You are here

  • Home
  • US-based Bechtel bags PMO mandate for Trojena 

US-based Bechtel bags PMO mandate for Trojena 

US-based Bechtel bags PMO mandate for Trojena 
The complex will have year-round skiing, chalets, high-end residences, ultra-luxury hotels and a five-meter-deep manmade lake filled with desalinated sea water. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4dfrx

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

US-based Bechtel bags PMO mandate for Trojena 

US-based Bechtel bags PMO mandate for Trojena 
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: US-based global engineering consultancy Bechtel has been appointed as the project management consultant for Trojena, a year-round winter sports complex being built in the northwest of Saudi Arabia as part of the futuristic NEOM giga-project.

It is a key development that will contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals of growing tourism and diversifying its economy away from hydrocarbons.  

Trojena, which is due to be completed in 2026, is in an area of NEOM where winter temperatures drop below zero and year-round temperatures are generally 10 degrees cooler than the rest of the region.

Such conditions will allow Trojena to offer the Gulf’s first outdoor ski experience and host the 2029 Asian Winter Games. 

One of 10 regions within NEOM, it is about 50 km inland from the Gulf of Aqaba in an area that, like much of the rest of the Kingdom, receives very little rainfall. The site spans 60 sq. km, at an elevation of between 1,500 and 2,600 meters. 

The complex will have year-round skiing, chalets, high-end residences, ultra-luxury hotels and a five-meter-deep manmade lake filled with desalinated sea water. 

“NEOM is without question the most ambitious project in living memory, and we are proud to expand our role to support the Trojena project,” said Jake Mumm, Bechtel’s regional managing director for infrastructure.

He added: “From a construction perspective, NEOM offers once-in-a-lifetime career opportunities for Saudi nationals, who will be helping to open the world’s eyes to the Kingdom’s outstanding natural beauty alongside futuristic technology.”  

Commenting on the bid award, Philip Gullett, executive director of Trojena, said: “NEOM and Trojena continue to attract international firms as collaborators of a new future where people can live, work, and play in harmony with nature. 

“Our vision defies current industry practices and lays the foundation of what sustainable regional and tourist developments can be.” 

“It is inspiring to witness how the world’s leading minds are coming together to redefine sustainability while maintaining a bespoke development that adapts to the surroundings and exceeds visitors’ expectations,” he continued, adding: “Tourists will be able to experience all this at Trojena, a destination unlike any other on earth.”

Topics: NEOM

Related

Exclusive NEOM faces no obstacles to making The Line a reality as KSA has the vision: Top official     
Business & Economy
NEOM faces no obstacles to making The Line a reality as KSA has the vision: Top official     

Saudi government seeking to stimulate local factories with new initiative 

Saudi government seeking to stimulate local factories with new initiative 
Updated 16 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi government seeking to stimulate local factories with new initiative 

Saudi government seeking to stimulate local factories with new initiative 
Updated 16 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The seeds of a stronger industrial sector in Saudi Arabia have been sown by the minister of industry and mineral resources as he unveiled a Stimulating Local Industry initiative that would fuel the Kingdom’s ambitious advance into the Fourth Industrial Revolution. 

Bandar Al-Khorayef set out how the plan will stimulate investments in the sector, increase the percentage of local content, raise operational efficiency and improve the competitiveness of the local factories, spur employment and facilitate technology transfer into the region. 

“The Stimulating Local Industry will be an umbrella for many initiatives, including the Future Factories and Promising Factories launched today, in addition to other initiatives that will be announced later,” Al-Khorayef said in a ministry press note. 

The Factories of the Future program plans to transform 4,000 factories with automation and modern technologies into trailblazers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the convergence of emerging technology domains such as nanotechnology, biotechnology and advanced  

According to the ministry, the program will finance up to 75 percent of the project cost and 0ffer financial incentives for the rest of the project. The financial incentive for the company would be a maximum of SR10 million ($2.66 million) granted when the factory is fully operational. 

The other benefits of the scheme include a loan repayment of seven years and an application review process not exceeding eight weeks. Details for applications to the Competitiveness program can be found on the Saudi Industrial Development Fund website. 

Promising Factories is another program that promises to rev up the pace of the industry by offering soft loans through SIDF without seeking personal guarantees or mortgaging the investor’s property. 

The program will facilitate the development of innovative investment and financing tools to encourage the entry of small and medium enterprises into the industrial sector and fill the required financing gap in the sector. 

“This initiative (SLI) reflects the volume of interest that the Kingdom attaches to the development of Saudi industries and confirms the continued endeavor of the industrial system to provide incentives and advantages for local and foreign investors,” the minister said in a statement.  

“It demonstrates the integration of roles between the relevant government agencies in order to provide an attractive environment for industrial investment and to employ the purchasing capabilities of individuals and government agencies, which provides in the industrial sector qualitative opportunities for current manufacturers and future investors,” the statement added. 

