Government adviser quits over UK minister’s views on women, race

LONDON: A UK government adviser has resigned from her post over what she claims are differences of opinion about women’s rights and race with Home Secretary Suella Braverman.
Nimco Ali OBE, a close friend of Carrie Johnson, wife of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, quit on air during a conversation on Times Radio a few days before her contract with the government as an adviser on violence against women and girls was due to expire.
“I’m committed to ending violence against women and girls, and I think there (are) many avenues in order to continue that,” Ali said when asked if she was happy to remain in her job.
“I’m just saying that Suella and I are on completely different planets when it comes to the rights of women and girls — and also the way that we talk about ethnic minorities and specifically people like me who are from a refugee background.”
She added: “I think I can definitely say that I wouldn’t feel comfortable in serving under Suella or actually saying that she is somebody that we probably have the same feminist ideals as.”
Ali, 39, came to the UK aged 4 from Somalia and has long been a vocal campaigner for women’s rights, having co-founded The Five Foundation, which lobbies for action against female genital mutilation, and stood for election in 2017 for the Women’s Equality Party before switching to support Johnson’s Conservatives in 2019 — the same year she was made a member of the Order of the British Empire.
She has also lobbied for harassment of women in public to be made illegal, a motion now set to be voted on and which is backed by the government, including Braverman. “I would want to see things like sexual harassment on the street being banned. I want to see better education. And I really want to understand that we have a social contract that has been broken,” she said in 2021.
“Women and men in this country do not trust each other, and that is heartbreaking. But ultimately, I also know that violence against women and girls is not inevitable; it can be prevented.”
Braverman, a practicing Buddhist and the daughter of Indian migrants to the UK from Kenya and Mauritius, has come under fire in recent weeks for taking a tough stance on immigration to the UK, which this year saw a net total of over half a million people arrive in the country, with around 50,000 making the trip illegally across the English Channel in small boats.
A source close to the home secretary told The Times she was “determined to make our streets and homes safer for women and girls. That’s why she has made violence against women and girls one of her key priorities at the Home Office and today she backed a new law on public sexual harassment.
“She has already visited a women’s refuge center to spend time with the women there and hear their stories and experiences. She will continue to focus on this policy and the rights of women and girls to live safely in our country.”
Behind Marcos’s elite security men: devotion and unwavering family support
Col. Ramon Zagala became Presidential Security Group commander on June 30, 2022
In an interview with Arab News, Zagala talks about group’s mission, sacrifices and family life
Updated 59 min 9 sec ago
Ellie Aben
MANILA: When Col. Ramon Zagala took on his new duties in late June, he knew that every day might require of him the sacrifice of life — like of the other 1,000 elite security men protecting the most powerful person in the Philippines.
Col. Zegala became Presidential Security Group commander and senior military assistant on June 30, chosen by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who on the same day took over from Rodrigo Duterte to rule the country until 2028.
Marcos remembered Zagala, a special forces member and former military spokesman, from the time he served as aide-de-camp of President Joseph Estrada — the actor-turned-politician who was ousted in 2001, just three years after taking office.
“He told me that he got me because he saw how I defended President Estrada. That I never left President Estrada. That I did all I can to protect President Estrada,” Zagala told Arab News in a recent interview.
“He said he saw (how) when everybody abandoned President Estrada, I did not…He said that he saw that. And he knows that he that I will protect him also, that I will not abandon him.”
But the appointment two decades later came as a surprise.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” Zagala said. “It is a privilege to return to continue a mission that I left behind 21 years ago…With so many lessons learned, so many experiences in the past 21 years, I’m ready to take on this mission again.”
Zagala is the son of retired Maj. Gen. Rafael Zagala, army chief from 1972 to 1975 during the time of Marcos’s father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr., who ruled the country for three decades until he was removed in a popular uprising in 1986.
The joint service unit that Zagala is now heading is the primary agency concerned with providing close-in security to the president and the first family, everywhere they go — at home and abroad. Its formation dates back to 1897 when a unite was established to protect the first Philippine president, Emilio Aguinaldo, from attempts on his life.
“We’re more or less 1,000 personnel,” he said. “This is a unique unit. This is the only unit of the Armed Forces of Philippines that has control of other agencies outside of the AFP.”
