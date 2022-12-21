You are here

Saudi youth jamming to the sounds of rock and roll 

DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • Musicians also listening to metal and sub-genres
  • Local bands include Wasted Land and Outlive
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Young Saudis are increasingly interested in music’s rock and roll genre.

Influenced by hits from the 1970s to the early 2000s, several young people are jamming at local clubs such as Jeddah’s Makan Music Center.

Sixteen-year-old guitarist Firas Abualula said his father always liked classic rock and listened to music from the 1970s through to the 1990s.

“He really liked ‘The Police’ … my older brothers inherited his taste in music, and we used to listen to them together until we eventually discovered metal and its sub-genres,” he told Arab News.

Abualula’s music idol is British-American musician and lead guitarist of Guns ’N Roses Saul Hudson, famously known as “Slash,” who inspired him to become a guitarist.

“What I love about this musician is that I’ve never seen any other guitarist play the way he does. It is his unique way of playing … and speed,” he said. “It is also the way he dresses … the iconic hat and sunglasses.”

Abualula feels music helps him connect with himself. “I’m a very calm person, not the type that talks much. I like listening to music all the time. I listen to music everywhere, it’s what makes me happy, relaxed, feel like myself, until it made me a musician,” he said.

Eight-year-old drummer Mohammed Obaid has been practicing the drums for almost a year. His father, Ahmed Obaid, who is also a musician, enrolled him in drumming classes.

“Me and my brothers watch my father’s band practice all the time. He asked if there was any instrument I would like to play, and I told him I wanted to learn drumming, and he enrolled me at the music center right away,” he said.

“I would like to learn how to play the electric guitar one day too,” he added.




Ahmed Obaid, musician and father of eight-year-old drummer Mohammed. (Supplied)

Mohammed’s favorite local bands are Wasted Land, who play melodic death metal, and Outlive, an alternative rock outfit. He likes international groups Green Day and Metallica.

Ahmed, who has been a guitarist for Outlive since 2006, said music was always important in their household.

“Growing up, my dad used to play the Oud, he used to take me to all the parties with his friends, and I used to enjoy watching him play music with his friends. So I wanted to share that with my son,” he told Arab News.

“I play keyboard, guitar, drums, Oud … not at an expert (level) but I can manage. So I wanted to pass this experience down to my son. He can play with us; he can enjoy the music. It is fun.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Music

  • Combining poetry with masterful sword displays, Ardah epitomizes Saudi pride
RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority has opened registrations for the third “Diriyah, Bayt Al-Ardah” initiative, which is held in collaboration with the National Center for the Saudi Ardah, part of the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives.

During the program, young Saudis will be trained in the nuances of the traditional celebratory dance style by the Kingdom’s best performers, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The initiative welcomes Saudi youths aged 12-17 who wish to receive Ardah training to apply for a place on one of four three-day educational training courses held in February 2023.

At the end of each course, five trainees will be shortlisted for a final assessment. The 20 finalists who pass a rigorous panel assessment covering the five core elements of Ardah (the Saudi flag, attire, sword, drums and march), will be honored at a ceremony in March to mark the end of the initiative.

The deadline for applications is Jan. 10, 2023.

Held at the historic mansion of Prince Thunayyan bin Saud in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif, the initiative aims to strengthen the next generation’s connection to Diriyah’s culture and history.

One of several community engagement programs established to preserve and protect Saudi heritage, DGDA’s “Diriyah, Bayt Al-Ardah” initiative aims to further popularize the dance form among young Saudis.

Ardah is one of the Kingdom’s foremost performance traditions, and in 2015 was added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

In the Ardah, performances start with a chant that was once used to rouse warriors facing an enemy. Performers dressed in traditional costumes then perform a dance with swords to the beat of drums.

Originally, Ardah was performed only by males of the Shammar tribe in the central Najd region before going to war, but nowadays is practiced at celebrations, weddings and national cultural events by all tribes.

Combining poetry with masterful sword displays, the Ardah dance epitomizes Saudi loyalty and pride. It is these values that the DGDA aims to instill in the hearts and minds of young Saudis nationwide.

In the DGDA’s first two iterations of the initiative, held in 2019 and 2021, more than 200 participants received training in the art of Ardah, with 26 young people being subsequently honored in a closing ceremony attended by several senior officials.

Saudi Ardah remains a highly coveted skill among young Saudis thanks to its celebratory nature and uplifting poetic elements.

Link to sign up for the initiative: https://apps.dgda.gov.sa/ardahcontest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ardah

Camel festival ‘represents rich Saudi culture,’ says Finland’s envoy

Camel festival ‘represents rich Saudi culture,’ says Finland’s envoy

  • Kingdom protecting its heritage, says Finland’s envoy
  • Prizes worth over $26m on offer at annual event 
RIYADH: The organization of the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival every year reflects the importance the Kingdom places on protecting and promoting its rich cultural heritage.

