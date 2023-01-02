SABB named ‘Best Private Bank in Saudi Arabia’ for 2023

The Saudi British Bank has been named the “Best Private Bank in Saudi Arabia” for 2023 by Global Finance, as part of its annual Excellence Awards, which recognize banks that best serve the specific needs of high-net-worth individuals as they strive to enhance, preserve and pass on their wealth.
SABB was chosen for this award for its active contributions in the field of private banking services as well as its excellence in providing a variety of banking offers, services and investment opportunities to assist customers in meeting their financial goals and aspirations. The award was based on input from industry insiders and independent research that evaluated a series of factors related to the performance of private banks during the award period.
“This award is a testament to our industry leadership in private banking and our ongoing efforts to support global entrepreneurs. For more than 40 years, SABB has provided all types of support and assistance with innovative banking and investment solutions to contribute to the growth of the national economy and the financial sector,” said Bandar Al-Ghashyan, SABB’s chief retail banking and wealth management officer. “We are honored to provide a pioneering banking experience to private banking clients, backed by cutting-edge technology and a worldwide reach, and we will do everything we can to contribute to the growth of the financial sector in all areas.”
SABB is continuously working toward its vision under the slogan “We bring a world of financial opportunities to an ambitious Kingdom,” and is striving to provide the best private banking experience to its clients to help them achieve their financial goals by relying on the best financial and technical solutions, broad global reach, deep market understanding, and relationship teams specializing in wealth management and customer service.
SABB is one of the leading banks in financial innovation, established in 1978 as a Saudi joint stock company. It is an associate company of the HSBC Group.
It offers integrated financial and banking services including personal banking, corporate banking, private banking and investment and treasury services. SABB’s paid-up capital is SR20.5 billion ($5.46 billion).