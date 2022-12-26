Omani mediators leave Sanaa empty-handed as Houthis reject truce renewal

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: Efforts to renew the UN-brokered truce and bring peace to Yemen have been dashed after Omani mediators left Sanaa without any reported progress, and the Iran-backed Houthis threatened to renew the fight if their demands are not met.
The Omani mediators, who arrived in Sanaa last week, departed the city on Sunday after meeting top Houthi officials and hearing their requests for extending the ceasefire and participating in peace negotiations to end the conflict.
The Houthis said that their leaders told the Omanis that the movement would not agree to extend the October ceasefire until the internationally-recognized government of Yemen pays public servants across the country, which would include their fighters, and shares oil and gas revenues with them. They threatened to resume extensive military operations if their demands were not met.
Mohammed Abdulsalam, a chief negotiator for the Houthis, said: “Our troops on the ground have imposed new rules of engagement, and the other side should realize that we have entered a new phase and currently we have no commitment under the truce.”
He added that attacks on oil infrastructure in government-controlled regions would continue until earnings are shared and wages paid.
Abdulsalam went on to say that the Houthis had enjoyed “fruitful” discussions with the Omanis.
The UN-brokered ceasefire that went into effect on April 2, and was extended twice, fell apart when the Houthis refused to open roads in the besieged city of Taiz, a key condition of the deal, despite the Yemeni government allowing the resumption of commercial flights from Sanaa Airport and facilitating the arrival of fuel ships to Hodeidah port.
In October, the Houthis began drone attacks on two oil facilities in the southern provinces of Hadramout and Shabwa to prevent the Yemeni government from exporting the fuel. As a result, one of the facilities was shut down and the country’s oil shipments were halted.
In response to the Houthis’ demands, a Yemeni government official told Arab News that the government would only pay salaries based on the 2014 payroll, and after removing the names of Houthi fighters or those added by the militia.
The official, who requested anonymity, added that even if the government agreed to transfer wages, the Houthis would not pay public employees who had not signed their occupational code of conduct, a set of rules and guidelines that the militia introduced at the start of the month and which effectively require workers to pledge formal allegiance to the Houthis.
Najeeb Ghallab, undersecretary at Yemen’s Information Ministry, and political analyst, told Arab News the Houthis had ratcheted up their war rhetoric during the Omani delegation’s visit to demonstrate that they are in control of the decision to make peace or start war, and to prevent anyone from challenging them about the public money they control.
He said: “None of the Houthi claims about wages and earnings are genuine. They demand that the Yemeni government split earnings, while refusing to pay public servants in regions under their control.
“They control enormous earnings that are sufficient to pay all public employees.”
Updated 16 sec ago
AP
CAIRO: Tribal violence in Sudan’s long-restive region of Darfur killed at least 12 people over the past few days, an aid group said.
The clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the Beleil area in South Darfur province also wounded at least 42 people, said Adam Regal, spokesman for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur.
Local authorities said the clashes grew out of an attempt by herdsmen to loot a motorized rickshaw known as a tuk-tuk in the village of Amouri, killing one person.
The fighting escalated on Thursday and Friday when herdsmen and the local population traded attacks.
Authorities on Saturday declared a state of emergency and imposed a nighttime curfew in Beleil to help stop the clashes.
Regal said the aid group counted 12 dead in the fighting, and the tally could be higher.
He said many villages in the area were either burned down or looted.
Hundreds of families were displaced and took shelter in Nyala, the provincial capital of South Darfur, he said.
The violence was the latest to rock Darfur in recent months.
In November, at least 48 people were killed in tribal clashes in Central Darfur province.
The sprawling region was engulfed in bloodshed in 2003 when rebels from the territory’s ethnic central and sub-Saharan African community launched an insurgency accusing the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum of discrimination and neglect.
The government, under then President Omar Bashir, responded with a scorched-earth assault of aerial bombings and unleashed local nomadic militias known as the Janjaweed, who are accused of mass killings and rapes.
Up to 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were driven from their homes.
Netanyahu looks to vote in new government on Thursday
Netanyahu’s bloc of right-wing and religious parties won a clear victory in parliamentary elections last month, but the veteran leader has had a harder time than expected in finalizing deals with his partners
Updated 11 min 46 sec ago
Reuters
TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu called a vote in parliament on his new government for Thursday Dec. 29, the speaker of the Knesset said on Monday, after almost two months of coalition wrangling.
Netanyahu’s bloc of right-wing and religious parties won a clear victory in parliamentary elections last month, but the veteran leader has had a harder time than expected in finalizing deals with his partners.
Despite campaigning together, Netanyahu has struggled to meet the demands of his allies, who have demanded a significant slice of power in exchange for their support.
Ahead of the vote in parliament and a formal swearing in of the new government, Netanyahu will have to officially present the members of his Cabinet.
Israel’s longest serving prime minister has vowed to govern for all Israelis but he will head one of the most right-wing governments in the country’s history with key ministries in the hands of hardliners.
Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of the Jewish Power party will have authority for police as security minister while Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party will have broad authority to allow the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank.
Both oppose Palestinian statehood and support extending Israeli sovereignty into the West Bank, adding another obstacle to a two-state solution, the resolution backed by Palestinian leaders, the US and European governments.
The Finance Ministry is expected to be shared by Smotrich and Aryeh Deri, from the religious Shas party, with each man serving for two years. Deri’s appointment will depend on parliamentary support for a legal amendment allowing him to serve despite a conviction for tax fraud.
Liberal Israelis have also been alarmed by statements from a number of other members of coalition parties in favor of allowing some businesses to refuse services to people based on religious grounds.
President Isaac Herzog, the head of state who stands outside day-to- day politics, said on Sunday that any threat to the rights of Israeli citizens based on their identity or values would be counter to Israel’s democratic and ethical traditions.
“A situation whereby citizens of Israel fear threats against them based on their identity or values runs counter to the basic democratic and ethic principles of Israel,” Herzog, whose role is largely symbolic, wrote on Twitter.
Health minister: 11 million Egyptians have diabetes
The minister said Egypt is interested in reaching these patients and providing them with early diagnosis and treatment services
Updated 23 min 50 sec ago
Gobran Mohammed
CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said that the total number of people with diabetes in Egypt who are registered with health insurance has reached 11 million.
Diabetes affects 15 percent of the world’s population, the minister said at a press conference on the diabetes awareness campaign “100 Million Healthy Lives Initiative.”
The minister said Egypt is interested in reaching these patients and providing them with early diagnosis and treatment services.
Diabetes is a serious disease, he explained, but it can be managed by raising awareness on how to avoid the complications associated with it.
He added that research is being conducted in Egypt, in cooperation with an international pharmaceutical company, on the disease’s genetic characteristics, and several centers have been established to serve patients.
The minister said that factories are providing glucose meters and manufacturing insulin locally in Egypt, with the support of international companies.
Hisham El-Hefnawy, former dean of Egypt’s National Institute of Diabetes and Endocrinology, said Egypt ranked 10th in the world in terms of the number of people with diabetes.
He said that the number of patients with diabetes is expected to reach 20 million in 2045, which will bump Egypt to ninth place.
This is in addition to an even larger number of people with pre-diabetes, a stage that carries the same complications as diabetes, he added.
Care must be taken to diagnose the disease early and provide appropriate treatment for it as well as treatment for associated health risks, such as high blood pressure or obesity, the minister added.
He said: “What was spent on diabetes treatment is much less than what will be spent on treating diabetes complications on the heart, kidneys, feet and other body parts.”
How the Zai Centre at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed University seeks to preserve the Arabic language and improve its teaching
Amid the Arab world’s race to churn out English speakers, some educators fear Arabic has fallen by the wayside
The Zai Centre aims to become the world’s first Arabic language education accreditation body by the year 2026
Updated 51 min 56 sec ago
Nadia Al-Faour
DUBAI: In the 21st century, English has become the lingua franca of nearly the whole world. In the Gulf, children are often pushed to learn English from a young age, and many speak near-perfect English with barely a hint of an accent. Just Google “English schools in Saudi Arabia,” and you will find yourself drowning in thousands of results.
Amid the Arab world’s race to churn out English speakers, however, some educators are concerned that the case for making them equally fluent in standard Arabic has fallen by the wayside. Though most Gulf countries can boast of adult literacy rates upwards of 94 percent, only around 73 percent of Egyptians can read and write, and in Morocco, this percentage is only 68, according to the CIA World Factbook.
While some believe that Arabic is no longer a prerequisite to find work, Dr. Hanada Taha Thomure calls this a myth. “You will need Arabic. A situation will surface at some point, and you will need to be able to use the language at work,” she told Arab News.
Thomure, an Arabic-language professor with many years of experience, insists it is far from obsolete. “Walk the streets of Cairo or Beirut, or any Arab country, and you will hear the language. Our issues, I am convinced, have to do with policies.”
In addition to being a professor and a member of the board of trustees of Abu Dhabi’s Zayed University, Thomure is also the director of an innovative new research center at the university — the Zai Centre.
The Zai Centre was launched on Dec. 18, which the UN recognizes as World Arabic Language Day. The center plans to examine how the language is taught around the world, identify the best practices for teaching, and provide tools to empower and enable teachers. It is the first institution studying how Arabic is taught globally, and aims to become the world’s first Arabic language education accreditation body by the year 2026.
The institute’s aims are manifold; it will oversee the creation of new Arabic-language programs for children and provide translations of resources and academic journals that are only available in English. Abu Dhabi’s media office released a statement calling the Zai Centre “Abu Dhabi’s vision to preserve and develop the Arabic language.”
Thomure explained that the center was a grassroots movement, unique in terms of its modern methods of teaching. Zai’s program includes fun and exciting ways to keep students involved, and provides guidance to parents to ensure their children can improve their Arabic language at home from an early age. Their soon-to-be-launched digital platform will become an important resource to teachers.
