North Korea fires 3 missiles amid tensions over drone flights

A man watches a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coast, in Seoul, South Korea, December 18, 2022. (REUTERS)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, along with his daughter, walks away from an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on November 19, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (REUTERS)
SEOUL: North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Saturday, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests this year that came days after it increased tensions by allegedly flying drones into South Korean airspace.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it detected the three launches from an inland area south of Pyongyang, the North’s capital, on Saturday morning. It said South Korea has boosted its surveillance posture and maintains a readiness in close coordination with the United States.
Japan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that North Korea fired suspected ballistic missiles.
It was North Korea’s first missile launch in eight days and came five days after South Korea accused Pyongyang of flying five drones into South Korea’s airspace for the first time since 2017.
South Korean warplanes and helicopters failed to bring down any of the North Korean drones spotted south of the border before they flew back home or vanished from South Korean radar. One of them traveled as far as northern Seoul. That caused security jitters among many people in the South, for which the military offered a rare public apology Tuesday.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for boosting his country’s air defense network and vowed to sternly deal with provocations by North Korea.
South Korea on Thursday staged large-scale military drills to simulate shooting down drones. It launched a solid-fueled rocket on Friday as part of its effort to build a space-based surveillance capability. South Korea plans to use a solid-fueled rocket to put its first spy satellite into orbit.
This year, North Korea has test-fired more than 70 ballistic and cruise missiles in what some experts say is an attempt to modernize its arsenal and increase its leverage in future dealings with the United States.
Saturday’s launch came as North Korea is under a major ruling party meeting in Pyongyang to review past policies and new policy goals for 2023. Some observers said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would reaffirm his vow to expand his nuclear arsenal and introduce sophisticated weapons in the name of dealing with what he calls US hostility.
WASHINGTON: Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent.
The documents include individual returns from Trump and his wife, Melania, along with Trump’s business entities from 2015-2020. They show how Trump used the tax code to lower his tax obligation and reveal details about foreign accounts, charitable contributions and the performance of some of his highest-profile business ventures, which had largely remained shielded from public scrutiny.
The disclosure marks the culmination of a yearslong legal fight that has played out everywhere from the presidential campaign to Congress and the Supreme Court as Trump persistently rejected efforts to share details about his financial history — counter to the practice of transparency followed by all his predecessors in the post-Watergate era. The records release comes just days before Republicans retake control of the House and weeks after Trump began another campaign for the White House.
The records show how Trump limited his tax liability by offsetting his income against corporate losses as well as millions of dollars in businesses expenses, asset depreciation and other deductions.
While Trump paid $641,931 in federal income taxes in 2015, the year he began his campaign for president, he paid just $750 in 2016 and 2017, according to a report released last week by Congress’ nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation. He paid nearly $1 million in 2018, but only $133,445 in 2019 and nothing in 2020, the year he unsuccessfully sought reelection.
The records also detail Trump’s foreign holdings.
Trump, according to the filings, reported having bank accounts in China, Ireland and the United Kingdom in 2015 through 2017, even as he was commander in chief. Starting in 2018, however, he only reported an account in the UK The returns also show that Trump claimed foreign tax credits for taxes he paid on various business ventures around the world, including licensing arrangements for use of his name on development projects and his golf courses in Scotland and Ireland. In several years, Trump appears to have paid more in foreign taxes than he did in net US federal income taxes, with income reported in countries including Azerbaijan, China, India, Indonesia, Panama, the Philippines, St. Martin, Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates.
The documents show that Trump’s charitable donations fluctuated during his presidency but, in his final years, represented only a sliver of his income. In 2020, the year the coronavirus ravaged the economy, Trump reported no charitable donations at all. In 2019 and 2018 he reported writing checks for about $500,000 in donations. In earlier years the numbers were higher — $1.8 million in 2017 and $1.1 million in 2016.
It’s unclear whether the reported sums included Trump’s $400,000 annual presidential salary, which he had said he would forgo and claimed he donated to various federal departments.
Jeff Hoopes, an accounting professor at the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School, described Trump’s taxes as a “large and complicated return, with a business that is set up to be complicated” with “hundreds of entities scattered all over the globe.”
