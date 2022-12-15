Guenter Gebhard promoted at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre has announced the recent promotion of Guenter Gebhard as regional vice president and general manager.

A veteran hospitality executive, Gebhard joined the hotel in 2019 as general manager, following an extensive 35-year international career, taking him from Europe to the US, Asia to Australia and more recently, to the GCC and Middle East. During his tenure, he has been overseeing all operational and commercial aspects of the hotel, including a substantial $100-million renovation of the property. He has also been the main driving force in attracting local talent onto the team. In his latest role as senior general manager, he had been supporting ongoing strategic expansion efforts of Four Seasons within the Kingdom.

“Guenter is a creative hotelier with a strong track record of delivering results. In his new role, he will continue to oversee Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh and will lead regional responsibility for all operational aspects of our nascent growth in the Kingdom,” said Simon Casson, president — hotel operations, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

He added: “Saudi Arabia is the most active destination for our region from a growth perspective with currently 10 new projects at different stages of development. We are fortunate to have a leader who shares the aspirational vision for the future of the Kingdom.”

Ideally situated in the heart of Riyadh, one of the most vibrant destinations in the Kingdom, Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, with its newly renovated rooms and suites, is an appealing combination of modern luxury interiors combined with Saudi heritage touches. The hotel is tucked inside the iconic Kingdom Tower, a familiar sight on the skyline and one of the most popular attractions in the city for tourists and locals alike.

“I feel honored and privileged to take on this regional role with Four Seasons,” said Gebhard. “There is a rich legacy to draw upon as we chart our course for an exciting future ahead. With Saudi Arabia turning into a dynamic destination full of art, culture and entertainment, I look forward to working with the team and the local community to further establish the Kingdom on the international stage.”

Born and raised in Nuremberg, Germany, Gebhard was always encouraged by his parents to travel and see the world. After attending the Hotel and Tourism Academy in Munich, he studied finance and management at the Stern School of Business, New York University. Gebhard’s prior experience in the Kingdom, other GCC countries and global work exposure are strong attributes that are expected to support Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts’ growth in Saudi Arabia.