You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Messi 10’ circus show mesmerizes Riyadh fans

‘Messi 10’ circus show mesmerizes Riyadh fans

Special ‘Messi 10’ circus show mesmerizes Riyadh fans
1 / 5
The ‘Messi 10 International Circus World Cup Edition’ features acrobats whose athleticism pays tribute to the artistry of the Argentinian wizard. (Supplied)
Special ‘Messi 10’ circus show mesmerizes Riyadh fans
2 / 5
The ‘Messi 10 International Circus World Cup Edition’ features acrobats whose athleticism pays tribute to the artistry of the Argentinian wizard. (Supplied)
Special ‘Messi 10’ circus show mesmerizes Riyadh fans
3 / 5
The ‘Messi 10 International Circus World Cup Edition’ features acrobats whose athleticism pays tribute to the artistry of the Argentinian wizard. (Supplied)
Special ‘Messi 10’ circus show mesmerizes Riyadh fans
4 / 5
The ‘Messi 10 International Circus World Cup Edition’ features acrobats whose athleticism pays tribute to the artistry of the Argentinian wizard. (Supplied)
Special ‘Messi 10’ circus show mesmerizes Riyadh fans
5 / 5
The ‘Messi 10 International Circus World Cup Edition’ features acrobats whose athleticism pays tribute to the artistry of the Argentinian wizard. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m4xd6

Updated 13 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

‘Messi 10’ circus show mesmerizes Riyadh fans

‘Messi 10’ circus show mesmerizes Riyadh fans
  • Ode to the artistry of world’s top player
  • Goal-scoring feature against robot showcased
Updated 13 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The major career milestones of the Argentine football player Lionel Messi are being showcased at a Riyadh Season show, much to the delight of local fans.

The “Messi 10 International Circus World Cup Edition” features acrobats whose athleticism pays tribute to the artistry of one of the most famous players in history. 

One of the show’s directors, Andrew Corbett, told Arab News that the name of the production refers to Messi’s shirt number.

“The difference between the show of today and last year is that we’ve decided to make it small and more special, more intimate and exclusive for Riyadh Season. And it’s an adaptation of the show from last year, but we created a little special version,” Corbett said.

This year, visitors were also able to attempt scoring against a robot goalkeeper.

Performers who spoke to Arab News were delighted to present the show again.

“This is my second time in Saudi Arabia, and we came with more surprises like the Messi Challenge and the World Cup, which is awesome,” said Renato Dias.

“The audience was fun. It was great performing for them and it powers me up,” said Gretchen Ernst.

The show also has other interactive activities including a player’s Victory Corridor, where photographs can be taken.

Messi has won the men’s Ballon d’Or award a record seven times and scored more than 800 goals.

The show is on until Dec. 1 at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Topics: Lionel Messi Argentina Ballon d’Or Riyadh season

Related

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe — PSG trio set for World Cup rivalry in Qatar
Sport
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe — PSG trio set for World Cup rivalry in Qatar

Germany’s Symphoniker Hamburg Orchestra hits all the right notes in Jeddah 

Germany’s Symphoniker Hamburg Orchestra hits all the right notes in Jeddah 
Updated 29 November 2022
Afhsan Aziz

Germany’s Symphoniker Hamburg Orchestra hits all the right notes in Jeddah 

Germany’s Symphoniker Hamburg Orchestra hits all the right notes in Jeddah 
  • The ensemble’s aim was to let the world discover the city’s musical life
Updated 29 November 2022
Afhsan Aziz

The Symphoniker Hamburg Orchestra wowed its audience in Jeddah at Hayy Jameel’s community courtyard, Saha, last week. 

The performers at the 90-minute open-air concert — Susanne Barner, Marc Renner, Elmar Honig, Christian Ganzhorn, Peter Gulyka, Katharina Ivanova and Mihaly Andras — captivated people with beautiful traditional and contemporary pieces that highlighted the culture of Germany. 

