Emirates NBD extends footprint with new Jeddah branch

Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region, has taken another step toward providing people and communities across Saudi Arabia with more access to world-class banking services with the official opening of its new Jeddah branch on Tahlia Street.

To mark the launch of the state-of-the-art location, the bank hosted an official opening ceremony last month, highlighting its range of services, products and offerings. The event was held under the patronage and in the presence of Abdulla Qassem, group chief operating officer of Emirates NBD; Neeraj Makin, SEVP and group head, international and group strategy; Naser Yousef, CEO of Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia; and other senior bank officials.

Located on Tahliah Street in Al-Andalus District, the new site is Emirates NBD’s second branch in Jeddah. Its official opening marks the expansion of the brand’s footprint in the western region and bolsters its network, increasing its total number of branches in the Kingdom to eight.

Crucially, it builds on Emirates NBD’s ongoing efforts to empower Saudis and residents with an elevated quality and innovative suite of financial services support. The branch offers individuals, including salaried community members and business owners, access to the bank’s leading-edge solutions and products. The brand’s dedicated priority banking, private banking, business banking and corporate banking teams will deliver bespoke and first-rate services that cater to consumers’ needs.

FAST FACT The new Emirates NBD branch is Gold LEED Certified, having been designed with sustainability top of mind.

As part of Emirates NBD’s goal to promote economic growth and safeguard the future of the communities it serves, the Tahliah branch is Gold LEED Certified, having been designed with sustainability top of mind.

Qassem said: “Across the region, Emirates NBD is synonymous with financial services excellence. We are delighted to deliver the very best banking products and services to the people and communities we serve with the launch of the new Jeddah Tahlia branch. We look forward to supporting more customers and businesses to fulfill their potential.”

Makin said: “Our expansion plan is fully geared toward ensuring more people and communities can take full advantage of our unique and tailor-made products and services. We aim to deliver our quality offerings to as many customers as possible, meeting the high standards that we have set over the years. As part of this work and as a demonstration of our commitment to safeguarding the environment, our Jeddah Tahlia branch is Gold LEED Certified, being mindfully designed and outfitted to be environmentally-friendly.”

Meanwhile, CEO Yousef said: “We are delighted to have officially launched this new branch to provide the very best banking services to customers in Jeddah. We believe ready access to quality financial services is of the utmost importance to transforming people’s lives and changing communities for the better. We are excited to be doing exactly that with our innovative and sustainable Jeddah Tahlia location.”