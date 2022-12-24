Aloula hosts fundraiser to give back to society

Saudi female-led nonprofit organization AlOula hosted a fundraiser on Dec. 16-17, under the theme “Weddings from Around the World,” at the Lazurde Ballroom of Park Hyatt Jeddah.
AlOula is the first registered nonprofit in Saudi Arabia, which aims to break the cycle of poverty by empowering low-income families and working on positively developing the children of Jeddah, enhancing their educational, professional and physical skills to achieve self-actualization.
The fundraising event generated proceeds that will go to support various skills development programs for the youth.
The festival showcased traditional wedding ceremonies from the Hijaz region of Saudi Arabia as well as included performances themed around different countries such as India, Yemen, Palestine, Indonesia, Turkiye and Morocco. The master of ceremony was TV announcer Dr. Yara Al-Muhtadi.
The event was supported by the passionate ladies community of Jeddah, and provided a platform for cultural exchange and celebration built upon the love of giving back to society. Women were able to enjoy a weekend full of culture and tradition in a luxurious setting by the seaside.
Dania Almaeena, CEO of AlOula, said: “We are so humbled and grateful for all the overwhelming and continuous support we have received from our sponsors, volunteers and attendees. A special thanks to all the performers and AlOula’s amazing team for the two spectacular nights filled with lots of culture, love and giving.”