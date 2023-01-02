SABB named ‘Best Private Bank in Saudi Arabia’ for 2023

Your favorite apps are just one tap away on Huawei AppGallery

Our smartphones would not be nearly as capable without the support of apps, which unlock a plethora of new possibilities. The app revolution that took the world by storm during the previous decade has enabled us to do everything on our mobile devices. We can now pay without carrying cards, manage our finances, shop online, book accommodation and flights, or even order groceries on the way home. So, wouldn’t it be perfect if we could download the best available apps from just one place?

Huawei AppGallery is the official app distribution platform for Huawei devices, boasting a vast and growing collection of apps. Being among the top 3 app marketplaces globally, this open and innovative ecosystem ensures apps can be used seamlessly across smart devices in all scenarios anywhere and anytime. Huawei AppGallery strictly protects users’ privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience.

Huawei has always prioritized providing quality content to consumers, and AppGallery builds on that commitment. AppGallery gives users access to the most popular international apps across 18 categories such as navigation and transport, entertainment, social media, lifestyle, news and shopping, among others. The global apps include WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, SnapChat, Shein, imo, PUBG Mobile, TikTok, and more, along with other local apps including MOI, Emirates, ADCB, VIU, MOI UAE, MAF Carrefour, Talabat, noon and more, reflecting Huawei’s ongoing commitment toward providing consumers the best in local content while Huawei’s partners add value to business via accessibility to an engaged community. Everything you need to get through the day is here, from your favorite banking and mobile carrier apps to fitness, food ordering and streaming apps. Additionally, AppGallery lets you discover the trendiest apps at a glance with expertly curated selections.

The best part is that downloading apps through AppGallery is a breeze. Simply follow these steps:

Step 1: Open Huawei AppGallery

If you own a Huawei smartphone, such as the brand-new HUAWEI nova 10 Series, the Huawei nova Y90, or the Huawei Mate Xs 2, then you will find AppGallery preinstalled. All you need is to open AppGallery and enjoy a unique experience, as when Huawei claims that AppGallery is an open ecosystem, the company actually means it.

Step 2: Log in using your Huawei ID

By creating a Huawei ID and logging in, AppGallery allows users to download any app or games they like. Huawei ID is conveniently linked to all apps within the Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem, so users can access everything with just a few steps. With a Huawei ID, you can set up and manage payments, back up your data, and unlock benefits such as members’ rewards. Besides, the process can be completed in a matter of minutes.

Step 3: Find and download your apps

AppGallery’s intuitive interface makes it easy to locate the best apps. You may check the curated lists from “Top Apps” to get the most popular global and local apps to “New apps we love” for daily recommendations. You can also browse through the “Top rated,” “Weekly Top Apps” and “Most popular” sections, check the categories, or use the search field at the top of AppGallery. You will find integrated apps within AppGallery or installation-free Quick App options for a more convenient user experience, with a single tap, your new apps will appear on your home screen shortly. Simple as that.

User support

AppGallery further enhances its user experience by providing reliable, official support to everyone, by upgrading its customer care experience through an enhanced hotline service and live chat service in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and South Africa. On the other end of the line, a team of experts can quickly respond to queries regarding AppGallery apps and resolve any issues that users may encounter.

AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million monthly active users. The diverse selection of apps covers all aspects of digital life, while offering a wealth of promotions and giveaways. It is worth mentioning that in 2021, AppGallery recorded more than 432 billion app downloads across the globe. Moreover, Huawei has partnered with 5.4 million registered developers worldwide to create one-of-a-kind experiences that cater to every lifestyle, culture and location.