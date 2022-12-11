You are here

SABB and Small and Medium Enterprise Bank to collaborate for joint financing program

The Saudi British Bank has entered into a cooperation agreement with the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank as part of the joint financing program. The agreement aims to enable micro, small and medium enterprises in all regions of the Kingdom to obtain financing and banking services and boost efforts to bridge the financing gaps in support of such enterprises.




We are delighted to partner with the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank. This initiative is a pioneering step to encourage and strengthen the SME sector.
Yasser Al-Barrak, CEO of Corporate and Institutional Banking of SABB

The agreement came on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank, which was held at the headquarters of the National Development Fund in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, under the auspices of Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank Mohammed bin Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri.

The agreement aims to enable micro, small and medium enterprises in all regions of the Kingdom to obtain financing and banking services and boost efforts to bridge the financing gaps in support of such enterprises.

The agreement was signed by CEO of Corporate and Institutional Banking of SABB Yasser Al-Barrak and CEO of the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank Mazen bin Ahmed Al-Ghunaim, in the presence of a number of senior executives from both sides.
Under this agreement, SABB will provide its existing infrastructure, operational systems, existing customer base as well as its program financing portfolio department for the purpose of providing direct financing to the segment of micro, small and medium enterprises targeted by the joint financing program. SABB will also support these enterprises with the necessary financing and banking products that contribute to the growth and development of their businesses, including microfinance, working capital financing, term financing, credit cards, e-shop financing, and revolving credit limit financing.
“We are delighted to partner with the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank. This initiative is a pioneering step to encourage and strengthen the small and medium enterprise sector, which is a vital engine for economic growth,” said Al-Barrak.
He added: “This agreement will also enable SABB to continue supporting and empowering the SME sector, as well as providing the best financing solutions to meet these businesses’ needs and help them reach their investment and development goals in order to realize the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

 

Dyson has opened five pop-up stores across Riyadh and Jeddah, representing the first brick-and-mortar presence of the brand in Saudi Arabia since its launch in the market. The pop-ups will be situated across selected malls for one year and are designed to test locations ahead of larger investments in Saudi Arabia over the next few years. Currently Dyson’s machines and accessories can only be bought directly online and through major retailers in Saudi Arabia.
The pop-up stores in Riyadh will be situated in Panorama Mall, Nakheel Mall, Granada Mall, Riyadh Park, and Riyadh Front, while in Jeddah, the store will be at Red Sea Mall. Known for their innovative retail spaces, each pop-up will house demonstration zones with a dedicated team of experts who will encourage customers to test and experience the company’s latest technology and see firsthand how Dyson technology works differently to solve real problems that others ignore.

The pop-ups will be situated across selected malls for one year and are designed to test locations ahead of larger investments in Saudi Arabia over the next few years.

Saudi Arabia’s retail market has seen an increase in space and a strong recovery in domestic demand during the first half of 2022, according to a report by retail management firm JLL. This is also complemented by an influx of foreign visitors and growth in the Kingdom’s non-oil sectors, which has further boosted retail sales.
The temporary retail spaces allow for customers to experience all three main product ranges — Floor Care, Environmental Control and Personal Care — with interactive demonstrations that bring to life the science at the core of Dyson technology. This includes a space to test Dyson’s high-performing cord-free vacuums including the recently launched V15 Detect, its range of intelligent, connected air purifiers, and a styling section to discover the Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler including limited edition gifting ranges such as the Vinca Blue and Rosé Hair colorway. By providing opportunities to test these technologies, Dyson offers visitors the ultimate in “try-before-you-buy” retail experience. Dyson experts on-site will also provide technical support, servicing and maintenance tips.
In addition to the malls mentioned, Dyson is planning to activate additional pop-ups in other malls across Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam in the coming months.
“The concept for Saudi Arabia’s first brick-and-mortar Dyson stores is the perfect illustration of how Dyson’s demo zones have reinvented retail. Twenty years on from the first store opening in Paris, Dyson has fundamentally changed the way people shop for technology, putting a tailored experience at the heart of shopping so that customers can experience first-hand how innovations can change the way they live,” the company said.

