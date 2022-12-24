Aloula hosts fundraiser to give back to society

Schneider Electric program creates jobs for Saudi graduates

Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has welcomed 22 Saudi graduates — nearly two-thirds of whom are women — into its Saudi Arabia Early Career Program for 2022. This is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals of supporting the empowerment of women and increasing their opportunities in the marketplace to enhance their position in society and by investing their energies and capabilities.

Now in its second year, the program for Saudis offers exciting career opportunities for fresh graduates and young professionals who can innovate at every level and build a future that empowers all to make the most of their energy and resources in order to create the Kingdom’s future sustainability leaders.

Nahla Akhdar

In 2021, Schneider Electric hired 15 Saudi graduates, half of which were women engineers, as part of the cohort. The number of Saudi graduates on the program this year nearly doubled, while the number of women joining the program has more than doubled to 13.

HIGH LIGHT Early Career Program candidates have the opportunity to join Schneider Electric full-time and are inducted on a one-month orientation to gain a comprehensive understanding of the company’s various departments, divisions and projects.

The Saudi nationals are from King Saud University, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Effat University, King Abdulaziz University, Umm Al-Qura University and other universities inside and outside the Kingdom. They studied varied disciplines including electrical engineering, IT and cybersecurity, industrial engineering, computer sciences, electrical and computer engineering, and mechatronics engineering.

As a diverse, inclusive and equitable global company, we are delighted to see the number of young professionals joining our Early Career Program grow as it returns for its second year. Nahla Akhdar, Schneider electric’s HR Vice President for Saudi Arabia and Yemen

“As a diverse, inclusive and equitable global company, we are delighted to see the number of young professionals joining our Early Career Program grow as it returns for its second year,” said Nahla Akhdar, Schneider Electric’s human resources vice president for Saudi Arabia and Yemen. “It marks another milestone for Schneider Electric in our efforts to create new opportunities for Saudi youth to join the private sector and contribute to the growth of vital STEM industries in the Kingdom.”

Early Career Program candidates have the opportunity to join Schneider Electric full-time and are inducted on a one-month orientation to gain a comprehensive understanding of the company’s various departments, divisions and projects. Based on their assessment and identified capabilities, they are assigned to positions within the business, so they help others to make the most of their energy and resources.

Schneider Electric places Saudization at the forefront of its hiring strategies. The annual Early Career Program pioneered by the company in Saudi Arabia is aligned with the Human Capability Development Program and the overarching Vision 2030, which is designed to equip and empower Saudi citizens with the required capabilities to compete in a global and local market.