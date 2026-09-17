DUBAI: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrived at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Thursday, where he was received by French President Emmanuel Macron for a working meeting as France hosts talks aimed at supporting Lebanon’s armed forces and security services.

The meeting comes as Lebanon’s military is being called on to play a central role in deploying in the country’s south and working to disarm Hezbollah under a framework agreement with Israel.

Military delegations and experts from several countries, along with representatives of governments and international organizations, are expected to attend Thursday’s meeting ahead of the wider conference, according to Lebanon’s presidency.

The conference was first discussed in late July between Macron and Jordan’s King Abdullah and received the backing of Aoun, according to French newspaper Le Monde.

Jordan has since expressed its “full support” for the conference. King Abdullah reaffirmed Amman’s support for Lebanon’s security and sovereignty during a meeting with Lebanese Army Commander-in-Chief Rodolph Haykal in Amman on Sunday, the Lebanese Army said.

Jordan and Lebanon have strengthened military cooperation over the past year. Haykal visited Jordan in July 2025, where the two armies highlighted their strategic partnership and cooperation in several areas, including military training.

Jordan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Youssef Al-Hneiti visited Beirut in January 2026 for talks on training and strengthening the Lebanese Army’s capabilities, with Amman also providing food aid to the military.

The Paris meeting comes as Lebanon and Israel continue to face challenges in implementing a US-mediated framework agreement reached on June 26 following four months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

The agreement called for a ceasefire, the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory and the disarmament of Hezbollah.