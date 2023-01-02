You are here

  • Home
  • Syria says Israel strike puts Damascus airport briefly out of service

Syria says Israel strike puts Damascus airport briefly out of service

Update A Cham Wings Airlines Airbus A320-211 is pictured at the Syria's Aleppo airport after flights were diverted from Damascus aiport following an Israeli strike last week, on June 15, 2022. (AFP)
1 / 2
A Cham Wings Airlines Airbus A320-211 is pictured at the Syria's Aleppo airport after flights were diverted from Damascus aiport following an Israeli strike last week, on June 15, 2022. (AFP)
Update This photo released on June 12, 2022 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows a damaged portion of the Damascus International Airport, which was hit by an Israeli airstrike on June 10, in Damascus, Syria. (AP)
2 / 2
This photo released on June 12, 2022 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows a damaged portion of the Damascus International Airport, which was hit by an Israeli airstrike on June 10, in Damascus, Syria. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zfmkr

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Syria says Israel strike puts Damascus airport briefly out of service

Syria says Israel strike puts Damascus airport briefly out of service
  • On June 10, Israeli airstrikes that struck Damascus International Airport caused significant damage to infrastructure and runways. It reopened two weeks later after repairs
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

AMMAN: Israel’s military fired missiles toward the international airport of Syria's capital early Monday, putting it briefly out of service and killing two soldiers and wounding two others, the Syrian army said.

A volley of air-launched missiles had hit the airport at 2 a.m., the army said in a statement. They had come from the direction of Lake Tiberias in Israel.
Missiles had also hit targets in the south of Damascus, killing two members of the Syrian armed forces and causing some damage, the army said.
The transport ministry said in an online statement that workers had removed debris from the strikes and that flights would resume by 9 a.m.
Earlier, two regional intelligence sources said the strikes had hit an outpost near the airport of Iran's Quds Force and militias it backs. Their presence has spread in Syria in recent years.
The Israel Defence Force did not immediately comment on the attack.
Last year, Israel intensified strikes on Damascus International and other civilian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Hezbollah.
Syria halted flights to and from the airport in June for nearly two weeks after Israeli strikes caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including a runway and a terminal.
Israel fired missiles at Damascus International again in September, when it also struck the country's second-largest civilian airport in the northern city of Aleppo, putting it out of operation for several days.
Western and regional intelligence sources say Tehran has adopted civilian air transportation as a more reliable means of ferrying military equipment to its forces and to allied fighters in Syria, following Israeli disruption of ground supply.
Israel says its so-called "campaign between wars" in Syria began a decade ago, on Jan 30, 2013, with a strike against Russian-supplied SA-17 air-defence batteries that Damascus had intended to hand over to Hezbollah.
Four such strikes took place that year, but the pace had accelerated to around one a week currently, the chief of Israel's armed forces, Lieutenant-General Aviv Kohavi, said last month.
Iran's proxy militias, led by Lebanon's Hezbollah, now hold sway in vast areas in eastern, southern and northwestern Syria and in several suburbs around the capital.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government has never publicly acknowledged that Iranian forces operate on his behalf in Syria's civil war, saying Tehran has only military advisers on the ground.
Kohavi last month claimed credit for an air strike on a convoy that had entered Syria from Iraq, saying the target had been a truck carrying Iranian weaponry. 

Topics: Syria Israel Palestine

Related

Netanyahu says Israel not bound by ‘despicable’ UN vote
Middle-East
Netanyahu says Israel not bound by ‘despicable’ UN vote
Palestinians say UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’
Middle-East
Palestinians say UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’

Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation

Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation
Updated 02 January 2023
AP

Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation

Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation
  • The two men were killed in the village of Kafr Dan near the northern city of Jenin
  • The year 2022 was the deadliest in the West Bank and east Jerusalem since 2006
Updated 02 January 2023
AP

