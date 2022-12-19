You are here

Emirates NBD extends footprint with new Jeddah branch

Emirates NBD extends footprint with new Jeddah branch
To mark the launch of the state-of-the-art location, the bank hosted an official opening ceremony last month, highlighting its range of services, products and offerings.
date 2022-12-19

Emirates NBD extends footprint with new Jeddah branch
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region, has taken another step toward providing people and communities across Saudi Arabia with more access to world-class banking services with the official opening of its new Jeddah branch on Tahlia Street.

To mark the launch of the state-of-the-art location, the bank hosted an official opening ceremony last month, highlighting its range of services, products and offerings. The event was held under the patronage and in the presence of Abdulla Qassem, group chief operating officer of Emirates NBD; Neeraj Makin, SEVP and group head, international and group strategy; Naser Yousef, CEO of Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia; and other senior bank officials.

Located on Tahliah Street in Al-Andalus District, the new site is Emirates NBD’s second branch in Jeddah. Its official opening marks the expansion of the brand’s footprint in the western region and bolsters its network, increasing its total number of branches in the Kingdom to eight.

Crucially, it builds on Emirates NBD’s ongoing efforts to empower Saudis and residents with an elevated quality and innovative suite of financial services support. The branch offers individuals, including salaried community members and business owners, access to the bank’s leading-edge solutions and products. The brand’s dedicated priority banking, private banking, business banking and corporate banking teams will deliver bespoke and first-rate services that cater to consumers’ needs.

FASTFACT

The new Emirates NBD branch is Gold LEED Certified, having been designed with sustainability top of mind.

As part of Emirates NBD’s goal to promote economic growth and safeguard the future of the communities it serves, the Tahliah branch is Gold LEED Certified, having been designed with sustainability top of mind.

Qassem said: “Across the region, Emirates NBD is synonymous with financial services excellence. We are delighted to deliver the very best banking products and services to the people and communities we serve with the launch of the new Jeddah Tahlia branch. We look forward to supporting more customers and businesses to fulfill their potential.”

Makin said: “Our expansion plan is fully geared toward ensuring more people and communities can take full advantage of our unique and tailor-made products and services. We aim to deliver our quality offerings to as many customers as possible, meeting the high standards that we have set over the years. As part of this work and as a demonstration of our commitment to safeguarding the environment, our Jeddah Tahlia branch is Gold LEED Certified, being mindfully designed and outfitted to be environmentally-friendly.”

Meanwhile, CEO Yousef said: “We are delighted to have officially launched this new branch to provide the very best banking services to customers in Jeddah. We believe ready access to quality financial services is of the utmost importance to transforming people’s lives and changing communities for the better. We are excited to be doing exactly that with our innovative and sustainable Jeddah Tahlia location.”

anb first bank in KSA to adopt Kyndryl's resiliency solution

anb first bank in KSA to adopt Kyndryl’s resiliency solution
Updated 1 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

anb first bank in KSA to adopt Kyndryl’s resiliency solution

anb first bank in KSA to adopt Kyndryl’s resiliency solution
Updated 1 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

anb, a leading banking institution in Saudi Arabia, has announced its collaboration with Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services company, to support its digital transformation, as well as its resiliency strategy.

Since its founding in 1979, anb has always been an early adopter of advanced technology, with the aim of providing superior and secure customer experience. As part of its ongoing digital efforts, the bank recognized that it needed to further improve the resiliency of its IT systems and implement a disaster recovery orchestration solution to ensure higher level of availability and continuity of services to its customers, even during a disaster.

Accordingly, anb entrusted Kyndryl to become its partner of choice and implement its Kyndryl Resiliency Orchestration solution, which is designed for the orchestration and automation of disaster recovery procedures.

“Our customers are our top priority. As one of the leading banks in the Kingdom, we are constantly striving to provide them with nothing short of peace of mind,” said anb CIO Naif Alharbi. “To do this, we decided to partner with Kyndryl to further strengthen the resiliency of our IT systems, while eliminating redundancy and mundane tasks. Thanks to a successful implementation, we are already reaping the benefits of this investment and our customers are seeing significant improvement.”

HIGHLIGHT

Today, anb has access to a dashboard that enables the bank to monitor, automate, and manage all disaster recovery operations in real time, with little to no disruption to its operations or customer services.

Today, anb has access to a dashboard that enables the bank to monitor, automate, and manage all disaster recovery operations in real time, with little to no disruption to its operations or customer services.  Also, through the solution’s intelligent automation capabilities, anb was able to reduce manual, and resource-intensive tasks, which meant faster recovery time and reduced human intervention and potential error. anb’s IT experts can also now focus their skills on the most pressing recovery needs during downtime.

“Having a robust resiliency plan is a necessity to ensure business continuity and uninterrupted operations in times of difficulty or disaster,” said Mahmoud Badawi, managing director, Kyndryl Saudi Arabia and Egypt. “Kyndryl’s proven expertise, services and technologies, coupled with a deep understanding of anb’s unique needs resulted in a pioneer implementation in the Kingdom.”

anb is the first organization in Saudi Arabia to implement Kyndryl’s patented Kyndryl Resiliency Orchestration.

