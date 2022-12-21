Saudi youth jamming to the sounds of rock and roll 

JEDDAH: Young Saudis are increasingly interested in music’s rock and roll genre.

Influenced by hits from the 1970s to the early 2000s, several young people are jamming at local clubs such as Jeddah’s Makan Music Center.

Sixteen-year-old guitarist Firas Abualula said his father always liked classic rock and listened to music from the 1970s through to the 1990s.

“He really liked ‘The Police’ … my older brothers inherited his taste in music, and we used to listen to them together until we eventually discovered metal and its sub-genres,” he told Arab News.

Abualula’s music idol is British-American musician and lead guitarist of Guns ’N Roses Saul Hudson, famously known as “Slash,” who inspired him to become a guitarist.

“What I love about this musician is that I’ve never seen any other guitarist play the way he does. It is his unique way of playing … and speed,” he said. “It is also the way he dresses … the iconic hat and sunglasses.”

Abualula feels music helps him connect with himself. “I’m a very calm person, not the type that talks much. I like listening to music all the time. I listen to music everywhere, it’s what makes me happy, relaxed, feel like myself, until it made me a musician,” he said.

Eight-year-old drummer Mohammed Obaid has been practicing the drums for almost a year. His father, Ahmed Obaid, who is also a musician, enrolled him in drumming classes.

“Me and my brothers watch my father’s band practice all the time. He asked if there was any instrument I would like to play, and I told him I wanted to learn drumming, and he enrolled me at the music center right away,” he said.

Ahmed Obaid, musician and father of eight-year-old drummer Mohammed. (Supplied)



Mohammed’s favorite local bands are Wasted Land, who play melodic death metal, and Outlive, an alternative rock outfit. He likes international groups Green Day and Metallica.

Ahmed, who has been a guitarist for Outlive since 2006, said music was always important in their household.

“Growing up, my dad used to play the Oud, he used to take me to all the parties with his friends, and I used to enjoy watching him play music with his friends. So I wanted to share that with my son,” he told Arab News.

“I play keyboard, guitar, drums, Oud … not at an expert (level) but I can manage. So I wanted to pass this experience down to my son. He can play with us; he can enjoy the music. It is fun.”