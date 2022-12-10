You are here

  UAE prosecutors question private company official over violation of Emiratization rules

UAE prosecutors question private company official over violation of Emiratization rules

UAE prosecutors question private company official over violation of Emiratization rules
UAE prosecutors are investigating the CEO of a private company for publishing a job advertisement for Emiratis. (Shutterstock)
Updated 10 December 2022
Arab News

UAE prosecutors question private company official over violation of Emiratization rules

UAE prosecutors question private company official over violation of Emiratization rules
  The Federal Prosecution for Countering Rumors and Cybercrimes is investigating an advert that violated media-content standards
Updated 10 December 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE Public Prosecution is investigating the CEO of a private company for publishing a job advertisement for Emiratis.
In a social media post shared on its official page, the Federal Prosecution said the advertisement of a job vacancy for Emiratis had broken both Emiratization regulations and media-content standards, the Emirates News Agency reported.
The content of the advert violated the provisions of Ministerial Resolution No. 279 of 2022 on monitoring mechanisms of Emiratization rates in the private sector.
The Federal Prosecution for Countering Rumors and Cybercrimes launched an immediate investigation into the advert and is interrogating the CEO of the company in question about the allegations made against him.
The attorney general urged private businesses to adhere to the instructions outlined in Ministerial Resolution 279 and to increase the number of Emiratis employed by the private sector.
 

Topics: UAE federal prosecution job advertisement Emiratization

Skiing in Lebanon, climbing in Tunis: Med tourism site goes online

Skiing in Lebanon, climbing in Tunis: Med tourism site goes online
Updated 10 December 2022
Arab News

Skiing in Lebanon, climbing in Tunis: Med tourism site goes online

Skiing in Lebanon, climbing in Tunis: Med tourism site goes online
  Advice on all manner of adventure activities can be found at Mediterraneanadventures.org
Updated 10 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Nature, sports and adventure lovers are a click away from the best destinations across the Middle East and North Africa, thanks to a newly-launched, EU-funded website, Mediterraneanadventures.org, created to jumpstart tourism in the region.
The website suggests activities such as skiing in Lebanon’s Keserwan mountainous area and crossing a biosphere at below sea level in Jordan’s Karak, in addition to canoeing and diving in Torre Guaceto in Puglia, southern Italy.
The platform was created in collaboration with the Puglia and Sardinia regional governments in Italy and Barcelona’s Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Jordan, Lebanon, and Tunisia.
It is divided into eight sections ranging from water sports and skiing to climbing and horseback adventures, and from long nature walks and underground explorations to biking and birdwatching.
The Catalonia region offers climbing up to 3,000 meters in the Pyrenees, exploration of hidden bays in the nature of the Costa Brava, the nature of the Ebro delta, and then 6,400 km dedicated to nature bike trails and forest trails along old railways that are no longer used.
According to Mediterraneanadventures.org, many adventures are also on offer in Puglia, which is described as brilliant for outdoor experiences with two national parks, 18 regional parks, 16 nature reserves and three protected marine areas to explore and enjoy, from Salento to Gargano, while also exploring its food through 188 educational restaurants and discovering the land of olive oil.
With its mountains also reaching 3,000 meters above sea level, Lebanon is described as “the place where you can ski and swim in the same day” and has many ski resorts in addition to the 225 km of coastline, with many nature reserve beaches such as Tyre Nature Park.
There are also walking and biking routes through the country’s historic heritage, discovering the Roman Hemperean peoples to the Phoenicians, the Ottomans to the French.
“Silent desert and scorching sea,” is what defines the adventures that can be enjoyed in Tunisia, from hiking or climbing in the Atlas Mountains and forests that then lead to the sea across 1,300 km of coastline.

Topics: Lebanon Jordan Italy tourism skiing

Iran supreme leader's niece sentenced to 3 years for supporting ongoing protests

Iran supreme leader's niece sentenced to 3 years for supporting ongoing protests
Updated 10 December 2022
Arab News