Topics: Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef Factories

Related

Saudi Arabia aims to automate 4,000 factories to meet demand of 4IR: Vice Minister
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia aims to automate 4,000 factories to meet demand of 4IR: Vice Minister

Oil Updates — Crude up after price cap on Russian oil; Venezuela’s oil exports recover in November 

Oil Updates — Crude up after price cap on Russian oil; Venezuela’s oil exports recover in November 
Updated 06 December 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

Oil Updates — Crude up after price cap on Russian oil; Venezuela’s oil exports recover in November 

Oil Updates — Crude up after price cap on Russian oil; Venezuela’s oil exports recover in November 
Updated 06 December 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday after the Group of Seven nations imposed a price cap on Russian seaborne oil on Monday on top of an EU embargo on its crude imports. 

Brent crude futures had risen 38 cents to $83.06 a barrel at 08.10 a.m. Saudi Arabia Standard Time. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 36 cents to $77.29 a barrel. 

Futures fell more than 3 percent in the previous session after US service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. 

The G7 price cap comes as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, but Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production.  

Supporting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure 

The Biden administration is convening a virtual meeting on Thursday with oil and gas executives to discuss how the US can support Ukrainian energy infrastructure, according to a letter seen by Reuters. 

The meeting comes as Russia seeks to cut off Ukraine’s energy supplies and destroy infrastructure as winter approaches with missile attacks. 

“As you know, Ukrainian energy assets are being aggressively targeted in an effort to take advantage of the winter’s coldest temperatures and harshest weather conditions. Together, we can help to boost Ukrainian resilience,” wrote David Turk, US deputy secretary of energy, in a letter to oil and gas executives. 

The meeting is being convened by the Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response. It involves members of the Oil and Natural Gas Sector Coordinating Council, which includes 26 trade associations. 

“This meeting is part of DOE’s continued, proactive engagement with industry to ensure that they are prepared to provide steady and reliable energy to their customers at home while exploring areas of collaboration to support our allies abroad,” the Department of Energy said in response to a request for comment. 

Venezuela’s oil exports recovery 

Venezuela last month exported 619,300 barrels per day of crude and fuel as a resumption of shipments to Europe. The reopening of oil processing plants lifted sales by 16 percent over October, according to documents and Refinitiv Eikon data. 

The OPEC member’s exports have this year averaged some 620,000 bpd year to date, slightly below 2021 but are expected to rise in the coming months under a US license to oil major Chevron Corp. as part of a sanctions-easing strategy. 

Italian oil major Eni, another joint venture partner of state company Petroleos de Venezuela, SA, was allocated two crude cargoes in November for debt repayment, carrying a total of 1.85 million barrels of Venezuelan diluted crude to Spain, where Repsol will refine them. 

Exports also benefited from the restart of a PDVSA-Chevron crude upgrader at their Petropiar joint venture in the Orinoco Belt. Nearby, one of Petrolera Sinovensa’s two crude blending plants operated by PDVSA and China National Petroleum Corporation also resumed work. Both had suffered from outages and a lack of diluents to operate. 

A total of 24 cargoes carrying crude and refined products and 224,000 metric tons of methanol and petroleum coke set sail from Venezuelan waters last month, according to the data and PDVSA’s internal export schedules. 

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: oil updates

Related

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector growth highest since September 2021 as PMI hits 58.5
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector growth highest since September 2021 as PMI hits 58.5
Saudi Arabia considers new mining index in diversification push
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia considers new mining index in diversification push

Saudi Space Commission announces launch of Saudi Space Accelerator Program

Saudi Space Commission announces launch of Saudi Space Accelerator Program
Updated 05 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi Space Commission announces launch of Saudi Space Accelerator Program

Saudi Space Commission announces launch of Saudi Space Accelerator Program
  • The program addresses the current state of the Kingdom's space sector and proposes proactive space solutions
Updated 05 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Space Commission has announced the launch of its Saudi Space Accelerator Program in line with the Kingdom's innovation goals as part of Vision 2030.

According to a SSC statement, the program seeks to enhance the national space sector through the development of its infrastructure and enabling local entrepreneurs and businesses to advance innovative space solutions.

The program addresses the current state of the Kingdom's space sector and proposes proactive space solutions, and will ignite the local ecosystem and determine its maturity level.

It will also ensure that the sector remains viable for years to come, by providing an established business environment for growth and innovation for entrepreneurs to thrive in — overall improving the effectiveness of the commission's future programs and initiatives over the long-run.

The Saudi Space Accelerator Program is being supported by the Future Office for Entrepreneurship Development, that seeks to establish a new business unit within the commission dedicated to enabling the entrepreneurial space scene in the Kingdom. 

It aims to assess the current state of the sector, adopt best global practices, and develop a roadmap for local businesses. As for the Saudi Space Accelerator Program, it focuses on providing support to both local and international startups, which will enhance the promising and emerging space sector in the Kingdom. Participating entrepreneurs and startups will be supported in aligning their projects with internationally recognized best practices to achieve the Kingdom's 2030 goals.

By partnering with Techstars, the Saudi Space Commission is launching its first cohort in January 2023 to kickstart this new momentum. Through this first cohort the commission can access a niche market focused on space-related technologies, including drones, avionics, advanced structures, geospatial analytics, and a host of other technologies that contribute to the space industry development.

