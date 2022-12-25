NEOM empowers 600 students for future career opportunities

RIYADH: NEOM CSR, the corporate social responsibility department of the “land of the future” taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia, recently launched a training program to empower a new generation of students.
Organized in partnership with the Knowledge Exchange for Youth Supporting Society Project and in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, the National Program for Community Development and nongovernmental organizations, the initiative was launched to enable students in NEOM and the Tabuk region to reach their full potential.
Targeting 600 male and female students, including high school students from the NEOM and Tabuk area and freshman students from the University of Tabuk, the eight-week program aims to enable young people to pursue a college education with confidence and prepare them for impactful careers post-graduation.
With the support of 50 teachers and advisers, the students in the program will be guided to the most relevant and sought-after majors that align with the future job market and will be encouraged to explore their personal strengths through interactive meetings that foster self-learning. As part of the initiative, a guidebook on tactical decision-making at the professional, academic and personal levels will be distributed to participants.
Empowering a new generation through education is at the heart of NEOM’s social responsibility efforts, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Human Capability Development Program. NEOM has launched several educational initiatives since its inception, including a scholarship program with 379 beneficiaries to date, English language programs and career-building opportunities.
Saudi Arabia is encouraging financial technology like never
Updated 25 December 2022
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: The rise of technological advancements in the Middle East has spun across all sectors, with financial technology becoming a trademark for innovation.
The fintech sector has become one of the most important industries in the world, gaining the attention of entrepreneurs, investors and governments.
Every year the industry witnesses unprecedented growth by doubling the number of investments and players participating in the sector.
This year, the region experienced startup funding in millions, innovation programs for the masses, and development strategies at national levels.
Saudi Arabia is one of the most active countries in the Middle East and the world, as it is encouraging financial technology like never before.
The country has determined its fintech goals to position itself as a regional financial technology hub in coordination with Saudi Vision 2030. It is already halfway there after the Saudi Cabinet approved the Financial Sector Development Program, which is set to reshape the country’s entire industry.
FASTFACTS
• SAMA’s regulated environment sandbox licensed over a dozen fintech companies in 2022, with over 80 still in the pipeline.
• The country also licensed D360 Bank, its third digital bank, in February 2022, further accelerating the Kingdom’s digital transformation.
• SAMA’s Fintech Saudi initiative has played an important role in the transformation of the ecosystem, launching multiple innovation programs and accelerators.
• The Kingdom witnessed a 79 percent increase in fintech firms compared to last year, with currently 147 active companies.
• Companies have also set a record for funding in 2022, raising around $400 million, an 11 percent increase from the year before, with 20 funding deals in Saudi-based startups.
“Fintech development will harness a more globally connected Saudi economy, with a wider range of international financial products and services being offered by companies and enjoyed by citizens,” the development plan stated.
The strategy aspires to increase the number of fintech companies in the Kingdom to 525, create 18,000 jobs, increase the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to $3.5 billion, and increase venture capital investments to $3.2 billion by 2030.
In the open
The Kingdom’s ambitious goals are becoming a reality, as the plan also indicated the launch of an open banking program in the sector by 2023.
The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, issued the regulatory framework for open banking while announcing that all banks and financial institutions in the Kingdom will be ready to launch it in the first quarter of 2023.
Open banking enables third-party developers to link applications and services to financial institutions by creating data transparency.
SAMA’s regulated environment sandbox licensed over a dozen fintech companies in 2022, with over 80 still in the pipeline.
The country also licensed D360 Bank, its third digital bank, in February 2022, further accelerating the Kingdom’s digital transformation.
SAMA’s Fintech Saudi initiative has also played an important role in the transformation of the ecosystem, launching multiple innovation programs and accelerators.
According to Fintech Saudi’s 2022 annual report, the Kingdom witnessed a 79 percent increase in fintech firms compared to last year, with currently 147 active companies, just three figures down from the target of 150 set by the development plan.
“This year has been a significant year for the development of the Fintech industry in the Kingdom with the launch of the Fintech Strategy, which will drive Saudi Arabia to become a global fintech hub,” Nezar Alhaidar, director of Fintech Saudi, stated in the report.
