FIYA restaurant launches in Dubai's Keturah Reserve

FIYA restaurant launches in Dubai’s Keturah Reserve
FIYA aims to be one of the top community areas in the UAE by championing the outdoors and great food in a perfect surrounding.
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

FIYA restaurant launches in Dubai’s Keturah Reserve

FIYA restaurant launches in Dubai’s Keturah Reserve
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

FIYA, the latest eatery driven by a live-fire concept developed by the founders of PINZA!, Matcha Club and decorated chef Hattem Mattar, is nestled in Meydan as part of Keturah Reserve, one of Dubai’s most sought-after residential areas to immerse residents in nature through the “bio living” concept that incorporates nature into the built environment to improve the physical, mental and emotional health of its occupants.

Mattar — the world’s first Arab pitmaster, Dubai tastemaker and culinary ambassador to the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC — leads the attractive offering at this new location. FIYA will reflect the imaginative expertise of the man and his understanding of regional tastes.

Tamer Elkhayat, CEO of PINZA!, said: “We are opening FIYA at Keturah Reserve as it is an ideal location that is deeply immersed in nature. The restaurant is surrounded by olive trees, perfectly blending into the ambience and emphasizing imagination and creativity in the kitchen, an ethos that is also reflected in FIYA’s hospitality, atmosphere and service. The menu is inspired by the fire-based cuisines of the world and the team’s exciting travels, which opened the door for versatility of ingredients. Many global cuisines offer dishes based on fire, and these are being placed center-stage to encourage people to come together and share the food with each other.”

Keturah Reserve, located in Meydan is a place to tend to the inner self, inspired by the “from the inside out” concept. All amenities, activities and food and beverage services are curated with that in mind.

At the heart of the project lies The Park, a lushly landscaped space across 300,000 square feet for residents to recharge and socialize, shaded by 1,000-year-old olive trees sourced globally.

There will be four main fire stations, with an open-concept grill visible to everyone and changing depending on the cuisine. 

Mattar said: “I’d like FIYA to be a destination for people to get away and focus on what’s important — each other; a return to analogue life is the point of FIYA.”

FIYA is intended as a companion to the padel courts brought by the Matcha Club, which will be a coupled community hangout destination and go-to hub based around the increasingly popular sport.

Lucas Basset-Chercot, co-founder of Matcha Club, said: “Following the great success of the first Matcha Club in Al-Quoz, we expanded with Matcha in Meydan — a new club that emphasizes lifestyle and well-being as priorities.” 

stc, Nokia and MediaTek first to switch on 5G 4-component carrier aggregation in MEA

stc, Nokia and MediaTek first to switch on 5G 4-component carrier aggregation in MEA
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

stc, Nokia and MediaTek first to switch on 5G 4-component carrier aggregation in MEA

stc, Nokia and MediaTek first to switch on 5G 4-component carrier aggregation in MEA
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

stc, Nokia and MediaTek have announced their successful verification of 4-component carrier aggregation, referred to as 4CC-CA, in the 5G standalone network within the city of Makkah for the first time in the Middle East and Africa. Carrier aggregation allows mobile operators to reach higher throughputs by combining different spectrum assets efficiently to enhance the 5G user experience. CA will also allow stc to deliver leading 5G services to its customers and achieve a faster time-to-market for new 5G use cases.

The companies used the combination of two FDD carriers (700 MHz and 2,100 MHz) and two TDD Sub-6GHz band carriers (2,300 MHz and 3,500 MHz) using FDD-TDD CA technology. Nokia used its commercial air-scale baseband, massive MIMO, and RRH products, powered by its Reef-shark chipset on stc’s live network. MediaTek provided its 5G mobile platform featuring its Release-16 ready, M80 modem.

Bader Allhieb, infrastructure sector vice president at stc, said: “The region-first trial of 4CC-CA in 5G SA mode reiterates our commitment to providing a world-class experience to our subscribers.”