He noted that many of those entities are slightly unprofitable, which he described as “pretty magical as far as the tax code.”
“It’s hard to know if someone’s really bad at business or really good at tax planning, because they both look like the same thing,” he said.
Daniel Shaviro, a taxation professor at New York University, cited the large financial losses from so many of Trump’s businesses, despite their often healthy sales, as something that should raise suspicions from auditors.
“If he wasn’t a political figure, but he was, say, a prominent businessman, you’d really want to audit the heck out of him,” Shaviro said. “There’s fishy looking stuff here.”
Shaviro also cited examples of suspicious or sloppy math even in smaller businesses, such as an aviation firm dubbed “DT Endeavor I LLC,” which in 2020 reported both sales and expenses of $160,144. Such exact matches are unusual, Shaviro said. Yet the form also reported an $18,923 loss.
“The return doesn’t say, ‘Guess what? I’m committing fraud,’” Shaviro said, “but there are red flags.”
The release marks the latest setback for Trump, who has been mired in investigations, including federal and state inquiries into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The Department of Justice also has been investigating reams of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago club and possible efforts to obstruct the investigation.
In a statement Friday, Trump lashed out at Democrats and the Supreme Court for the release.
“It’s going to lead to horrible things for so many people,” he said. “The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!”
He said the returns demonstrated “how proudly successful I have been and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions” to build his businesses.
Presiding over a routine pro forma session of the House on Friday, Rep. Don Beyer, chairman of the Joint Economic Committee, said great care had been taken to ensure the returns were treated with sensitivity, with personal and other identifying information redacted.
“We’ve been trying to be very careful to make sure that we weren’t ‘weaponizing’ the IRS returns,” said Beyer, D-Virginia He also is a member of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, which held a party-line vote last week to make the returns public.
The returns detail how Trump used tax law to minimize his liability, including carrying forward massive losses from previous years, as allowed by tax law. Trump said during his 2016 campaign that paying little or no income tax in some years “makes me smart.”
For instance, in 2020, more than 150 of Trump’s business entities listed negative qualified business income, which the IRS defines as “the net amount of qualified items of income, gain, deduction and loss from any qualified trade or business.” In total for that tax year, combined with nearly $9 million in carryforward loss from previous years, Trump’s qualified losses amounted to more than $58 million for the final year of his term in office.
Another of Trump’s money losers: the ice rink his company operated until last year in New York City’s Central Park. Trump reported a total of $2.6 million in losses from Wollman Rink over the six years made public. The rink, an early Trump Organization jewel run through a contract with New York City’s government, reported a loss of $1.3 million in 2015 despite taking in $9.3 million in revenue, according to the tax returns. The rink turned a $298,000 profit in 2016, but was back to melting cash in each of the next four years.
Aspects of Trump’s finances had been shrouded in mystery since his days as an up-and-coming Manhattan real estate developer in the 1980s.
Trump, known for building skyscrapers and hosting a reality TV show before winning the White House, did provide limited details about his holdings and income on mandatory disclosure forms and financial statements he provides to banks to secure loans and to financial magazines to justify his place on rankings of the world’s billionaires.
Trump’s longtime accounting firm has since disavowed the statements, and New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit alleging Trump and his Trump Organization fraudulently inflated asset values on the statements. Trump and his company have denied wrongdoing.
In October 2018, The New York Times published a Pulitzer Prize-winning series based on leaked tax records that contradicted the image Trump had tried to sell of himself as a self-made businessman. It showed that Trump received a modern-day equivalent of at least $413 million from his father’s real estate holdings, with much of that money coming from what the Times called “tax dodges” in the 1990s.
A second series in 2020 showed that Trump paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years because he generally lost more money than he made.
In its report last week, the Ways and Means Committee indicated the Trump administration may have disregarded a requirement mandating audits of a president’s tax filings.
The IRS only began to audit Trump’s 2016 tax filings on April 3, 2019 — more than two years into his presidency — when the Ways and Means chairman, Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., asked the agency for information related to the tax returns.
Every president and major-party candidate since Richard Nixon has voluntarily made at least summaries of their tax information available to the public. Trump bucked that trend as a candidate and as president, repeatedly asserting that his taxes were “under audit” and couldn’t be released.