Established in 1957, Symphoniker Hamburg has always been an orchestra for the people of Hamburg and the ensemble’s aim was to let the world discover the city’s musical life.

Dr. Eltje Aderhold, Germany’s consul general to the Kingdom, said: “Since Jeddah has lots to offer in terms of techno music, festivals and all other kinds of wonderful events, we felt the need to bring classical German music to Jeddah and introduce it to the people. Hamburg symphonic was our first choice as it is one of the prestigious orchestras consisting of top level musicians and composers in Germany and all around Europe.

“This is the first time Symphoniker Hamburg Orchestra performed in Saudi Arabia. It’s an honor and a privilege to host it in Hayy Jameel where art and artists are celebrated.”

Sara Al-Omran, the deputy director at Art Jameel, told Arab News that the musical performance was part of the second year of Hayy’s winter season program of music under the stars. 

“With this program we aim to provide a platform for emerging Saudi musicians while allowing the Jeddah public to experience a diverse musical program, from contemporary and experimental sounds to classical music, from Saudi Arabia and worldwide,” she said.

“We are excited to host this concert at our central outdoor courtyard. It’s been a pleasure collaborating with the Symphoniker Hamburg. The musicians we have with us tonight typically perform in major concert halls and we’re excited to have them performed in a more intimate setting this evening,” Al-Omran added.

Antonia Carver, director at Art Jameel and Jameel Arts Centre, said: “At Hayy Jameel, we are really about offering audiences of Jeddah the broadest possible access to arts that includes about everything classical music, fashion, design, visual arts and cinemas. 

“Our main aim is to have access to some of the highest quality musicians in Europe and bring them to Jeddah in this very open-ended setting that has no age restrictions while allowing them to enjoy music together.

“In all our past and current events at Hayy Jameel, we have noticed that Jeddah has such an appreciation toward the art … and the thirst to discover new art forms is clearly seen among the people.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah

Related

Moroccan culture: Explore the wonders of Europe and Africa at Riyadh’s Boulevard World
Saudi Arabia
Moroccan culture: Explore the wonders of Europe and Africa at Riyadh’s Boulevard World
Saudi Cabinet praises airport masterplan announcement by Crown Prince
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet praises airport masterplan announcement by Crown Prince

Saudi Cabinet praises airport masterplan announcement by Crown Prince

Saudi Cabinet praises airport masterplan announcement by Crown Prince
Updated 51 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet praises airport masterplan announcement by Crown Prince

Saudi Cabinet praises airport masterplan announcement by Crown Prince
Updated 51 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday praised a project to build a new airport in the Kingdom that is set to become one of the world’s largest airports.

The statement came during the weekly Cabinet meeting which was chaired by Saudi King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in the capital Riyadh.

The Council of Ministers praised the announcement saying the new project would make Riyadh “a global destination for transport, trade and tourism, and a bridge linking the East and the West, and establishing the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center,” read the statement on the Saudi Press Agency.

The crown prince announced on Monday a masterplan to build a new airport in the Kingdom that was set to become one of the world’s largest airports in what will be a huge boost for Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a global hub for trade and tourism.  

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also discussed the recent meetings held between Saudi officials and their counterparts in a number of countries over the past days with the aim of broadening horizons and enhancing cooperation with the international community.

The Cabinet also discussed the letter sent by King Salman to the Emir of Kuwait earlier on Tuesday, discussing bilateral relations and historical ties that bind the two countries, according to SPA.

King Salman also ordered an extension to the term of a Saudi deposit of $5 billion in the Central Bank of Egypt, SPA added.  

