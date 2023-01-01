You are here

Your favorite apps are just one tap away on Huawei AppGallery

date 2023-01-01
Our smartphones would not be nearly as capable without the support of apps, which unlock a plethora of new possibilities. The app revolution that took the world by storm during the previous decade has enabled us to do everything on our mobile devices. We can now pay without carrying cards, manage our finances, shop online, book accommodation and flights, or even order groceries on the way home. So, wouldn’t it be perfect if we could download the best available apps from just one place?

Huawei AppGallery is the official app distribution platform for Huawei devices, boasting a vast and growing collection of apps. Being among the top 3 app marketplaces globally, this open and innovative ecosystem ensures apps can be used seamlessly across smart devices in all scenarios anywhere and anytime. Huawei AppGallery strictly protects users’ privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. 

Huawei has always prioritized providing quality content to consumers, and AppGallery builds on that commitment. AppGallery gives users access to the most popular international apps across 18 categories such as navigation and transport, entertainment, social media, lifestyle, news and shopping, among others. The global apps include WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, SnapChat, Shein, imo, PUBG Mobile, TikTok, and more, along with other local apps including MOI, Emirates, ADCB, VIU, MOI UAE, MAF Carrefour, Talabat, noon and more, reflecting Huawei’s ongoing commitment toward providing consumers the best in local content while Huawei’s partners add value to business via accessibility to an engaged community. Everything you need to get through the day is here, from your favorite banking and mobile carrier apps to fitness, food ordering and streaming apps. Additionally, AppGallery lets you discover the trendiest apps at a glance with expertly curated selections.

The best part is that downloading apps through AppGallery is a breeze. Simply follow these steps:

Step 1: Open Huawei AppGallery

If you own a Huawei smartphone, such as the brand-new HUAWEI nova 10 Series, the Huawei nova Y90, or the Huawei Mate Xs 2, then you will find AppGallery preinstalled. All you need is to open AppGallery and enjoy a unique experience, as when Huawei claims that AppGallery is an open ecosystem, the company actually means it.

Step 2: Log in using your Huawei ID

By creating a Huawei ID and logging in, AppGallery allows users to download any app or games they like. Huawei ID is conveniently linked to all apps within the Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem, so users can access everything with just a few steps. With a Huawei ID, you can set up and manage payments, back up your data, and unlock benefits such as members’ rewards. Besides, the process can be completed in a matter of minutes.

Step 3: Find and download your apps

AppGallery’s intuitive interface makes it easy to locate the best apps. You may check the curated lists from “Top Apps” to get the most popular global and local apps to “New apps we love” for daily recommendations. You can also browse through the “Top rated,” “Weekly Top Apps” and “Most popular” sections, check the categories, or use the search field at the top of AppGallery. You will find integrated apps within AppGallery or installation-free Quick App options for a more convenient user experience, with a single tap, your new apps will appear on your home screen shortly. Simple as that.

User support

AppGallery further enhances its user experience by providing reliable, official support to everyone, by upgrading its customer care experience through an enhanced hotline service and live chat service in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and South Africa. On the other end of the line, a team of experts can quickly respond to queries regarding AppGallery apps and resolve any issues that users may encounter.

AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million monthly active users. The diverse selection of apps covers all aspects of digital life, while offering a wealth of promotions and giveaways. It is worth mentioning that in 2021, AppGallery recorded more than 432 billion app downloads across the globe. Moreover, Huawei has partnered with 5.4 million registered developers worldwide to create one-of-a-kind experiences that cater to every lifestyle, culture and location.

Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Industrial Development Fund to accelerate technology adoption in the Kingdom’s industrial sector.

Under the partnership, Schneider Electric will bring its expertise to SIDF’s Tanafusiya program, which aims to enable industrial manufacturers to increase their energy efficiency and reduce their energy costs as the Kingdom aims for net-zero status by 2060.

Through this new collaboration for the future, Schneider Electric and SIDF aim to create added value across Saudi Arabia’s dynamic industrial ecosystem. This will be achieved by providing factories with better access to financing and technical solutions to reduce costs, increase energy efficiency and expand human skills and capabilities sector-wide.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Ibrahim bin Saad Al-Mojel, CEO of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, said: “We are excited to welcome Schneider Electric to our group of service providers to the Tanafusiya program. This program is representative of our reception and acknowledgement of the private sector and marks significant integration between the public and private sectors. We expect Schneider Electric to add great value to the program through supporting industrial facilities with digital solutions.”

HIGHLIGHT

Schneider Electric will bring its expertise to SIDF’s Tanafusiya program, which aims to enable industrial manufacturers to increase their energy efficiency and reduce their energy costs as the Kingdom aims for net-zero status by 2060.