Iran supreme leader's niece sentenced to 3 years for supporting ongoing protests

Iran supreme leader's niece sentenced to 3 years for supporting ongoing protests
  Moradkhani has been arrested twice, earlier this year and in 2018
  Badri Hosseini Khamenei, Moradkhani's mother and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's sister, also declared her opposition to her brother's regime
Updated 10 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The niece of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Farideh Moradkhani, an outspoken critic of the Islamic Republic, was arrested in November when she declared her support for the ongoing anti-regime protests taking place across Iran.
She even called on the international community to cut ties with Tehran, wrote Moradkhani’s lawyer, Mohammad Hossein Aghasi, on Twitter.
Aghasi also said that his client was initially sentence to 15 years in prison, but after an appeal, Moradkhani’s sentence was reduced.
He also noted that the outspoken critic was tried by Iran’s Special Clerical Court, a body independent of the country’s judiciary tasked with prosecuting clerics and answers only to the supreme leader.
Moradkhani’s lawyer explained that the court has no jurisdiction over his client’s case given she is not a cleric.
He also did not say what his client was charged with, and authorities have not commented on the case to date.
Moradkhani has been arrested twice, earlier this year and in 2018, for being critical of the regime.
Earlier this week, Badri Hosseini Khamenei, Moradkhani’s mother and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s sister, also declared her opposition to her brother’s regime, and called on military forces to join protesters before ‘it’s too late’.
She reportedly expressed her views in letter shared by her son, who is based in France.
“Ali Khamenei’s Revolutionary Guards and mercenaries should lay down their weapons as soon as possible and join the people before it is too late,” the letter read.
“As my human duty, many times I brought the voice of the people to the ears of my brother Ali Khamenei decades ago. However, after I saw that he did not listen and continued the way of [ex-Supreme Leader Ruhollah] Khomeini in suppressing and killing innocent people, I cut off my relationship with him,” she continued.
Protests erupted across Iran since September 16 after 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died after she was arrested by morality police in Tehran.
At least 458 people, including 63 children and 29 women, have been killed by security forces in the protests, according to the Oslo-based rights group Iran Human Rights.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Farideh Moradkhani

Israelis rapped for blocking Christian permits to visit Bethlehem

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian demonstrators in the West Bank village of Tuqua, south-east of Bethlehem. (AFP)
Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian demonstrators in the West Bank village of Tuqua, south-east of Bethlehem. (AFP)
Updated 10 December 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Israelis rapped for blocking Christian permits to visit Bethlehem

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian demonstrators in the West Bank village of Tuqua, south-east of Bethlehem. (AFP)
  Blockade does not differentiate between Muslims and Christians, says YMCA secretary-general
Updated 10 December 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Christians in the Gaza Strip hope to celebrate Christmas each year and reunite with their families, but Israeli restrictions on movement are preventing thousands from taking part in the occasion.

Israel has been accused of strictly limiting permits to pray in the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem to a limited number of worshipers.

The Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority — the body responsible for communicating with Israeli officials at Erez crossing — said that Israel rejected more than 260 applications.

An anonymous source told Arab News that the authority received approval for only about 640 people from the more than 900 applications submitted.

A Palestinian man, dressed as Santa Claus, distributes gifts to children outside a church during Christmas celebrations in Gaza City on Dec. 24, 2021. (AFP)

A senior Israeli security official told journalists in a phone briefing that about 200 people were denied access to Israel after being denied security clearances.

About 1,100 Christians live in the Gaza Strip, according to statistics issued by the Latin Monastery Church in Gaza.

The number of Christians in Gaza has fallen in past years as a result of migration, owing to the dire economic situation, siege and successive Israeli offensives.

Many have moved to the West Bank or emigrated abroad.

“We feel very sorry that not all Christians were granted the necessary permits,” Kamel Ayad, director of public relations at the Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza, told Arab News.

“It is our right as Christians to witness Christmas celebrations in the birthplace of Christ in Bethlehem as it is available to all Christians of the world to travel to,” said Ayad.

Ayad added that the usual practice every year was to send a list of the names of Christians who wish to obtain a permit to travel during the Christmas period.

In most cases the issuance of permits is random, meaning that only some members of Christian families can visit Bethlehem, said Ayad.

The YMCA in Gaza lights up a large Christmas tree each year at the association square with participation of Christians and Muslims.

Israel has imposed a strict blockade on the Gaza Strip since Hamas took control of the area by the armed force in mid-2007.

Hani Farah, secretary-general of Gaza’s YMCA, said that Israel “practices all forms of repression and violations against the Palestinians, regardless of their religion or gender.”

He added: “Just as Israeli bombs and missiles do not differentiate between the Palestinian and the Palestinian, the blockade and its repressive measures do not differentiate between a Muslim and a Christian. We are all trapped in Gaza and we share pain and suffering.”

