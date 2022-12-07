UN General Assembly adopts four draft resolutions to boost ‘lagging’ relief system

LONDON: The UN General Assembly adopted four draft resolutions on Tuesday intended to strengthen its relief system, which it noted is struggling to assist nearly 400 million people facing severe crises around the globe.
One of the resolutions focuses on “Assistance to the Palestinian People.” It underscores the importance of emergency and humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip, and the need to move forward with reconstruction efforts. It urges the international community to provide urgently needed assistance and services to alleviate the difficult humanitarian situation confronting Palestinian women, children and families, and to assist in the reconstruction and development of Palestinian institutions.
The resolution “Strengthening of the Coordination of Emergency Humanitarian Assistance of the United Nations” encourages the international community to provide assist to member states in preparing for disasters. It also promotes the creation of multi-hazard warning systems and recognizes the accomplishments of the Central Emergency Response Fund.
In adopting “International Cooperation on Humanitarian Assistance in the Field of Natural Disasters, From Relief to Development,” the General Assembly recognized the link between emergency responses, rehabilitation and development, along with the importance of facilitating a smooth transition between these three stages.
The fourth resolution, “Safety and Security of Humanitarian Personnel and Protection of United Nations Personnel,” strongly condemns all acts of violence, attacks and threats directed against humanitarian workers, as well as the UN and its affiliates. It urges states to investigate all such incidents and expand their procedures to improve the systematic monitoring, reporting and investigation of attacks on humanitarian aid workers and medical personnel.