Together with attached personnel from other forces, which also include the Philippine National Police and Coast Guard, the PSG comprises over 1,800 members of security forces.
They are the best of the best.
“The PSG is an elite unit, primarily because the nature of the mission is to protect the president. So, we choose the best, always,” Zagala said.
“In the oath of the PSG, there is a stanza there: ‘When it becomes necessary that I make the ultimate sacrifice, then let it be so.’ So can you imagine the commitment that is needed to come from you to be able to fulfill that…(to) give your life to protect the president…This is high-level engagement.”
PSG officers never drop their guard. They all know they are on a mission and follow its requirements.
“There is never a time that we will leave the president. There is always a blanket of protection. There is no time for those on duty to lower their guard,” Zagala said. “Probably the most relaxing thing we can do is to sit down.”
What makes the task slightly easier is the fact that the president is an armed forces officer and has received rigorous military training in his youth. He understands the tasks of his security team and relates to them.
“He considers himself a soldier,” Zagala said. “We talk about training, hardships of soldiers, how you endure training, and funny moments in training.”
What poses the biggest difficulty in protecting him is his popularity.
Marcos, 64, scored a landslide victory in the presidential election in May, winning nearly 60 percent of the vote, as he promised unity, prosperity and happiness to the 110 million population weary of years of political polarization and pandemic hardship.
His public appearances attracted huge crowds during the presidential campaign and continue to do so since he assumed office.
“He’s a very popular president and people gravitate to him. Being part of PSG is sometimes difficult because when people swarm, you don’t know (what could happen). But of course, we understand that the president is loved by the people. And wherever he goes, he expects to see the people,” the PSG commander said.
“He’s popular; people go near him. And, of course, nowadays because of COVID, because of sicknesses and all that, we just want to protect him.”
Service requires of officers to be entirely nonpartisan and see the president solely as the “chief executive, as our commander in chief.”
“Nothing more, nothing less. And from there we can do our jobs well,” Zagala added.
“We don’t look at politics. Because if we look at that, we won’t be able to do our job. I have to put emphasis: We are not politicians, we are soldiers.”
Personal thoughts and opinions return to them only when their service is over.
“But while in the service, you just fulfill that mission…We see ourselves as non-partisan, and we see the president as someone who needs to work. And he cannot do his work well if he is not safe. And he cannot be safe if we do not do our work well.
“He will only be able to deliver the promise of unity, the promise of economic recovery, the promise of prosperity if he is safe and his mind is safe from any thoughts of aggression against him.”
The suspension in political views, full-time availability, and vigilance are not the only personal sacrifices that PSG officers make to fulfill their duty. The engagement also comes at the significant cost of renouncing their family life throughout the period of service.
But it is also in family where many of them, including the top commander, find the strength to carry on.
The families of PSG officers are the unknown soldiers of the force, playing a significant role when the men protecting the country’s top leader have succeeded.
For Zagala, his wife Nenita has been the key source of support not only for himself but also for the families of other members of his team.
“We draw our strengths from them because the job requires you to have support. And for me, my biggest supporter is my wife and my family. They’re an integral part in what I succeeded in,” he said.
“My wife, she takes care of…the morale and welfare of other members of the PSG, especially the wives, the children — she takes care of that.
“She makes sure she makes activities for the wives. She looks out for them. She makes projects that will be beneficial to them…She does it because she knows that the PSG is not just a unit, it’s a community.”
Russian arms dealer says he wished Griner good luck at prisoner exchange
Russia's FSB security service released images of the two being led past each other on the tarmac at the airport in Abu Dhabi
"I wished her luck, she even sort of reached out her hand to me," Bout said on Saturday
Updated 10 December 2022
Reuters
DUBAI: Viktor Bout, the arms dealer freed in a prisoner swap for US basketball star Brittney Griner, said he wished her good luck on the tarmac in Abu Dhabi where they were exchanged.
Bout, who spent 14 years in US jail for arms trafficking, money laundering and conspiring to kill Americans, was swapped on Thursday for the basketball star, jailed this year for bringing cannabis vape oil when arriving to play for a Russian team.