 

Thakher Development Company, the master developer of the upcoming Thakher Makkah project, has signed a cooperation agreement with Bank Al-Bilad.
The agreement offers a host of innovative financing solutions as part of the shared efforts between Thakher and Bank Al-Bilad to meet the needs and aspirations of customers by providing them with the best-in-class solutions, services and products, including financing the purchase of housing units through off-plan sales.
The agreement was signed by Hattan Samman, deputy CEO of Thakher’s commercial sector, and Khaled Abu Hassan, Bank Al-Bilad’s head of retail assets.

Thakher Makkah supports the ambitious vision of Saudi Arabia. The project spans an area of more than 320,000 square meters, and upon completion, will include around 100 land plots for hospitality, residential, commercial, and service-related purposes.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Bank Al-Bilad, one of the Kingdom’s leading banks,” said Samman, underlining the importance of this cooperation that will provide customers with innovative financing solutions.
He added: “This step is part of the series of partnerships Thakher concludes with financing agencies and others toward providing the best-in-class options and products for its customers, in line with the programs and initiatives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
In a statement, Bank Al-Bilad said that it is keen to reinforce the national economy’s initiatives, including supporting the real estate sector and providing various financing solutions tailored to all customers, to achieve the goals of Vision 2030.
Thakher Makkah supports the ambitious vision of Saudi Arabia, which aims to host 30 million Umrah performers and 6 million pilgrims by 2030.
The project spans an area of more than 320,000 square meters. Upon completion, it will include around 100 land plots for hospitality, residential, commercial, and service-related purposes. Residential and hotel apartment units will be available in various categories, and the units will also be available for ownership.
Among the international hotels that will open in Thakher Makkah are Radisson Hotel, Park Inn by Radisson, and Novotel Hotel, which will be the largest in the world in terms of the number of rooms.
The second phase of Thakher Makkah is expected to be completed by 2024.

 

Shein, a global online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, hosted its first-ever community fair in Riyadh to foster greater inclusivity for children facing autism spectrum disorder. The free-to-attend event welcomed 30 children along with their parents and caregivers from the Charitable Society of Autism Families, Mother of Faisal Autism Center and Maharat Learning Center. 

The initiative was hosted as part of Shein’s ongoing CSR program to empower and raise awareness for children with autism, under the umbrella of “Powered by Love.”

The fun-filled afternoon included family-friendly activities across fashion, arts, sports and photography, with an aim to increase awareness of the challenges faced by children with autism, highlight the need for their social empowerment, and further build their self-confidence.

Activities were specially designed to nurture positive social skills, while enabling kids to enhance their motor, speech, and communication skills. During the event, children had the chance to unleash their creativity at the Fashion Corner, styling clothing through teamwork, and the Art Corner, expressing their talent through T-shirt painting. Kids also enjoyed playing in active games and simple sports activities to further build their communication skills. To end the experience, guests were able to be the star of the show at the creative photo booth, where a photographer was on hand to guide children on how to take pictures. 

The event was also attended by special guest Al-Johara Al-Hoqail, a leading social media influencer who is known for her charitable work and volunteering, following her generous donation earlier this year — she donated a part of her liver that saved a little girl’s life from a life-threatening disease in the Kingdom.

“In life, our purpose is to help people — I want to study medicine to save lives, I want my business to help the underprivileged and I want to be able to make societal changes. We should always stand together, which is what Shein strives to do through their CSR efforts, and I am proud to support them in their ‘Powered by Love’ campaign,” said Al-Hoqail. 

As part of the “Powered by Love” program, Shein donated $40,000 to Maharat Learning Center to support education for children with autism, including equipment for four classrooms in the Kingdom and two in the UAE. In addition, Shein is set to donate additional funds to the Charitable Society of Autism Families, which will include the provision of educational sessions for up to 20 children, by the end of this year. 

 

For the past nearly three years, President Xi Jinping has been leading China in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic.

Xinhua reporters recounted some of the key moments and stories of how Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has led the nation through the most challenging moments all the way toward victory.

In early 2020, central China's Hubei Province bore the brunt of the epidemic. The provincial capital Wuhan was particularly hit hard.

On the eve of the Lunar New Year, the most important holiday for the Chinese people, Xi had a sleepless night, with COVID-19 clouding festivities.

The next day, Jan. 25, Xi convened a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on epidemic control. He told his six colleagues on the standing committee that the situation was pressing and they needed to study the issue together. "I could not sleep well on the eve of the Lunar New Year," Xi said.