The report also stated that fintech companies in the infrastructure segment saw a 600 percent increase as the Kingdom prepares for its open banking launch.
Swinging into action
Companies have also set a record for funding in 2022, raising around $400 million, an 11 percent increase from the year before, with 20 funding deals in Saudi–based startups.
Two of the largest funding rounds in the region in 2022 included Tamara raising $100 million in August and Foodics’ $170 million in April.
Regional players have recognized the Kingdom’s efforts as fintech companies are opening offices and expanding into the market.
UAE fintech companies YAP, Qashio, Pyypl and baraka have all announced plans to expand into the Saudi market in 2022.
“The Kingdom has adopted the world’s leading standards for equity investing, and we look forward to being a long-term partner to investors here in the future,” Feras Jalbout, CEO and founder of baraka, told Arab News.
Tarabut Gateway has also widened its Saudi presence by opening an office in the Kingdom and hiring a local team. In addition, India’s fintech enabler M2P has also dedicated its regional expansion efforts to support Saudi Arabia’s financial institutions.
Fintech firms Zywa and FOO raised funds in 2022 to boost their entry into Saudi Arabia, while Egypt’s ValU entered the market through a local partnership with Alhokair.
These companies have been keen to enable economic and digital transformation in Saudi Arabia in support of Vision 2030.
Ahmed Coucha, the co-founder of fintech company FlapKap, told Arab News as he announced the company’s plans to enter the Saudi market that the Kingdom provides 10 times the potential to grow compared to Egypt and five times compared to the UAE.
Jordan-based fintech HyperPay’s founder, Muhannad Ebwini, stated, “Saudi Arabia is now ready to adopt digital payments. And that is why they are way ahead of anyone in the region.”
Other companies like Egypt’s Paymob and UAE’s Pemo have announced their plans to launch officially in the Kingdom by 2023.
“We feel incredibly welcomed and very encouraged by the remarkable effort that Saudi Arabia has demonstrated toward boosting the fintech sector,” CEO and Founder of Pemo, Ayham Gorani, told Arab News.
Moreover, global giants Visa and Mastercard stated that Saudi Arabia had witnessed one of the biggest digital transformation curves in history, with over a 90 percent penetration rate in digital payments.
International and regional recognition is a significant milestone for the Kingdom as more fintech players are heading to the market to become part of the historical transition.
As 2022 ends, the Kingdom’s fintech sector is still warming up with its ambitious plans to create financial literacy and technological advancement for its people in line with Vision 2030.
How Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund created a nation of opportunities
PIF owns more than 50 companies and has created more than 500,000 direct and indirect
Updated 25 December 2022
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: In 2016, Saudi Arabia announced the Vision 2030 blueprint to diversify the Kingdom’s economy. It dared to change its identity as an oil-rich nation to a harbinger of new ideas that would shape the world.
Six years later, the Kingdom has ventured into new realms of opportunities that the Arab world would not have dared to dream of even a decade ago, thanks to its sovereign fund that controls assets worth $620 million: the Public Investment Fund.
Recognized as one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world, the PIF has led economic diversification in Saudi Arabia through strategic international and national investments.
Transforming the idea of Saudi Arabia globally, the fund owns more than 50 companies and has created more than 500,000 direct and indirect jobs.
Strategic force
In May 2022, PIF launched Saudi Coffee Co., aiming to turn Saudi coffee beans into a global product.
A press release issued by the PIF noted that the company plans to invest SR1.2 billion ($320 million) in the next 10 years.
PIF also said that the new firm would play a pivotal role in developing sustainable coffee production in the southern Jazan region, home to the world-famous Coffea Arabica.
HIGHLIGHTS
• KSA has ventured into new realms of opportunities that the Arab world would not have dared to dream of even a decade ago, thanks to the PIF which controls assets worth $620 billion.
• In May 2022, PIF launched Saudi Coffee Co., aiming to turn Saudi coffee beans into a global product. PIF noted that the company plans to invest SR1.2 billion in the next 10 years.