Sanaa, a Gaza Strip Christian, received approval for a permit, but her husband and her three children did not.

She said: “What should I do with the permit alone without my family?”

Sanaa told Arab News: “The spirit of Christmas is for all family members to gather in one place. I cannot attend the Christmas celebration in Bethlehem alone. This happens every year. One or two members of the family only get a permit.”

Israel controls the entry and exit of Palestinians through the Erez crossing in the northern Gaza Strip, and grants permits only to humanitarian cases and several thousand daily workers, in addition to some aid workers in international organizations.

Hamas condemned the Israeli ban of Christians from traveling to the West Bank during Christmas.

“We condemn the Israeli occupation’s banning of Christian Gazans from accessing sacred places in Jerusalem and Bethlehem on religious holidays,” said a statement.

“As the Israeli move restricts the Palestinian Christians’ access to holy places, we deem it a flagrant violation of the right to worship.”

 

Bassil turns to Maronite patriarch for support amid Lebanon stalemate

Bassil turns to Maronite patriarch for support amid Lebanon stalemate
Updated 09 December 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Bassil turns to Maronite patriarch for support amid Lebanon stalemate

Bassil turns to Maronite patriarch for support amid Lebanon stalemate
  'Some obstacles hindering dialogue,' Al-Rahi says in meeting with FPM leader
  In light of the political dispute with Hezbollah, Bassil turned to Al-Rahi in an attempt to strengthen his position.
Updated 09 December 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi hinted on Friday that some obstacles were hindering dialogue aimed at ending the political stalemate over the presidential vacuum.
Al-Rahi’s remarks came as he received Lebanese MP Gebran Bassil, son-in-law of outgoing President Michel Aoun and head of the Free Patriotic Movement party.
In light of the political dispute with Hezbollah, Bassil turned to Al-Rahi in an attempt to strengthen his position.
Bassil also rejects the holding of Cabinet sessions by a caretaker government amid the presidential vacuum.
“The decrees issued by the caretaker government constitute a harsh blow to the president’s position,” Bassil said following the meeting.
“Over 10 decrees were issued harming this position. The mechanism for signing these decrees strikes down the partnership formula.”
Bassil raised the issue of how to approach the presidential election with Al-Rahi in Bkerke hours before Aoun headed there in his non-presidential capacity.
The FPM and other Christian forces are apprehensive about any political step that contradicts their positions because they believe that this could threaten their existence, as highlighted by the FPM, as well as the Lebanese Forces Party, repeatedly.
The FPM disagreed with Hezbollah’s approaches regarding presidential candidates.
The dispute recently emerged after Hezbollah showed its support for Suleiman Franjieh, whom it considers an ally.
The FPM rejects Franjieh while it seeks to be the decision-maker in the presidential race since its bloc has the most Christian representation in parliament.
Bassil said: “I completed with Al-Rahi what we started with the issue of the presidency, to find a figure who enjoys the support of two-thirds of the votes of parliament.”
Bassil also underlined the need for Christian-Christian dialogue to reach an understanding on one or several candidates to run for the elections.
“The FPM is open to dialogue, regardless of the positions of other forces, and if others are not open, we cannot force them,” he said.
The call for Christian dialogue came the day after Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called the parliamentary blocs that represent all sects to hold talks, starting next Thursday, in a bid to bridge points of view and produce a consensual president.
So far, Hezbollah and its allies are sticking to the blank vote, and the FPM no longer wants to do so.
FPM’s votes went to several candidates in the latest voting session in an attempt to send a political message to Hezbollah.
After meeting Bassil, Al-Rahi stressed that he had been calling for dialogue since 2009.
He supported Bassil’s position that the Cabinet session should not have taken place, especially in the absence of many ministers.
“We have always been advocates of dialogue, and there is no solution except through dialogue between the parties, either through a bilateral dialogue between myself and each party, or through an inclusive dialogue, but some obstacles hinder this option.”
LF head Samir Geagea indirectly commented on Bassil’s call in a tweet, saying: “Dialogue requires people suitable for dialogue.”
Richard Kouyoumjian, LF’s head of foreign relations unit and former minister, questioned Bassil’s departure from the Hezbollah axis, despite the dispute between them.
He said: “If his attack on the party and his defense of Christianity are sincere, then he ought to let Geagea be a presidential candidate.”
Dialogue is unnecessary because our positions as LF are clear, said Kouyoumjian.
“We have preserved as much as possible our reconciliation with the FPM but they are the ones who ruined it.”
Caretaker Information Minister Ziad Makari, who is affiliated to Franjieh, said that Bassil knew that there was no consensus on him as a candidate, even by his allies.
“His chances are zero, while Franjieh has more chances than Bassil,” he said.