This is the view of Finland’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Anu-Eerika Viljanen, who visited the ongoing seventh edition of the event recently, and tweeted: “King Abdulaziz Camel Festival presents rich #Saudiculture and traditions in a unique way. Different camel breeds compete in about 75 contests. It is an honor to experience these precious moments of #Saudi heritage and hospitality in the #KSA.”

During the visit, the ambassador and her delegation were briefed on the competitions in the 20-Asayel category for camels, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Finnish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Anu-Eerika Viljanen riding a camel at the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, 130 km north of Riyadh. (Supplied)

The six-week event organized by the Camel Club, which began on Dec. 1, has attracted a steady stream of foreign ambassadors and thousands of visitors from around the globe.

The competitions offer prizes worth over SR100 million ($26 million).

Held 130 km north of Riyadh, the festival features cultural and heritage shows, and popular attractions such as Al-Dahna Market, food trucks, and booths for Saudis to sell their goods.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Finland camels

Riyadh Season launches NFT access card

Riyadh Season launches NFT access card

RIYADH: Visitors to the third Riyadh Season are being offered the chance to use the latest technology to gain entry to entertainment zones.

Non-fungible tokens in the form of an access card will enable holders to take part in activities and events including electronic games, Saudi and Arab festivals and plays, concerts, and local and international exhibitions.

NFTs are unique digital identifiers that cannot be copied, substituted, or subdivided. The first project was launched in 2015 via the Ethereum blockchain platform.

NFTs are used in many sectors, including games, selling songs, digital arts, clothing, cars, and for proving ownership of photos and videos. The technology is also used in medical records and health data, and for event ticketing.

The Riyadh Season access card grants visitors a set of privileges, including season-long entry to Boulevard Riyadh City and Boulevard World, the festival’s distinctive entertainment zones.

Boulevard World contains the largest man-made lake in the world and allows visitors to move from one culturally oriented subzone to another through 11 stations. It also has an amusement area.

Boulevard Riyadh City offers a variety of activities and events with theatres, concerts, shows, and games, in addition to cafes, restaurants, shops, and firework displays.

The access card can be obtained via https://riyadhseason.sa/nft.html.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh Season 2022

Riyadh session to address Arab population, development agenda

Riyadh session to address Arab population, development agenda
Riyadh session to address Arab population, development agenda

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host and chair the fourth session of the Arab Council for Population and Development in Riyadh on Thursday.

The session will be attended by ministers and delegates from the 21 member states of the Arab League and will be chaired by Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim.

During the session, the council will discuss recent regional and global population trends, as well as topics related to population and development.

Member countries will debate how to address the development issues facing Arab populations today.

The objective of the session is to further advance efforts to develop national population strategies, provide technical support to member states to help serve their populations, and improve coordination as well as knowledge sharing among member states.

Member states will put forward proposals and recommendations addressing the region’s most pressing population and development issues.

During the session, member states will consider trade-offs and strategy implications, as well as determine how best to implement various recommendations.

Saudi Arabia will host the council for the first time since the group’s inception in 2019.

In line with the Vision 2030 reform plan, the Kingdom aims to become an active and engaged participant in the international community and global discussions.

The Kingdom continues to support closer regional cooperation by building effective bilateral and multilateral relations as well as mutually beneficial partnerships.

The Arab Council for Population and Development was launched in Amman, Jordan. It aims to unify Arab efforts in supporting population and development, helping Arab national councils to draw population strategies in line with their national needs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Arab Council for Population and Development

Emergency teams in place as Makkah braces for heavy rain

Emergency teams in place as Makkah braces for heavy rain

  • City authorities said 10,552 workers, supervisors, controllers, engineers and field operatives have been tasked with implementing weather-related emergency-response plans
  • The National Center of Meteorology said thunderstorms and high winds were expected to limit visibility in some parts of Madinah, Makkah and Al-Baha on Wednesday
RIYADH: Makkah Municipality said emergency plans were in place on Wednesday in preparation for forecast heavy rain in the city.
Fully equipped field teams were standing by in all residential areas, ready to respond to protect residents and their possessions from danger and help keep them safe and secure, officials said. The teams will help manage water flows and prevent pooling as part of the municipality’s response to recent warnings issued by the National Center of Meteorology.
Earlier in the day, the NCM said thunderstorms accompanied by high winds would limit visibility in some parts of Madinah, Makkah and Al-Baha on Wednesday.
The municipality had already assembled an executive committee to supervise emergency planning, which allocated 10,552 workers, supervisors, controllers, engineers and field operatives to implement rain-related emergency plans. They have been provided with 2,556 items of equipment to help them respond to the expected bad weather. They will be directed by a unified emergency call center, which residents can contact 24/7 by calling 940.
Officials urged all residents to be cautious, heed warnings and follow instructions issued by authorities, and stay away from low-lying areas, valleys and streams, and to take the utmost care during this rainy period.
In addition to the 940 telephone hotline, the public can contact the emergency call center via WhatsApp on 0539400940.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia rain Makkah