• In February 2022, PIF opened three new offices in London, New York and Hong Kong in line with its global expansion plans.
• The expansion of these offices is a part of the fund’s 2021-2025 strategy to grow its assets under management to $1.07 trillion by the end of 2025.
In an exclusive interaction with Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, the CEO of Saudi Coffee Co., Raja Alharbi, said that the firm will produce 2,500 tons of coffee within five years, from 300 tons produced annually now.
In October, PIF also launched Halal Products Development Co., targeted at turning the Kingdom into a global halal hub.
We have four relatively new sectors: entertainment, sports, tourism and culture … PIF is making investments in these sectors.
Faisal Al-Ibrahim, Saudi minister of economy and planning
“HPDC aims to localize knowledge, technology, and innovation to develop halal products, including foods, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The company also aims to promote investment and economic opportunities for the industry by introducing various services, including specialized advisory,” said PIF.
In the same month, assuring its commitment to creating a sustainable future, the PIF raised $3 billion through its green bond issuance.
According to a report by the Saudi Press Agency, the bond was issued in three tranches and was oversubscribed over eight times, with orders exceeding $24 billion.
We want to reach $1 trillion by 2025. And we are now almost less than $700 billion. So we need close to $400 billion to reach this size of assets.
Yasir Al-Rumayyan, PIF governor
As Saudi Arabia is steadily diversifying its economy, the PIF is successfully creating a healthy investment ground for businesses to thrive and grow in the Kingdom.
During his speech at the Future Investment Initiative, the Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim said that PIF played a crucial role in this economic transition period in Saudi Arabia.
“PIF is making bold investments. We have four relatively new sectors: entertainment, sports, tourism and culture. These sectors did not materially exist before seven years, and PIF is making investments in these seven sectors,” he said.
The fund also provided sufficient support to its entities as the world faced several issues last year due to COVID-19 and geopolitical tensions, resulting in supply chain disruptions.
Earlier in August, Faisal Sultan, managing director of global operations at Lucid, said that PIF — which owns over 60 percent share in the electric car manufacturing firm — was very supportive when the firm faced a supply crunch which led to two production target cuts.
The $1 trillion ambition
In February 2022, PIF opened three new offices in London, New York and Hong Kong in line with its global expansion plans.
The expansion of these offices is a part of the fund’s 2021-2025 strategy to grow its assets under management to $1.07 trillion by the end of 2025 while continuing to create new sectors, companies and jobs.
PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said he had a detailed strategy to increase the fund’s assets between $2 trillion to $3 trillion by the end of this decade.
“We want to reach $1 trillion by 2025. And we are now almost less than $700 billion. So we need close to $400 billion to reach this size of assets,” said Al-Rumayyan, during an interview given to the Thmanyah podcast.
He added: “We have a complete plan from now till 2030 on how to reach a trillion and reach between $2 to $3 trillion, and His Highness Crown Prince is determined to reach it.”
In September, Bloomberg reported that PIF is planning to hire 50 more employees for its New York office.
The Bloomberg report noted that PIF is planning to recruit staff for multiple positions in various sectors, including investment research, legal and compliance, and hiring a chief of staff for its New York office.
Earlier in November, PIF increased its stakes in Meta and Alphabet in the third quarter of 2022. At the end of the third quarter, PIF has about 3.26 million class A shares in Facebook’s parent company Meta – up from 418,000 at the end of the first quarter and 2.94 million at the end of June.
PIF also significantly increased its share in Google’s parent firm Alphabet to 4.26 million class A shares at the end of the third quarter from 213,000.
Understanding the necessity to protect the environment, PIF is investing in many green projects. For example, in October, the fund announced the launch of the Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co. in collaboration with Tadawul Group for SR500 million.
Also, during the Future Investment Initiative conference this year, PIF auctioned off 1.4 million tons of carbon credits for the first time, widely touted as the biggest-ever carbon credit sale.
As PIF continues its journey to achieve sustainability by investing in renewables and hydrogen, along with planting millions of trees in the Kingdom, the future of Saudi Arabia is bright, and more monumental initiatives can be witnessed from the fund in the future too.