Aspiring entrepreneurs, both international and local, who are interested in developing their innovative solutions in the space sector are encouraged to apply for the first cohort of the Saudi Space Accelerator Program before December 12. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia space Saudi Space Commission (SSC)

Related

(Twitter @saudispace)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi space agency training program ready for liftoff
Saudi Space Commission and NASA’s Kennedy Center cooperate to exchange expertise, technologies
Business & Economy
Saudi Space Commission and NASA’s Kennedy Center cooperate to exchange expertise, technologies

Saudi budget to be announced on Wednesday

Saudi budget to be announced on Wednesday
Updated 05 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi budget to be announced on Wednesday

Saudi budget to be announced on Wednesday
  • The Kingdom reported a budget surplus of SR149.6 billion ($40 billion) in the first nine months of 2022
Updated 05 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet will hold a session on Wednesday to approve the State's General Budget for the new fiscal year, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom reported a budget surplus of SR149.6 billion ($40 billion) in the first nine months of 2022, according to data from the Ministry of Finance released in October.

Their data showed revenues amounting to SR950.2 billion, compared to expenditures of SR800.7 billion. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi budget

Related

Saudi Arabia reports budget surplus of $40bn in first 9 months of 2022
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia reports budget surplus of $40bn in first 9 months of 2022
Update Saudi budget surplus calculated at $76 a barrel brent price: Al-Rajhi Capital
Business & Economy
Saudi budget surplus calculated at $76 a barrel brent price: Al-Rajhi Capital

Saudi Arabia’s Future Minerals Forum partners with global think tanks ahead of January conference

Saudi Arabia’s Future Minerals Forum partners with global think tanks ahead of January conference
Updated 05 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Future Minerals Forum partners with global think tanks ahead of January conference

Saudi Arabia’s Future Minerals Forum partners with global think tanks ahead of January conference
Updated 05 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s global conference Future Mineral Forum has partnered a host of major think tanks to drive innovation and thought leadership, according to a statement.

Launched in 2022 by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the FMF has now joined forces with the Development Partner Institute, the Center for Energy Studies at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, Clareo, and the Payne Institute at the Colorado School of Mines.

Through these partnerships with the think tanks and research institutions, the FMF is targeting to provide dynamic insights that propel the development of the industry in line with strict environmental, social and governance principles.

This comes as the FMF is preparing for its second edition which is set to kick off on Jan. 10, 2023 and end on Jan. 12, with An estimated 200 speakers from around the world are expected to attend the event. 

Development Partner Institute is a global organization that aims to accelerate the delivery of a new future of the mining sector while maximizing the contribution of mining to economic as well as social development.

Similarly, Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy is a nonpartisan, data-driven think tank, and its Center for Energy Studies works on providing new insights on the role of economics, policy, and regulation while taking into consideration the performance and evolution of energy markets.

Moreover, Clareo poses a growth and innovation firm that aids firms and entities into transforming the challenges they face in terms of innovation, value growth, environmental, social, and governance, as well as energy transition into potential opportunities and competitive advantages.

Likewise, the Payne Institute at the Colorado School of Mines is a research institute with the aim of serving clients with expert public policy advice on topics including natural resources, energy, and the environment.

The FMF’s main objective is to untap potential mining opportunities from Africa all the way to West and Central Asia.

That said, all insights extracted are set to be published in multiple research papers and will shape several discussions at the FMF event.

The FMF is anticipated to tackle several topics, including sustainability, the future of mining, energy transition, the contribution of minerals to the development of societies, digital transformation, and integrated value chains.

The conference will also tackle global bottlenecks that could potentially affect the supply of mineral and energy, the future of mining on a domestic level and worldwide, as well as the contribution of mining projects, and any growth opportunities for the sector. 

The Kingdom’s mining sector is witnessing a rapid transformation and is attracting investors from around the globe since the launch of a new mining law earlier this year. 

According to geological surveys dating back 80 years, the Kingdom is thought to have an estimated reserve of untapped mining potential valued at $1.3 trillion.

However, with the prices of valuable minerals, especially gold, copper and zinc rising, Saudi Arabia expects the value of its current mineral wealth to double from the previously estimated $1.3 trillion, CEO of the Saudi Geological Survey Abdullah Al-Shamrani said in September.

Topics: Future Minerals Forum

Related

Saudi Arabia to host Future Minerals Forum in January 2023
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to host Future Minerals Forum in January 2023

Latest updates

US-based Bechtel bags PMO mandate for Trojena 
US-based Bechtel bags PMO mandate for Trojena 
Iran sentences five to death over killing of Basij paramilitary
Iran sentences five to death over killing of Basij paramilitary
Review: Red Sea title ‘Last Film Show’ is a haunting ode to cinema
Review: Red Sea title ‘Last Film Show’ is a haunting ode to cinema
Bella Hadid wins big at 2022 Fashion Awards in London
Bella Hadid wins big at 2022 Fashion Awards in London
Kuwait’s Prime Minister heads to Qatar for World Cup
Kuwait’s Prime Minister heads to Qatar for World Cup

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.