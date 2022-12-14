Saudi Arabia achieves clean energy milestone as first shipment of ‘blue’ ammonia reaches South Korea

RIYADH: The world’s first commercial shipment of certified clean blue ammonia has arrived in South Korea from Saudi Arabia.

A vessel carrying the 25,000 metric tons of cargo docked in Ulsan, having left the Kingdom’s King Fahad Industrial Port at Jubail last month.

The shipment was sent by SABIC Agri-Nutrients and Saudi Aramco, and representatives of the companies joined with executives from South Korea’s Lotte Fine Chemicals to witness the historic arrival.

Abdulaziz bin Salman, energy minister of Saudi Arabia, said: “Through collaborations like those with SABIC and Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia is working towards becoming the world’s largest exporter of clean (blue) hydrogen by 2030.

“Our Kingdom maintains large natural gas reserves and ample renewable energy which enable a capacity to produce clean (blue) hydrogen at a competitive cost – this can then be converted into ammonia.”

Earlier this year, SABIC AN and Aramco obtained the world’s first independent certification of clean blue ammonia and clean blue hydrogen production from TÜV Rheinland, a leading independent testing, inspection and certification agency based in Germany.

To certify ammonia and hydrogen as clean, a significant part of the CO2 associated with the manufacturing process needs to be captured and utilized in downstream applications.

The shipment of clean ammonia to South Korea is the first to have this certification and a major milestone in efforts to develop clean energy solutions, advancing Saudi Arabia’s capabilities in exporting hydrogen and ammonia.

Abdulrahman Shamsaddin, SABIC AN CEO said: “We are constantly looking for ways to deliver value to our customers by offering low-carbon solutions.

“Current global industry challenges relating to climate change and greenhouse gas emissions requires us to continually accelerate the pace of innovation to further strengthen our sustainability commitment.

“This historic milestone of delivering clean (blue) ammonia to LFC cements our commitment to always put sustainability and innovation at the core of our business operations.”

Kim Yong-seok, CEO of LOTTE Fine Chemical, added: “We believe that this shipment of clean (blue) ammonia will help lay the foundations for a new era for ammonia.

“LOTTE Fine Chemical would devote continued efforts in making Korea the hub for clean energy in Asia.”