BEIJING: The World Health Organization on Friday once again urged China’s health officials to regularly share specific and real-time information on the COVID-19 situation in the country, as it continues to assess the latest surge in infections.
The agency has asked Chinese officials to share more genetic sequencing data, as well as data on hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations.
Official figures from China have become an unreliable guide as less testing is being done across the country following the recent easing of the strict “zero-COVID” policy.
WHO has previously said that China may be struggling to keep a tally of COVID-19 infections.
The agency has invited Chinese scientists to present detailed data on viral sequencing at its meeting of a technical advisory group scheduled for Jan. 3.
COVID infections have risen across China this month after Beijing dismantled its zero-COVID policies including regular PCR testing on its population. The United States, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan have all imposed COVID tests for travelers from China in response.
The United States has also attributed the recent change in its policy to the lack of information on COVID variants and concerns that the increased cases in China could result in the development of new variants of the virus.
Senior Chinese health officials exchanged views with the WHO on the new coronavirus via a video conference, China’s National Health Commission said in a statement earlier on Friday.
Both sides exchanged views on the current epidemic situation, medical treatment, vaccination and other technical matters, the Chinese health authority said, adding that more technical exchanges would be held.
PARIS: Niger has arrested a Libyan suspected of smuggling thousands of migrants through the Sahel country toward Europe after a joint probe with the French and Spanish authorities, French police said on Friday.
The 29-year-old, who was detained on Dec. 20 in the Nigerien city of Agadez, told investigators he had overseen the departure of “60 migrants per week for seven years,” said Jean-Christophe Hilaire of the International Security Cooperation Directorate at the French Interior Ministry.
Pickup trucks had driven the migrants — most from Nigeria or Cameroon — to the border with Algeria or war-torn Libya for a fee of €1,500 to €2,000 ($1,600 to 2,100), he said.
The suspect is now being held in the capital Niamey, Hilaire said.
The EU-funded operation had been carried out with the help of three French and three Spanish policemen.
Many West African migrants try to reach Libya in the hope of making it across the Mediterranean to a better life in Europe.
They typically flock to the Nigerien city of Agadez, where smugglers offer to take them onwards to the Libyan border.
The government in Niamey adopted a law in 2015 to make migrant smuggling a crime, with sentences of up to 30 years in prison.
But a Nigerien security source has said the measure had only pushed smugglers to use “new, more dangerous routes.”
European policemen have been present in Niger since 2017.
Since then, 824 people have been arrested, the French Interior Ministry says.
PARIS: When a 38-year-old man anguished over the protests in Iran took his own life in the French city of Lyon, fellow members of the Iranian diaspora felt his pain.
Three months into the anti-regime protests, Iranians abroad are going through a spectrum of emotions.
Activists and counselors hope Mohammed Moradi’s desperate act this week inspires others to reach out for help and to raise awareness of what is happening in Iran.
In videos in Farsi and French recorded before his death, Moradi criticized Iran’s leadership and called for solidarity from Western governments against it. The recordings featured him saying, “When you see this video, I will be dead.”
The Iranian Kurdish man arrived in France in 2019 with his wife and was pursuing a PhD in history.
His death on Monday resonated near and far.
Other Iranians in the Lyon region, activists and friends brought flowers and candles to the site where he died in what police were investigating as an an apparent suicide.
Many members of the Iranian diaspora have experienced distress since the unprecedented protests began, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Iranian police custody in September.
Police had detained Amini for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress code for women.
“Mohammed Moradi is the image of all of us, what we live today, as the Iranian diaspora across the world,” Hengameh Yahyazadeh, said the lead organizer of solidarity protests against Iran’s clerics in the French city of Toulouse.
Moradi’s Instagram profile tells of a person interested in literature, poetry and politics.
Like many Iranians abroad, he took to Instagram to relay messages criticizing the regime’s clerical rule, chronicling his participation in demonstrations in Lyon, and expressing his indignation at the treatment of protesters in Iran.
The feeling is widespread.
“Some days I wake up and I’m scared,” Yahyazadeh said.
“I have a dozen friends in Iranian prisons, I’m scared of knowing how I will face the possible news that one of my friends was executed.”