Tunisia seeks to cut fiscal deficit to 5.5% in 2023, led by economic reforms
The country has been in urgent need of international help for months as it grapples with a crisis in public finances
The Economy Ministry said on Friday that economic growth next year would be 1.8%, compared with 2.5% expected this year
Updated 25 December 2022
Reuters
TUNIS: Tunisia expects to reduce its fiscal deficit to 5.5 percent next year from a forecast 7.7 percent this year, driven by austerity measures that could pave the way for a final deal with the International Monetary Fund on a rescue package.
The country has been in urgent need of international help for months as it grapples with a crisis in public finances that has raised fears it may default on debt and has contributed to shortages of food and fuel, according to government critics.
The Economy Ministry said on Friday that economic growth next year would be 1.8 percent, compared with 2.5 percent expected this year.
The country’s external borrowing needs next year will increase by 34 percent to 16 billion dinars ($5.2 billion) while public debt is expected to rise by 44.4 percent to 20.7 billion dinars.
Tunisia has reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF for a $1.9 billion rescue package in exchange for unpopular reforms, including cutting food and energy subsidies, and overhauling public companies. It aims to reach a final deal in weeks.
PAINFUL REFORMS
According to next year’s budget published by the economy ministry, Tunisia intends to reduce subsidy expenditure by 26.4 percent to 8.8 billion dinars.
The government is also seeking to raise tax revenue by 12.5 percent to 40 billion dinars with the rate for some jobs increasing to 19 percent from 13 percent.
The powerful UGTT union, with about 1 million members, has said it would reject the finance law if it was passed, adding it could cause a social explosion as Tunisians struggle with poverty and inflation, which hit a record 9.8 percent last month.
The ministry said it expects inflationary pressure to continue with the start of the reforms, which union called “very painful.”
Digital transformation spending to top $74bn a year by 2026 across region: IDC forecast
Updated 23 December 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Digital transformation investments in the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa are set to more than double across the 2021–2026 period, according to the latest forecast from International Data Corporation.
The global technology research, consulting, and events firm says spending in the region will accelerate at a compound annual growth rate of 16 percent over the five-year period, topping $74 billion in 2026 and accounting for 43.2 percent of all information and communications technology investments made that year.
“For many organizations, the digital and tech investments they made during the pandemic to build resilience could be put to test in 2023 across key business dimensions such as customer experience, operations, and financial management, among others,” says Jyoti Lalchandani, IDC’s group vice president and regional managing director for the META region.
“The implementation of further digitalization in critical areas and a more rapid shift to a ‘digital business’ approach will be key to separating the thrivers from the survivors.
Lalchandani added that organizations must not lose sight of their digital aspirations "no matter what the economy throws at us over the coming 12 months.”
He called for a focus on “clear and measurable outcomes”, with digital spending needed to transition from building to scaling.
“Indeed, IDC predicts that by 2027, at least 30 percent of the C-suite’s focus will be on scaling innovation and operating a truly digital business. Automation will sit at the heart of this process, helping to reduce the cost of IT operations, address labor shortages, and increase the velocity of innovation,” he said.
Globally, IDC expects spending on digital technology by organizations to grow at eight times the economy in 2023, establishing a foundation for organizations to drive operational excellence, competitive differentiation, and long-term growth.
UK-based Serco plans to launch space division in Saudi Arabia in 2023
British firm predicts Kingdom to make giant strides in different sectors in the coming year
Updated 23 December 2022
REINA TAKLA & NIRMAL MENON
RIYADH: Serco, a British transport, defense, and public services provider, is planning to launch its space division in Saudi Arabia in 2023, a leading official told Arab News in an exclusive interview.
The company has been providing support services to the European Space Agency for over 40 years, assisting many of its significant interplanetary, Earth observation, and astronomical space missions, and is now looking to bring that expertise to the Kingdom.
Serco opened its regional hub in Riyadh in September as part of a long-term strategy to develop its Saudi-based resources and leverage its location as a driver for local and regional trade, and is now looking to expand further.
