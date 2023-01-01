You are here

Mass grave with 18 bodies found in ex-Daesh stronghold in Libya

A member of security forces affiliated with the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA)'s Interior Ministry takes a picture as he stands at the reported site of a mass grave in 2020. (AFP/File Photo)
A member of security forces affiliated with the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA)'s Interior Ministry takes a picture as he stands at the reported site of a mass grave in 2020. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 28 sec ago
AP

Mass grave with 18 bodies found in ex-Daesh stronghold in Libya

Mass grave with 18 bodies found in ex-Daesh stronghold in Libya
  The Missing Persons Authority said in a statement the bodies were unearthed in the Sabaa area of Sirte
Updated 28 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Libyan authorities on Sunday said they have found 18 bodies buried in a mass grave in a former stronghold of Daesh along the conflict-stricken North African nation’s coast.
The Missing Persons Authority said in a statement the bodies were unearthed in the Sabaa area of Sirte, a city in central Libya. The bodies were taken to a local hospital, it added.
Sirte, the birthplace of former longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi, fell under the control of Daesh militants between 2015 and 2016. The militants, along with Al-Qaeda, gained a foothold in oil-rich Libya amid the chaos that engulfed the country after the 2011 uprising and a NATO intervention in the conflict.
The militants were eventually driven out of the city in December 2016 by Libyan forces supported by the US and allied with the UN-backed government in the capital Tripoli. Hundreds of alleged former Daesh fighters remain incarcerated in Libyan prisons, many of whom are awaiting trial.
Since Ghadafi’s overthrow and killing, Libya has been split between rival authorities. Sirte is now controlled by forces loyal to military leader Khalifa Haftar based in the country’s east.
In its statement, the Missing Persons Authority said they collected samples of the dead bones in an effort to identify the bodies. Further details on the cause of death for those found were not provided.
Several mass graves have been uncovered across Libya recently. In October, officials said they found 42 bodies in a mass grave in a school site in Sirte.
In December 2018, the bodies of more than thirty men were discovered near Sirte, believed to be the corpses of a group of Ethiopian Christians whom Islamic State fighters executed in a video the group published years earlier.
In the western town of Tarhuna, hundreds of corpses have been uncovered across several graves after militia fighters loyal to Haftar retreated from the area in June 2020.

Topics: Middle East Libya Daesh

UN rights mission finds 'probable' mass graves in Libya
Middle-East
UN rights mission finds 'probable' mass graves in Libya
Daesh claims attack on Egypt police that killed 4
Middle-East
Daesh claims attack on Egypt police that killed 4

Iran arrests footballers at mixed-gender party: Media

Iran arrests footballers at mixed-gender party: Media
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

Iran arrests footballers at mixed-gender party: Media

Iran arrests footballers at mixed-gender party: Media
  • Iranian law only permits non-Muslims to consume alcohol and dancing with the opposite gender is forbidden
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have arrested football players who attended a mixed party east of Tehran, local media reported Sunday, without identifying them or giving their exact number.
“Several current and former players of one of Tehran’s prominent football clubs were arrested last night (Saturday) at a mixed party in the city of Damavand,” Tasnim news agency said.
“Some of these players were in an abnormal state due to alcohol consumption,” it added.
Iranian law only permits non-Muslims to consume alcohol for religious purposes. Dancing with the opposite gender is forbidden.
The Islamic republic has been rocked by unrest since the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, following her arrest for an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women.
Iranian officials say hundreds of people have been killed in the unrest, including members of the security forces, and thousands have been arrested.
A number of current and former footballers as well as other athletes and prominent figures have been detained or questioned by the authorities after voicing support for the protests.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Daesh claims attack on Egypt police that killed 4

Daesh claims attack on Egypt police that killed 4
Updated 01 January 2023
AP

Daesh claims attack on Egypt police that killed 4

Daesh claims attack on Egypt police that killed 4
  • The extremist group claimed the attack in a statement Saturday carried by its Amaq news agency
  • Armed militants opened fire on police in Ismailia killing four
Updated 01 January 2023
AP