Oseid Fagih, vice president, end users and industry, Schneider Electric, said: “Saudi Arabia has commendably allowed the private sector to increase industrial productivity by adopting the tools, technologies and technical skills needed to cut costs, boost output and improve energy efficiency. We are pleased to enter into a new partnership with the Saudi Industrial Development Fund to support the Tanafusiya program. It aligns perfectly with our mission to lead the digital transformation of energy management in manufacturing, and we look forward to working closely on this project in the coming months.”

The Tanafusiya program is tailored to deliver on the Kingdom’s national transformation goals by spearheading digital transformation and energy efficiency in the manufacturing sector.

The program is also strategically aligned with SIDF’s aim to enable Saudi Arabia’s transformation to become an industrial powerhouse and a global logistics hub.

Schneider Electric drives digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

Sustainability Forum Middle East has announced Gulf International Bank as the “ESG Partner” for its upcoming inaugural edition focusing on “Business Transition to Net-Zero — the Path toward a Successful Low-Carbon Future.”

Taking place in Bahrain on Jan. 12, 2023, the forum will bring together more than 300 senior decision-makers and sustainability experts to discuss regional decarbonization and share experiences and solutions for helping the private sector mobilize and implement strategies for achieving net-zero goals.

GIB is already a leader in sustainability and an ESG partner for governments and clients across the region. The bank launched a comprehensive sustainability strategy in 2021, putting sustainability at the heart of its business and operations including prioritizing actions related to decarbonization. GIB has also been pioneering the use of green financing instruments and is cooperating on a range of initiatives targeting climate action and supporting the net-zero ambitions of regional governments.

GIB coordinated the issuance of green financing instruments for a range of clients in the GCC. In 2021, the bank closed its own $625 million sustainability-linked syndicated loan, making it the first Bahrain-headquartered bank and the first majority Saudi-owned bank to close such a facility. Most recently, in October, GIB became a partner in Saudi Arabia’s Voluntary Carbon Market initiative, launched by the country’s Public Investment Fund, and took part in the world’s largest-ever carbon credit auction of 1.4 million tons, purchasing carbon credits that, alongside other initiatives, offset the bank’s entire 2021 emissions.

Jamal Al-Kishi, CEO at GIB B.S.C., said: “In line with GIB’s commitment to promoting sustainability and climate action, we’re pleased to back the first edition of the Sustainability Forum Middle East as its ESG Partner. The role of the financial sector in funding and accelerating the transition of the regional economies toward net zero is a crucial one, and an objective that GIB is dedicated to and already taking significant strides to support. We look forward to discussing strategies and sharing our experience with peers and the many companies that need to mobilize and begin their decarbonization journeys.”

Laila Danesh, managing director at FinMark Communications, the forum’s founder and organizer, added: “We’re delighted to announce GIB’s partnership with the forum. The bank is already making great contributions to building the region’s sustainability culture and decarbonization efforts.”

“The participation of its leadership and sustainability teams will add great value to the forum and further enrich what we hope will be a day of interactive discussions and an opportunity for knowledge-sharing and practical hands-on learning. Our aim is to leverage the know-how and experience of our partners, like GIB, to help move private sector companies, especially SMEs, one step closer to starting the transition of their businesses to net-zero.”

The forum will kick off with a keynote on the outcomes of the recently concluded COP27 in Egypt and a look ahead to COP28, which is set to take place in the UAE in 2023. The program will go on to cover a range of topics including the urgency to meet net-zero targets, the ambitions of the MENA governments and where we are today, financing for the transition, the integration of renewables, and the evolution of climate regulation, among others.

Tawal, a leading integrated ICT infrastructure provider in the Kingdom, has launched fiber to the tower and coverage as a service as new products, adding to the company’s innovative products portfolio. Supporting the increased data traffic and high-density demand of 5G networks and IoT functions, the new offering will enable service providers to deliver next-generation networks and technologies, powering the future of smart city innovations.

The products have been developed by Tawal’s Commercial Portfolio Department of the Commercial Sector.

The FTTT solution, which will come in two models — the “FTTT Links Model” and “Fiber Facility Access Model” — has been launched to empower the people, communities and entities that Tawal supports. It will do so by connecting existing fiber infrastructure within the provider’s sites to their core network. This will help in increasing efficiency and lowering costs. It will also provide added reliability and access to more advanced capabilities utilizing higher bandwidth. The launch of the FTTT proposition marks the latest step taken by Tawal to accelerate the Kingdom’s rollout of current and future technologies. It bolsters the provider’s offerings and underlines its commitment to enhancing the connectivity of its network of towers across the country.

CaaS is a supplementary product that Tawal provides on top of lite built-to-suit and in-building solution products, through which Tawal provides a full-fledged telecom infrastructure solution to end clients, which includes passive and active equipment, in partnership with mobile network
operators.

HIGHLIGHT

The launch of the FTTT proposition marks the latest step taken by Tawal to accelerate the Kingdom’s rollout of current and future technologies.

