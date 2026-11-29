The Organization of Islamic Cooperation marked the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People by hosting a ceremony and photo exhibition on Sunday at its General Secretariat’s headquarters in Jeddah.

Held in cooperation with the Permanent Mission of the State of Palestine to the OIC, the event was attended by representatives of member states, diplomats and consular officials based in Jeddah, as well as representatives of the organization’s subsidiary organs and specialized institutions, the organization said on X.

The exhibition documented the resilience and sacrifices of the Palestinian people, highlighting the humanitarian impact of the conflict, displacement and Israeli occupation. It also showcased the historic and cultural significance of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

In his address, the OIC’s Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed praised countries that have recognized the State of Palestine while urging others to follow suit.