Celebrities call for release of Oscar-winning actress arrested in Iran

Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti was on arrested on Saturday and is being held in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison. (File/AFP)
  • Open letter signed by celebrities including Emma Thompson, Mark Rylance and Mark Ruffalo
  • Authorities strategically chose to arrest Alidoosti before Christmas to ensure her peers would be distracted, signatories say
LONDON: Actors, novelists, directors and other members of the international arts community are demanding the immediate release of Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, The Guardian reported on Tuesday. 

Alidoosti, one of the country’s most famous actresses, was arrested on Saturday on charges of spreading false information about nationwide protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death. 

The detainment of the 38-year-old star of the Oscar-winning film “The Salesman,” according to IRNA, came a week after she made a post on Instagram expressing solidarity with the first man recently executed for crimes committed during protests.  

She also posted a photo of herself without the headscarf and holding a piece of paper that read “women, life, freedom” on her now-deleted account.

Celebrities including Emma Thompson, Mark Rylance, Mark Ruffalo, Ken Loach, Mike Leigh, Steve McQueen, Ian McKellen, David Hare and Juliet Stevenson signed an open letter calling for her release from Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, The Guardian reported.

“The Iranian authorities have strategically chosen to arrest Taraneh before Christmas to ensure her international peers would be distracted,” the signatories wrote.

They added: “But we are not distracted. We are outraged. Taraneh Alidoosti, like all citizens of Iran, has a right to freedom of expression, freedom of association, and freedom from arbitrary arrest and detention. We hereby stand in solidarity with her and demand her immediate release and safe return to her family.

“Taraneh was arrested for her condemnation on Instagram of the execution of Mohsen Shekari, the first protester receiving a death sentence since nationwide protests following the brutal police murder of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini began in September.”

Alidoosti is one of the most influential figures arrested thus far in the Iranian authorities’ crackdown, along with many lawyers, journalists and activists.

Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, who directed four of the films she starred in, also called for her release on Tuesday.

 

  • Aboul Gheit said the deportation policy violates international law and represents a flagrant violation of human rights
  • Secretary-general warned against tolerating immoral Israeli policies toward Palestinians
CAIRO: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned Israeli authorities in the strongest terms for forcibly deporting human rights lawyer and activist Salah Hamouri to France.

Aboul Gheit said that the deportation policy violates international law and represents a flagrant violation of human rights.

A spokesperson for Aboul Gheit said that the secretary-general warned against tolerating immoral Israeli policies toward Palestinians.

Aboul Gheit appealed to the international community to take a strong and unified stance against measures that violate international law and disregard the principles of human rights.

French Palestinian lawyer Salah Hamouri arrived in France on Sunday after he was expelled from East Jerusalem and had his residency permit revoked following a decision by Israeli authorities.

The 37-year-old was deported to France after he was sentenced last March to three months of administrative detention.

Hamouri was detained in Israeli prisons on suspicion of having links to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which Israel and the EU consider a terrorist organization.

The French Palestinian dual national was born in East Jerusalem, which was occupied and annexed by Israel. He does not hold Israeli citizenship.

In early December, Israel confirmed the cancellation of Hamouri’s residency, which paved the way for his deportation, despite the appointment of a new hearing on Jan. 1.

On Monday, the UN denounced Israel’s expulsion of Hamouri, describing the measure as a “war crime.”

Jeremy Lawrence, a spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said: “International humanitarian law prohibits the expulsion of protected persons from occupied territory and expressly prohibits the coercion of such persons to pledge allegiance to the occupying power.”

“The expulsion of a protected person from occupied territory is a serious violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention and constitutes a war crime.

“We are deeply concerned about the terrifying message this sends to human rights workers in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

US forces detain 6 Daesh group militants in Syria

US forces detain 6 Daesh group militants in Syria
  • The raids were conducted over the preceding 48 hours, and identified one of the detained militants as “Al-Zubaydi”
  • Two of the three raids took place in the Deir el-Zour and Hassakeh regions
BEIRUT: American forces conducted three raids in eastern Syria and arrested six Daesh group militants, US Central Command said Tuesday.
In their statement, US Central Command said the raids were conducted over the preceding 48 hours, and identified one of the detained militants as “Al-Zubaydi,” a “Syria Province Senior Official” of the group who they say was involved in planning and facilitating attacks in Syria.
Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said two of the three raids took place in the Deir Ezzor and Hassakeh regions, adding that Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces were also involved. They identified four of the detained as Turkmen weapons dealers affiliated with the militant group.
Two SDF fighters were wounded in one raid.
“The capture of these Daesh operatives will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out destabilizing attacks,” US Army Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla said in the statement.
There are some 900 US troops in Syria supporting Kurdish-led forces in the fight against the militant group. They have frequently targeted Daesh militants mostly in parts of northeastern Syria under Kurdish control.
The SDF on Monday said they had detained a Daesh militant who managed cells in eastern Syria.
Syria has been mired in a bloody civil war since 2011 that has drawn in regional and global powers. Syrian President Bashar Assad has mostly regained control of the country, but parts of its north remain under the control of rebels, as well as Turkish and Syrian Kurdish forces.

