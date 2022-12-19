anb first bank in KSA to adopt Kyndryl’s resiliency solution

anb, a leading banking institution in Saudi Arabia, has announced its collaboration with Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services company, to support its digital transformation, as well as its resiliency strategy.

Since its founding in 1979, anb has always been an early adopter of advanced technology, with the aim of providing superior and secure customer experience. As part of its ongoing digital efforts, the bank recognized that it needed to further improve the resiliency of its IT systems and implement a disaster recovery orchestration solution to ensure higher level of availability and continuity of services to its customers, even during a disaster.

Accordingly, anb entrusted Kyndryl to become its partner of choice and implement its Kyndryl Resiliency Orchestration solution, which is designed for the orchestration and automation of disaster recovery procedures.

“Our customers are our top priority. As one of the leading banks in the Kingdom, we are constantly striving to provide them with nothing short of peace of mind,” said anb CIO Naif Alharbi. “To do this, we decided to partner with Kyndryl to further strengthen the resiliency of our IT systems, while eliminating redundancy and mundane tasks. Thanks to a successful implementation, we are already reaping the benefits of this investment and our customers are seeing significant improvement.”

Today, anb has access to a dashboard that enables the bank to monitor, automate, and manage all disaster recovery operations in real time, with little to no disruption to its operations or customer services. Also, through the solution’s intelligent automation capabilities, anb was able to reduce manual, and resource-intensive tasks, which meant faster recovery time and reduced human intervention and potential error. anb’s IT experts can also now focus their skills on the most pressing recovery needs during downtime.

“Having a robust resiliency plan is a necessity to ensure business continuity and uninterrupted operations in times of difficulty or disaster,” said Mahmoud Badawi, managing director, Kyndryl Saudi Arabia and Egypt. “Kyndryl’s proven expertise, services and technologies, coupled with a deep understanding of anb’s unique needs resulted in a pioneer implementation in the Kingdom.”

anb is the first organization in Saudi Arabia to implement Kyndryl’s patented Kyndryl Resiliency Orchestration.