Since the start of the protests, at least 507 protesters have been killed and more than 18,500 people have been arrested, according to Human Rights Activists, a group in Iran that has closely monitored the unrest.
Iranian authorities have not released figures for those killed or arrested.
A dozen people are also facing the death penalty for their involvement in the protests.
Hanae El-Bakkali, a psychotherapist who heads a France-based organization that works with migrants, says the news from back home has caused many Iranians in the diaspora to experience “decompensation,” a psychological state that results from being unable to process stressful events.
“When important events are happening back home, it reactivates past trauma, it pressurizes parts that are buried, that one thought they left on the side but actually didn’t,” said El-Bakkali told the AP.
“People relive what they experienced back home through flashbacks. They can have nightmares, looping thoughts, trouble sleeping, memory issues, anxious and depressive symptoms, and might harm themselves.”
As a result, those who become militant abroad “advocate with a deteriorated psychological state,” El-Bakkali said.
A prominent Iranian Kurdish activist in London, Halaleh Taheri, hopes Moradi’s death will encourage those experiencing distress to come together and to get involved politically.
“His name is with all of the people lost in the revolution,” said Taheri, who took part in the 1979 revolution against the shah of Iran and then fought against the clerics’ rule before she had to go into exile.
She is the founder of MEWS, a London-based charity advocating for the rights of women from the Middle East in the UK.
“I am hoping that in the future, instead of sacrificing blood and ourselves and our life, we just fight against the Iranian regime by helping each other, uniting, showing solidarity, working in groups, in networks, raising awareness about Iran,” Taheri said.
“The country needs us as well,” she said.
“We all know that there’s so much pain in our country, and we want to be part of this release. That’s why we are out in the streets.”
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan suffered a sharp increase in deadly militant attacks in 2022, data compiled by local researchers shows, as armed groups intensified their activity.
The Pak Institute for Peace Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank, said there were 441 deaths in 254 attacks this year. The toll is significantly higher than last year, when 335 people were killed by militants in 207 incidents, and in 2020, when 146 attacks killed 220.
“The sharp increase in terror attacks in the last two years shows we have been losing the gains made against various militant groups through military operations,” Khawaja Khalid Farooq, former head of the National Counter Terrorism Authority, told Arab News on Friday.
While NACTA, which coordinates federal and provincial counterterrorism efforts, did not respond to Arab News queries related to the spike, which has been linked to the resurgence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in the country’s north and increased activity of separatists in the impoverished southwestern Balochistan province.
Violence in the early part of the year was mainly carried out by separatist groups in Balochistan, which targeted security forces and Chinese nationals working on the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.
The TTP stepped up attacks in different parts of the country after calling off a ceasefire with the government in November.
“The TTP and different Baloch separatist outfits have apparently joined hands to attack our security personnel both in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces which should be a worrying sign,” Farooq said.
The group was at its strongest in the 2000s and took control of parts of what is now Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 2007. During that time, militants unleashed a reign of terror, killing and beheading politicians, singers, soldiers and opponents. They banned female education and destroyed almost 200 girls’ schools.
They were ousted two years later in a major military operation. However, the group has been regaining strength since last year, as it is believed to have reorganized itself in the tribal districts bordering Afghanistan.
The Pakistani Taliban are separate but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in neighboring Afghanistan last year as US and NATO troops withdrew after 20 years of war.
Since then, top TTP leaders and fighters have been hiding in Afghanistan.
With the help of Afghanistan’s new rulers, the Pakistani government started peace talks with TTP, which resulted in a ceasefire in late 2021.
But as the group called it off last month, PIPS director Muhammad Amir Rana told Arab News that the efforts “proved counterproductive, giving the TTP a chance to regroup and reinforce itself for a fresh wave of attacks.”
Journalist and security expert Hassan Khan said Pakistan ignored the militancy issue during the lull period which helped their recent resurgence.
“Pakistan released a large number of TTP militants from its prisons during the peace talks, including some elders who had gone back to their respective territories where they regrouped themselves against the state,” he told Arab News.
“The situation could get worse if political leaders fail to take ownership of the situation and formulate a national consensus policy to eliminate militants.”