This solution will assist MNOs in providing mobile coverage to Tawal’s end clients in remote or temporary areas by enabling them to operate their active equipment on Tawal’s infrastructure. These characteristics make the solution ideal for a wide range of clients, including under-development megaprojects, hotels, farms and industrial sites.

CaaS also aims to extend the coverage by easing the financial barriers for MNOs by reducing capital investments through facilitating telecom equipment costs, which can be directed to high-priority investments, optimizing operational costs through
end-customer subsidies, attracting new customers at minimal customer acquisition costs and ensuring an enhanced customer experience by improving network coverage.

Abdulrahman Al-Moaiqel, chief commercial officer, Tawal, said: “As the Kingdom’s leading integrated ICT infrastructure provider and the first tower company in Saudi Arabia, Tawal is fully committed to pioneering advanced offerings that promote efficiency and effectiveness. We are delighted to unveil a suite of inventive new solutions that will empower mobile network operators, businesses, and the government sector to do just that.”

Tawal has long been committed to empowering MNOs, businesses and government authorities to operate more efficiently and effectively. As part of this mission, the provider continues to innovate new products that will play a key role in the development of the Kingdom’s smart cities.

Bigo Live, a social livestreaming platform, has provided an ideal platform for football supporters to showcase their skills and share their enthusiasm for the sport since the start of the World Cup this year. The platform featured a variety of unique activities designed to engage football players and fans and encourage them to produce and share original content with other users on Bigo Live’s “Community” feature. The World Cup communities provided daily football highlights compilations and enabled fans to come together to share their experiences and support for their favorite teams or players. As a result, more than 200,000 users on Bigo Live joined regional teams’ communities to share the spirit of football and celebrate the achievements of each country including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Morocco and Tunisia during the World Cup.

Most notably, Morocco’s astounding achievements in this World Cup will go down in history as it became the first Arab team to reach the semifinals and compete against France. The Atlas Lions’ victories during the tournament brought joy to Arabs all over the world, with thousands across the MENA region celebrating online on Bigo Live. As Morocco stunned World Cup favorites Portugal in the quarterfinals of the tournament this year, the number of posts on the Morocco team community increased by roughly 43 percent in just a week.

Moreover, Bigo Live enhanced the platform’s multi-guest room feature to enable the creation of chat rooms for up to 500 people to share their enthusiasm for the global event in real time, fostering more positive interactions and allowing fans to gather and participate in football discussions. It recorded the largest peak in conversations on Dec. 6 during the Morocco vs. Spain match, which garnered great interest from the region.

The platform is preferred by Arabic football fans as they find it easier to access, follow their passion, interact with their favorite broadcasters, and allows them to participate in the region’s expanding football communities in their own
local language.

Bigo Live invited well-known footballing personalities such as Mohammed Awaad and Naseem Kora to provide in-depth match analysis and discuss football strategies during their live streams of the games in order to highlight the platform’s support for regional creators and content.

“The performance of national teams from the Arab region during this year’s World Cup has been absolutely phenomenal.”

Football is known for its ability to bring people from across the world together, and football fans from the Arab world are some of the most passionate in the world. We are delighted to bring the football community together to celebrate this truly unique World Cup on Bigo Live,” said a spokesperson from Bigo Live.

Cenomi Centers, the largest owner, developer and operator of retail and lifestyle destinations in Saudi Arabia, has completed the second transaction as part of its non-core asset land sale program.

The 115,094.89-square-meter plot, located in the Al-Raed district of Riyadh, sold for SR700 million ($187 million) and is the second to be sold as part of the company’s program to sell an identified portfolio of non-core assets worth around SR2 billion. 

The land is located adjacent to the company’s new flagship project, Jawharat Riyadh, a new luxury retail and lifestyle destination that will encompass luxury brands, indoor and outdoor spaces, significant dining options as well as a vast range of entertainment, including arcades, cinemas and more. 

It was auctioned by real estate broker Adeer Real Estate, through Riyad Real Estate Development Fund — Jawharat Al-Riyadh, managed by Riyad Capital. The sale comes quickly on the back of the inaugural deal within the program, a 17,733-square-meter site, located in the Olaya district of Riyadh, which sold for around SR230.5 million.

“This is a strong milestone for us to end 2022,” said Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO, Cenomi Centers. “We had the non-core asset sale program approved by our board of directors in October and have now already secured two significant sales for large sites within that portfolio. I am confident that the success of the program will continue in 2023 and further strengthen the company’s financial position and support our ambitious growth plans.”

Founded in 2002 as Arabian Centers, Cenomi Centers provides customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centers, located in attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements.

Cenomi Centers currently owns, operates and manages 21 commercial centers and complexes, with more than 4,300 stores, located strategically throughout 10 cities in the Kingdom. With a total GLA of nearly 1.3 million square meters, the company’s malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to a range of international, regional and local retail brands.