RAMALLAH, West Bank: Israeli forces killed two Palestinians, including a man claimed by an armed group as a member, during a confrontation that erupted early Monday when troops entered a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said.
The two men were killed in the village of Kafr Dan near the northern city of Jenin. The Israeli military said it entered Kafr Dan late Sunday to demolish the houses of two Palestinian gunmen who killed an Israeli soldier during a firefight in September.
The Palestinian Health Ministry identified those killed as Samer Houshiyeh, 21, and Fouad Abed, 25. Houshiyeh was shot several times in the chest, according to Samer Attiyeh, the director of the Ibn Sina Hosipital in Jenin. Attiyeh initially said Abed was 17, but the ministry later gave his age as 25.
An armed group, the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, later claimed Houshiyeh as a member. The group, an offshoot of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party, published an older photo in which Houshiyeh had posted with rifles. Video on social media showed his body wrapped with the armed group’s flag as his mother and other mourners bid farewell.
The year 2022 was the deadliest in the West Bank and east Jerusalem since 2006. The Israeli military conducted near-daily raids into Palestinian cities and towns last year, killing more than 150 Palestinians. The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.
Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war and the Palestinians seek those territories for a future state.

Topics: Israel West Bank

Related

A general view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP)
Middle-East
New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism
Palestinians condemn ‘extremist’ Israeli government amid escalation in West Bank
Middle-East
Palestinians condemn ‘extremist’ Israeli government amid escalation in West Bank

Kuwait authorities intercept $14.5 million worth of illegal drugs

Kuwait authorities intercept $14.5 million worth of illegal drugs
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

Kuwait authorities intercept $14.5 million worth of illegal drugs

Kuwait authorities intercept $14.5 million worth of illegal drugs
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwaiti authorities have foiled attempts to smuggle drugs into the country, state news agency KUNA reported.

The prohibited substances were 1.2 million Captagon pills, 250kg of hashish and 104kg of crystal meth which, based on the 2019 price report of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, had a street value of at least $14.5 million.

The Gulf country has been active in its campaign against the smuggling, sale, and use of illegal substances, with smugglers attempting to bring in the narcotics by air, land, and sea.

Topics: Kuwait

Related

Rare hail brings winter white to desert hotspot Kuwait
Middle-East
Rare hail brings winter white to desert hotspot Kuwait
Kuwaiti foreign minister meets US Congress delegation
Middle-East
Kuwaiti foreign minister meets US Congress delegation

New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism

A general view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP)
A general view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP)
Updated 02 January 2023
AP

New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism

A general view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP)
  • The Palestinians claim the entire area as part of a future independent state and consider the settlements illegal — a position that is widely shared by the international community
Updated 02 January 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: The tourism minister of Israel’s new hard-line government on Sunday promised to invest in developing the West Bank, calling the occupied area “our local Tuscany.”
Haim Katz made the comments days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government took office, promising in its coalition guidelines to make West Bank settlement construction a top priority. His coalition includes far-right settler leaders in top posts.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and has built dozens of settlements that are now home to roughly 500,000 Israelis.

Israeli settlers walk with an assembled metal Star of David and other construction materials towards the site of a new outpost by the Palestinian village of Al-Jabaah near the settlements of Gush Etzion, southwest of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on January 1, 2023. (AFP)

The Palestinians claim the entire area as part of a future independent state and consider the settlements illegal — a position that is widely shared by the international community. Israel’s commitment to deepening its control of the West Bank has threatened to put it on a collision course with some of its closest allies.
At a ceremony Sunday, Katz said he would channel resources to promote tourism in the West Bank. “We will invest in areas that may not have received sufficient support to date,” he said. “For example, our local Tuscany in Judea and Samaria,” he added, using the biblical term for the West Bank favored by religious and right-wing Israelis.
The West Bank settler community has developed a small tourism sector that includes hotels, bed and breakfasts and wineries. Israel considers these industries to be part of the country’s broader tourism sector, while international human rights groups have said they deepen control of occupied territory.
Airbnb in 2018 said it would bar listings in the Israeli settlements, but it quickly backed down under heavy Israeli pressure. Last year, Booking.com said it was adding warnings to its listings there.
On Friday, the UN General Assembly asked the UN’s highest judicial body to give its opinion on the legality of Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank.
Netanyahu called the resolution “disgraceful” and said Israel is not obligated to cooperate with the International Court of Justice.

 

Topics: Palestine West Bank Israel

Related

Israeli strikes put Damascus airport out of service, kill 2 Syrian soldiers: State media
Middle-East
Israeli strikes put Damascus airport out of service, kill 2 Syrian soldiers: State media
A Palestinian member of a census commission walks past Israeli soldiers patrolling in the West Bank city of Hebron. (AFP)
Middle-East
Results of Palestine census will cause concern for Israel, analyst says

Yemeni leader vows to defeat Houthis and repair broken country

Yemeni leader vows to defeat Houthis and repair broken country
Updated 01 January 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni leader vows to defeat Houthis and repair broken country

Yemeni leader vows to defeat Houthis and repair broken country
  • Militia-run court in Sanaa condemns three teachers from province of Mahwet to death on espionage allegations
Updated 01 January 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s leader has promised to liberate his country from the Houthis, pay public wages and restore deteriorating public services in his new year message.

