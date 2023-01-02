You are here

SABB named 'Best Private Bank in Saudi Arabia' for 2023

SABB named ‘Best Private Bank in Saudi Arabia’ for 2023
Bandar Al-Ghashyan, SABB’s chief retail banking and wealth management officer.
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

SABB named ‘Best Private Bank in Saudi Arabia’ for 2023

SABB named ‘Best Private Bank in Saudi Arabia’ for 2023
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

The Saudi British Bank has been named the “Best Private Bank in Saudi Arabia” for 2023 by Global Finance, as part of its annual Excellence Awards, which recognize banks that best serve the specific needs of high-net-worth individuals as they strive to enhance, preserve and pass on their wealth.

SABB was chosen for this award for its active contributions in the field of private banking services as well as its excellence in providing a variety of banking offers, services and investment opportunities to assist customers in meeting their financial goals and aspirations. The award was based on input from industry insiders and independent research that evaluated a series of factors related to the performance of private banks during the award period.

“This award is a testament to our industry leadership in private banking and our ongoing efforts to support global entrepreneurs. For more than 40 years, SABB has provided all types of support and assistance with innovative banking and investment solutions to contribute to the growth of the national economy and the financial sector,” said Bandar Al-Ghashyan, SABB’s chief retail banking and wealth management officer. “We are honored to provide a pioneering banking experience to private banking clients, backed by cutting-edge technology and a worldwide reach, and we will do everything we can to contribute to the growth of the financial sector in all areas.”

SABB is continuously working toward its vision under the slogan “We bring a world of financial opportunities to an ambitious Kingdom,” and is striving to provide the best private banking experience to its clients to help them achieve their financial goals by relying on the best financial and technical solutions, broad global reach, deep market understanding, and relationship teams specializing in wealth management and customer service.

SABB is one of the leading banks in financial innovation, established in 1978 as a Saudi joint stock company. It is an associate company of the HSBC Group.

It offers integrated financial and banking services including personal banking, corporate banking, private banking and investment and treasury services. SABB’s paid-up capital is SR20.5 billion ($5.46 billion).

FedEx team members make UAE a greener place

FedEx team members make UAE a greener place
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

FedEx team members make UAE a greener place

FedEx team members make UAE a greener place
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. and the world’s largest express transportation company, participated in the “For Our Emirates We Plant” annual tree planting campaign, to help increase sustainable green spaces across the UAE.

In collaboration with Emirates Environmental Group, a team of FedEx UAE members planted indigenous Sidra trees at the Special Bee Reserve, located at Al-Minae area in the emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah. The region’s afforestation is of utmost importance since trees are a prominent contributor to decreasing greenhouse gases in the biosphere, most notably carbon dioxide. 

This program is an example of FedEx collaborating with nonprofit organizations around the world to lead the charge on sustainability and help restore and protect the environment.

FedEx is committed to delivering a more sustainable future and achieving carbon-neutral operations by 2040. Key steps toward reaching the carbon-neutral goal include vehicle electrification, sustainable fuels, fuel conservation and aircraft modernization. Locally, FedEx Express has already begun testing zero tailpipe emissions electric vehicles for package pickup and delivery in the UAE. In June 2022, FedEx joined the Emirates Environmental Group in their Recycle, Reforest, Repeat project, where team members contributed a total of approximately 5,600 kgs of recycled material, which is equivalent to six tree saplings that are planted on FedEx name. 

FedEx recognizes the importance of addressing the challenges of climate change through innovative and sustainable business practices. 

The company provides fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. It uses a global air-and-ground network to speed the delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

UAE’s first NH Collection hotel to open on Palm Jumeirah

UAE’s first NH Collection hotel to open on Palm Jumeirah
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

UAE’s first NH Collection hotel to open on Palm Jumeirah

UAE’s first NH Collection hotel to open on Palm Jumeirah
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

The UAE-headquartered upscale real estate developer Seven Tides has confirmed that the emirates’ first NH Collection hotel will open its doors to the public in February.

NH Collection Dubai The Palm is a 533-key property located on Seven Tides’ Seven Palm development — a two-tower complex that overlooks the lagoon of Dubai’s world-famous Palm Jumeirah.

Operated by Minor Hotels and adjacent to Seven Palm Residences, the tower housing NH Collection Dubai The Palm will offer a diverse range of high-end accommodation, amenities and food and beverage venues to guests, residents and visitors.

Abdulla bin Sulayem, CEO of Seven Tides, said: “This project will deliver exceptional guest experiences, including spectacular views of the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline, as well as access to landmarks and attractions across our emirate and beyond. We are confident this complex will add significant value to Dubai’s thriving real estate landscape.”