The Zai Centre is Zayed University’s first demonstrable strategic shift toward a focus on applied research.
“We aim to advise how best to teach the Arabic language. The program also aims to help decision-makers make the right policies and laws that affects how people view Arabic,” Thomure said. “We will be collaborating with other researchers in various fields to see how we can support the teaching and learning of the Arabic language and how to make sure parents, teachers and policy makers have the necessary and correct tools to properly engage with the language.
“We came to discover in some places Arabic isn’t being taught in the best manner. Early detection of educational difficulties in children is important. So is intervention. We will be able to detect, fix, and test cognitive and memory skills in order to help students excel at an early age. It’s a very avant-garde approach; no one’s done this before.
“You want people to see the relevance of the language, its beauty, and even its economic value in terms of possibilities and job opportunities. Even if you are bilingual, your native tongue is your home’s. You’d miss the nuances of other people’s native languages,” she said. “There are certain sentences from songs or dialects you might miss. Every language is different. We incorporate Qur’anic verses, expressions, and accents; we weave in and out, and you miss out on that if you don’t learn your native language.”
Zai Centre will be collaborating with researchers in different fields in order to create tools to support and inspire new generations of Arabic speakers. The center is also planning to create the first Children’s Arabic Corpus in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, which will help in identifying the most frequently used Arabic words and standardizing vocabulary.
The center has already signed partnerships with multiple bodies and institutions, including the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, the Queen Rania Foundation, the Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashed Global Initiatives and the Arab Thought Foundation.
Promoting and supporting the Arabic language is a key priority for many governments. In 2020, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture established the King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language to highlight the status of the Arabic language, activate its role regionally and globally, and enhance its value expressing the linguistic depth of Arab and Islamic culture.
The academy will work to enhance the Arab cultural identity, and its activities include supporting Arabic language applications, products and research in the Kingdom and the Arab and Islamic worlds.
“The King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language bears a name dear to all of us, in appreciation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques — may God protect him — and for his sincere efforts to serve Arab culture, his keenness on the Arabic language and his support for all efforts made to preserve,” said Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Saudi minister of culture, explaining that it will be a global academy to serve the Arabic language and support its modern applications, which confirms the leadership of Saudi Arabia in serving the language of the Qur’an.
Noura Al-Kaabi, the UAE minister of culture and youth and chair of Zayed University’s board of trustees, said in December that the Arabic language is linked to “our heritage, culture and homeland,” adding that the creation of programs to enhance and preserve it is a national duty.
The UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth’s Status and Future of the Arabic Language report, published in September this year, noted a clear absence of vision for teaching Arabic. “Our ambition is to establish the Zai Centre as a leader in this space and become the first accrediting body for Arabic language education in the world by 2026,” Al-Kaabi said.
The drive to spread the love of learning Arabic has gone far beyond the establishment of Zai Centre. In September this year, Madrasa Arabic Lessons, an e-learning platform launched as part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Initiatives in 2018, was awarded the UNESCO King Sejong Literacy Prize. The program has more than three million users from 50 countries, and the tens of millions of lessons and hundreds of videos provided much-needed education during the COVID-19 pandemic which shuttered schools for years.
In June, the ruler of Sharjah Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi addressed academic institutions, stressing a focus on developing new ways of teaching methods to encourage youth to learn the language.
Al-Qasimi said: “The Arabic language is our belonging to the Qur’an. It is the stockpile of our history, our knowledge and our culture. The Arabic language is what holds firm our belief in our religion. The Arabic language is what unites us from the furthest corners of the Earth, from the far East to the far West, we are united under one language.”
MP urges Westerners to leave Iran after arrests of people linked to UK
Kearns said that the Iranian government had shown it would “happily” detain people with dual nationality
She expressed fears that some could be arrested even as they tried to flee the country
Updated 26 December 2022
Arab News
LONDON: British MP Alicia Kearns on Monday encouraged all Westerners to leave Iran after Tehran authorities arrested seven people with links to the UK, including some with dual nationality.
Those arrested were detained while trying to leave the country over anti-government protests, according to a statement by state media.
Kearns said that the Iranian government had shown it would “happily” detain people with dual nationality, and expressed fears that some could be arrested even as they tried to flee the country.
“If I was a British foreign national in Iran, I would absolutely be leaving, because there is evidence that they will use them in any game of chess they can and they will face brutal repression. I would encourage anyone who is Western to try to leave Iran as safely as they can,” she said.
The British foreign ministry said it was seeking further information from Iranian authorities on reports that British-Iranian dual nationals had been arrested.
The arrests follow country-wide unrest triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian who was arrested for wearing “inappropriate attire” under Iran’s strict Islamic dress code for women.
More than 700 people have been killed, including 65 children, and thousands have been injured since protests erupted against the Iranian regime.
Amnesty International said that 26 people faced possible execution. Two people arrested over the protests have already been hanged by the Tehran authorities.