British Embassy in Tehran defaced again with pro-regime graffiti

British Embassy in Tehran defaced again with pro-regime graffiti
  • ‘Death to England’ among slogans scrawled on building walls
LONDON: The walls of the British Embassy in Tehran have been defaced with anti-UK messages for a second time by the country’s Basij militia, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Messages including “den of spies” and “terrorist center” were seen written on the building walls on Monday.

It follows a similar incident last week in which the slogans “death to England” and “close down this spying center” were scrawled on the embassy.

In 2011, the building was stormed by pro-regime students who burned flags and vandalized the property.

UK Ambassador to Iran Simon Shercliff and local volunteers formed a clean-up crew to paint over and remove the graffiti on Friday.

 

 

The anger at Britain among pro-regime forces in Iran follows the UK’s support for widespread demonstrations in the country, which have entered their fourth month.

Iranian MP Esmail Kousari, a former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, told the Tasnim news agency: “The Iranian Consultative Assembly is chasing the implementation of the law through the national security commission that reduces our diplomatic relations with Britain and reconsiders our links with France and Germany for their anti-Iran actions.”

Shercliff praised Germany, France and Italy for supporting the UK in leveling new sanctions against Iranian officials and the IRGC.

The sanctions came in response to the hanging of two Iranians following sham trials. Seventeen other protesters are facing the death penalty after being charged with waging “enmity against God.”

Iran’s head judicial cleric Mohsen Ejeie issued a harsh warning on Monday, urging prosecutors to avoid “showing any unnecessary leniency in carrying out their death sentences as soon as the proceedings end.”

The Tehran regime has also sought to silence Iranian celebrities who have supported the mass protest movement.

Authorities detained Oscar-winning actress Taraneh Alidoosti, who posted on social media last week: “Now sit back and face the consequences of your barbarism by executing our youth.”

Tunisia imprisons former Prime Minister Ali Laarayedh

Tunisia imprisons former Prime Minister Ali Laarayedh
  • Ennahda denied in a statement accusations of terrorism
TUNIS: Tunisia’s anti-terrorism judge decided to imprison Ali Laarayedh, a former prime minister and senior official in the Islamist opposition Ennahda party, after hours of investigation into suspicions of sending jihadists to Syria, lawyers said on Monday.
“The investigative judge issued a prison decision against former Prime Minister Ali Laarayedh in what is known as the deportation jihadists file,” lawyer Ines Harrath said.
“This is true,” Mokthat Jmayi, another Laarayedh lawyer, told Reuters, without giving further details
Ennahda denied in a statement accusations of terrorism, calling it a political attack on a foe of President Kais Saied to hide “the catastrophic failure of the elections.”
Only 11.2 percent of Tunisian voters cast ballots in Saturday’s parliamentary elections, Farouk Bouasker, the head of the electoral commission said, after most political parties boycotted the vote as a charade to shore up President Kais Saied’s power.
After the turnout figures were announced, major parties, among them the Salvation Front, which includes Ennahda and its arch-rival, the Free Constitutional Party, said Saied had no legitimacy and should step down, calling for massive protests.
Ennahda, the main opposition party, has accused Saied of an anti-democratic coup since he seized most powers last year, shutting down the parliament and moving to rule by decree, powers he has largely formalized with a new constitution ratified in a July referendum.
Security and official sources estimated that around 6,000 Tunisians traveled to Syria and Iraq last decade, to join jihadist groups including Islamic State. Many were killed there while others escaped and returned to Tunisia.

Syria’s army says 2 soldiers wounded in Israeli airstrikes

Syria’s army says 2 soldiers wounded in Israeli airstrikes
  • Syrian air defenses intercepted and shot down several missiles
  • Airstrikes targeted positions of Iran-backed militias allied to the Syrian government
DAMASCUS: Syria’s military said two soldiers were wounded in Israeli airstrikes that hit near Damascus, the country’s capital early on Tuesday, the first such attack in more than a month.
A military statement said there were also some “material losses” in the strikes and that Syrian air defenses intercepted and shot down a number of the missiles.
There was no comment from Israel.
A Britain-based opposition war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the Israeli airstrikes targeted a warehouse in the Damascus suburb of Sayyida Zeinab, killing three “non-Syrian nationals” who were affiliated with the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
The Observatory added that the airstrikes targeted positions of Iran-backed militias allied to the Syrian government.
The last reported Israeli attack in Syria was on Nov. 13. It killed two Syrian soldiers and wounded three at an air base in the province of Homs.
Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses specific operations.
Israeli leaders have in the past acknowledged striking targets in Syria and elsewhere in what it says is a campaign to thwart Iranian attempts to smuggle weapons to proxies such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group or to destroy weapons caches
Last week, Israel’s military chief of staff strongly suggested that Israel was behind a Nov. 8 strike on a truck convoy in Syria.