Russia’s FSB security service released images of the two being led past each other on the tarmac at the airport in Abu Dhabi during the swap, although the video cuts away as they pass and there was no footage showing them interacting.
“I wished her luck, she even sort of reached out her hand to me,” Bout said on Saturday in an interview with Russian state-controlled broadcaster RT.
“Again, it’s our tradition. You should wish everyone good fortune and happiness,” he said, adding that he believed Griner “was positively inclined” toward him.
Speaking to Maria Butina, who herself spent 14 months in US prison for acting as an unregistered Russian agent and is now a lawmaker and RT presenter, Bout praised President Vladimir Putin, whose portrait he said he had hung on his cell wall.
Asked about Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, Bout said he wished that Moscow had been able to launch it sooner.
“If I had the chance and the required skills, I’d join up as a volunteer,” he said.
Griner has not yet spoken publicly. Her wife, Cherelle Griner, said on Thursday their family was now “whole,” and the couple would work to help secure the release of other Americans held abroad, including former US Marine Paul Whelan, jailed in Russia on spying charges he denies.
Investigation shows companies making millions housing migrants in UK
Mail finds two companies have bought hard-up hotels across country to put migrants in, as UK struggles with numbers, asylum backlog
Current figures suggest £6.8m of taxpayers’ money spent on housing people per day
Updated 10 December 2022
Arab News
LONDON: An investigation has discovered investors in the UK are buying up hotels to transform them into migrant shelters, with some making millions of pounds in profit.
The investigation, launched by the Mail, discovered one firm, Payman Club, run by a man named Na’im Anis Payman, had bought 12 properties for this purpose in under two years, and another, H&H Hotels, was set to make £11 million ($13.48 million) per year in profit from housing migrants.
The companies are thought to have taken advantage of the collapse of the tourism industry in the UK prompted by government lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic to pick up large commercial properties on the cheap.
The hotels are then passed on to be used by a company called Serco, responsible for housing migrants in the UK, which receives £150 per migrant per day from the Home Office.
It is thought that this year will see around 50,000 people reach the UK illegally via small boats crossing the English Channel. The country also faces a backlog of around 150,000 unresolved asylum applications.
The vast majority of those 50,000 are currently being housed at 140 hotels across the country, costing the UK taxpayer £6.8 million per day.
H&H Hotels, which was set up last year and is run by 32-year-old Egyptian Hassan Arif, currently runs or subcontracts out hotels for migrants in Skegness, Wisbech, Brighton, Eastbourne, Blackpool, Great Yarmouth and London, according to the Mail.
Despite being legal, local efforts have been brought to prevent the practice, all of which have failed. The companies have done nothing illegal, but that has not allayed fears that the government is failing to properly house migrants, that the taxpayer is losing out as a result and that local communities are being adversely affected by the practice.
Craig Leyland, leader of East Lindsey District Council, which covers Skegness and which brought legal action to the High Court, told the paper: “The company H&H have been buying up these hotels across the country. It’s opportunistic.
“They have sniffed out that the government is throwing a lot of money at this and for a year or twos’ investment they can make a very good return — they have done their sums.
“The issue is that the Home Office is throwing quite considerable money at this, so it is an attractive business model.
“As leader of the council, I fully understand that the Home Office is under tremendous pressure to solve this. My issue is the processing of asylum seekers is taking too long.”
Payman, 28, is of German Iranian origin and grew up in Albania, with strong business ties to the country where as many as half of all migrants crossing the Channel are thought to originate from, facilitated by Albanian organized criminal gangs, the Mail said.
After 40 migrants moved to one of Payman’s facilities in the town of Kettering in Northamptonshire in November, local MP Philip Hollobone called on Home Office Minister Robert Jenrick to resign.
A Home Office spokesman said: “The asylum accommodation system is under enormous pressure.
“Decisions on members of the public who are temporarily residing at hotels and staffing are a matter for the hoteliers, and the Home Office instructs providers to carry out thorough diligence checks before any site is used.”
DHAKA: The Bangladeshi capital came to a standstill on Saturday, with counter-terrorism units on standby as tens of thousands of supporters of the main opposition party demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and early elections.
