saudi commerce minister 

Trade remedies system to boost competitiveness, says Saudi commerce minister 
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A trade remedies system for international trade is set to lure investment and boost the competitiveness of domestic products, said the Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi.

The trade remedies will also help curb potential damage subsequent to an increase in imports by imposing measures against these imports at the Kingdom’s customs borders, the minister highlighted.

Al-Qasabi who is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Foreign Trade stressed that the trade remedies system will play a crucial role in shielding the Kingdom’s national industry from the damage that comes as a result of the dumped as well as subsidized imports.

Moreover, the system will also ensure maintaining the Kingdom’s exports that are subject to trade remedies procedures, the minister emphasized.

The minister said the cabinet’s approval related to the system is also set to create new industries and generate job opportunities, all in line with the goals and objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, reported Saudi Press Agency.

Last month, the Saudi General Authority for Foreign Trade, in collaboration with the World Trade Organization, hosted a workshop in Riyadh from Oct. 25-27. 

The workshop, titled “Market Access,” was held by a group of international experts at the WTO. It included a number of representatives from government agencies. 

The event aimed to build the skills of specialists in government agencies through an understanding of market access, customs and non-tariff procedures, and the work of the WTO.  

It also demonstrated how participants can benefit from WTO databases.

The workshop aimed to foster technical expertise and knowledge of the basic principles and rules of the WTO related to tariffs and concession schedules, ongoing issues being discussed at WTO, the Kingdom’s obligations toward other countries in trade agreements and the best practices of other countries.

Established in Jan. 2019, the General Authority of Foreign Trade is accountable for enhancing international commercial gains and investment activities in the Kingdom while defending its interests in the foreign trade field, thus contributing to the development of its national economy.

 

Topics: Saudi WTO trading

Related

Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi. (Supplied)
World events behind price spikes, says Saudi minister of commerce

Middle East Asia-Pacific to account for 58% of global air passengers by 2040: ACI

Middle East Asia-Pacific to account for 58% of global air passengers by 2040: ACI
Updated 9 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Middle East Asia-Pacific to account for 58% of global air passengers by 2040: ACI

Middle East Asia-Pacific to account for 58% of global air passengers by 2040: ACI
Updated 9 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Air passenger demand is likely to double globally over the next 20 years, with Asia-Pacific and the Middle East accounting for 58 percent of the volume, according to a report by Airports Council International.

Global passenger numbers are forecast to rise from 9.2 billion in 2019 to about 19 billion in 2040 predicted the ACI Asia-Pacific's Airport Industry Outlook, a quarterly assessment of the airports' performances.

Of this volume, Middle Eastern airports are expected to handle 1.1 billion passengers by 2040 – a significant increase of nearly 300 percent of the combined traffic of 505 million they handled in 2019.

ACI Director General of ACI Asia-Pacific Stefano Baronci said that the region must prepare itself for the oncoming influx: "The consistent improvement in passenger volumes in the region is a positive indication of a sustained recovery of the industry following prolonged efforts towards rebuilding passenger confidence in air travel." 

He said restoring international connectivity will take longer and will be partly dependent on the decision of China to re-connect to the World.  "The macroeconomic headwinds, less acute in Asia than other western regions, should not hamper a process of growth, subject to continue to maintain the freedom to travel without restrictions." 

"All the stakeholders engaged in the aviation ecosystem must prepare to the surge in traffic,” insisted the ACI director general.

The Middle East is an ideally located axis for travel — aircraft flying from the geographical crossroads can reach almost all of Asia, Africa, and Europe within eight hours.

Tourism is one of the pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, to contribute to diversifying the base of the national economy, attracting investments, increasing sources of income, and providing job opportunities for citizens, as the sector is witnessing rapid growth as a result of plans to promote the tourism sector.

Last month, a report by the World Tourism Organization listed Saudi Arabia as top of the Group of 20 countries for the flow rating of international tourists in the first seven months of 2022.

The report, released during the G20 tourism ministers’ meeting held in Bali, Indonesia, did not detail the exact number of travelers who visited the Kingdom, but claimed the sector saw a growth rate of 121 percent in the first half of 2022.

During the event, Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said the surge in tourist inflow aligns with the Kingdom’s economic diversification policies and aims to increase tourism’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product, as outlined in Vision 2030, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Calling Saudi Arabia one of the fastest-growing markets for tourism, Al-Khateeb said the Kingdom’s tourism sector is accelerating at a rate of 14 percent compared to the pre-coronavirus pandemic period.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, 450,000 tourist visas were issued, since the Kingdom’s Tourism Authority launched the tourist visa program in 2019, by targeting 49 countries in the initial stage, and facilitated access to tourist visas electronically or through entry points to the Kingdom within specific regulatory controls.

Earlier in June, Al-Khateeb said that Saudi Arabia has allocated $100 million to provide training for 100,000 people to work in the tourism and sustainability sector.

He added that 90 hotels were launched in the Kingdom as a part of its tourism strategy, and more hotels will be opened soon, with 70 percent being funded by the private sector.