“We are set to launch our space division in the Kingdom next year and will offer some highly innovative services for the first time in the region at a time when space-related technology, data, and science are now increasingly becoming part of the national agenda,” Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East, told Arab News.
“We are continuously reviewing and looking to build on our capabilities, such as supply chain services where smart asset management is key. We place huge importance on technology and providing the right tools for our clients so that they can make the right decisions for their customers,” said Malem.
The company is also planning to expand its customer insight and service design agency known as the Experience Lab in the region. It is built on insights and evidence gathered from people and processes that drive the services.
The agency engages service users and those delivering the service to ensure the final product is viable, feasible, and desirable. It also iterates prototyping, experimenting, and testing its ideas and solutions throughout the process to deliver results quicker and more effectively.
“We will also continue to expand on Serco’s customer Experience Lab by investing in its capabilities and ensuring that the team driving it will be from the Kingdom, thus ensuring that we will maintain a strong focus on service excellence,” added Malem.
Outlook for 2023
The company has released the 2023 business outlook for Saudi Arabia, which forecasts growth for the outsourcing industry, the space sector, fire and rescue services, and the emergence of a one-consultancy approach.
Its research arm Serco Institute revealed that 76 percent of the respondents within the Kingdom agreed that the government should work with international businesses to improve the quality of services and reduce costs.
“The need for delivering improved customer experiences across all fronts, at the same time as increasing flexibility and ensuring cost efficiencies, outsourcing will become paramount for the public and private sectors alike,” stated the study.
It further said the space sector will increasingly gain more focus in the region throughout 2023, particularly in the Kingdom.
It has proven to be a powerful catalyst for technological advancement in several countries worldwide. Therefore, it will be as critical in this region as technology transfer and the development of domestic science and engineering capabilities play a vital role in the national visions of countries, the study said.
“We look forward to continuing our conversations with various entities where the assimilation of strategic data from public satellite projects is becoming a fundamental national requirement, which we see as being vitally important to managing the ongoing development of the new world-class urban environments currently being constructed,” said Malem.
Privatization of fire and rescue
Additionally, the company expects a positive move toward privatizing fire and rescue services in the Kingdom, primarily focusing on creating world-class living environments through developing exciting new urban centers of excellence.
The challenge many organizations face is that FRS is not what they specialize in; it is a fundamental safety requirement they must have, therefore considering outsourcing is becoming a viable imperative for decision-makers.
It will gather momentum in 2023, particularly as the region is hosting high-profile events on the world stage, especially in Saudi Arabia.
“Serco’s dynamic approach to training allows us to provide an accredited and certified fire and rescue workforce either through the use of Serco’s own training facilities, at our International Fire Training Centre in the UK, here in the Middle East or at client facilities,” added Malem in the report.
ESG in spotlight
The study was also bullish about the region’s emerging environmental, social, and governance trends. With an increasing focus on sustainability, in part by the recent hosting of the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt and the next one in the UAE, ESG strategies will become a strategic focus and a business imperative for many companies and organizations.
Despite the prevalence of greenwashing in corporate reporting, companies will see a concerted shift toward integrating ESG measures as a key component of annual reporting procedures. Two key factors will drive this. Firstly, many employees, particularly the younger generation entering the job market, seek organizations aligned to a strong “purpose.”
Consequently, they need to feel empowered by an attachment to positive corporate values, and therefore ESG will become an essential part of this fabric moving forward in the region.
In the case of Saudi Arabia, this is not just about establishing the highest possible standards but also about providing employment opportunities to young job seekers. Therefore, strong nationalization policies are central to ESG in the Kingdom and beyond.
“Secondly, we will see a greater emphasis on advisory services in the region to support various entities and companies to embrace and implement relevant ESG practices into their organizations, not as a ‘nice to have,’ but as a fundamental strategic imperative, as legislation and operating standards will demand a stricter adherence to critical ESG measures,” the report said.
If these predictions come true, the Kingdom can expect to effectively cover much ground to achieve the Vision 2030 blueprint and reinforce its position as the regional industrial hub and economic superpower.