The country’s largest protest since 2009 — when the ruling Awami League party came to power — took place amid heightened tensions after security forces fired on activists outside the headquarters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party earlier this week, leaving one person dead, and scores injured.
Hundreds of activists have been arrested over the past few days, including BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
Protesters gathered at the Golapbagh sports ground in south Dhaka on Saturday. BNP activists announced before the rally that they expected around 200,000 people to participate.
“It was a sea of people,” BNP vice-chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu told Arab News. “The government tried to foil the rally in different ways — long-route bus movement on highways was stopped, city bus services were also barred. Despite this, participation was huge.
“I hope the government will realize the situation on the ground. If the government receives a message from this mass rally and steps down from power, then it is expected damage will be minimal.”
The party made 10 demands “aiming to restore democracy” during the rally, Dudu added, including the resignation of the government, the dissolution of parliament, the formation of a neutral caretaker cabinet, and the dropping of all cases against recently arrested BNP members and leaders.
Since the BNP announced the rally, police had ramped up security, reportedly putting an additional 30,000 personnel on the streets and setting up more than a dozen checkpoints across the capital.
Faruk Hossain, Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s deputy commissioner for media, told Arab News that SWAT teams and counterterrorism units were on standby. “We have taken all-out measures to maintain law and order,” he said. “Our special drives have been underway since the beginning of the month to arrest criminals. In the last 24 hours, 200 people were arrested in Dhaka.”
Anti-government protests have been held across the country in recent months over power cuts and fuel-price hikes. The prime minister has rejected calls to step down and announced on Wednesday that the next general elections will be held in January 2024.
Hasina was reelected for a third consecutive term in 2018, having previously also been prime minister from 1996-2001, but there have been widespread allegations of vote rigging at the last election.
Saturday’s rally was the 10th organized by the BNP party since September. All have been well-attended.
Last week’s violent crackdown on the opposition drew international condemnation, with 15 Western embassies issuing a joint statement calling on the Bangladeshi government to allow free expression and peaceful assembly.
On Thursday, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association Clement Voule wrote on Twitter that Bangladeshi authorities “must guarantee the right to peaceful assembly and refrain from using excessive force against protesters.”
UK foreign secretary slams ‘sordid deals’ between Russia, Iran
James Cleverly’s comments came following the release of information by the US on Friday that shows Iran has become one of the Kremlin’s top military backers
Updated 10 December 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Britain’s foreign secretary has criticized “sordid deals” between Iran and Russia, saying they threaten global security.
James Cleverly’s comments came following the release of information by the US on Friday that shows Iran has become one of the Kremlin’s top military backers.
The information has highlighted the extent of Iran’s military support for Russia in its offensive in Ukraine, which includes the provision of hundreds of drones used to kill Ukrainian civilians.
“Iran is now one of Russia’s top military backers; their sordid deals have seen the Iranian regime send hundreds of drones to Moscow, which have been used to attack Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and kill civilians,” Cleverly said.
“In return, Russia is offering military and technical support to the Iranian regime, which will increase the risk it poses to our partners in the Middle East and to international security. The UK will continue to expose this desperate alliance and hold both countries to account,” he added.
Cleverly also said that the British government agrees with US assessments that Iranian support for the Russian military will grow in the coming months, including with the supply of hundreds of ballistic missiles.
“The UK is concerned that Russia intends to provide Iran with more advanced military components, allowing the regime to strengthen their weapons capability, further increasing the risk to both regional and international security,” he said.
“On Oct. 19, the UK, together with the US and France, raised this issue with the UN Security Council and supports Ukraine’s request for a UN investigation into the Iranian transfers, which are in violation of Security Council Resolution 2231. We will continue to hold both countries to account for this deplorable activity,” he added.
On Thursday, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office summoned Iran’s most senior diplomat after the Tehran regime carried out the first execution of a protestor, Mohsen Shekari, since demonstrations began in September.
“The execution of Mohsen Shekari by the Iranian regime is abhorrent,” Cleverly said.
“He is a tragic victim of a legal system in which disproportionate sentences, politically motivated trials and forced confessions are rife.
“We have made our views clear to the Iranian authorities — Iran must immediately halt executions and end the violence against its own people.”