Giordano ME caps off successful year with two awards

Giordano ME caps off successful year with two awards
Updated 17 December 2022
Arab News

Giordano ME caps off successful year with two awards

Giordano ME caps off successful year with two awards
Updated 17 December 2022
Arab News

Giordano Middle East is closing 2022 on a high after receiving two prestigious awards at recent global retail award ceremonies.

The awards won include the RLI Global Retailer of the Year award bestowed by Retail and Leisure International, and Best Middle East and North Africa Retail Brand Gold Winner award presented by the Middle East Council of Shopping Centers and Retailers.

Considered one of the most prestigious events in the global retail calendar, the RLI awards were presented at a glittering ceremony hosted in Riyadh. Giordano received the award in the presence of more than 250 distinguished peers, including international retailers, shopping mall developers and operators.

The awards solidify Giordano’s position as a world-class operator across all facets of its business, delivering exceptional retail experiences, growth and innovative change to reflect evolving industry trends. Based in London, RLI is the only global magazine dedicated to the retail and leisure sectors, conferring awards across 18 categories.

Ishwar Chugani, CEO and managing director of Giordano Middle East, said: “I am delighted that the Giordano retail experience in the Middle East has received such prestigious international recognition. These awards are an affirmation of our unrelenting drive to create a unique and innovative shopping experience and offer exceptional product quality to our customers and the wider community.”

HIGHLIGHT

The awards solidify Giordano’s position as a world-class operator across all facets of its business, delivering exceptional retail experiences, growth and innovative change to reflect evolving industry trends.

He added: “It’s an honor to be recognized at the RLI and MECSC-R awards once again — the accolades reflect not only Giordano’s successful growth in the face of the challenges posed by the pandemic, but also the tireless effort and perseverance of our staff across the region in enhancing our customers’ experiences through great service.”

At the equally esteemed MECS+R 2022 awards held at the Ritz-Carlton in Dubai, Giordano was awarded the coveted Best Middle East and North Africa Retail Brand Gold Winner award. Presented at a packed awards ceremony attended by more than 400 regional and international retail and shopping mall owners and professionals, the awards identify and honor the shopping centers, retailers and individuals that have demonstrated an unparalleled ability to succeed, continually set standards of excellence, and implement innovation and creativity throughout the industry.

Giordano Executive Director and Head of Overseas Market Development Mark Loynd said: “MECS+R is considered the voice of the retail industry for retailers, mall owners and all retail professionals in the Middle East, North Africa and beyond. The award is particularly meaningful as it acknowledges the group’s market expansion efforts in Africa over the last few years, especially in the face of adversity due to the pandemic.”

He added: “Over the past three years, we have successfully penetrated South Africa, Mauritius, Kenya, Ghana and Egypt, and we are also in active negotiations with potential partners in Tunisia and Algeria. Hopefully, this award will signal further success for Giordano in North Africa and beyond.”

SADAFCO adopts digital signatures for documents

SADAFCO adopts digital signatures for documents
Updated 17 December 2022
Arab News

SADAFCO adopts digital signatures for documents

SADAFCO adopts digital signatures for documents
Updated 17 December 2022
Arab News

Saudia Dairy and Food Stuff Company, popularly known SADAFCO, a leader in UHT milk, ice cream and tomato paste in the Kingdom, has announced the adoption of digital signatures for all its official documents. This marks a major step forward in the company’s digital transformation journey. Moreover, it will dramatically reduce paper usage for official documents, thereby promoting sustainability and increasing efficiency.

SADAFCO will use digital signature solutions provided by emdha Trust Service Provider, owned and managed by Baud Telecom Company, enabling it to legally and securely digitally sign documents and contracts.

SADAFCO CEO Patrick Stillhart said: “We are well on our way on our sustainability journey. We, at SADAFCO, are committed to making sustainability the core fabric of how we do business. This announcement is a major step forward for us and it is one of many key steps we are taking and continue to take on our path to greater efficiency and environmentally friendly practices. We are delighted to have emdha guide us through this next phase. Their experience, together with their solutions, makes us confident they are the right partners on our journey.”

The announcement was made after a signing ceremony took place between SADAFCO and BTC. SADAFCO was represented by Talal Alnounou, director of PR and government relations, and Sultan Alghamdi, director of legal affairs and corporate governance, while Ibrahim Alkharboush, executive vice president, and Merzah Ahmed Al-Askar, business development manager, were present on behalf of BTC.

The announcement is a pioneering step for the industry, and a natural next step for SADAFCO. Earlier this year, SADAFCO published its first sustainability report showcasing its commitment to a transformative journey with sustainability at its core.

In its latest sustainability report, the company offered a clear picture of its vision for the future and the significant steps it is taking to realize that vision and manage its carbon footprint. The company implemented printing service management at SADAFCO’s head office and Jeddah factory with the aim to cut paper use by 25 percent.

The company’s adoption of an electronic fueling system has resulted in reduced consumption of paper for fuel claims by 80 percent. Its “Digital Factory Program” is well underway and working toward complete elimination of paper on the factory floor. It is estimated to be completed by 2023 in the milk factory, and 2024 in the ice cream factory.