“Your armed and security forces, popular resistance, and patriotic alignment will remain our exemplar for restoring the state, putting a stop to the coup, and defending the republican system,” said Rashad Al-Alimi, the chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, in a message on Twitter.

He said that the council, with the assistance of the Arab coalition headed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, will prioritize promoting harmony and collaboration between diverse Yemeni forces to restore peace to Yemen.

Al-Alimi went back on a previous statement that his government would be unable to pay government salaries due to Houthi assaults on oil infrastructure, and reassured the public that the council would attempt to secure regular salary payments.

“We reiterate our resolve to continue our efforts to relieve the suffering caused by the terrorist Houthi militia supported by Iran, including the regular payment of wages to civil and military personnel, diplomatic missions, and state-funded students in compliance with comprehensive government reforms.”

The eight-member presidential council came to power in April when former President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi stepped down.

Yemenis say that previous guarantees by the Yemeni government and the presidential council have not resulted in any changes on the ground in the freed provinces, as they continue to complain about rising costs, a depreciating currency, and severe and worsening power cuts.

The Yemeni riyal began the new year falling further against the dollar, extending a week of declines against other currencies for the first time in many months.

Traders said on Sunday that the Yemeni riyal was trading at 1,230 per dollar, down from 1,200 last week, following an official announcement on a full stop to oil shipments, the country’s principal source of income.

Unlike past years during winter, Al-Mukalla, Aden, and other government-controlled cities have experienced long periods without power.

Public workers say that their wages have not increased since 2011 and have lost 200 percent of their worth owing to the fast depreciation of the riyal and rising inflation.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the new year, fighting subsided in Taiz, Hodeidah, Marib and other provinces.

The calm came almost two days after fierce fighting between government forces and the Houthis in the southern province of Dhale left scores of combatants dead or injured on one of the worst days since the breakdown of the UN-brokered truce in October. 

Separately, a Houthi-run court in Sanaa condemned three teachers from the province of Mahwet to death on espionage accusations on Saturday, the latest in a series of death sentences against hundreds of people.

Abdul Majeed Sabra, a Yemeni defense lawyer based in Sanaa, told Arab News on Sunday that his clients who were abducted in 2015 from their home province Mahwet for allegedly collaborating with the Yemeni government and the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.

They were sentenced in the capital’s Specialized Criminal Court.

Last month, a Houthi court sentenced 16 Yemenis to death for collaborating with the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen and the militia’s Yemeni adversaries.

The escalation in death sentences has been seen by Yemeni observers as a means of intimidating the population in Houthi-controlled areas, where discontent is rising due to the militia’s failure to pay public employees and its savage crackdown on the media and dissidents.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Houthis Rashad Al-Alimi

Related

President Al-Alimi calls for active Arab role in support of Yemeni people
Middle-East
President Al-Alimi calls for active Arab role in support of Yemeni people
Arrests carried out by Houthis reflect militia’s ‘state of terror,’ says Yemeni government
Middle-East
Arrests carried out by Houthis reflect militia’s ‘state of terror,’ says Yemeni government

Turkiye, Russia and Syria to hold meeting of foreign ministers in latest attempts at detente 

Turkiye, Russia and Syria to hold meeting of foreign ministers in latest attempts at detente 
Updated 01 January 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkiye, Russia and Syria to hold meeting of foreign ministers in latest attempts at detente 

Turkiye, Russia and Syria to hold meeting of foreign ministers in latest attempts at detente 
  • Analyst says meeting would be a cautious step on long road to solving Syrian crisis
Updated 01 January 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Turkiye, Russia and Syria are to hold a meeting of foreign ministers later this month following landmark talks between the three countries’ defense ministers in Moscow that signaled a warming of relations between Ankara and Damascus.

TRT, the Turkish state broadcaster, announced on Saturday that Russian and Turkish foreign ministers discussed preparations for the new meeting, most likely in the second half of this month. The location has yet to be determined.

