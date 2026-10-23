RIYADH: “I was dreaming of this moment during my darkest days, and God made it come true.”

For Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker, standing before his Saudi fans in Riyadh was more than another concert. It was the realization of a dream he had held onto through 14 years away from the stage.

On Oct. 21, the Abu Bakr Salem Theater became the setting for an emotional reunion between the singer and an audience that had waited years to hear his voice live again.

Held under the patronage of the General Entertainment Authority as part of Riyadh Season, the concert, titled “The Return of the Absent,” marked a new chapter in Chaker’s musical career, bringing together nostalgia, heartfelt performances and unexpected reunions.

“It’s like a dream, I swear,” Chaker told the crowd, struggling to put into words what the moment meant to him.

The singer, known for his romantic ballads and distinctive voice, appeared visibly moved as he addressed his fans, admitting that he was still overwhelmed by the experience.

For many in the audience, the evening was not simply about hearing familiar songs. It was about reconnecting with an artist whose music had accompanied their own memories of love, heartbreak and longing.

And for Chaker, the moment carried the weight of all the years he had spent away from live performances.

Throughout the evening, he revisited some of the songs that had made him one of the Arab world's most recognizable romantic voices, including “Ma’oul Ansak” (Could I Ever Forget You?), “Ya Ghayeb” (Oh, Absent One), “Al-Hob W Bass” (Love and Nothing Else), “Ya Hayat Al-Rouh” (Life of My Soul), “Bayya’ Al-Quloub” (Seller of Hearts), “Ana Eshta’tellak” (I Missed You) and “Fein Layalik” (Where Are Your Nights).

He concluded the evening with “Ahla Rasma” (The Most Beautiful Picture), bringing an emotional night of music and memories to a close.

But the concert was not only about Chaker’s reunion with his audience. It also brought together people who had shared important chapters of his personal and musical journey.

The emotional atmosphere deepened when his son, Mohammad Fadel Chaker, joined him on stage for a duet of “Keefak A Fraqi” (“How Are You After My Absence”).

The song’s title seemed especially fitting for the occasion. What had once been a song about separation and longing took on another meaning as father and son performed together before an audience witnessing Chaker’s long-awaited return.

The performance brought together two generations of singers, united not only by family but by music that had continued to reach listeners despite the years of absence.

Another surprise came with the appearance of singer Nawal, who reunited with Chaker on stage nearly two decades after their earlier musical collaboration.

Her presence brought back memories of their previous duet, offering the audience a rare opportunity to see the two artists share the stage once again.

Speaking directly to Chaker, Nawal expressed the joy of witnessing his return.

“Speaking for myself and the audience, seeing you again brings us so much joy. I’m happy to be with you at your first concert since returning to the stage,” she said.

She also described him as “the voice of lovers,” a title reflecting the place his romantic songs have held in the hearts of listeners for decades.

The appearances of his son and Nawal gave the evening an added sense of intimacy, connecting Chaker’s past with his present as he returned to the experience of performing before a live audience.

Chaker’s return was met with extraordinary demand. Tickets for his first scheduled Riyadh Season concert on Oct. 22 sold out within minutes of going on sale, prompting organizers to announce a second performance.

The response reflected the enduring connection between Chaker and his audience, particularly in Saudi Arabia, where his music has remained popular across generations.

Throughout his absence from the concert stage, Chaker continued to communicate with his fans through music.

Songs such as “Sahhak Al Shouq,” “Al Ashkhas Al Ghalat” and “Saaban Alaik Hali” found audiences across the Arab world, while his collaboration with his son on “Keefak A Fraqi” introduced another personal dimension to his work.

His popularity was further demonstrated at the Joy Awards 2026, held as part of Riyadh Season, where he received two awards determined by public vote: Favorite Artist in the Music category and Favorite Song for “Sahhak Al Shouq.”

The recognition showed that, even without regular live performances, Chaker had maintained a place in the hearts of listeners.

But awards, streaming numbers and sold-out tickets could only tell part of the story.

In Riyadh, that connection became something tangible. After years of communicating with his audience through recordings and screens, Chaker could finally stand before them and hear their response in person.

There was something particularly poignant about hearing a singer whose career has been defined by songs of longing speak about his own experience of waiting.

The themes that had made his music resonate with millions — absence, hope, love and reunion — were no longer confined to the lyrics.

They had become part of the evening itself.

Organized by Benchmark as part of Riyadh Season, the concert also reflected the Saudi capital's growing role as a destination for major Arab musical performances, bringing established artists closer to audiences who have followed their careers for decades.

Yet beyond the scale of the event and the excitement surrounding his comeback, it was Chaker’s own words that captured the spirit of the night.

For his Saudi fans, the concert offered an opportunity to hear a voice that had remained familiar even as the years passed. For Chaker, it was a chance to return to the experience of performing live and sharing his music with an audience.

After 14 years away, standing beneath the lights of the Abu Bakr Salem Theater, surrounded by the voices of those who had continued to listen to his songs, Chaker found himself living the moment he once could only imagine.

“It’s like a dream, I swear.”