Al-Khateeb, in June, told AFP that the Kingdom is hoping to attract 12 million foreign visitors in 2022, up from the 4 million tourists who visited Saudi Arabia in 2021.

“Saudi Arabia will change the tourism landscape globally. The destinations that Saudi will offer by 2030, it’s something completely different,” he said.

Topics: tourism WTO

Bahrain, Oman up for better economic performance as oil prices surge: S&P

Bahrain, Oman up for better economic performance as oil prices surge: S&P
Updated 7 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain, Oman up for better economic performance as oil prices surge: S&P

Bahrain, Oman up for better economic performance as oil prices surge: S&P
Updated 7 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: With oil revenue projected to rise amid strengthening crude prices, S&P Global Ratings expects Bahrain and Oman to improve their economic performance as the Gulf nations continue with their fiscal reforms. 

The global rating agency revised Bahrain’s outlook to positive from stable on expectations that solid growth in non-oil earnings and budget consolidation measures will help ease pressure on the country’s fiscal position.  

S&P said it expects Bahrain's government to continue pursuing reforms to reduce fiscal deficits that will place debt to the gross domestic product on a more sustainable path. 

“We also assume the country's external vulnerabilities will decline amid current account surpluses over 2022-2024. We, therefore, revised our outlook on Bahrain to positive from stable and affirmed our 'B+/B' ratings,” said S&P in its report released on Nov. 25. 

The rating agency kept its transfer and convertibility assessment on Bahrain unchanged at 'BB-'.  

“The positive outlook indicates that we expect the government will continue implementing fiscal reforms to reduce the budget deficit and benefit from additional support from other Gulf Cooperation Council sovereigns, if needed,” it said. 

As Bahrain looks at strong economic performance, with its GDP registering the fastest growth over a decade, it is positively impacting the Kingdom’s various sectors including real estate.   

This comes as the real estate transaction volumes in Bahrain improved in the third quarter of 2022, reaching a total of 5,482, according to American commercial real estate consultancy CBRE. 

The August month alone saw over 2,400 transactions, making it Bahrain’s second most successful month since 2018. The country’s newer and landmark office buildings hit their highest occupancy levels in the third quarter as occupiers continued with the flight to quality.  

Oman outlook stable  

Meanwhile, Oman’s outlook remains stable as S&P expects the government's fiscal reform program and favorable prices for key export oil will strengthen the country’s fiscal and external metrics. 

“We expect a significant improvement in the economy's external balance sheet this year and for the government to return to a small net asset position in 2023. We, therefore, raised our long-term sovereign credit ratings on Oman to 'BB' from 'BB-',” said S&P, adding that the outlook stays stable.  

The rating agency also revised its transfer and convertibility assessment to 'BB+' from 'BB' and affirmed its 'B' short-term sovereign credit rating on Oman. 

Higher oil prices coupled with the government's recent reforms have helped Oman better manage its fiscal and external positions. In addition to rebuilding fiscal buffers on the back of windfall oil revenue, S&P said the Omani government has continued to reduce the budget's reliance on oil receipts, in line with its medium-term fiscal plan to 2025.  

“We expect fiscal reforms to continue, including the possible introduction of personal income tax on high earners and measures to increase value-added tax receipts,” it noted in the report. 

Topics: S&P Bahrain Oman Outlook economy

Related

Bahrain secures $291m tourism sector investments in 2022
Business & Economy
Bahrain secures $291m tourism sector investments in 2022
Oman’s wealth fund raises assets to $41.5bn spread over 40 countries  
Business & Economy
Oman’s wealth fund raises assets to $41.5bn spread over 40 countries  

Top Saudi banks’ net profits surge 9.3% in Q3 as interest income rises: Report

Top Saudi banks’ net profits surge 9.3% in Q3 as interest income rises: Report
Updated 53 min 10 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

Top Saudi banks’ net profits surge 9.3% in Q3 as interest income rises: Report

Top Saudi banks’ net profits surge 9.3% in Q3 as interest income rises: Report
Updated 53 min 10 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: The aggregate net profit of Saudi Arabia’s top 10 banks increased by 9.3 percent to SR16.5 billion ($4.39 billion) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to the previous three months, as rising interest income boosted their performance, an analysis done by professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal showed.  

Ten of the largest listed banks it analyzed include Saudi National Bank, Al Rajhi Bank, Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Arab National Bank, Alinma Bank, Bank Albilad, Saudi Investment Bank, and Bank Aljazira. 

In its report, ‘Saudi Arabia Banking Pulse for Q3’, Alvarez & Marsel noted that the aggregate net interest income of these 10 banks increased by 15.9 percent in the third quarter that ended in September.  

This comes as Saudi Arabia’s central bank, known as SAMA, raised its repo and reverse repo rates by 150 basis points quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, to 3.75 percent and 3.25 percent respectively. 

This was in line with the US Federal Reserve’s move to tame surging inflation and maintain price stability.  