“NH Collection Dubai The Palm will feature an extensive range of premium facilities, including our 45-meter rooftop infinity pool, a fully equipped fitness center, a kids’ club, an NH Collection Spa and much more,” added Bin Sulayem.

The hotel includes 227 guest rooms and suites as well as 306 studios and apartments. Guests will be able to choose from 11 room categories, and those who opt for the destination’s top-end accommodation will also gain exclusive access to the NH Collection Premium Lounge.

All rooms will feature the NH Collection “Sleep Better” mattresses, complete tea and coffee sets, rain-effect showers and LED TVs. The property’s location offers direct access to the beach, downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina. Dubai International Airport is also located 30 minutes away, with private transfers available to attendees.

NH Collection Dubai The Palm includes five dining venues, serving up everything from haute cuisine to healthy, post-gym bites. Maiora will offer an extensive range of dishes served all day. Te-Lounge will provide light refreshments and healthy snacks. Seven Sports Bar will be a more informal setting, offering classic snacks and drinks. Revo Café will serve creative and healthy dishes, and SEEN will be a modern rooftop venue.

For those looking to introduce a little luxury to their events, the hotel also includes five airy spaces replete with the latest technology and equipped to cater to gatherings of up to 45 people, making it the perfect venue for business meetings, conferences, celebrations and more.

Bin Sulayem said: “The best way for people to learn about NH Collection Dubai The Palm is to experience it firsthand. With our dedicated team ready and waiting to exceed the expectations of our guests and visitors, we cannot wait to start welcoming people through our doors from February onwards.”

Infrastructure work at Masar Destination nears 92% completion

Infrastructure work at Masar Destination nears 92% completion
Updated 01 January 2023

Infrastructure work at Masar Destination nears 92% completion

Infrastructure work at Masar Destination nears 92% completion
Updated 01 January 2023

Umm Al-Qura for Development and Construction Company, owner and developer of the Masar Destination in Makkah, has announced that the project’s infrastructure work is 92 percent complete as of the fourth quarter of this year.

The year 2022 was an exceptional year for Masar, as the destination transitioned from heavy investments in infrastructure (more than SR23 billion) to attracting investments in several other sectors, including health, hospitality, housing and commerce, in addition to investments aimed at enriching the quality of life.

These developments came to light in the latest report issued by Masar for the fourth quarter of 2022. The report confirmed 100 percent completion of the metro infrastructure, 100 percent of tunnels and bridges, while pedestrian walkways exceeded 85 percent, road intersections surpassed 98 percent, parking lots reached 93 percent, and service tunnels that serve the infrastructure of the project stand at 91 percent. Meanwhile, work at the metro stations is nearing the final stages and is 99 percent complete.

Yasser Abuateek, CEO of Umm Al-Qura for Development and Construction Company, said that the completion rates of the infrastructure of Masar are a vital achievement in the building of a landmark that will contribute to enhancing the quality of life of the residents and visitors of Makkah.

“We signed many agreements in numerous sectors that serve the destination. We started the construction work for the first premiere package of hotel projects, which will contribute effectively to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal, namely to receive 30 million pilgrims by 2030,” Abuateek said.

Masar is an urban destination offering unparalleled experiences that are seamlessly designed to the unique needs of each visitor to inspire every journey and enhance the quality of life for both residents and visitors of Makkah. The project aims to provide an integrated community lifestyle, based on global destination industry standards, promoting the holy city as an attractive destination for long-term investment.

Your favorite apps are just one tap away on Huawei AppGallery

Your favorite apps are just one tap away on Huawei AppGallery
Updated 01 January 2023
Arab News

Your favorite apps are just one tap away on Huawei AppGallery

Your favorite apps are just one tap away on Huawei AppGallery
Updated 01 January 2023
Arab News

Our smartphones would not be nearly as capable without the support of apps, which unlock a plethora of new possibilities. The app revolution that took the world by storm during the previous decade has enabled us to do everything on our mobile devices. We can now pay without carrying cards, manage our finances, shop online, book accommodation and flights, or even order groceries on the way home. So, wouldn’t it be perfect if we could download the best available apps from just one place?

Huawei AppGallery is the official app distribution platform for Huawei devices, boasting a vast and growing collection of apps. Being among the top 3 app marketplaces globally, this open and innovative ecosystem ensures apps can be used seamlessly across smart devices in all scenarios anywhere and anytime. Huawei AppGallery strictly protects users’ privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. 