Ibrahim Al-Abbas, head of the stc customer business team at Nokia, said: “Carrier aggregation allows service providers to make optimal use of spectrum without impacting the network performance. Nokia is at the forefront of developing 5G CA and other technologies that support service providers in maximizing the use of available resources.” 

Rami Osman, director, business development, Middle East and Africa at MediaTek, said: “MediaTek has become the largest global supplier of smartphones and 5G CPE chipsets. Our co-work here with stc and Nokia helps stc leverage the maximum data throughput from each and every megahertz of its precious spectrum assets by implementing their required band support into our RF chipset.”

KAEC's golf course & clubhouse wins three coveted awards

KAEC’s golf course & clubhouse wins three coveted awards
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

KAEC’s golf course & clubhouse wins three coveted awards

KAEC’s golf course & clubhouse wins three coveted awards
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

In a triumphant win for King Abdullah Economic City’s exclusive golf course and clubhouse, Royal Greens has received three prestigious awards at the 9th annual World Golf Awards. Royal Greens’ continuous efforts to create a pristine destination for golf connoisseurs and newer enthusiasts to the game resulted in the club’s reception of the Middle East’s Best Golf Course 2022, Saudi Arabia’s Best Golf Course 2022 and World’s Best Golf Clubhouse 2022 awards, during a ceremony held in in Abu Dhabi.

Situated on a strip of palatial coastline overlooking the Red Sea, Royal Greens continues to gain prominence as one of the most premium 18-hole golf courses in Saudi Arabia, regionally and globally. The golf course and its adjacent clubhouse, which are situated in KAEC’s Al-Murooj district, have both made notable strides in turning the location into a vibrant environment that welcomes fans of the sport from all walks of life.

Saeed Elgazar, consultant general manager for Golf Saudi, was present to accept the awards on behalf of Royal Greens at the Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island and Saadiyat Beach Club.

“It’s a remarkable feat that Royal Greens Golf and Country Club has been able to consistently secure these global awards, which reflect a dedication to the club’s members, its guests and lovers of the sport at all levels,” said Elgazar. “On a larger scale, the course and its club’s achievements shed light on the growth within KAEC and Saudi Arabia, demonstrating that the Kingdom can, and will, deliver excellent experiences to visitors.”

Royal Greens’ award for the Middle East’s Best Golf Course marks the second consecutive year the golf and country club has won the recognition. The club has also been named as having Saudi Arabia’s Best Golf Course for the fourth year in a row. The award-winning course in KAEC has hosted a number of world-class events including the LIV Golf, Saudi International, Aramco Saudi Ladies International and the Aramco Team Series, which welcomed more than 100 of the world’s top players to the city. Royal Greens is the only course in the world that hosts four major tour events within one golfing season, hosting international golf tournaments from October 2022 to March 2023. 

The 7,000-yard course was recently the dedicated venue for the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah, which took place from Oct. 14 to 16. Over the course of the two-day invitational, the club and its team were able to accommodate 48 of the world’s best golfers and deliver a great experience for all spectators in attendance. 

Top-line facilities, a fully suited pro shop, pristinely manicured fairways, an assortment of exclusive dining options for guests and the lavish Oryx Club clubhouse were also key factors in Royal Greens receiving the esteemed range of awards this year. 

“We are extremely honored to receive this year’s awards, which embody our shared commitment to excellence within Royal Greens and across the entirety of King Abdullah Economic City,” said Cyril Piaia, chief executive of KAEC.

“In all our city’s features, we continue to emphasize enhancing the visitor experience and I believe the committee recognized what it is we are aiming to achieve.”

'Belgian Chocolate Night' in Riyadh promotes sustainability

‘Belgian Chocolate Night’ in Riyadh promotes sustainability
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

‘Belgian Chocolate Night’ in Riyadh promotes sustainability

‘Belgian Chocolate Night’ in Riyadh promotes sustainability
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

The Belgian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, in coordination with Belcolade, a major international chocolate manufacturer for the professional market, and BanoPuratos, a Belgian-Lebanese manufacturer and supplier of raw materials, utensils, and machinery used in the chocolate, bakery, pastry, and ice cream industries, recently celebrated “Belgian Chocolate Night” in Riyadh.