CAIRO: The Daesh group claimed responsibility for a militant attack on a police checkpoint in Egypt’s Suez Canal city of Ismailia that killed at least four people, including three police.
The extremist group claimed the attack in a statement late Saturday carried by its Amaq news agency.
The attack took place Friday afternoon when armed militants opened fire on police in Ismailia. At least 12 people, mostly conscripts, were wounded in the attack.
The dead included three police officers and a still unidentified person, according to a hospital tally document.
The state-run Al-Qahera News television station reported that security forces killed one of the attackers.
Egypt has been battling Daesh militants in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula for years. The militants have carried out numerous attacks in Sinai and elsewhere in the country mainly targeting security forces, minority Christians and those who they accuse of collaborating with the military and police.

Topics: Egypt

Egypt: Militants attack police in Suez Canal city, 4 killed
Middle-East
Egypt: Militants attack police in Suez Canal city, 4 killed

Militiaman killed in central Iran protest: state media

Militiaman killed in central Iran protest: state media
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

Militiaman killed in central Iran protest: state media

Militiaman killed in central Iran protest: state media
  • A Basij member was killed in the city of Semirom by armed personnel
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: A member of Iran’s security forces has been shot dead during protests in the city of Semirom, state media said Sunday, more than 100 days after Mahsa Amini’s death sparked nationwide unrest.
Iran has been rocked by protests — dubbed “riots” by the authorities — since Amini, 22, died in custody on September 16 following her arrest for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.
“A Basij member was killed in the city of Semirom by armed criminals,” official news agency IRNA reported, referring to the paramilitary force linked to the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
IRNA said protesters had gathered late Saturday in the city, about 470 kilometers south of the capital Tehran in the central Isfahan province.
They rallied in front of the regional administration building and other locations in Semirom, it added.
“Security forces were deployed to establish order in the city and, in some cases, clashes occurred with several rioters,” the report said.
Iranian officials say hundreds of people have been killed in the nationwide unrest, including members of the security forces, and thousands arrested.
Tehran accuses hostile foreign powers and opposition groups of stoking the unrest.
Last month, Iran executed two men, both 23, who had been convicted of attacks against security forces in connection with the protests.
The judiciary has said nine others have been sentenced to death. Campaigners said this week dozens of protesters also face charges that carry a potential death sentence.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Iran top court accepts protester's appeal against death sentence
Middle-East
Iran top court accepts protester's appeal against death sentence
Iran summons Italian envoy in rebuke over protests
Middle-East
Iran summons Italian envoy in rebuke over protests

2022 'worst year in terms of number of Palestinians killed by Israel': government

Updated 01 January 2023
Mohammed Najib

2022 ‘worst year in terms of number of Palestinians killed by Israel’: government

  • The world must shoulder its responsibilities and implement the resolutions of international legitimacy, and everyone must stop the double standards
  • Further deterioration in security situation in West Bank feared in coming weeks
  • Palestinians welcome UN vote on Israel’s occupation as ‘a victory’
Updated 01 January 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Most Palestinians will remember 2022 as a painful year in terms of the scale of human loss, the increase in Israeli aggression, and the election of an extreme right-wing Israeli government that will further deny them their rights.

Ibrahim Melhem, spokesman for the Palestinian government, told Arab News that 2022 was “the worst year in terms of the high number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army.”

According to official figures, 225 people were killed in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip over the past 12 months.

However, Melhem believes there is cause for optimism thanks to Arab and international solidarity with the Palestinian cause, which was most publicly displayed at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He also said that international organizations had demonstrated a better understanding of the demands and rights of the Palestinian people.

Ahmed Ghuneim, the leader of the Fatah movement in Jerusalem, told Arab News that the most positive occurrence in 2022 was the emergence of a new generation of Palestinian resistance fighters represented by the Lions’ Den group in Nablus and similar brigades in Jenin, Balata, and other areas.