The Cabinet also approved an MOD to protect data and information exchanged in joint security projects between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia offering $6tn of investment opportunities in travel and tourism: Minister
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia offering $6tn of investment opportunities in travel and tourism: Minister
Saudi King sends written letter to Kuwait Emir  
Saudi Arabia
Saudi King sends written letter to Kuwait Emir  

Saudi King sends written letter to Kuwait Emir  

Saudi King sends written letter to Kuwait Emir  
Updated 58 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi King sends written letter to Kuwait Emir  

Saudi King sends written letter to Kuwait Emir  
Updated 58 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has sent a message to the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, discussing bilateral relations and historical ties that bind the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

The message was handed over by Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait, Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled, during a meeting today with Kuwaiti Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait

Related

Saudi Arabia offering $6tn of investment opportunities in travel and tourism: Minister
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia offering $6tn of investment opportunities in travel and tourism: Minister
Photo/Saudi Press Agency
Saudi Arabia
Saudi delegation attends Gulf Military Media Coexistence program in Kuwait

KSRelief continues aid efforts in Pakistan, Sudan and Yemen

KSRelief continues aid efforts in Pakistan, Sudan and Yemen
Updated 29 November 2022
Arab News

KSRelief continues aid efforts in Pakistan, Sudan and Yemen

KSRelief continues aid efforts in Pakistan, Sudan and Yemen
  • The relief center distributed nearly 102 tons of food aid to those in-need in Al Mudhaffar District in the Taiz
Updated 29 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) delivered 2,464 winter bags to people in Pakistan. 
The relief items benefited 17,248 people affected by floods in Shahdadkot, Badin, Dadu and Jamshoro regions of Sindh province, state agency SPA reported. 
KSRelief also continued its aid efforts in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, by distributing 265 food packages to families in-need. 
Meanwhile, the relief center concluded its volunteer medical program Mukalla city in Yemen’s Hadhramaut governorate. 
The program saw 17 volunteer doctors perform 35 orthopedic and joint replacement surgery in coordination with the Yemeni Ministry of Public Health and Population. 
Moreover, the relief center distributed nearly 102 tons of food aid to those in-need in Al Mudhaffar District in the Taiz governorate. 
This comes as part of KSRelief's food security project in the country, which aims to distribute more than 20,000 tons of food aid to low-income families in 15 Yemeni governorates.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Saudi Arabia Yemen

Related

KSRelief continues aid efforts in Somalia, Jordan and Pakistan
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief continues aid efforts in Somalia, Jordan and Pakistan

Diriyah officially opens its gates to the public on December 4

Diriyah officially opens its gates to the public on December 4
Updated 29 November 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Diriyah officially opens its gates to the public on December 4

Diriyah officially opens its gates to the public on December 4
  • DGDA Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo told Arab News: “Three hundred years ago, the birthplace of the Kingdom was At-Turaif
Updated 29 November 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb inaugurated the UNESCO World Heritage sites At-Turaif and the Bujairi Terrace in Diriyah on Monday.

The DGDA held a special gala dinner for a number of World Travel and Tourism Council delegates who were present in Riyadh for the 22nd WTTC Global Summit.

The summit is taking place for the first time in the Kingdom in Riyadh from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center.

Uniting a wide range of key industry players, this year’s edition of the WTTC Summit showcased Saudi Arabia’s pioneering efforts to reshape the world’s tourism map in a still-recovering, post-COVID world. As one of the industry’s largest events, the annual forum aspires to implement travel sustainability on a global scale.

The At-Turaif and Bujairi Terrace opening gala dinner was attended by Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Chair of WTTC Arnold Donald, President and CEO of WTTC Julia Simpson, Group Chief Executive Officer of DGDA Jerry Inzerillo, and a broad list of other high profile industry leaders.

HIGHLIGHT

As a part of its opening, At- Turaif will offer 75-minute guided walking tours in both Arabic and English that will take visitors through the original seat of power, built in the 1700s, of the Kingdom’s Al-Saud family.

In the upcoming week, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif, the home of the first Saudi State, and dine at some of the world’s finest Michelin-star restaurants at the Bujairi Terrace.

Visitors will take a step back in time as they walk through the mudbrick palaces and pathways of At-Turaif that perfectly highlight the traditional Najdi architecture.

As a part of its opening, At-Turaif will offer 75-minute guided walking tours in both Arabic and English that will take visitors through the original seat of power, built in the 1700s, of the Kingdom’s Al-Saud family.