The annual event aimed to celebrate chocolate, Belgium’s most famous product, while also mobilizing efforts to promote the values of sustainability and environmental preservation in cocoa cultivation.

Held at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel, the event was attended by Andrej Barth, consul of Belgium in Riyadh, as well as a number of government officials, members of business councils and other economic sectors, and media professionals from various public and private organizations.

The ceremony saw the unveiling of a 3.5-meter-tall chocolate replica of the Tuwaiq Mountains in Saudi Arabia, weighing 150 kg. It was created by the famous chef Stephan Leroux. The BanoPuratos group was inspired by the wise words of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: “The Saudis’ strength is like that of the Tuwaiq Mountains, unbreakable, unless this mountain is leveled and equaled to the ground.”

The Belgian consul spoke highly of the distinguished and constantly evolving relations between Saudi Arabia and Belgium, reaffirming his country’s commitment to further strengthening its ties with the Kingdom.

He stressed that the investment environment created by Saudi Arabia, together with the Kingdom’s advanced legislation, has been a major factor behind attracting Belgian companies to Saudi Arabia in order to make the best use of their expertise to build a sustainable investment base.

FASTFACT

The ceremony saw the unveiling of a 3.5-meter-tall chocolate replica of the Tuwaiq Mountains in Saudi Arabia, weighing 150 kg.

Barth said that the Kingdom is a world leader in establishing the values of sustainability at all levels, expressing his happiness at supporting Saudi Arabia in this field, where 57 percent of Belgian chocolate carries a sustainability label.

According to the Belgian Consulate in Riyadh, Belgium produces 700,000 tons of chocolate per year, 80 percent of which are exported.

Mohammed Hashwi, CEO of BanoPuratos Group, said the group has chosen Riyadh as a preferred destination to celebrate “Belgian Chocolate Night” for many reasons, including the fact that Riyadh is the “capital of good taste,” in addition to being a leading city for hosting major entertainment events.

He noted that Saudi Arabia was the world’s 11th largest importer of chocolate, as its chocolate imports in 2020 amounted to $569 million.

“According to a recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the Saudi chocolate market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.5 percent between 2022 and 2028. Saudi Arabia is the Middle East’s largest market for chocolate and its products, reflecting Belcolade’s strong interest in the Saudi market, as it enjoys a high taste that recognizes the value of fine chocolate,” Hashwi added.

Meanwhile, Tamam Al-Nesouli, general manager of the Sweet Mix Company, a BanoPuratos Group affiliate in Saudi Arabia, spoke about the challenges facing the cocoa tree. He said that BanoPuratos is keen to play its full part in enhancing the sustainability of this plant in order to provide the best types of raw materials for manufacturers and produce additive-free, healthy products.

“The group also launched the Cocoa Trace Program to create an ideal environment in which cocoa farmers can gain the knowledge and skills they need to better manage their farms and preserve the environment. They were taught how to adopt proper scientific methods for the cultivation of cocoa to confront the different challenges they face,” he added.

As part of the company’s commitment to social and environmental responsibility, the ceremony included a presentation on the Cocoa Trace Program, highlighting its role in supporting sustainability in the chocolate industry and how it contributes to preserving the environment, as well as financing the construction of schools, healthcare centers, wells and rainwater tanks in cocoa-producing countries.

stc honored at 9th Annual Internal Audit Conference

stc honored at 9th Annual Internal Audit Conference
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

stc honored at 9th Annual Internal Audit Conference

stc honored at 9th Annual Internal Audit Conference
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

stc Group was honored at the 9th Annual Internal Audit Conference, which was recently hosted in Riyadh, under the theme “Elevating Impact.” The award recognized the company’s role as the leading digital enabler in the Kingdom and its sponsorship of the conference.

The conference was held under the patronage of President of the General Court of Audit and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Association of Internal Auditors Dr. Hussam Al-Anqari, who presented the award to Olayan Alwetaid, CEO of stc Group.