Palestinians claim that the Israel Defense Forces have changed their rules of engagement in recent months, making it acceptable to open fire when they feel threatened and shoot to kill, even if they could easily just injure the attacker.

Sixty percent of the Israeli armed forces currently operate in the West Bank, where 26 combat and 86 reserve battalions are deployed. “There is a soldier to guard every settler,” Palestinians comment sarcastically.

Israeli officials expect a further deterioration in the security situation in the West Bank in coming weeks and an increase in the number of attacks on Israeli army forces and settlers, which will likely mean a rise in the killing of Palestinians.

On a happier note, Palestinians welcomed a vote by the United Nations General Assembly requesting that the International Court of Justice provide an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories including Jerusalem. At the assembly, 87 states voted in favor of the resolution, 26 opposed it, and 53 abstained, a result widely considered by Palestinians to be a victory for Palestinian diplomacy.

Presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the vote was “evidence of the whole world’s support for our people and their inalienable historical rights.”

He said in a statement that President Mahmoud Abbas thanked all countries “that stood by Palestinian rights and all parties that worked to make this decision a success.”

Abu Rudeineh said the time has come for Israel to be held accountable for its ongoing crimes.

“The world must shoulder its responsibilities and implement the resolutions of international legitimacy, and everyone must stop the double standards,” he said.

He stressed that the Palestinian leadership would take all available opportunities to protect the Palestinian people, and that “resorting to international institutions is a Palestinian right, and we will continue to join international bodies and institutions.”

He added: “We strongly believe that justice based on international resolutions and the absence of impunity is the only way to achieve lasting peace in Palestine, Israel, and the entire region.”

“This means there are no negotiations on whether this is occupied land,” Palestinian government spokesperson Melhem told Arab News.

“No conditions will be imposed on Palestinians in exchange for Israeli withdrawal,” he added.

 

Topics: Palestine 2022

Netanyahu says Israel not bound by 'despicable' UN vote
Middle-East
Netanyahu says Israel not bound by 'despicable' UN vote
Palestinians say UN vote on Israel's occupation 'a victory'
Middle-East
Palestinians say UN vote on Israel's occupation 'a victory'

Lebanese welcome 2023 as concerns grow over fate of crisis-hit country

Lebanese welcome 2023 as concerns grow over fate of crisis-hit country
Updated 01 January 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese welcome 2023 as concerns grow over fate of crisis-hit country

Lebanese welcome 2023 as concerns grow over fate of crisis-hit country
  • Conflict in region ‘may lead us to further fragmentation,’ analyst says
  • ‘Those remaining in Lebanon are those who do not have the luxury of leaving,’ activist says
  • Playing games to buy more time is frightening, especially since Lebanon is surrounded by regional crises, while an armed group imposes its decisions on the country
Updated 01 January 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Millions of people across Lebanon gathered in markets, restaurants and nightlife venues on Saturday to welcome in the new year. But despite the good cheer and optimism, 2022 was a difficult time for most people in the country and the outlook for 2023 remains gloomy.

Arab News spoke to intellectuals, academics and activists to get their views on what lies in store for the year ahead.

Academic Bashir Esmat said he feared “the complete collapse of the Lebanese state in 2023, as the ruling political class has become powerless and with no alternative, while state institutions cannot be rebuilt with old stones, especially since the same balance of power still governs.”

He added: “Those who took over the reins of power in Lebanon for decades have neglected the country. They destroyed the middle class. Hezbollah is the political decision-maker and the governor of the central bank controls economic decisions. Those defending Lebanon have become worthless groups.

“What happened during the past year is enough to prove it. Lebanon is unable to survive in its current structure, and the conflict in the region may lead us to further fragmentation.”

Intellectual Youssef Bazzi said that since 2019, when the Lebanese crisis began, he had lost all desire to take part in public affairs.