"LET'S NOT SHAKE HANDS"

On Feb. 10, 2020, when the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Beijing reached 342, Xi, wearing a mask, visited a residential community, a hospital and a district disease prevention and control center.

He held out his wrist to have his body temperature checked upon entering every location. Xi chatted with residents in a street, asking them about the prices of vegetables.

"Let's not shake hands at this unusual time," Xi said. "We must have confidence that we can prevail over the epidemic."

"We can absolutely beat it," the residents responded.

ALWAYS CONCERNED ABOUT WUHAN PEOPLE

On March 10, 2020, Xi visited a residential community in Wuhan. On that day, the daily number of new confirmed cases on the mainland dropped to 24, but Wuhan still had 14,514 COVID-19 patients. The task of containment remained arduous.

Walking between apartment blocks, Xi looked up and waved to residents under lockdown who stuck their heads out of their windows and balconies to greet him.

"Let's keep it up! Hold on for a little longer!" Xi said.

Speaking at a symposium in Wuhan, he made a special request for officials to supply more fish, a favorite food of the Wuhan people.

"I AM REALLY IMPRESSED"

In May 2020, at the annual session of the National People's Congress, Xi talked about an interview of a local hospital president that impressed him.

Luo Jie, a national lawmaker from the hard-hit Hubei, told reporters how medical workers in his hospital spent 47 days saving an 87-year-old COVID-19 patient.

"So many people worked together to save a single patient. This, in essence, embodies doing whatever it takes (to save lives)," Xi said. "I am really impressed."

"MOST BEAUTIFUL ANGELS"

In March 2020, Xi lauded medical workers as "the most beautiful angels" when he inspected the command center of Huoshenshan Hospital in virus-hit Wuhan.

Xi noted that medical staff, including military medical personnel, rushed to Hubei and Wuhan without hesitation after the epidemic outbreak, and have made important contributions to curbing the epidemic.

COORDINATING EPIDEMIC CONTROL WITH ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Xi has been emphasizing the need to balance epidemic control and economic development over the years.

On March 29, 2020, when he inspected coastal Zhejiang Province, Xi visited Ningbo-Zhoushan Port whose throughput had recovered to normal levels due to the timely measures it adopted to resume production.

He called for efforts to blunt the adverse impact on cargo shipping brought by restrictive measures adopted by various countries to fight the coronavirus. He also urged facilitation for the country's smooth trade flow.

During the epidemic, he went to places including Zhejiang, Shaanxi and Shanxi provinces to oversee production resumption and poverty reduction.

In 2020, China was among the first countries in the world to resume work and reopen schools and businesses. In 2021, China registered a GDP growth rate of 8.1 percent, among the fastest in the world's major economies.

HONORING HEROES

On Sept. 8, 2020, a national meeting honoring heroes in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic was held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

"Are you keeping well?" After having a photo taken together with the honored, Xi stood up and greeted then-84-year-old epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan.

"Great!" said Zhong, expressing his willingness to continue working at the front line of combating respiratory diseases and handling public health emergencies.

Zhong was one of those who had been awarded by Xi in person the Medal of the Republic or the title of People's Hero for rendering meritorious service and making outstanding contributions in the COVID-19 battle.

A SLEW OF LEADERSHIP MEETINGS

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Xi chaired more than 30 meetings of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee or of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to discuss virus response measures.

Under Xi's leadership, the nation was quickly mobilized and took a myriad of containment measures in accordance with various epidemic situations. This made it possible for China to curb the spread of the virus and protect the lives and health of the Chinese people to the greatest extent.

GOLD MEDAL FOR CHINA'S COVID-19 RESPONSE

When the COVID-19 pandemic continuously wreaked havoc across the world, China came into the global spotlight with the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics culminating with fruitful outcomes.

Under the leadership of Xi, China fulfilled its promise to deliver streamlined, safe and splendid Games to the world.

China's COVID-19 response policy has once again withstood the test, contributing useful experience for the world to battle the virus and host major international events, Xi said at a commendation gathering for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

"As some foreign athletes said, if there were a gold medal for responding to the pandemic, then China would deserve it. I would say that this gold medal belongs to all the staff involved in hosting the Games," said Xi.