Upon its opening, visitors will be able to explore At-Turaif's Salwa Palace, a 10,000-square-meter complex whose first phases were built by Mohammed ibn Saud, the first ruler of the First Saudi State.

At-Turaif's palaces, pathways and detailed carvings in the Najdi architecture provide a glimpse into the past and a reminder of the origin of Saudi Arabia.

Along with the announcement of At-Turaif's opening, the DGDA will also host a variety of activities for the public, including theatrical performances, an Arabian horse show, calligraphy sessions, mudbrick-making shows and Saudi coffee experiences.

On Al-Nuzul Street, 13 buildings will host daily immersive theatrical performances that will take visitors back in time to experience life in At-Turaif during the First Saudi State.

Following the opening At-Turaif, Diriyah is also set to host a calendar full of events and activities for the public during the winter 2022 season.

Bujairi Terrace is also set to open its doors to the public on Dec. 4 with the aim of becoming the foremost luxury dining destination in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Located in Wadi Hanifah, Bujairi Terrace will offer 20 restaurants and coffee shops, several of which are Michelin-star restaurants, including Chez Bruno, Hakkasan, Long Chim and Tatel, overlooking At-Turaif.

Some of the international brands located in Bujairi Terrace include Angelina, Brunch & Cake, Café De Lésplanade, Cova / Cova Pasticceria, Flamingo Room, Joe & the Juice, Sarabeth’s and Villa Mamas.

Some of the local brands include TAKYA, Altopiano, Somewhere / Somewhere Dessert Bae, Sum + Things, and Hi.

Built from the same mud, water and straw used to construct At-Turaif, Bujairi Terrace will merge culture, history and luxury through live shows, historical programs, interactive entertainment and traditional performances from Saudi artists and musicians.

Earlier this week, some 1,500 employees at the DGDA put their signatures on mud bricks to be used to restore At-Turaif, the original home of the Saudi royal family and the country’s first capital.

DGDA Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo told Arab News: “Three hundred years ago, the birthplace of the Kingdom was At-Turaif. We give all our love and praise to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, to restore At-Turaif, which was built by Saudis brick by brick, but no one knows their names.

“Now we are building the new Diriyah, transforming it, using the same material, same mud, same straw, same palm trees, but now we know everybody’s name.

“So the next 300 years of this will be built by all these people and will remain very emotional and very special to them.”

The DGDA aims to develop the birthplace of the Kingdom into a world-class tourism, entertainment and cultural destination. Upon its completion, Diriyah will be a $50 billion giga-project featuring some of the world’s most luxurious restaurants and hotels built in the traditional Najdi architectural style.

This is merely the first phase of Diryah’s opening. Once complete, Diriyah will offer more than 150 fine-dining restaurants and premium cafes, 28 luxury hotels and resorts, and 400 luxury and lifestyle brands.

Topics: Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) Bujairi Saudi Arabia UNESCO At-Turaif

Related

Exclusive Diriyah Gate Development Authority to open new projects before end of 2022: CEO video
Business & Economy
Diriyah Gate Development Authority to open new projects before end of 2022: CEO
Diriyah Gate Development Authority showcases Saudi tourism at World Travel Market Exhibition in London
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah Gate Development Authority showcases Saudi tourism at World Travel Market Exhibition in London

Latest updates

World Cup exploits can put football on map in Australia: coach
World Cup exploits can put football on map in Australia: coach
5m visitors enjoy Riyadh Season in 5 weeks
5m visitors enjoy Riyadh Season in 5 weeks
‘Messi 10’ circus show mesmerizes Riyadh fans
‘Messi 10’ circus show mesmerizes Riyadh fans
Number of Muslims in UK up 44% in a decade
Number of Muslims in UK up 44% in a decade
Lebanon’s Nadine Labaki, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor to receive awards at Red Sea International Film Festival
Lebanon’s Nadine Labaki, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor to receive awards at Red Sea International Film Festival

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.