Topics: Lebanon Gebran Bassil Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai Hezbollah

UN concerned after Israel refuses to grant staff visas

UN concerned after Israel refuses to grant staff visas
Updated 09 December 2022
Mohammed Najib

UN concerned after Israel refuses to grant staff visas

UN concerned after Israel refuses to grant staff visas
  Decision impacts humanitarian community's ability to support Palestinians, spokesperson says
Updated 09 December 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The UN has expressed concern about an Israeli decision to refuse entry visas to its staff.

The organization warned that that the move may affect humanitarian work in Palestine and the ability of the humanitarian community to support Palestinians.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the decision significantly impacts the humanitarian community’s ability to support Palestinians.

“We are, of course, still in contact with the Israeli authorities on this matter, and we hope it will be resolved,” Dujarric said.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry refused to issue visas to officials from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, accusing employees from the aid agency of “undercounting” the number of Israeli civilians who are killed or injured in Palestinian attacks.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed — as reported by the Israeli Ynet website — that OCHA employees constantly count Israelis killed in Palestinian operations but fail to categorize them as “terrorist attacks.”

The ministry said: “OCHA is accused of reporting the killing or harming of Israeli civilians under disputed circumstances while taking reports of Palestinian casualties at face value and assigning blame to Israel, including in clashes between IDF forces and Palestinian militants.”

Arab News reached out to the UN, OCHA officials and Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment, but did not receive a response.

Shawan Jabarin, director general of Al-Haq Palestinian Human Rights organization, told Arab News that he blames the UN for its inaction and negligence in protesting the previous bans of international commissions of inquiry and special rapporteurs who were prevented by Israel from entering the Palestinian territories, even though Israel is required to cooperate with the UN.

Jabarin said it was “no longer surprising” that Israel refuses to grant entry visas to the OCHA team because of its lack of protest over past Israeli actions.

“OCHA is a body concerned with humanitarian issues, and this denial of granting entry visas to its team is an Israeli message to the UN that your previous complacency will lead to a day when no UN official will be allowed to enter the Palestinian territories unless Israel approves of their presence,” Jabarin told Arab News.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense Coordinator of the Government Activities in the Palestinian territories had changed the procedures for foreigners entering the territories, stipulating that they obtain an entry visa outside Israel a month before the date of their arrival.

This Israeli policy was described by Jabarin as an attempt to “silence and prevent the work” of international institutions that criticize Israeli policy in the occupied Palestinian Territories.

“Israel wants, through this policy, to re-engineer the international community so that it does not criticize it, and the silence of the UN gave Israel a ladder to climb on its back,” said Jabarin.

Meanwhile, on the 35th anniversary of the outbreak of the first Palestinian intifada (1987-1993) that fell on Dec. 9, Israeli security and military circles warned of their fears of a third intifada in the West Bank.

The deteriorating security situation in the West Bank constitutes challenge number two after the Iranian threat.

Egypt has also expressed deep concern regarding the security deterioration in the West Bank and the continuation and escalation of Israeli killings of Palestinians.

Since the beginning of the year, 165 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, and another 54 were killed in the Gaza Strip.

In a related development, Israeli designated National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has warned that Palestinians could soon face unprecedented punitive measures.

He threatened in an interview with an Israeli channel on Friday to annex Palestinian lands that contain Israeli settlements, leaving Palestinians to manage their affairs without authority or privileges.

Ben-Gvir said that he does not differentiate between Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and the Palestinians who live in Israel.

He said that everyone who is disloyal to the state of Israel must be expelled and that he will divide Al-Aqsa Mosque between Muslims and Jews.

Dana Ben Shimon, a prominent Israeli correspondent for Israel Today newspaper, told Arab News that the expectations and estimates of the Israeli security services regarding the possibility of a third intifada have nothing to do with the election of the new Israeli government.

“It is not important whether you call it a third intifada or a wave of violence, but the problem is that the Israeli security services are concerned about the quantity, quality and development of the attacks, especially as we witnessed the double bombing attack in Jerusalem at the end of last month,” he added.

 

Topics: United Nations Israel