CONTRIBUTING TO GLOBAL PUBLIC HEALTH

In the strenuous fight against the virus, China has been committed to safeguarding people's lives and health. Meanwhile, it has taken due responsibility for the public health of the international community.

Under Xi's leadership, China initiated the country's largest global emergency humanitarian assistance since 1949. It sent medical experts and anti-virus materials around the globe. It provided over 2.2 billion doses of vaccines to more than 120 countries and international organizations.

Meeting with Xi in Beijing in February 2022, then Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for helping his country fight COVID-19. "The vaccines offered by China have not only saved our people, but also our economy," he said.  (Xinhua)

Sinopec supports Vision 2030 & sustainable development in Kingdom

Sinopec supports Vision 2030 & sustainable development in Kingdom
Updated 08 December 2022
Arab News

Sinopec supports Vision 2030 & sustainable development in Kingdom

Sinopec supports Vision 2030 & sustainable development in Kingdom
Updated 08 December 2022
Arab News

Over the past 21 years, upholding its mission of providing cleaner energy for better life, Sinopec has been committed to the Kingdom’s economic development, bilateral cultural exchanges and interactions, and the well-being of the Saudi people. The international oil and gas enterprise headquartered in Beijing fully supports Saudi Vision 2030, the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative, and strives to facilitate the co-development of the aforementioned initiatives, in addition to the Belt and Road Initiative.

Aiming for common development and prosperity

Over the years, Sinopec has established strong partnerships with Saudi enterprises in many areas, including scitech innovation and R&D, refining and petrochemical investment, crude oil trading, and oilfield service and refining and petrochemical engineering. Yasref, a Sinopec-Saudi Aramco joint venture, has been operating efficiently. The company has implemented more than 20 refining and petrochemical projects in high quality. Sinopec Tech Middle East started operations with focus on oil and gas development, big data and AI, and undertakes multiple research and technical support projects for Sinopec and local businesses. The company offers systematic, international training sessions on a long-term basis in the Kingdom, providing training for young people in the country. Meanwhile, it has kept increasing the local procurement content to create opportunities for industrial and economic development.

Strengthening communication for win-win

Sinopec has always been committed to acting as an ambassador of Sino-Saudi friendship. Three years ago, the company released its first sustainability report of Sinopec in Saudi Arabia, established the Social Responsibility Demonstration Site, and opened the“Sinopec in Saudi Arabia”official accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. “We respect the customs and culture of Saudi Arabia, celebrate the national and traditional festivals of Saudi Arabia and China with local employees and the community, and promote cultural exchanges between our two countries. We stress on compliance and fortify our HSE management system with a strong sense of mission and responsibility to safeguard the physical and mental health of employees and steady business operation. We offer systematic, international training sessions on a long-term basis in the Kingdom, providing training for young people in the country,” the company said in a statement.

Protecting ecology and environment for greater well-being

Committed to sustainable development, Sinopec deploys new technologies, processes and materials as well as efficient and responsible management to reduce the impact on environment wherever it operates. “We protect desert species and the marine environment, carrying out afforestation, ‘Eastern Cleanup,’ coastal cleanup and other activities to further increase the awareness of environmental protection among the public and facilitate the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative,” the company said. “Due to our uncompromising high standards, leading technologies and managerial and operating expertise, we actively take part in infrastructure projects in transport, water transmission and public health sectors, with a view to improving local infrastructure and people’s well-being.” Over the past 21 years, Sinopec has constructed more than 30 urban overpasses and passages.

Sincere mutual appreciation, integration and close ties

The “Belt and Road” is a road of mutual respect and trust, a road of win-win cooperation and mutual learning among civilizations. Over the past 31 years, the Sino-Saudi relationship has become a model of BRI. “Looking ahead, along with the implementation of Saudi Vision 2030, we have full confidence in Saudi Arabia’s development prospects. Sinopec will continue to build a long-term stable Sino-Saudi community of energy cooperation and advance our cooperation with Saudi companies and partners in technology, scientific research, environmental protection and investment. We will continue to pursue mutual respect and trust, complementary advantages and win-win results with our stakeholders, contributing to the sustainable and diversified development of the Saudi economy and opening a new chapter of Sino-Saudi cooperation.”

