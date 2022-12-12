ALJ Finance launches instant cash loan product via mobile app

Abdul Latif Jameel Finance has announced the launch of a mobile application for its “Cash Jameel product,” an Islamic Tawarruq product that allows individuals to fulfill their financial needs safely by applying for a desired amount of cash and getting an immediate initial approval.

Cash Jameel’s product, via mobile application, is among the first financial products of its kind in Saudi Arabia. It enables Saudi nationals, earning above SR3,000 ($800) per month, to seamlessly apply and receive an instant initial approval for a cash loan of a minimum of SR10,000 and a maximum of SR20,000.

The paperless application offers a fully digital interface and a smooth user experience as it reduces manual input and offers instant initial approvals on cash financing without a guarantor. Applicants are only required to register their personal and financial information and can even sign contracts digitally.

Additionally, due to the application’s user-friendly design, loans are initially approved quickly and easily in a few minutes, allowing individuals to fulfill their financial needs smoothly.

Dr. Khalid D. Al-Karimy, CEO, Abdul Latif Jameel Finance, said: “The introduction of Cash Jameel’s product via mobile application builds on the success of the previously launched Cash Jameel products for SMEs and individuals. Digital and paperless products offer more convenient transactions with increased security. They not only contribute to helping to protect the environment, but also support financial institutions in reducing operational expenses whilst elevating their customers’ experience.”

The introduction of this application reflects Abdul Latif Jameel Finance’s strategy to diversify its offering, address its clients’ changing needs and expand its financial products.

This comes in line with the objectives of The Financial Sector Development Program, which was launched as part of Vision 2030 and aims to develop a diversified and effective financial sector to support the development of the national economy in Saudi Arabia.

Abdul Latif Jameel Finance, the pioneering financing company, is committed to empowering its customers by reliably providing multiple financing options for individuals and SMEs, helping address the financing market’s needs and aspirations.