Defense ministers and intelligence chiefs of three countries recently met in Moscow as part of the ongoing reconciliation process between Ankara and Damascus. They also agreed to continue their meetings.

Dr. Joshua Landis, director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma, told Arab News that the foreign minister meeting would be “an important step on the road to restoring some normalcy to the region.” 

It “will allow for the rebuilding of trust and security along the 900km border between the two countries,” he said.

Ankara and Damascus are united in their opposition to the Kurdish YPG militia in northern Syria, considered by Turkiye as an offshoot of the outlawed PKK group that has waged a bloody war against the Turkish state for decades.

Damascus sees the YPG as an impediment to the country’s territorial integrity.

Ankara has been also threatened to launch a ground offensive into northern Syria to ensure “domestic security” following a suicide bombing last year in Istanbul that it has blamed on Kurdish militants. 

Turkiye and Syria discussed cooperation on counterterrorism efforts during the meeting of defense chiefs. 

According to Landis, diplomacy is the only alternative to war and further incursions and bombings would only radicalize people and undermine law and order.

“The end to the Daesh threat will require the restoration of Syrian sovereignty and a unified military and police force. So long as Syria is divided into three waring mini-states, Daesh will have room to maneuver,” he said.

“From Turkiye's point of view, only the Syrian regime can restore security along the border,” Landis added.

"The 1998 Adana Agreement was a great success in restoring normal relations between the two countries. It allowed for the rapid growth of trade and good relations between the two countries," he added.

The Adana agreement was made between Turkiye and Syria in 1998 for expelling the PKK from Syrian soil and eliminating Turkey’s domestic security concerns.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkiye’s foreign minister, hinted on Thursday that Turkiye was ready to hand over Syrian areas under its control to Damascus “when political stability is established.”

Ankara insists on the establishment of a 30km-deep “buffer zone” along its southern borders and the withdrawal of the Syrian Democratic Forces, an umbrella group of which the YPG is a senior member. 

Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers had a brief informal talk in 2021 on the sidelines of a regional summit, while Turkish and Syrian intelligence agencies have been in constant communication.

However, Landis said that he did not expect the apparent detente to end the Syrian conflict this year.

“It is optimistic to think that the many border problems can be solved in a year, but a good start can be made with the meeting of foreign ministers and then Turkish and Syrian presidents,” he said.

The ongoing reconciliation between Ankara and Damascus also has the potential to boost Russia’s role in determining Syria’s future, while Moscow is currently pushing for three-way negotiations in order to prevent any escalation of Turkiye’s military advance into Syria.

According to Sinan Ulgen, director of Istanbul-based think-tank EDAM, a meeting of foreign ministers would signal a new milestone in the recently initiated rapprochement between Ankara and Damascus.

“The expectations from this initial meeting should be kept relatively low because the conditions of progress on these talks are quite substantive,” he told Arab News.

He said that there was a long way to go before Turkiye agreed to end support for opposition groups fighting the Syrian regime and withdrew from the country’s north.

“The outcome of these initial deliberations would possibly be to agree a roadmap on full normalization, where both sides would fulfill conditions and Damascus would meet security guarantees for Turkiye, reminiscent of the Adana agreement,” he said.

However, he said that Ankara currently has no incentive to withdraw its troops. He added it would need guarantees that the Syrian regime could control these zones and prevent their use against Turkiye’s security interests.

The normalization process with Damascus would likely hasten the return of millions of Syrian refugees in Turkiye, which would boost President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s domestic support amid rising anti-immigration sentiment.

Topics: Middle East Turkiye Syria Russia

Related

New meeting between Turkiye, Syria and Russia slated for January
Middle-East
New meeting between Turkiye, Syria and Russia slated for January
Syria records lowest annual death toll since war began
Middle-East
Syria records lowest annual death toll since war began

Latest updates

Oil Updates — Crude ends year with second straight annual gain 
Oil Updates — Crude ends year with second straight annual gain 
Recipes for success: Chef Jill Lee Okkers of Tashas Group talks new menu and shares a ‘fresh’ recipe
Recipes for success: Chef Jill Lee Okkers of Tashas Group talks new menu and shares a ‘fresh’ recipe
Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation
Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation
Kuwait authorities intercept $14.5 million worth of illegal drugs
Kuwait authorities intercept $14.5 million worth of illegal drugs
Saudi relief agency ends year on high note
Saudi relief agency ends year on high note

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.