Huawei has always prioritized providing quality content to consumers, and AppGallery builds on that commitment. AppGallery gives users access to the most popular international apps across 18 categories such as navigation and transport, entertainment, social media, lifestyle, news and shopping, among others. The global apps include WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, SnapChat, Shein, imo, PUBG Mobile, TikTok, and more, along with other local apps including MOI, Emirates, ADCB, VIU, MOI UAE, MAF Carrefour, Talabat, noon and more, reflecting Huawei’s ongoing commitment toward providing consumers the best in local content while Huawei’s partners add value to business via accessibility to an engaged community. Everything you need to get through the day is here, from your favorite banking and mobile carrier apps to fitness, food ordering and streaming apps. Additionally, AppGallery lets you discover the trendiest apps at a glance with expertly curated selections.

The best part is that downloading apps through AppGallery is a breeze. Simply follow these steps:

Step 1: Open Huawei AppGallery

If you own a Huawei smartphone, such as the brand-new HUAWEI nova 10 Series, the Huawei nova Y90, or the Huawei Mate Xs 2, then you will find AppGallery preinstalled. All you need is to open AppGallery and enjoy a unique experience, as when Huawei claims that AppGallery is an open ecosystem, the company actually means it.

Step 2: Log in using your Huawei ID

By creating a Huawei ID and logging in, AppGallery allows users to download any app or games they like. Huawei ID is conveniently linked to all apps within the Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem, so users can access everything with just a few steps. With a Huawei ID, you can set up and manage payments, back up your data, and unlock benefits such as members’ rewards. Besides, the process can be completed in a matter of minutes.

Step 3: Find and download your apps

AppGallery’s intuitive interface makes it easy to locate the best apps. You may check the curated lists from “Top Apps” to get the most popular global and local apps to “New apps we love” for daily recommendations. You can also browse through the “Top rated,” “Weekly Top Apps” and “Most popular” sections, check the categories, or use the search field at the top of AppGallery. You will find integrated apps within AppGallery or installation-free Quick App options for a more convenient user experience, with a single tap, your new apps will appear on your home screen shortly. Simple as that.

User support

AppGallery further enhances its user experience by providing reliable, official support to everyone, by upgrading its customer care experience through an enhanced hotline service and live chat service in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and South Africa. On the other end of the line, a team of experts can quickly respond to queries regarding AppGallery apps and resolve any issues that users may encounter.

AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million monthly active users. The diverse selection of apps covers all aspects of digital life, while offering a wealth of promotions and giveaways. It is worth mentioning that in 2021, AppGallery recorded more than 432 billion app downloads across the globe. Moreover, Huawei has partnered with 5.4 million registered developers worldwide to create one-of-a-kind experiences that cater to every lifestyle, culture and location.

Schneider-SIDF partnership to boost energy efficiency in Saudi Arabia

Schneider-SIDF partnership to boost energy efficiency in Saudi Arabia
Updated 31 December 2022
Arab News

Schneider-SIDF partnership to boost energy efficiency in Saudi Arabia

Schneider-SIDF partnership to boost energy efficiency in Saudi Arabia
Updated 31 December 2022
Arab News

Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Industrial Development Fund to accelerate technology adoption in the Kingdom’s industrial sector.

Under the partnership, Schneider Electric will bring its expertise to SIDF’s Tanafusiya program, which aims to enable industrial manufacturers to increase their energy efficiency and reduce their energy costs as the Kingdom aims for net-zero status by 2060.

Through this new collaboration for the future, Schneider Electric and SIDF aim to create added value across Saudi Arabia’s dynamic industrial ecosystem. This will be achieved by providing factories with better access to financing and technical solutions to reduce costs, increase energy efficiency and expand human skills and capabilities sector-wide.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Ibrahim bin Saad Al-Mojel, CEO of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, said: “We are excited to welcome Schneider Electric to our group of service providers to the Tanafusiya program. This program is representative of our reception and acknowledgement of the private sector and marks significant integration between the public and private sectors. We expect Schneider Electric to add great value to the program through supporting industrial facilities with digital solutions.”

HIGHLIGHT

Schneider Electric will bring its expertise to SIDF’s Tanafusiya program, which aims to enable industrial manufacturers to increase their energy efficiency and reduce their energy costs as the Kingdom aims for net-zero status by 2060.

Oseid Fagih, vice president, end users and industry, Schneider Electric, said: “Saudi Arabia has commendably allowed the private sector to increase industrial productivity by adopting the tools, technologies and technical skills needed to cut costs, boost output and improve energy efficiency. We are pleased to enter into a new partnership with the Saudi Industrial Development Fund to support the Tanafusiya program. It aligns perfectly with our mission to lead the digital transformation of energy management in manufacturing, and we look forward to working closely on this project in the coming months.”

The Tanafusiya program is tailored to deliver on the Kingdom’s national transformation goals by spearheading digital transformation and energy efficiency in the manufacturing sector.

The program is also strategically aligned with SIDF’s aim to enable Saudi Arabia’s transformation to become an industrial powerhouse and a global logistics hub.

Schneider Electric drives digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