The event spotlighted the most important challenges facing the internal audit profession and presented the best professional solutions and practices for the business environment.

Alwetaid reiterated stc’s commitment to and interest in sponsoring the conference as the group aims to enable digital transformation in the Kingdom and help internal audit processes achieve the set objectives through the adoption of a regular approach, which enables evaluating and improving the effectiveness of risk management and internal controls.

HIGHLIGHT

The award recognized stc’s role as the leading digital enabler in the Kingdom and its sponsorship of the conference.

Abdullah Al-Enezi, internal audit CEO at stc Group, participated in a session titled “Preparing the internal audit to keep pace with the transformation plans.” He discussed the main challenges resulting from the rapid changes and transformation of the economy, the development of technology and the constant updates in regulations and legislation. He also highlighted ways to support the control system, allowing the business sector to make an impact by adding value to push development plans, leading to the success of the business sector, in accordance with the best professional practices.

The Annual Internal Audit Conference is a large gathering of Saudi and non-Saudi professionals from the field of internal auditing in the Kingdom. A group of local and international leaders and experts meet during the event to discuss key challenges facing the internal auditing profession, and the best professional solutions and practices to improve efficiency and add value to businesses. The conference also highlighted the rapid changes that the world is experiencing today, the new governance challenges, risks and compliances, as well as the role of regulators in supporting internal auditors and preparing them for further development plans.

SAS fortifies the fight against money laundering

SAS fortifies the fight against money laundering
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

SAS fortifies the fight against money laundering

SAS fortifies the fight against money laundering
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

It is believed that 2 to 5 percent of the global GDP, or $800 billion to $2 trillion, is laundered annually, and this is a conservative estimate. Money laundering is often associated with illicit weapons sales, smuggling, embezzlement, insider trading, bribery, and computer fraud schemes. It is also prevalent in organized crime, such as human, arms or drug trafficking. According to a recent global anti-money laundering research conducted by SAS, a leader in analytics and AI, in partnership with ACAMS and KPMG, 57 percent of institutions have adopted AI and machine learning in their AML compliance department or plan to do so imminently.

As members of the Financial Action Task Force, the GCC countries are committed to combating money laundering and terrorism funding. Since the previous decade, Saudi Arabia has been reshaping its key legislation, and in 2017, the country passed extensive revisions to its Anti-Money Laundering Law and the Law on Crimes and Financing of Terrorism. The Central Bank of the UAE published new guidelines in August this year to assist licensed financial institutions in combating money laundering and terrorism funding.

The common denominator is that financial institutions need to act fast to stay compliant with the AML/ CFT regulatory requirements. Compliance, however, poses three major challenges: extremely high false positives, a growing volume of cross-border transactions, and constantly changing AML/ CFT regulations and business requirements. As regulators around the world and in the Middle East increasingly judge financial institutions’ compliance efforts based on the effectiveness of the intelligence they provide to law enforcement, it is no surprise that 66 percent of SAS survey respondents believe regulators want their institutions to leverage AI and machine learning. These technologies help reduce false positives, ease caseloads, streamline reporting and lower operational costs.

SAS Anti-Money Laundering takes a risk-based approach to help financial institutions uncover illicit activities and comply with AML and CTF rules. With embedded AI, machine learning, and other advanced analytics techniques, such as deep learning, neural networks, natural language generation and processing, unsupervised learning and clustering, robotic process automation and more, SAS Anti-Money Laundering drastically bolsters AML and CFT efforts. SAS has been named a leader in anti-money laundering solutions in The Forrester Wave: Anti-Money-Laundering Solutions, Q3 2022 report, achieving an almost perfect score of 4.85/5 on its current offering.

“As money laundering methods get more sophisticated, financial organizations rely on ever-more advanced AML solutions to detect and combat financial crimes,” said Ravi Acharya, managing director and regional head of SAS Middle East, Turkiye and Africa at SAS. “However, despite the promising results and billions spent yearly on basic regulatory compliance tasks, some have been slow to change.”