“I am pessimistic about the possibility of bringing about change or reform, and I am starting to believe that Lebanon is an idea that is no longer viable,” he said.

Lawyer Ashraf Al-Moussawi said: “I am concerned about the collapse of the judicial authorities in Lebanon and the loss of confidence in justice. The new year will weaken, in my opinion, citizens’ confidence in the judiciary.”

Public affairs activist Walid Fakhreddine said Lebanon “is a country that produces crises, not solutions. We repeat our mistakes and never adopt a reform project.”

He added: “Hezbollah insists on showing that it has the power in this country and the attack on UNIFIL peacekeepers is evidence of that.

“There is no stability and no solutions at the regional level. Playing games to buy more time is frightening, especially since Lebanon is surrounded by regional crises, while an armed group imposes its decisions on the country.”

Fakhreddine said that the idea of Lebanon being the link between East and West no longer held true.

“We need to determine the economic feasibility and the type of services that we want to provide. We also need to reconsider our stances, even in terms of the conflict with Israel, which requires a different vision.”

Political activist Dr. Khaldoun Al-Sharif fears that if the state continues to fall apart it will be difficult to reunify it.

“The social situation is disintegrating and the people’s ability to withstand it is declining,” he said.

“Those remaining in Lebanon are those who do not have the luxury of leaving, and what keeps Lebanon alive is the flow of migrants’ money to their families.

“We need to launch a dialogue about Lebanon’s prospects. Do we have added value? We have to look for a role after the destruction of our banking, educational and health sectors.”

Wadad Halawani, who heads the Committee of the Families of the Kidnapped and Disappeared in Lebanon, said she was not feeling optimistic about the future.

“Every year, we repeat sentences like parrots and wish for prosperity, which we know in advance will not be achieved under the rule of the corrupt ruling class.

“They cut off the electricity, we start looking for private generators. We begin to go hungry, we receive $100 from abroad to keep us going for a while. We start running out of fuel, we queue at gas stations. We applaud them while insulting them.”

She added: “We need to get rid of the sectarian issues plaguing us and determine our problems so we can resolve them. I am not optimistic.

“We overcame the war without really dealing with its traumas. As long as there is no sense of citizenship, we will remain in this hole that we have been struggling to climb out of for 47 years now.”

Sheikh Zuhair Kubbi, director of the Zakat Fund at Dar Al-Fatwa, said he expected the crises to continue in the new year.

“About 70 percent of the middle class is now below the poverty line. Even the rich are struggling because they no longer have access to their savings and their businesses are no longer as profitable as they used to be.

“There are no positive signs because we always settle for the negative. Our concerns revolve around securing food, water and medicine.”

Maroun Helou, the head of the Syndicate of Public Works Contractors, said he was apprehensive about the presidential vacuum in the new year.

“The ruling class is part of Lebanon’s failure. As long as these parties rule, we can expect more disruption of all state institutions and failure to meet citizens’ needs.

“In the absence of a recovery plan and nonfunctioning banks, the contracting sector is in peril.”

Retired judge Shukri Sader said: “What could eliminate concerns relatively quickly is electing a president in order to revive state institutions.

“We need a president who adheres to Lebanon and its constitution to make up for the six years we lost in the previous term.”

Topics: Lebanon

Middle-East
2022: A year of missed opportunities in Lebanon
Smugglers blamed as Lebanon bans cancer drug
Middle-East
Smugglers blamed as Lebanon bans cancer drug

Mass grave with 18 bodies found in ex-Daesh stronghold in Libya
Mass grave with 18 bodies found in ex-Daesh stronghold in Libya
Saudi forum to teach daily life skills
Saudi forum to teach daily life skills
Al-Nassr lead the way for Ronaldo's arrival
Al-Nassr lead the way for Ronaldo’s arrival
Thousands stranded at Philippine airports due to power outage
Thousands stranded at Philippine airports due to power outage
Mamzel brings a taste of Marbella to AlUla
Mamzel brings a taste of Marbella to AlUla