On Nov. 3, SAMA increased its Repo rate once again by 75 bps to 4.50 percent while also increasing the Reverse Repo rate to 4 percent, following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to raise rates by 75 basis points to curb inflation. 

“We expect SAMA to continue matching policy rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, which will help boost the overall banking sectors’ NIMs (net interest margin),” said Asad Ahmed, managing director and head of Middle East financial services at Alvarez & Marsal.  

He added: “Overall, rising interest rates, improvement in asset quality and strong economic rebound are positives for the banking sector in Saudi Arabia.  

"The profitability growth is expected to continue for KSA banks as the interest rate outlook remains in an upward trajectory.”  

The analysis showed that aggregate loans and advances at the end of the third quarter grew 2.9 percent from the previous quarter, continuing to outpace the 0.02 percent growth in deposits quarter on quarter.  

According to the report, the operating income increased by 4.9 percent quarter-on-quarter, primarily driven by growth in total interest income mainly due to higher interest rates.  

The report further noted that the loan-to-deposit ratio in these banks continued to increase for the seventh consecutive quarter by 2.6 percent, to settle at 96.2 percent in the July to September period.  

Saudi National Bank topped the list of banks in terms of assets, as it holds assets worth SR964.4 billion as of the third quarter of 2022. 

It was followed by Al Rajhi and Riyad Bank with assets worth SR740.6 billion and SR347.9 billion respectively, the report added. 

Earlier this month, another report by Kamco Invest revealed that Al Rajhi Bank recorded a profit of $1.2 billion in the third quarter, supported by higher net financing and investment income, fees from banking services, and exchange income.  

The Kamco Invest report further noted that Saudi National Bank reported a 24.6 percent increase in the net profit to $1.3 billion, driven by a 16.1 percent drop in operating expenses due to a lower net impairment charge for credit losses. 

Topics: Saudi Banks SAMA profits

Related

SAMA among Gulf central banks to raise interest rates following US Fed’s move
Business & Economy
SAMA among Gulf central banks to raise interest rates following US Fed’s move
Exclusive Banks can ‘bridge’ Saudi Arabia’s demand for capital with global investors: Standard Chartered exec
Business & Economy
Banks can ‘bridge’ Saudi Arabia’s demand for capital with global investors: Standard Chartered exec

Algerian business leaders hold meetings in Rome

Algerian business leaders hold meetings in Rome
Updated 27 November 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Algerian business leaders hold meetings in Rome

Algerian business leaders hold meetings in Rome
  • First official meeting with Algerian delegation by member of Italy’s new government
  • Deputy minister hails ‘excellent’ relations between the two countries
Updated 27 November 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: A delegation of business leaders from the Algerian Economic Renewal Council held a meeting in Rome with Valentino Valentini, Italy’s deputy minister of economic development in charge of business.

It was the first official meeting with an Algerian delegation by a member of Italy’s new government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The delegation represented sectors such as agriculture, construction, pharmaceuticals, tourism and oil.

Valentini underlined the “excellent political relations between Italy and Algeria,” and expressed his determination to “intensely raise the level of economic partnership through Italian investments, transfer of know-how and innovative technologies, particularly in the sectors of agriculture, mining, tourism and textiles,” according to a communique issued by the Ministry of Economic Development.

He recalled the “already very intense cooperation,” and the official bilateral meetings that were held in both countries at the highest institutional levels. He vowed even greater cooperation “which will benefit both our countries.”

Valentini also recalled that Italian Ambassador in Algiers Giovanni Pugliese called for an increase in flights by ITA Airways, Italy’s national carrier, between the two countries.

Council President Kamel Moula presented the new Algerian Code for Investments, and pledged the council’s support for Italian investors in identifying Algerian partners for the creation of joint ventures.

“An ambitious co-production partnership can open the doors to joint exports of manufactured and certified products to Europe and Africa,” he said.

The council said in a communique that by meeting the delegation, Italy’s new government confirmed the “great interest given to strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.”

The delegation also met in Rome with Barbara Beltrame Giacomello, deputy president of Confindustria, the Italian association of entrepreneurs.

Topics: Algeria

Related

Algeria president urges Arab unity to confront ‘tensions and crises’
Middle-East
Algeria president urges Arab unity to confront ‘tensions and crises’
Algeria shuts TV station after airing ‘offensive scene’
Media
Algeria shuts TV station after airing ‘offensive scene’

Latest updates

ACWA Power signs MoU to back Thailand’s decarbonization journey 
ACWA Power signs MoU to back Thailand’s decarbonization journey 
Yemen FM: Houthis must be classified as ‘terrorist group’
Yemen FM: Houthis must be classified as ‘terrorist group’
Syrian Kurds warn Washington against any Turkish ground operation
Syrian Kurds warn Washington against any Turkish ground operation
Trade remedies system to boost competitiveness, says Saudi commerce minister 
Trade remedies system to boost competitiveness, says Saudi commerce minister 
Middle East Asia-Pacific to account for 58% of global air passengers by 2040: ACI
Middle East Asia-Pacific to account for 58% of global air passengers by 2040: ACI

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.