British Council hosts school leaders from MENA in UK

British Council hosts school leaders from MENA in UK
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

British Council hosts school leaders from MENA in UK

British Council hosts school leaders from MENA in UK
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

The British Council recently gathered 42 of the most influential leaders in the education market from across Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt and Kuwait, in the UK to explore the future of education leadership across MENA. The trip enabled policymakers, school leaders and academics to collaborate, exchange ideas and experiences on how the education landscape has changed since COVID-19.

Representatives were able to learn how schools are building leadership capacity to drive improvement and meet with student leadership teams and hear about their roles with staff and pupils. During the trip, participants heard about different styles of leadership that have needed to be modeled in challenging times and shared their learnings on how to be an effective leader.

On the first day of the conference, the attendees were welcomed at the British Council headquarters in Stratford, London by Chief Executive of the British Council Scott McDonald, who said: “Our aim is that young people should have access to first-class educational services, setting them up for a rewarding life ahead. The period we are living through is full of challenges, and we owe it to young people to give them as much support and encouragement as we can. Across the Middle East and North Africa, the British Council is trusted by around 400 schools — and thousands of students and their parents. That’s a huge responsibility, and we take it very seriously.”

NUMBER

42 of the most influential leaders in the education market from across Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt and Kuwait gathered in the UK to explore the future of education leadership across MENA.

He added: “Partners and partnerships are at the heart of our work. I know that everyone in our teams across the region — and here in the UK — is looking forward to working with you to give students the very best foundation for their future.”

Amongst the highlights of the trip was a visit to the House of Lords where the leaders met with Baron Dodds of Duncairn. In addition, the delegates were able to see and meet representatives from Kensington Primary School, Copthall School, University of East London and Heron Hall Academy.

On the trip, Bazlur Rashid, principal of Bangladesh International School, in Riyadh, said: “It was a great honor and high privilege for me to participate in the MENA UK study tour ... we had ample opportunities to explore the theme of school leadership; we had productive collaborations, as well as shared and exchanged ideas and views among ourselves and also with UK school leaders on best practices in effective and successful school leadership, which will certainly enhance and ensure the holistic development of our school.

“We learnt a great deal from the British Council representatives, tour leader and delegates of Youth Sports Trust and from all the successful leaders’ invaluable speeches and dialogues that we had during the whole tour. This was indeed a great platform for us to foster our school leadership at all levels.”

Globally, British Council Partner Schools works with more than 2,100 schools, supports over 60,000 teachers and touches the lives of about 1 million students. With attendees from 39 schools across Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, this trip helps to support the British Council’s mission of building connections, understanding and trust through education.

Guenter Gebhard promoted at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh

Guenter Gebhard promoted at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

Guenter Gebhard promoted at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh

Guenter Gebhard promoted at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre has announced the recent promotion of Guenter Gebhard as regional vice president and general manager.

A veteran hospitality executive, Gebhard joined the hotel in 2019 as general manager, following an extensive 35-year international career, taking him from Europe to the US, Asia to Australia and more recently, to the GCC and Middle East. During his tenure, he has been overseeing all operational and commercial aspects of the hotel, including a substantial $100-million renovation of the property. He has also been the main driving force in attracting local talent onto the team. In his latest role as senior general manager, he had been supporting ongoing strategic expansion efforts of Four Seasons within the Kingdom.

“Guenter is a creative hotelier with a strong track record of delivering results. In his new role, he will continue to oversee Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh and will lead regional responsibility for all operational aspects of our nascent growth in the Kingdom,” said Simon Casson, president — hotel operations, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

He added: “Saudi Arabia is the most active destination for our region from a growth perspective with currently 10 new projects at different stages of development. We are fortunate to have a leader who shares the aspirational vision for the future of the Kingdom.”

Ideally situated in the heart of Riyadh, one of the most vibrant destinations in the Kingdom, Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, with its newly renovated rooms and suites, is an appealing combination of modern luxury interiors combined with Saudi heritage touches. The hotel is tucked inside the iconic Kingdom Tower, a familiar sight on the skyline and one of the most popular attractions in the city for tourists and locals alike.

“I feel honored and privileged to take on this regional role with Four Seasons,” said Gebhard. “There is a rich legacy to draw upon as we chart our course for an exciting future ahead. With Saudi Arabia turning into a dynamic destination full of art, culture and entertainment, I look forward to working with the team and the local community to further establish the Kingdom on the international stage.”

Born and raised in Nuremberg, Germany, Gebhard was always encouraged by his parents to travel and see the world. After attending the Hotel and Tourism Academy in Munich, he studied finance and management at the Stern School of Business, New York University. Gebhard’s prior experience in the Kingdom, other GCC countries and global work exposure are strong attributes that are expected to support Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts’ growth in Saudi Arabia.

Emirates NBD extends footprint with new Jeddah branch
Emirates NBD extends footprint with new Jeddah branch
anb first bank in KSA to adopt Kyndryl’s resiliency solution
anb first bank in KSA to adopt Kyndryl’s resiliency solution
